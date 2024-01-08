Ayo Edebiri wore Prada & a great bob to the 2024 Golden Globes: lovely?

The 2024 Golden Globes fashion wasn’t terrible, honestly. There weren’t many people wearing completely bizarre or terrible looks. Mostly, people played it very safe and there were a lot of very clean, streamlined styles. Speaking of, the ladies in Prada looked very good. Ayo Edebiri – who is currently ubiquitous – wore a great and simple red Prada look and she picked up her first Golden Globe for her supporting role on The Bear. People in the room were so happy for her and everyone loved her shout-out to her managers’ and agents’ assistants. Also: her bob is SO CUTE!

I liked Brie Larson’s dress a lot and I usually don’t like what she wears. She looked ladylike and sort of vintage, which goes along with what she was nominated for (Lessons in Chemistry).

Hailee Steinfeld did a very Audrey Hepburn look and it worked, although everyone does this Holly Golightly-inspired look at least once.

Bella Ramsey kept it simple. I enjoy their commitment to wearing pants to big events.

Hunter Schafer looked lovely in her Prada gown. This probably didn’t photograph as well as it looked in motion.