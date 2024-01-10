2024 SAG Award nominations: some surprises & one very big ‘snub’

The 2024 SAG Award nominations are here! You can see the full list at Variety, I skipped some of the TV and stunt noms for space. Interestingly enough, this year, the SAG Awards will be streamed on Netflix. They air on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET. It will probably be a strange vibe. Re: the film nominations… back in December, I was excited because I believed that several of the biggest races were up in the air. I no longer think that – it feels very much like most of the winners are already locked in.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)
Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)
Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)
Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)
Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Benning (“Nyad”)
Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)
Margot Robbie (“Barbie”)
Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)
Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things”)
Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)
Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)
Danielle Books (“The Color Purple”)
Penelope Cruz (“Ferrari”)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)
Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“The Color Purple”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
“The Gilded Age”
“The Last of Us”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
I am so, so happy for Jeffrey Wright and Colman Domingo! I’m so pleased that Leo DiCaprio was snubbed (“snubbed”) for Killers as well – the film never should have been built around his character. I don’t have an issue with DeNiro getting nominated though – while King Hale was a despicable person, DeNiro turned in an incredible performance. Sad that Andrew Scott didn’t make the cut in the lead category. The lead actress noms are what I expected but the supporting actress noms are all over the place. I was only expecting two of those names! How did Penelope Cruz sneak in there?? And Emily Blunt was the worst part of Oppenheimer, tbh. Anyway, fight among yourselves!
Also: no nominations for May December, booooo. Charles Melton deserved a nom. So did Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall, WTF!!!
Leo is fine without being nominated, IMO.
He has reached the point that he is nominated in every role he takes, seems to me.
I hope Lily is able to continue to find good roles and her career has years. So often, the actress of the moment never has a long career.
I honestly don’t have any interest in seeing any of these films.
I bought Barbie for the kids.
I like that he’s not nominated bc it means he can completely support the movie overall and Lily Gladstone in particular and in her GG thank you speech she seemed to really appreciate that support from him.
Not that he couldn’t support her if he was nominated, but then he’d be in a different position, you know?
Yes, I think it’s been very clear that Leo’s been campaigning for Lily and the film more generally. He’s not doing the kind of circuit that would indicate he wants to be nominated himself.
Agree. I think he is gonna network for for the film and Lily and they are gonna walk the red carpet more with Lily. This is a smart thing to do on his end.
Yes, I can’t wait to see what Lily does next and hope she has her pick of interesting work. Off topic but I would actually pay money to see Leo in a rom-com😂. Not some tragic romantic story but a fun light-hearted romantic movie. He has avoided all of that so much that it would be wild to see him actually do it.
“ So often, the actress of the moment never has a long career.”
I think that only goes for minority females. Oscar winners Emma Stone, JLaw and Nat Portman seem to be doing fine.
Completely disagree about Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer. I thought she was fantastic, especially in the scene when she’s being questioned during the hearing and at the end with the handshake (won’t say anymore). I think it’s some of the finest work she’s done on screen. Christopher Nolan just doesn’t know what to do with women characters, but EB killed the material she was given.
No Fantasia Barrino for the Color Purple is kind of a shock, although it seems like CP has lost a lot of momentum. I’ve heard Sandra Huller was fabulous in both Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall, neither of which she’s nominated for here. A lot of people also predicted Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things — I thought his performance was very strange, with very poor accent work. Willem Dafoe, however, was wonderful in Poor Things, as he is in everything!
Same. I thought Emily Blunt was excellent.
Agreed, Blunt was the only good thing about Oppenheimer.
Emily Blunt was far and away the only good thing about Oppenheimer. Cillian made it watchable. Emily Blunt nearly made it memorable. Overall, I think Oppenheimer was a boring, sexist, war dude dumpster fire of a movie. Emily Blunt and Flo barely saved it from the trash can.
Back in college, decades and decades ago, I took some wonderful courses introducing me to quantum mechanics/particle physics, and also courses focusing on the development of the bomb and the political aspects of Roosevelt’s and Truman’s actions during WWI. I’ve continued those interests, so I was primed to enjoy the movie.
For me, Oppenheimer did an extrarodinary job bringing to life the turmoil of the 40’s and 50’s and the complexities of the development and proliferation of nuclear weapons. All of it—the script, the acting, the cinematography, the score—came together to illuminate the achievement and the tragedy of that period.
Agreed @Grant. I’m ambivalent about Emily Blunt (by that I mean, I think she’s a good actor but I won’t go out of my way to watch something just because she’s in it) but I was impressed by what she did with the role in Oppenheimer.
I think Blunt has been stronger in other films, but the false note in her Oppenheimer performance, in my opinion, are more attributable to the screenplay or editing than her acting.
I agree, she was great in a pretty thankless role.
I’m rooting for Barbie, Abbot Elementary, and Ayo Edebiri.
Blunt was just one member of a terrific supporting cast in Oppenheimer.
“Fight amongst yourselves” nah Kaiser we gonna fight with you 🤣 EB delivered a nuanced performance with little dialogue. You had to really pay attention to her. Very subtle and kept me glued to see what she would do.
Agreed, both Emily and Florence’s roles in Oppenheimer were vastly underwritten. Both women did their best with the limited material given to them.
I haven’t seen any of these movies and I have Netflix. I’ll get around to watching Rustin, Maestro and Nyad at some point.
I haven’t seen Maestro but I really enjoyed Rustin and, especially, Nyad. Rustin is great mostly because of Colman’s wonderful performance. Annette Bening and Jodie Foster are just fantastic in Nyad, and I thought the plot was wonderfully inspiring.
I also thoroughly enjoyed both films. I watched them only because I had some spare time and was glad I did. Colman was fantastic in Rustin. Nyad was much better than I expected with a good performance from Rhys Ifans too.
@Lightpurple I forgot about Rhys Ifans! He was marvelous in Nyad and had such great chemistry with both Annette Bening and Jodie Foster. In another year, I think he would have been a serious contender in Supporting Actor, but that category is stacked this year (along with the other three acting categories TBH!) and Nyad just doesn’t seem “big” enough in a year with Killers and Barbenheimer.
SAG awards are always a bit odd, so definitely still lots of room for surprises at the Oscars. Definitely starting to see patterns though. Oppenheimer is going to get an INSANE number of nominations and it looks like Jeffrey Wright might pull his first Oscar nominations, which would be lovely.
Once again though begging someone to tell me how The Bear is a comedy?! Don’t get me wrong, it’s really great, but this is feeling like borderline category fraud at this point. Did I watch it wrong? So weird.
I started watching The Bear under the guise that it was a comedy, and it stressed me out. I was already really stressed out from work and needed something light. I haven’t tried to rewatch since.
Turns out they put it in the comedy category because it’s run time is 30 min. Typically dramas are an hour. Kind of ridiculous.
If you want something light, try Jury Duty. Silly and fun.
I wondered if the runtime was part of it. But that still makes no sense since all or most of Ted Lasso season 3 episodes ran well over 30 minutes! Closer to an hour for many of them. And yes Ted Lasso made me cry a number of times, but I don’t think anyone would argue that should have moved to drama.
As I say I’m not trying to put The Bear down, it’s such a great show, but it feels like it’s in comedy as it has a chance of winning (and would have been buried by Succession in Drama) not because it’s an actual comedy. I mean…Abbot Elementary and The Bear?? Eh, I guess most awards stuff is weird and makes little sense,
Same, @Drea. That show stressed me out, particularly the Christmas episode! I had to stop it & take a breather, thinking maybe I’ll just skip ahead to the next episode, but I powered through. I think my blood pressure went up quite a bit with that one. I also don’t see how it could possibly be categorized as a comedy!
Yeah. The Bear is decidedly NOT a comedy.
I completely agree about The Bear. Sure, it has some comical moments but it’s way more serious and can get downright dark & depressing (that Christmas episode in season two…that was a hard watch). I’m still totally looking forward to season 3, though.
I’m scared to watch this show because I spent so much of my 20s getting screamed at in fine dining kitchens and waiting on rich people. I have enough exhaustion to last a life time and I don’t smoke anymore, so it just seems like it would stress me out to watch it with no reprieve.
@MIA4S ‘The Bear’ gave me anxiety much the same way ‘Uncut Gems’ did. I don’t know if anyone else felt the same way? The stress was palpable. I was having anxiety for all the kitchen staff. I felt like I would’ve cracked working there
That family would have cracked me. I was so surprised what-is-name even bothered to go home for Christmas, they were so crappy to him.
Yes!!!! I could feel the anxiety through the tv… I couldn’t watch it!
It is criminal that Andrew Scott was overlooked. I would urge everyone to see “All of Us Strangers.” Scott’s performance is heartbreaking and soaring and haunting, but the other main actors (Jamie Bell, Claire Foy, and Paul Mescal) are also spectacular. For anyone who has been touched by grief, loss, and the power of love, this is a film that will stay with you long after the end credits roll.
This one is definitely on my list! I love Andrew Scott and, especially, Paul Mescal!
There were so many good movies this year and so many performances which will get lost. I mean, I could name like 10 people for each movie acting category. I’m glad Leo was bounced in favor of Jeffrey and/or Colman. Murphy, Giamatti and Cooper were locks so it was those two other slots that were ip for grabs. And it had seemed there’d be room for just one if they went the predicted route with Leo.
Given there’ll be a dearth of movies in 2024 because of the strikes I wish some of these movies had been held until then. Rustin, Nyad, American Fiction, etc (Just too many to name) are going to get shunted aside for the most part. Even bigger pics like Maestro, The Color Purple and Ferrari would’ve been better off.
The two I really want to see are Poor Things & American Fiction (and Anatomy of a Fall but that’s not on here)
I haven’t seen American Fiction (I want to!) but I LOVED Poor Things. Emma Stone is just marvelous — hilariously funny but heartbreaking at the same time. Her scenes with Willem Dafoe are just *chef’s kiss*. So glad to see them (especially Dafoe) getting their laurels here during Awards Season.
Ryan Gosling deserves every award. All of them.
He was so, so good — AND he has a beautiful singing voice! I guess I should have known after La La Land but, ironically, I thought he gave a much more layered performance in Barbie. Barbie was just so great IMO — I keep going back to watch it over and over again, I think it’ll be a modern-day classic (at least for me) like Mean Girls and Devil Wears Prada. Lainey on LaineyGossip keeps saying that she’d pass Margot over for a nomination in the leading actress category but I don’t agree. I think that Gosling’s Ken is certainly a scene-stealer, but I feel like Margot’s Barbie was the emotional center of the film. Barbie is much more restrained than Ken in the film, but Margot really had to convey some complicated emotions during Barbie’s journey. She was so convincing and earnest and I think that’s why the movie resonated with so many people. I notice the nuance and intimate details in her performance the more I rewatch.
Grant, agree with your analysis 100%. Margot was the heart of the film and did a lot of growing.. Her performance was nuanced (ably supported by the fabulous America Ferrera who has a really mature performance. I forget she’s as young as she is. I loved barbie and have rewatched twice.
That hit piece on the IRL inspiration for May/December not liking the film did its work. Hope the publicist involved got a big bonus. Some people may be PR relationship conspiracists. I track negative articles during Oscar campaign season.
Moving the Oscars earlier in the year has really hurt them. The shortened campaign season means it’s all about the campaign. Films with zero audience or critical traction end up with multiple nominations. See Maestro.
I can’t believe All of Us Strangers was shut out. That was absolutely the best movie of 2023, in my opinion
Surprised no Jeremy Strong. I would definitely have put him in there over Brian Cox.
Yes! Where is our NUMBER ONE BOY with those big, sad brown eyes?
Should I be happy that The Gilded Age got an Ensemble nomination? Well, I am, I’m not going to lie. I’ve been obsessed with this show and know it will lose to the other one I obsessed over Succession, so I’m happy either way.
I avoided The Last of Us since it’s based on a video game and I am not into video games. I guess I better watch it On Demand and form my own opinion on it.
Yes on Gilded Age! I adore that show and hopefully this nod will keep its momentum to be renewed for another season or 2.
Last of Us has some really good moments and great story telling. You could watch the Bill & Frank episode as a standalone. I think it’s episode 3?
First, I am highly disappointed that What We Do in the Shadows was robbed in the comedy category.
Second, Bella Ramsey is nonbinary and has repeatedly said they do not want to be nominated in gendered categories.
Have they said that, specifically? I’ve read articles where they’ve lamented gendered categories but I’ve never seen them say they didn’t want to be nominated.
I don’t care about Leo being snubbed, but I wish they snubbed You-Know-Who also. 😏
Who?
The one in the movie with carey mulligan, lol.
Ah, gotcha!
Im tired of these “by committe” nominations. Its obvious vote rigging is at play. Where is the weird little movie/tv show thats good but no one has heard of? I guess that’s maybe American Fiction but i miss the days of not knowing who would win. I also dont like how box office is used to determine winners.
Oppenheimer the made for TV movie. I didn’t like Emily blunt either. She had the look but she couldn’t pull off old timey American.
I loved Indiana Jones and I hope it gets something somewhere.
Barbie is an adapted screenplay. Margot wasnt award worthy to me. But I believe Ken was. It was his movie to me. If you take Ken out the movie becomes a PSA-pubpic service announcement.
Rustin is the type of movie that will be played in schools.
The box office factor is not as bad as it was in the old days. But yes, it’s still a thing. Unfortunate.
My unpopular opinion is that I didn’t like Ryan Gosling’s performance in Barbie!! I know I’m wrong, it’s fine! I also know Ken is supposed to be a camp villain but I felt he tipped over too far into caricature and he didn’t earn a redemption. Needed more Allen!
My other unpopular opinion: Emily Blunt was great in Oppenheimer. I wish there had been more of her and their relationship. Benny Safdie was a snooze, as he always is unless he’s playing a freak or a caricature. Matt Damon was good (and he’s not my fave). RDJ just ok. Cillian!! Haunting, but he always is! He is creepy hot, and it makes me feel weird!
The SAG seems more like an award for those who are liked by their colleagues, not truly based on merit.
The SAGs and the Oscars are all popularity contests, that’s why they have to go to all of these random awards and parties, so they can chat up the members who vote. They are having to be out every night at this point since they missed so much schmoozing in the fall.
I personally thought that Penelope Cruz made Ferrari, every single scene she was in I was riveted. But different strokes for different folks. I told my friend right after seeing it that I thought Lily Gladstone and Margot Robbie had all the awards locked up this season but she surprised me. Glad to see that the actual actors agreed with me
I bought The Holdovers just after Christmas (and didn’t need to — it’s streaming for free on Peacock!!), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph earned the heck out of this nomination. I’d really like her to win.
She’s fantastic in that role
Out of the 4 acting categories I think she’s the surest thing.
Husband and kids went t see Ferrari and said that Penelope Cruz was the best part of the movie.Can someone tell B. Cooper to sit down, I mean he performs Leonard Bernstein like he’s Tallulah Bankhead playing Blanche DuBois. WAY too much. Danielle Brooks is also the best part of The Color Purple, I was pleasantly surprised by the subtle performance that Fantasia gave, still Danielle lights up the screen.
Is Sandra Huller in SAG?
I think Greta Lee was overlooked.
Maestro is very overrated.