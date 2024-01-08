Ayo Edebiri wore Prada & a great bob to the 2024 Golden Globes: lovely?

The 2024 Golden Globes fashion wasn’t terrible, honestly. There weren’t many people wearing completely bizarre or terrible looks. Mostly, people played it very safe and there were a lot of very clean, streamlined styles. Speaking of, the ladies in Prada looked very good. Ayo Edebiri – who is currently ubiquitous – wore a great and simple red Prada look and she picked up her first Golden Globe for her supporting role on The Bear. People in the room were so happy for her and everyone loved her shout-out to her managers’ and agents’ assistants. Also: her bob is SO CUTE!

I liked Brie Larson’s dress a lot and I usually don’t like what she wears. She looked ladylike and sort of vintage, which goes along with what she was nominated for (Lessons in Chemistry).

Hailee Steinfeld did a very Audrey Hepburn look and it worked, although everyone does this Holly Golightly-inspired look at least once.

Bella Ramsey kept it simple. I enjoy their commitment to wearing pants to big events.

Hunter Schafer looked lovely in her Prada gown. This probably didn’t photograph as well as it looked in motion.

Photos courtesy of Prada’s promotional email.

  1. Nikomikaelx says:
    January 8, 2024 at 6:53 am

    Hunter is a Goddess, she allways looks out of this world love it.

  2. HandforthParish says:
    January 8, 2024 at 6:54 am

    Ayo looks adorable! The colour (watermelon?) looks gorgeous on her and that hair is so cute.

    Rest is meh to me- fabrics on Brie, Bella and Hailee look too stiff, Hunter looks pretty though.

    • Bettyrose says:
      January 8, 2024 at 7:00 am

      She really is adorable. It works so well for her on the Bear because her role is youthful and eager. I’m looking forward to seeing how her acting and style mature in coming seasons and projects.

  3. Bettyrose says:
    January 8, 2024 at 7:04 am

    I love that Bella is always unapologetically Bella. But as an actor who has stormed the world in “spunky kid” roles, I’m interested to see what they grow into artistically.

