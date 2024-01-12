King Charles plans to keep doing ‘nothing at all’ about Prince Andrew

For more than a week, the Epstein files have been coming out in a steady clip. Many of the stories about Prince Andrew have already been out there for years, although the Epstein files have definitely introduced some new generations to just how disgusting Andrew has always been. So far, there’s no new video or photo or some kind of big new revelation of Andrew’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell or the girls and women trafficked to Andrew. This, apparently, is why the Windsors are doing nothing, because it’s all “old news.” At least according to Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast. Some highlights from his latest piece:

The Windsors’ big plan: As a sea of sordid allegations has roiled around Prince Andrew over the past seven days, the royals have responded by doing what they usually do at moments of crisis: nothing at all.

No crisis meetings over Andrew: Despite the fact that, as The Daily Beast reported this week, Prince William fears more revelations and is bemused and unimpressed by his father’s decision to publicly stand by Andrew and continue to actively associate him with the institution, most notably by including him in the royal party walking to church on Christmas morning last month, there has been no meeting or summit between William and King Charles in the past week to discuss the issue, sources say.

Nothing new: Friends of Charles and Andrew argued this was unsurprising, given that this week’s allegations are “unproven” and not, they say, new. One friend of the king said: “I think [the king] has been very clear that family unity comes first. He is not going to change course on the basis of a series of unproven allegations that have all been made before, and will almost certainly all be made again.” It’s a valid point, but it’s also true that the lurid allegations against Prince Andrew have grabbed global headlines—hardly a good look for the royal family—and the king’s decision to clutch Andrew in the family’s embrace has mystified some insiders.

No police investigation: Wishes that the British police will prosecute or even investigate Andrew are the stuff of Republican fantasy. In 2021, London’s Metropolitan Police said it had investigated Giuffre’s claims and would take no further action. It’s hard to see them reopening the file on the basis of the same claims, even if they were made in a 2014 deposition rather than a newspaper article.

Charles believes nothing has changed: Andrew’s supporters are correct to assume that Charles will not dramatically alter his family unity strategy on the basis of these old allegations. As another friend of the king told The Daily Beast: “As far as the king is concerned, nothing has changed.” A friend of William said: “He disagrees with the strategy, but accepts his father’s authority,” and added that he has not sought a meeting with his father to discuss the new revelations.

Andrew will keep Royal Lodge & his security (paid for by Charles): Friends of Andrew say [the rumors of a security withdrawal] is nonsense. “I don’t think exposing Andrew to attack is remotely what the king has planned,” said one. Last week, intriguingly, one senior courtier seemed keen to play down rumors the king would evict Andrew, pointing out that Andrew’s lease is with the Crown Estate, the independent company that manages the Crown’s assets on behalf of the nation, not the king. When the friend of Andrew was told this, they said: “Well, exactly. It’s his house. He has a lease. If they want to give it to William, they will need to buy him out.”