“Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Callum Turner these days” links

The Brittany Watts case was disgusting but not surprising. Our justice system loves to demonize Black women and Black people at every turn. I’m sad that she didn’t have the time she deserved to mourn her loss. I know MULTIPLE women who have experience pregnancy loss in the exact same way. It is common and sad. And to arrest a woman for this is just disgusting. And of course they did so BECAUSE she was a Black woman and Black women are never afforded any kind of grace or sympathy.
It’s disgusting and also terrifying. We cannot control a miscarriage. I feel so badly for her. What this woman needed was kindness and support, and time to grieve. That was all stolen from her and instead she was traumatized further.
This is the first I’ve heard of this. My god the trauma on top of trauma and the lack of humanity from all of the people involved in the investigation and prosecution. I’m so sorry for everything she went through and will carry with her because of it.
Anti-abortion laws disproportionately hurt black women. In general, black women earn less and would have a more difficult time traveling to another state to have the procedure done. Plus, black women have more health issues during pregnancy, and have higher death rates from childbirth. Republicans don’t care. They hate women anyway, so adding in the “black” part is just icing on the cake.
I would literally have no idea what to do with 22 week fetal remains, even if I wasn’t in the middle of a medical crisis. How come we never, ever discuss these things?
I wasn’t as far along as Brittany, but I had a 2nd trimester miscarriage and I asked my doctor what to do and I was literally told to flush the baby.
Isa, I’m so sorry for the loss of your baby. I also had a 2nd trimester loss (premature labor at 21 weeks, IVF baby) and I was in the hospital. It was so traumatizing and absolutely devastating. I cannot possibly imagine how I would cope with the grief and a very public prosecution for ridiculous charges.
Dani- thank you. I am so sorry for your loss as well and I hope the pain has eased some. ❤️
Something that the above article didn’t mention was that Brittany had went to the hospital with severe bleeding and was told her baby was non viable. They sent her home and then reported her! She went in for help to save her baby and then help to save her life and they traumatized her further.
They seem to want to paint a certain picture- notice how the prosecutor said that she put the fetus in the toilet. No! She likely delivered on the toilet, probably with no pain management. Where does one go when they’re at home and bleeding from that area? The toilet. It’s where I went. It’s one of the most horrific things I’ve been through and my heart goes out to Brittany, and everyone that’s ever had to experience it.
She should’ve never been sent home. The statistics on black women dying from childbirth is horrific. The way we treat black women in this country is criminal.
I lost second trimester IVF twins in the hospital. My options were to have them cremated in a mass cremation or have a funeral home pick them up. A mass cremation just felt wrong so we had them cremated at a funeral home. I’ve never been so disgusted with the funeral industry as I was then. They came back to us with a $3000 quote. These babies were very much wanted but to try to get $3K for services for15 week fetuses was ridiculous.
The worst part is the hospital she went to after the miscarriage, for bleeding, reported her to the police!
My mother miscarried the exact same way in the early 90s, but the hospital staff helped her. I bet you can guess the color of her skin.
Thank goodness for the grand jury of citizens who threw the charges out.
“Will not be prosecuted for having a miscarriage.” Let’s just sit with that statement. In 2024.
It’s a pretty bleak world for my American sisters. I’m sorry. I hope things start to change soon for you all.
I wish every woman who voted republican will wake up and realize that the men in their families hate women. I mean, their very own fathers, and husbands, and sons, and brothers, hate women, including THEM. I don’t think they want to admit that, so their brains play tricks on them, and they convince themselves that this is how god wants it to be, or some other bullsh!t that’s easier for the psyche to accept than the truth, that their so-called “loved ones” actually hate them.