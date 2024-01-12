Travis Kelce doesn’t know what to get Taylor Swift for Valentine’s Day

I genuinely wonder how many Swifties are listening to Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast these days. Each new episode generates tons of headlines, and Travis knows how to spill some Taylor Swift gossip without looking tacky or desperate. I would imagine thousands of Swifties are tuning in every week, and possibly even going back and listening to older episodes. Anyway, Valentine’s Day is approaching and that was one of the topics of conversation in this week’s New Heights episode. As in, the Kelce bros discussed what they should give their significant others for V-Day.

Even the Kelce brothers get Valentine’s Day gift-giving anxiety! On the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce shared their own game plans for the upcoming day. While reading an ad for Etsy, Jason revealed a relatable detail about his prep — and what his wife usually receives — while Travis agreed about the holiday’s high stakes.

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis, 34, said, while endorsing the website’s wares.

“With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s about that time of year I start shopping for something extra special for Kylie,” Jason, 36, added. The husband of Kylie Kelce then interrupted his spiel and confessed: “That’s kind of a lie, I usually do it last second just like every other man out here on the planet.”

Travis then wondered aloud what Jason may have in mind for the mother of his three daughters.

“I usually get the same chocolates every year and the same flowers,” Jason said.

“Ooooh, oh my gosh, chocolates and flowers!” Travis enthused and laughed.

Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared a glimpse into his gift-giving mindset when he revealed the thoughtful and fashionable presents he gave each of his teammates for Christmas — a velour jumpsuit which was a collaboration with luxury sportswear designer Daniel Patrick. The athlete said on the podcast at the time that the matching hoodie and sweatpants are “nice,” “cozy” and “comfy.” Beyond that, they are perfect for the winter season, he added.

But Jason pushed back on the seemingly ideal gift. “I don’t know why, I don’t like velour,” he said, before Travis chuckled and quipped, “I got you one too.”

“Actually, if it’s from you, I’ll like it,” Jason added, and both brothers had to duck off-camera to laugh.

Added Travis: “Ah, you can’t make this s— up, people.”