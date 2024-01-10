2024 SAG Award nominations: some surprises & one very big ‘snub’

The 2024 SAG Award nominations are here! You can see the full list at Variety, I skipped some of the TV and stunt noms for space. Interestingly enough, this year, the SAG Awards will be streamed on Netflix. They air on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET. It will probably be a strange vibe. Re: the film nominations… back in December, I was excited because I believed that several of the biggest races were up in the air. I no longer think that – it feels very much like most of the winners are already locked in.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Benning (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)

Margot Robbie (“Barbie”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)

Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Books (“The Color Purple”)

Penelope Cruz (“Ferrari”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”) Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” TELEVISION Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

I am so, so happy for Jeffrey Wright and Colman Domingo! I’m so pleased that Leo DiCaprio was snubbed (“snubbed”) for Killers as well – the film never should have been built around his character. I don’t have an issue with DeNiro getting nominated though – while King Hale was a despicable person, DeNiro turned in an incredible performance. Sad that Andrew Scott didn’t make the cut in the lead category. The lead actress noms are what I expected but the supporting actress noms are all over the place. I was only expecting two of those names! How did Penelope Cruz sneak in there?? And Emily Blunt was the worst part of Oppenheimer, tbh. Anyway, fight among yourselves!

Also: no nominations for May December, booooo. Charles Melton deserved a nom. So did Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall, WTF!!!