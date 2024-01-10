“50 Cent is trying to practice abstinence in 2024” links
  • January 10, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

50 Cent is practicing abstinence in 2024. [Hollywood Life]
Nicole Kidman is filming a movie called Babygirl? [LaineyGossip]
Which characters steal a movie with one line? [Pajiba]
John Mulaney’s Girlfriend went to the Governors Awards. [Just Jared]
Photos from the Globes Weekend parties. [Go Fug Yourself]
Megan Thee Stallion & Renee Rapp did a song for Mean Girls. [OMG Blog]
Ask Republicans about the Comstock Law. [Jezebel]
Who showed up to the Astra Film Awards? [RCFA]
AJ McLean & Joey Fatone are touring together? [Seriously OMG]
One of these Sister Wives has a $2 million home?? [Starcasm]
Fox News & TikTok is a bad combination. [Buzzfeed]

9 Responses to ““50 Cent is trying to practice abstinence in 2024” links”

  1. JaneS says:
    January 10, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    50, at one time had a romance with Chelsey Handler. That is all I ever think of when I see him.
    Why her? She is awful. He has actual talent and brains. She was Chelsey Handler.

    Reply
  2. Blueberry 🫐 says:
    January 10, 2024 at 12:59 pm

    I support his intentional focus. He works hard and I look forward to seeing what he has in store. His IG was filled with love and support from his fans. Go Mr. Curtis Jackson!

    Reply
    • Agreatreckoning says:
      January 10, 2024 at 9:14 pm

      I’ll admit I don’t know a lot about 50 Cent. Him discussing his abstinence opens up conversations. Thinking back to when I went through menopause and explaining to DH my disinterest at the time. It’s not the same thing I know.

      On a maybe? slightly funny note, when I clicked on the link to the story, about 5 seconds in, an ad for KFC’s Fried Chicken Wrap popped up. My mind went to, 50 Cent’s man parts are fried and need a vacation.

      Reply
  3. Jan says:
    January 10, 2024 at 3:19 pm

    The Comedian that just bombed at the G Gs left his wife for Chelsea, alas the relationship went kaput.

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    January 10, 2024 at 4:28 pm

    I can’t believe no one mentioned Rob Reiner’s mother’s improvised line in when Harry met Sally.

    “I’ll have what she’s having“.

    Reply
    • Agreatreckoning says:
      January 10, 2024 at 9:28 pm

      ++++ My first thought to best one line characters ever.

      2nd was Lee Trevino in Happy Gilmore. “Grizzly Adams did have a beard”.

      Reply
  5. Mollie says:
    January 10, 2024 at 5:07 pm

    That Jezebel story is scary. Vote, vote, vote!

    Reply
  6. Nev says:
    January 10, 2024 at 6:08 pm

    Who cares. Take care of the kids you already have. Abstinence!!!!
    Sit down.

    Reply
  7. Agreatreckoning says:
    January 10, 2024 at 9:32 pm

    I’m hoping that’s movie face work for Nicole K and not real tweaking. That’s a funky looking face.

    Reply

