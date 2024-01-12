King Charles plans to keep doing ‘nothing at all’ about Prince Andrew

For more than a week, the Epstein files have been coming out in a steady clip. Many of the stories about Prince Andrew have already been out there for years, although the Epstein files have definitely introduced some new generations to just how disgusting Andrew has always been. So far, there’s no new video or photo or some kind of big new revelation of Andrew’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell or the girls and women trafficked to Andrew. This, apparently, is why the Windsors are doing nothing, because it’s all “old news.” At least according to Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast. Some highlights from his latest piece:
The Windsors’ big plan: As a sea of sordid allegations has roiled around Prince Andrew over the past seven days, the royals have responded by doing what they usually do at moments of crisis: nothing at all.
No crisis meetings over Andrew: Despite the fact that, as The Daily Beast reported this week, Prince William fears more revelations and is bemused and unimpressed by his father’s decision to publicly stand by Andrew and continue to actively associate him with the institution, most notably by including him in the royal party walking to church on Christmas morning last month, there has been no meeting or summit between William and King Charles in the past week to discuss the issue, sources say.
Nothing new: Friends of Charles and Andrew argued this was unsurprising, given that this week’s allegations are “unproven” and not, they say, new. One friend of the king said: “I think [the king] has been very clear that family unity comes first. He is not going to change course on the basis of a series of unproven allegations that have all been made before, and will almost certainly all be made again.” It’s a valid point, but it’s also true that the lurid allegations against Prince Andrew have grabbed global headlines—hardly a good look for the royal family—and the king’s decision to clutch Andrew in the family’s embrace has mystified some insiders.
No police investigation: Wishes that the British police will prosecute or even investigate Andrew are the stuff of Republican fantasy. In 2021, London’s Metropolitan Police said it had investigated Giuffre’s claims and would take no further action. It’s hard to see them reopening the file on the basis of the same claims, even if they were made in a 2014 deposition rather than a newspaper article.
Charles believes nothing has changed: Andrew’s supporters are correct to assume that Charles will not dramatically alter his family unity strategy on the basis of these old allegations. As another friend of the king told The Daily Beast: “As far as the king is concerned, nothing has changed.” A friend of William said: “He disagrees with the strategy, but accepts his father’s authority,” and added that he has not sought a meeting with his father to discuss the new revelations.
Andrew will keep Royal Lodge & his security (paid for by Charles): Friends of Andrew say [the rumors of a security withdrawal] is nonsense. “I don’t think exposing Andrew to attack is remotely what the king has planned,” said one. Last week, intriguingly, one senior courtier seemed keen to play down rumors the king would evict Andrew, pointing out that Andrew’s lease is with the Crown Estate, the independent company that manages the Crown’s assets on behalf of the nation, not the king. When the friend of Andrew was told this, they said: “Well, exactly. It’s his house. He has a lease. If they want to give it to William, they will need to buy him out.”
It’s depressing to realize that Charles’s refusal to do anything about Andrew or punish Andrew in some way will probably work out in the long run. While the Andrew/Epstein documents have made international headlines, these allegations are nothing new and people have mostly ignored them for years. Plus, Andrew clearly has enough kompromat on Charles and everyone else that mutually assured destruction is the name of the game. This is who they are: they’re amoral degenerates who protect each other. A WASP mafia family.
Andrew’s supporters? What, other old white dudes that like to rape young girls? And if he so strongly denies the ‘allegations,’ why pay her millions of pounds?
Disgusting family.
His supporters are probably Fergie.
His ‘WASP mafia family’! I love that so much. They’re his supporters, i.e. enablers. These people are all terrible. If Andrew had any shame he’d go live in a remote place and never want to be seen in public again.
Just when I think this family can’t be any more disgusting, Charles says “here, hold my beer”.
Why are you surprised? We saw what they did to Diana, Harry and Meghan.
“Unproven allegations”
These people are so foul.
You know what “allegations” are proven as fact?
1. That Andrew KNOWINGLY maintained a close friendship with a convicted pedophile after his release from prison!
2. That he LIED numerous times in his Newsnight interview about how he met Epstein, how close they really were, whether he’d met Virginia….JFC imagine how they’d dig for dirt if this was Harry or a distant cousin of Meghan’s!!.
3. That he used his trade envoy gig to enrich himself through shady deals with criminally dubious people and spent the rest of his time playing golf
He is trash and they are trash for keeping him within the fold.
That family is in a state of decline anyway 😏Andrew’s problem is beginning to define their family brand because it’s been going on for so long. It doesn’t even matter if they act or not, they are not going to get a free pass. In a few more weeks it’s going to be another crisis 😏
Of course he is doing nothing because he sees nothing wrong with what his pedo brother did. Pedo behavior is normal in that sick cult. Besides he is too busy trying to destroy Harry for leaving the sick cult with his biracial wife and children.
You can do this hunkering down and waiting for sh*t to blow over when you’re never accountable for anything.
So they are now blaming “the Crown Estate, the independent company that manages the Crown’s assets on behalf of the nation, not the king” is responsible for evictions from Crown property??? These people are convenient liars and lie with a straight face when it suits them.
That part may be actually true. I would think that a lease made with the CE would be legally binding. Unless PA is breaking the terms of the lease they would have to get him to agree to a buyout.
Andrew was never going expose Charles. The press would side with the King if he did and he stands to lose his house and security. He just has to see what Charles and the press did to Harry. As for the rest, Sykes is not saying anything new here. Charles doesn’t believe Andrew did anything wrong and has been loyal so there’s no need to punish Andrew further.
I agree with this too. I know many assume Andrew has compromising info on Charles and maybe he does. But if he did reveal so much as a shred of compromising or unflattering details a la Harry with an interview/memoir, I think Charles would have more than enough ammunition to kick him out of Royal Lodge at that point. Andrew saw what happened to Harry when he spoke out against the institution and he is not going to make the same mistake. Andrew is also older and too old to reinvent himself/start a new career/move to a new country like Harry did by moving to CA which I don’t think is ageist to say. He’s persona non grata everywhere and no one would want to be associated with him anyways. He’s also not smart enough to carve a role for himself outside of the BRF–he wouldn’t have associated with Epstein for so long if he’d had a shred of intelligence but he relied on others for cashflow since he is terrible at managing money.
Harry said he cut off half of the book from Spare, because if he left them, his family would never forgive him. I am sure there are a lot of dirt on that family and Andrew let them know if he goes down, they will too. Considering Andrew worked more closely to Charles than Harry did, he would have a lot more things on Charles.
They did built their empire on human trafficking along with violence and theft. Why do we believe they ever stopped? Raping trafficked children, orphaned boys, hospitalized children, the elderly, the disabled or deceased are all examples of the friends and relatives they choose to keep close and protect. They keep showing the world very loudly exactly who they are and the values they protect.
100%. All of what Cessily said.
Sooo all those details about there being no summit or meetings requested between Charles and William? Don’t think that has anything to do with Andrew. There’s no meeting between the king and the heir bc they barely get along and are briefing against each other.
Who’s surprised by any of this? At his core, Charles sees nothing wrong with Randy’s gross behavior. The British royal family has had a long history of taking liberties with young people, and of associating with others who do. Charles’ flippant behavior, as described here by royal bootlicker Sykes, is due largely in part to the British public’s complacency. Their children can go to bed hungry, their elders can go to sleep without heat. Heck, let the rich pillage children. The Brits will continue to subsist on the fantasy of an “immaculate” family.
What you said, They dare to pose as superior as they make sure there is a steady flow of new, young, poor, vulnerable flesh for them to prey on. They need to be brought down.
Charles waited his entire adult life to be King.
He is doing absolutely nothing now that he is King.
Not one positive thing. Not one.
Down with the Monarchy.
Disgusting people being disgusting, nothing surprising there.
“Family unity” – what bs. Andy must have something major on C-Rex the Vindictive. These people are truly repulsive!
I hope the rumors of Virginia Guiffre writing a book are true. The BM pretends that bc many of the allegations are old, they have no merit. But PA settled with Virginia and 2 of the victims in the Epstein documents that have recently been released are new to the public. And more Epstein docs are going to be released.
Of course Charles isn’t going to do anything.
the only reason Royal Lodge is even being talked about so much is because William wants it. If William had a house he deemed “suitable” for his status, we wouldn’t be hearing all this about Royal Lodge. William wants it and thinks he should have it and is trying to use Andrew’s Epstein connection to try to take it from him but its clearly not going to work.
Yes I can see RL advantages for living in separate wings but is FK giving a warning to family members that when I am King what you think is yours, is truly mine? It is not just Harry that he will try to hurt by taking homes and titles away. FK is a real dog in the manger when it comes to wanting everything for himself!
Look a family that will lock away sisters because of a form of downs syndrome, invite paedophiles into the Palace and Knight them, have an uncle known for his sick tendencies as was the uncles wife! A father who openly lived a separate Life to his wife, “the Queen”, and had his great friend “penny staying with him!, who also started to court the Queen when she was 15! Went on to father a son who wanted to be his side peices tampon, housed a paedophile Bishop, ignored all of his late mothers wishes, made his son, dil and grandchildren homeless in the UK, leaked their address after taking away their security, isn’t going to be bothered about any of this. Because he knows the press will always back him and that Andrew will only tell the rest of the Royal secrets if they do try and kick him out.
They are now circling the wagons, without realising they are actually circling the drain.
You have such a way with words, Mary Pester! You make the reader feel as though you’re sitting in the room with them, having a lovely chat.
It’s hard for people like Good King Harry, who is motivated by love, to accept that some people *cough* Charles *cough* Pedo *cough* most of that benighted family going back 1000 years really ARE psychopaths, because their brains work so differently from normal people. Wanting power and control that badly attracts pathological people. But Harry is his mother’s son, just like Meghan is her mother’s daughter, and they’ve built their own beautiful family. We’re so glad they’re here!
Well, Mary, we’ve rung in another new year, and here we are. I wish you peace and all the best. Even the Celebitches (like me) who rarely post, enjoy reading the comments. It’s clear this site is a family as well–a family not of blood, but a family of choice. You have touched the lives of people all over the world, people you’ll never meet, but who care about you. Thank you for sharing your life and voice with us. 💜
The Firm has demonstrated that royals who commit sex crimes against children, royal-adjacent grifters who refuse to pay their creditors, and family members and courtiers who despise Black people are all welcome in their royal cult. Racism, Pedophilia, Financial Mismanagement, Ill-gotten Gains and Grifting are all Royal Family Values.
Harry refused to develop these Royal Family traits and has advocated for accountability.
So the hateful onslaught against him and his family will continue.
Friends of Andrew say the rumors of a.security withdrawal are nonsense “I don’t think exposing Andrew to attack is remotely what the King has planned”
***blank stare***
Regina George voice: so you agree? Removing security from a Prince is exposing him to attacks from bad actors???
Also, we can’t evict Andrew, he has a lease.
This exactly 🎯
I’m tired of hearing commentators saying seventeen is legal in the UK.
The victim was taken across NY state and US international boundaries, which makes the offense a federal criminal case. The federal age of consent is eighteen, to prevent people like Mr. E from taking someone who isn’t of age to a US state or foreign country where the victim is of age. That’s why there is a case in the US. That’s why Andrew screwed up so much when he thought with his little head.
More broadly, that’s why men like Andrew need to stop making sleeping with the maybe (maybe not) legal crowd a badge of manhood. They don’t need a person that young because they aren’t having children with her. The smart money would hire an independent operator in her twenties or thirties. That way she is safely old enough and doesn’t have someone else taking most of her money.
I think Andrew is slime on two legs, but I don’t know what kind of punishment people are expecting from Charles. Let’s say Andrew gets moved from Royal Lodge to Frogmore – is going from a 30-room house on a beautiful estate to a 10-room house on a beautiful estate the appropriate punishment for a rapist/sex trafficker? How about taking away some more of his fake medals and furry cloaks – does that make up for rape/sex trafficking?
People can blather on about family unity, but the real issue is that nobody in the UK wants to prosecute Andrew. Without a prosecution and conviction, Andrew has the right to live his life just like anyone else who hasn’t been convicted, even though pretty much the whole planet knows he’s guilty.
Depressing but not shocking. If William wants it he will have to buy him out and then some.
Of course the police won’t investigate. They are the strong arm along with the British media for that mafia family. All disgusting, despicable criminals.