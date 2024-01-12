Travis Kelce doesn’t know what to get Taylor Swift for Valentine’s Day

I genuinely wonder how many Swifties are listening to Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast these days. Each new episode generates tons of headlines, and Travis knows how to spill some Taylor Swift gossip without looking tacky or desperate. I would imagine thousands of Swifties are tuning in every week, and possibly even going back and listening to older episodes. Anyway, Valentine’s Day is approaching and that was one of the topics of conversation in this week’s New Heights episode. As in, the Kelce bros discussed what they should give their significant others for V-Day.
Even the Kelce brothers get Valentine’s Day gift-giving anxiety! On the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce shared their own game plans for the upcoming day. While reading an ad for Etsy, Jason revealed a relatable detail about his prep — and what his wife usually receives — while Travis agreed about the holiday’s high stakes.
“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis, 34, said, while endorsing the website’s wares.
“With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s about that time of year I start shopping for something extra special for Kylie,” Jason, 36, added. The husband of Kylie Kelce then interrupted his spiel and confessed: “That’s kind of a lie, I usually do it last second just like every other man out here on the planet.”
Travis then wondered aloud what Jason may have in mind for the mother of his three daughters.
“I usually get the same chocolates every year and the same flowers,” Jason said.
“Ooooh, oh my gosh, chocolates and flowers!” Travis enthused and laughed.
Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared a glimpse into his gift-giving mindset when he revealed the thoughtful and fashionable presents he gave each of his teammates for Christmas — a velour jumpsuit which was a collaboration with luxury sportswear designer Daniel Patrick. The athlete said on the podcast at the time that the matching hoodie and sweatpants are “nice,” “cozy” and “comfy.” Beyond that, they are perfect for the winter season, he added.
But Jason pushed back on the seemingly ideal gift. “I don’t know why, I don’t like velour,” he said, before Travis chuckled and quipped, “I got you one too.”
“Actually, if it’s from you, I’ll like it,” Jason added, and both brothers had to duck off-camera to laugh.
Added Travis: “Ah, you can’t make this s— up, people.”
I don’t know why Travis was audibly eye-rolling over Jason giving chocolate and flowers to his wife? Those gifts are fine. Velour tracksuits for your teammates are fine too. Now, how long has Jason been married? Since 2018 – yeah, Jason could try harder. He makes good money, he should at least go for a piece of jewelry or something a little bit special. I wonder what Travis has in store for Taylor. Incidentally, we still don’t know what Travis gave Taylor for her December birthday OR Christmas. It turned out that the opal-and-topaz ring was actually from Kayleigh Teller, not Travis. I’m dying to know if Travis is the kind of guy who gives jewelry. Is it weird to think that he’s probably giving Taylor something fashion oriented? Like, a designer purse or something cute from one of the labels he likes. Anyway, just a reminder – most women just want flowers and a nice dinner or something like that.
What DO you get for the gf who already has her own private jet? LOL
Nothing! You don’t get them anything. You do something that no one else has done. It doesn’t have to be huge or expensive. He could make her paper airplane hearts and cooking her favorite meal by himself and that will always be more meaningful than some expensive thing.imo
I’d be 100% fine with a velour tracksuit!
That man loves his velour smdh..
A pink Stanley tumbler for sure.
LOL I mean that is an expensive gift.
Told my man it’s what I wanted for the big heart day, and I think he’s considering leaving me over it (totally joking, on both counts).
So they were doing a bit for an ad? Sounds about right.
This guy is so needy for attention. He is gonna be wringing every penny he can outta every endorsement he can get before his NFL days are over.
He really is getting annoying.
Annoying how? This is HIS podcast. His primary main job is NFL player but this is essentially a minor but second one. He was reading an ad and didn’t even mention Taylor by name – if he really wanted attention, he would have. People who listen weekly know that they only address Taylor when something very public happens between the two of them.
And if he *wasn’t* looking for endorsements and additional opportunities at this stage in his career, I’d think he was stupid. It’s extremely common for professional athletes and there’s nothing wrong with what he’s doing.
One afternoon a week on their day off
My fun the last few weeks is to go back and listen to the 2 months of pods when Traylor were dating and trying to spot the clues like the audience questions
like if Kylie was trying to set him up with anybody ,or the mustache questions – El Travador which he sports evey year as a shout out to his famously ‘stached coach Big Red who drafted both brothers to the NFL . And Wyatt calling him sneaky
https://youtube.com/shorts/Ls8GGRgX7OI?si=hunyz_YKDyraGmnT
She took of yesterday to fly for in for the Ice Bowl ( -5 c temp and – 25 c wind chill ) and Donna will not have to lie again like she did yesterday
He’s been doing the podcast a year and a half now, it’s just that people are reporting everywhere on what he was already doing. He’s not calling reporters and giving quotes, they’re quoting a weekly podcast where he had one thirty second reference to getting gifts for Valentine’s Day.
LOL. He’s not needy in the least. He’s been a famous football player for years — the best tight end of his generation, and in the argument for best-ever.
And he should maximize his earnings now while he can. An NFL career is relatively brief.
(And now my obligatory “But Jason is the best Kelce!” because I’m an Eagles fan.)
I shake my head at people that don’t understand how popular/famous Travis was/is before Taylor. I’m also a huge football watcher/follower. Understand that not everyone doesn’t follow the NFL, but, to say some of the silly things, whilst lots of NFL players forever have done the same is laughable and foolish. It’s like a royal rota is a fungus amongst us.
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10096173-travis-kelce-breaks-tony-gonzalezs-chiefs-record-for-all-time-receiving-yards
Tony Gonzalez is/was pretty awesome. Excellent announcer.
Much easier to just have a standard gift for these sorts of holidays. If you want to give jewelry, better to just do it. Say you want to give a gift and go to the store or online with an idea of budget.
Make an appointment with Tiffany . Bring her in and ask her to look at her engagement ring that you are designing and ask for her suggestions.
I don’t know .. Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone. We don’t celebrate it, my husband and I. Maybe Kylie loves to be thought of, but when did Valentine’s Day become about big extravagant gifts? Taylor seems like she’d like jewelry though LOL .. I think she likes to wear things from her significant others to stay close to them .. if her song lyrics are any indication.
Yea we don’t do Valentines Day either. I find the pressure annoying
Kylie was stoked after Christmas, from Jason she had received a dainty necklace from her favorite jeweler and a Transformer’s robot that she was really delighted over that freaks out the kids. So Jason keeps track of what she wants. (I became a New Heights fan – they’re funny! – after they were on SNL, I’m not a Swifty.)
My husband and I haven’t gone out for dinner on Valentine’s Day since we were newlyweds and we felt like we were part of a stage play, featuring couples playacting at romance.
But he does get me roses, which I love, and I get him his favorite chocolates, because life is short, and there’s never enough time to show appreciation for the ones you love. (We also get flowers for our daughters.)
I listen to the podcast and Jason gave Kylie jewelry for xmas. It sounded like a thing he does for her every xmas… their dad did it for their mom, etc. So maybe more jewels for vday is too much. I feel like, if she likes the chocolates and flowers then it’s fine. He seems sweet and they seem to have a solid relationship. Personally, because xmas just happened and my husband and i exchange gifts, I do not want anything big for vday.
He also gave his wife a much more personal gift at Christmas that she was really pumped about (a very fancy Optimus Prime robot, apparently she’s a Transformers nut). Could very much be that they aren’t a couple that gets super into Valentines Day outside of the traditional elements, because he apparently does know how to give her a special gift.
Yes! I forgot about that…. and that seemed like the thing she loved the most.
I’m a bitter MN Vikings fan.
We never win, shut out a SB 4x. Vikes choke at the big game. We have NEVER won a SB in the history of the team.
I dislike him and his brother only because they have both been great in the NFL.
Both having good numbers, wins, hard work.
But man, the level of endorsements and side gigs during their playing days has reached new heights for so many players. Everyone is a “brand” now.
He and his brother must be taking over from Peyton, Rogers, Brady.
(I still want Peyton to do anything for the Minnesota Vikings, anything. Peyton could teach football to a dog = Dog makes division playoffs)
**Valentines Day is a huge money grab by the jewelry, chocolate, floral biz. IMO.
I guess I’d rather hear about him vs. Kayne on VD.
I feel like maybe a first year Valentines gift could be a big deal but my fave from my husband (married 4 together 13) is just like flowers and a dinner he makes. I make him a mix cd (or playlist these days).
14 years in and I just want to go out to eat sans children. LOL My kids are at the age where we are busy every weekend with sports so getting out to a solo meal is actually a big deal.
I would assume because they are both so busy time would be the best gift. Have a meal with her favorite food and drinks at home and chill. Maybe a sparkly little bauble. That’s what I would want.
Agreed. Nice meal, nice wine or bubbles. Quiet time.
I agree. For his brother, I’m sure his wife loves the chocolate and flowers if it’s given during a nice romantic night at home when she gets his full attention after the end of the football season. These guys have to be so disciplined and self-centered during the season, just hanging out with your spouse and enjoying time together would be a very nice Valentines Day.
I feel like a couple has to be on the same page as far as giving and receiving gifts and then it’s fine because they either both enjoy the process or both are totally fine without getting a bunch of stuff.