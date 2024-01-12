Rob Lowe sleeps a lot: ‘if there’s ever 12 hours to be had, I’m taking it’



Rob Lowe, 59, has a new interview with USA Today where he was asked for his “essentials to surviving Hollywood” and looking good. I appreciate this and wish that more male celebrities would be asked about their lifestyle. Lowe is of course known for his vampiric good looks. His tips include not drinking, something which he’s been open about for years, cutting carbs, which is sad but he’s an Atkins spokesperson, and getting a sh-tton of sleep! He says he’ll get 12 hours of sleep if he gets the chance. How does anyone sleep that long?! Heather Graham and Dakota Johnson claim they get that much sleep too. Here’s more, and USA Today has a brief video of Rob’s interview on their site. He’s promoting his new trivia game show on Fox called The Floor.

He sleeps a lot “I get tons of sleep. Like, an embarrassing amount,” says Lowe, who declines to give the number. “I don’t want people to think something is wrong with me. It’s a lot of sleep, not 12 hours. But if there’s ever 12 (hours) to be had, I’m taking it.”

Rest is so necessary that Lowe’s black Cadillac Escalade SUV serves as both transport and sanctum shuttling between projects.

“The seats recline all the way down, so I can sleep between the various sets.

“I have it down to a science. The eye mask, the Bose noise-cancelling headphones. And I’m gone.”

He does Atkins Lowe started to learn in his 30s that he couldn’t eat what he used to while staying fit. That’s why he embraced the low-carbohydrate, high-protein Atkins diet.

“I’ve been doing it ever since,” says Lowe, who has been the Atkins brand spokesperson since 2018. “It makes a big difference. You’re only as good as what you eat.”

“It bums me out. Believe me, I’d love to eat nothing but pies and milkshakes. And I would love to eat like a 15-year-old. But I can’t.”

He’s sober “I haven’t had a drink in 33 years. That’s a huge thing, even beyond recovery,” says Lowe. “When you think about the calories and the bloat you’re missing. That just adds up. So that’s super helpful.”

He makes a gratitude list every day Lowe starts each day with a prayer and a gratitude list to remind himself of life’s many blessings. Some items never change on the list.

“It’s my family, our health, my sobriety,” says Lowe. “Then I go into my four dogs (Daisy, Oscar, Owen, and Bella) and the ability to do a job I love. And I try to get the list going as long as I can. Some days it’s longer, some days it’s shorter.”