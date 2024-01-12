Rob Lowe sleeps a lot: ‘if there’s ever 12 hours to be had, I’m taking it’

Rob Lowe, 59, has a new interview with USA Today where he was asked for his “essentials to surviving Hollywood” and looking good. I appreciate this and wish that more male celebrities would be asked about their lifestyle. Lowe is of course known for his vampiric good looks. His tips include not drinking, something which he’s been open about for years, cutting carbs, which is sad but he’s an Atkins spokesperson, and getting a sh-tton of sleep! He says he’ll get 12 hours of sleep if he gets the chance. How does anyone sleep that long?! Heather Graham and Dakota Johnson claim they get that much sleep too. Here’s more, and USA Today has a brief video of Rob’s interview on their site. He’s promoting his new trivia game show on Fox called The Floor.
He sleeps a lot “I get tons of sleep. Like, an embarrassing amount,” says Lowe, who declines to give the number. “I don’t want people to think something is wrong with me. It’s a lot of sleep, not 12 hours. But if there’s ever 12 (hours) to be had, I’m taking it.”
Rest is so necessary that Lowe’s black Cadillac Escalade SUV serves as both transport and sanctum shuttling between projects.
“The seats recline all the way down, so I can sleep between the various sets.
“I have it down to a science. The eye mask, the Bose noise-cancelling headphones. And I’m gone.”
He does Atkins Lowe started to learn in his 30s that he couldn’t eat what he used to while staying fit. That’s why he embraced the low-carbohydrate, high-protein Atkins diet.
“I’ve been doing it ever since,” says Lowe, who has been the Atkins brand spokesperson since 2018. “It makes a big difference. You’re only as good as what you eat.”
“It bums me out. Believe me, I’d love to eat nothing but pies and milkshakes. And I would love to eat like a 15-year-old. But I can’t.”
He’s sober “I haven’t had a drink in 33 years. That’s a huge thing, even beyond recovery,” says Lowe. “When you think about the calories and the bloat you’re missing. That just adds up. So that’s super helpful.”
He makes a gratitude list every day Lowe starts each day with a prayer and a gratitude list to remind himself of life’s many blessings. Some items never change on the list.
“It’s my family, our health, my sobriety,” says Lowe. “Then I go into my four dogs (Daisy, Oscar, Owen, and Bella) and the ability to do a job I love. And I try to get the list going as long as I can. Some days it’s longer, some days it’s shorter.”
I wish I could sleep for 12 hours, but my body wakes me up after about seven. I can get to up to eight hours if I’m lucky. Like Lowe, I love naps and take a nap for about 20 minutes a day. I would sleep longer than that but I just naturally wake up after that time. I’ve been taking half a CBD/THC gummy once in awhile on the weekends (it’s legal in my state now) and I can sleep longer with those but they’re not really worth the trade off. My sleep is so much better overall now that I don’t drink though. If you’re struggling with alcohol consumption I cannot recommended highly enough that you cut back or quit if possible. (I know it’s not easy, but it will change your life.)
Oh and a gratitude list may sound cheesy and cliche, but I started filling out this little worksheet in the mornings with the things I appreciate and what I’m looking forward to doing that day. The things I’m looking forward to are usually exercise, baking or making a meal. Having them written down helps me make sure they get done. That small change has made a big difference.
Sidenote: 9-1-1: Lone Star is not coming back until the damn fall. I understand, I’m just disappointed.
My dream man😊.. l admit to loving my sleep too.
I’m like that too. LOVE sleeping
Gawd, I’m so jealous!! My hips simply won’t allow me to sleep longer than 6, maybe 7 hours straight. Then throw in night sweats, hubby snoring, the list goes on and I’m so jealous of people who can really sleep well 🙁
Sorry to hear that. Shouldn’t there be some natural remedies to help hubby stay quieter? Might it help if you invested in twin adjustable beds with comfy memory foam or hybrid mattresses? I think having one’s head raised, even if with pillows, can help somewhat in reducing snoring. I’ve heard that a calming nighttime ritual is important for restful sleep. Also, you might try earplugs for yourself if other remedies fail. Wishing you sweet dreams. 🌙
I hope you get to read this! I had the same hips problem and it was fully solved by a knee pillow. It’s not a pregnancy pillow, just a small hard foam pillow you keep between your thighs. It’s magical! I hope it will be as easy to solve this as it was for me 🤗
Some of us here can remember when RL did drink. It’s good that he gave it up because it did not go well. The 1988 Democratic Convention in Atlanta, Georgia is a particularly vivid memory of Rob’s drinking not going well. It’s always good to hear about someone spiraling out of control and then getting it all back together. Good job.
I want to know the name of his dermatologist!
I can barely sleep past 6am. My body is used to waking up early. If I sleep until 8am that’s “sleeping in” for me. The longest I can sleep if 8-9 hours. Anything more than that and I feel groggy and gross when I wake up.
Curiously I tend to be able to sleep a for a solid hour when I take a nap and feel relatively refreshed.
I once worked at the building management office of a historical luxury condo building in a large city. One day, the property manager shared with me that we had a resident that passed away. I offered my condolences, and said I was so sorry, to that she replied “don’t be. She was 102 years old. Everyone in this building lives to be 100 because they have lived lives with no stress and all of the best medical care and resources that money can buy.”
That’s what I think about when I read about athletes and celebrities sleeping 12 hour days. It probably is really healthy for them to get adequate sleep (or at least be able to be in a period of life where they can just sleep as long as they need to and find out what their bodies own requirements are). It’s not something that most of society would be able to do and it’s another privilege of the extremely wealthy.
Agree 100%.
Having the best medical care and no stress about finances would be life changing for everyone.
Universal basic income would remove so much stress it would pay itself back, with less illness and so on. But of course, illness is a massive business.
I’m a terrible sleeper and I hate it. I can’t understand these people who are able to sleep over ten hours. I envy them.
Sadly this is why my mother shows every sign of living for ever: never done a day’s work & a narcissist too, which means she’s never worried about anyone else throughout her pampered life.
If I predecease her, I’ll be SO pissed 🙁
My mom too. I am sure she will be making a scene at my funeral
It is very rare for me to sleep beyond 5 hours if I’m not sick. Always been this way. I couldn’t nap as a kid. Drove my parents crazy. I do take quiet time for calming but don’t sleep much.
Hi Lightpurple, how nice to see your name! I was just thinking the other day about all the commenters that we no longer see here, and you pop up! Hope all is well with you, and are you still hanging out on the veranda?
The sleep mask is the key. I can do that when I’m wearing one, especially if it’s a weighted sleep mask. I love weekends when I don’t have to do carpool, and I know I can sleep till nine or ten the next morning.
I love to sleep too but I’m not sure I can do 12 hours unless I’m really exhausted. I can usually do 9-10 but there’s a moment when I wake up and I know I’m not falling back asleep because I slept long enough and I know I got enough sleep. I tend to sleep in on weekends, I’m not an early morning riser.
As for cutting out alcohol, I know some people struggle with this but I don’t drink alcohol very often (at most maybe a glass or two of wine a week) so this has never been a huge problem for me.
I cut out alcohol completely a few years ago. I found even after 2 glasses of wine, I would have a terrible night’s sleep and a racing heart rate–like 4 hours total and then my whole next day was ruined and it simply was not worth it to me. I am very sensitive to alcohol and caffeine–I dont drink caffeine anymore either for the exact same reason.
I usually get up around 630 and start working right away, sometimes 645 – my sunrise alarm starts at 6 and the alarm itself goes off at 615 but I usually just turn it off lol. And honestly, if I go to bed at 10, 1030 – it takes me about a half hour to fall asleep so then I’m at 7 hours or so and its not enough for me, especially bc I tend to wake up a lot between 4 and 6.
My kids school was delayed this Wednesday so I slept until 730 and it was AMAZING. That extra hour really just made such a difference. So then last night I went to bed at 930 and I feel so much better today too.
I really just need to get into bed earlier and get that extra sleep, I know I need it. I don’t need 12 hours, but I think I do need a solid 8.5 to 9.
When I was rising early to fix breakfast, fix lunches, run carpool, etc., I used to dream of the time when I would be able to sleep in. But now that I have the freedom to sleep late I can’t. My body just can’t sleep later than 7:00 at the latest. My dreams of lazing about are gone.
once in a great great while I’ll sleep in until 830 (think New Years Day, etc) but its not really “sleep” – I’m awake for 10 minutes, doze off for 5, etc. If I could actually sleep that extra block of time it would be amazing. but as it is, its just an excuse to stay warm and cozy longer, lol.
Hot damn he looks good. I need to watch Oxford Blues again.
Sleep is SOO important. I got diagnosed with sleep apnea in May and I feel like garbage now when I take it off after 2-4 hours occasionally. I sleep so much better with it. A friend’s husband BP was 220 over 120 when she took him to the ER and it wasn’t heart problems or something else, the cardiologist stated that it was sleep apnea and he nearly had a stroke at 41 from it! DO NOT take your sleep for granted. If you are snoring or having sleep issues (sleep walking or talking; I occasionally sleep talk or simply chronically get bad sleep), please take a sleep test. I stop breathing several times per hour and I am only 42. They said mine is probably genetic and my mother has always horrifically snored and never got tested for it. It can literally be a matter of life or death.
My mom has Alzheimers and it seems pretty clear that decades of insomnia were a big triggering factor. The brain needs that time to restore itself. My doctor said the most important things we can do to help try to avoid dementia are to exercise and get good sleep. And if something is underlying the sleep issues, treatment is key. I know my anxiety is flaring up when my sleep gets wonky. But when things are good I find that I can sleep a good nine hours with no problem. It is so nice to wake up refreshed.
He still looks like a snack.