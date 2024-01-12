Royal expert: It’s ‘ridiculous’ to call Prince Harry a ‘living legend of aviation’

As we discussed, Prince Harry will be honored at the Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards on January 19th. It’s something nice and unexpected, and I’m happy for Harry. It does feel like people are going way overboard on both sides though – this isn’t the biggest honor to ever be bestowed on anyone, nor is the most ridiculous honor ever. I even argued that Harry is probably being honored more for Invictus than his military career. The news really triggered the derangers, and yes, I’m including the royal commentary class. They’re spitting mad that their whole January storyline of “no one likes the Sussexes” has been blown to smithereens with one award.
The ceremony will take place on January 19 in California and will be hosted by John Travolta as the “Official Ambassador of Aviation”. But the Duke’s latest award was slammed by a royal expert who branded the term of living legend “ridiculous”.
Richard Fitzwilliams claimed Prince Harry will “doubtless” be pleased to be inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame but questioned whether a “living” legend applies to him.
He exclusively told Express.co.uk: “The term ‘living legend’ surely does not apply here, if to him then why not to every pilot who has seen service? No doubt his founding of the Invictus Games has been taken into account but ‘living legend’ is surely ridiculous.”
Prince Harry has served the military for ten years, completing two tours of Afghanistan where he flew in several combat missions, as well as flying in training missions in the UK, US and Australia. He is also the founder of the Invictus Games, a sports tournament for wounded and sick ex-military personnel.
[From The Daily Express]
“Why not to every pilot who has seen service?” These people don’t bother to do one minute of research. This isn’t some super-official organization, nor is it affiliated with the military. Being inducted as a “Living Legend of Aviation” is like saying “you’re doing great work AND you’re a pilot or you have something to do with planes!” Tom Cruise was inducted into this thing. So was Harrison Ford! They’re just pilots for fun. Angelina Jolie has been inducted too – she has her pilot’s license, she’s filmed tricky aviation stunts as a director and she does amazing work outside of her aviation hobby. Anyway, you can really tell from the outrage and scorn that certain people simply despise it whenever someone vaguely positive happens for Harry or Meghan.
Also: I’m ashamed to admit that I didn’t figure out the John Travolta connection – Travolta famously danced with Princess Diana at the White House in the ‘80s, and now Travolta will MC an event honoring Diana’s son.
Happy for him! And yeah its not an official army award. I would have said its overboard in that case also, but its just nice acknowledgement that hes doing great things and is an aviator.
I question whether “expert” should be applied to Richard Fitzwilliams, one of the dudes who was hoaxed into giving a critique of M-H Oprah interview before it even aired.
@Kirk. You’re right. Richard Fitzwilliams Is a fraud. A big liar.
Marvic, what you said there applies to the entire royal rota.
😄
@Kirk, you’re making entirely too much sense for people wasting their time trying to parse whether Harry is “living” or not. (I kid you not, see quote above). And they accept this Fitzsimmons, or Fitzgerald (I refuse to learn his name) as an “expert” in anything? Please.
This sycophant certainty ‘fits William’s …. ‘ … something…
These talking points remains me of how certain people behave when they see black Actors playing certain parts in a movie or black people having success- they are so outraged. Yet NOT ONE WORD when they see black Actors playing killers or thieves, etc or black people’s success being limited.
These Are The Very Same People – they will write or say the worst things about H&M (things they have NOT done) and wish on them poverty, divorce, and even death, and they are fine with it.
You are completely off topic here. This story as nothing to do with race.
My my, aren’t we the gossip police! You think Meghan’s black ancestry has nothing to do with the way some people have turned on Harry? Really?!? Is your last name Murdoch, or Rothermere, or Windsor?
But Harry doesn’t fly for fun, and was never a pilot. So that’s not the same as Tom Cruise or Angelina Jolie.
He literally flew Apache helicopters during his tours in Afghanistan…
Thanks Shiera. People like Shelley really baffle me.
I’m confused. Harry probably does fly for fun when he can? And Harry talks extensively in Spare about his training to become an Apache pilot. Didn’t he fly over Phillip one day or something? I actually think those excerpts in Spare are part of why he was given this award. It reminded everyone that he flies and then it talked about the IG, another reason for the award.
So what did he do with his apache helicopter, carry it around? Harry became a pilot in 2010
It does not matter; they decide to give it to him. Even if he walked everywhere (over the ocean too) and never was a pilot and they want to give it to him…THAT IS PERFECTLY FINE…
As a fan, I am making an effort to stop trying to justify why they should get or deserve their good fortune…
The haters have NO justification and yet they pile on the hate.
There is a lot of smoke about how (if) Harry actually passsed his written exams.
It reminds me of George W Bush’s time as a pilot during his stint in the Air National Guard.
@Lioness, oh, noes!… Somebody gave Harry an award that maybe he didn’t FULLY earn! You need to take this up with the Kiddie Hawk Foundation, STAT!
@Lioness unlike GWB, Harry actually showed up for work. In fact, Harry spent 10 yrs in the military because he preferred the military over his abusive family.
Why would you associate Harry to W Bush – who never served on active duty and went AWOL from the Guard? Harry served for a decade. He did combat duty. You need better sources than tabloids if you’re coming here
If you mean Harry doesn’t have a license to fly planes, he may or may not, you wouldn’t know unless it was made public info. But it IS public info that Harry is a for real, certified, honest to God pilot. He trained on and flew several combat helicopters, including the Apache helicopter, which requires extra training because of its military capabilities. So, yes, Harry is a pilot. Get over it.
Take your smoke and blow it elsewhere
Lioness, Harry and Andrew, the pedo, are the only two royal men of the modern era to serve in combat. Unlike George Bush, Harry is no draft dodger.
Oh Shelly!!
Quit getting your facts off of Twitter–maybe try a Google search of “Prince Harry flying Apache.”
And what, exactly, has any member of the royal family done to “earn” their titles, awards, ribbons, sashes, etc., that they constantly award to themselves? What have they done to “earn” their honorary military rank and wear the uniform? What have they done so that people must bow and curtsey to them? I swear, that family and their paid shills (or just rabid sycophants) get more ridiculous and unhinged every day.
You’re absolutely right, Mrs. Krabapple. The RF strut around with a chest full of medals that are completely unearned, yet when Harry’s exemplary service to his country, and also his outstanding achievements with the Invictus Games, are acknowledged, the RR and derangers totally lose the plot. They despise Meghan and, by extension, Harry, and use every single excuse in the book to tear them down. It’s disgusting.
I expect Willy will get some new chocolate medals for doing nothing, to help him get over the utter humiliation of Harry getting something he isn’t getting
In fairness, Willy should be recognized and given awards for his aviation experiences.
Living Legend of a Flybe Stunt to Smear my Brother Award. (which ended up with egg on his egg head)
Living Legend of Belize locals telling the Wanks, We Don’t Want You Colonizers Landing Your Helicopter On Our Property During Your Caribbean Flop Tour Award.jmo
Just trying to be fair.
The meltdowns over this award have really been hilarious to watch. For me, the timing of this award is what’s so amazing – they’re over there being petty in order to keep on William’s good side (cough Sandhurst), and this organization of “living legends” is like, come over here Harry, we’ve got a spot for you right between Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie.
+1. Especially after PWT was all excited about his fighter jet slippers.
I wonder if PWT has plane jammies too?
I forgot about TOB’s special slippers! And how he reportedly made every single person at the Top Gun premier admire them! Ugh, the secondhand embarrassment is off the charts with this one.
@Becks1—You’re right about the derangers wanting more air time with the Sandhurst snub. This Living Legends award for Prince Harry—and the timing of it—stomped all over “their” news cycle, which included WanK’s touted future sojourn to unnamed place(s) to reacquaint themselves with their “military” duties.
Even the quote by Fitzwilliams in the DE article minimizing PH’s accomplishment is deftly countered by the following paragraph which summarizes PH’s active military accomplishments as well as his founding of the Invictus Games.
Right?? I mean if you casually discard the main reason they are inducting him, what’s left? If you took away Angelina’s refugee work, is she worthy?? UGH I hate when people dismiss the most important part.
They are just upset that William isn’t getting this award so they are trying to diminish it. I agree that this is more about his work with Invictus, but he was an Apache pilot in the military and he did train in the states too, so he has been a pilot.
For a family that provides each other medals for simply existing, and the rota never questions that, it is just so hypocritical they act like this award is such an offence.
Agreed, Nic.
“but questioned whether a “living” legend applies to him.”
Careful, it’s almost like you are saying the royal family isn’t made up by the most super, special people to have ever been ordained by God.
I made a joke about Tom Cruise nominating William for this award next year but am kind of serious. William attending an awards ceremony in LA. The royal rota would love it and talk about William taking over Harry’s turf for days. It’s truly the petty crap they live for. The only thing is would William want to be awarded second after Harry had been.
Nic919, are you saying that Edward’s many, many medals, given by his mommy and his brother, are mere candies? What about skanky Mike Tindal’s trinkets, are you saying he did not earn those in military service? And dear o’l Anne’s monkey suits, especially those she paraded around in during her mother’s funeral, while Harry was denied the same privilege, you mean she did not serve in the military’? Cue in Captain Renault from Casablanca.
🎯
Has William ever received any awards for anything outside or royal honors and titles?
He gave himself a BAFTA for Earthshit. LOL! Even though it bombed in the ratings.
Earthshot got a Bafta?
Earthshot is like hosting a Kansas City BBQ to reward Vegans.
PC and Monlette, you guys are hilarious. There’s no shame in Williams desperate game of thrones.
It seems that the sandhurst “snub” has more to it, apparently, and its more nefarious than it appears.
I understand the aviation award had a whole year’s lead time. In other words, its an annual event so as soon as one ends, plans begin for the next year’s. So nothing more than the brf, thru its numerous tentacles into aspects of the life of VIPs thats on their radar, got wind that H was nominated for this year’s event.
Regarding the sandhurst part of the scheme……we dont know how long ago that this publication was earmarked to begin production…..perhaps in one iteration the plan was to include H, as that would be a natural choice.
But either Bully’s people got wind of the decision to include H and persuaded them to nix it, and “sweetened” the pot by adding Bully’s participation as the name on the foreword (because we all know he didnt write it); or, while the sandhurst shenanigan was happening, they got word about H’s upcoming honor and an enraged Bully couldnt handle the fact that H could be honored both by the sandhust bk AND the aviation award.
Hence, the egg on sandhurst’s face. ….[pun intended]
@ Kingston – you are totally onto something – PW’s camp likely got wind of the plan to honour Harry’s award through their inside contacts – the new CEO who is an ex NBC staff and an American as well as the lady in charge of Earthshot/ BAFTA ….
Credible. That thought occurred to me as well.
The squaddies managed to identify that the IP address for one of the persons trying to edit the wiki entry for this organization and say the award was paid for is based in Norwich England. Hmm. Wonder where Anmer hall is located.
This outrage is because Harry is the recipient and it kills the narrative the gutter press was trying to push. Like him or not, Harry is an Aviator and is doing great work. Pretty sure Harry will accept it in the spirit it was intended. The nomination by fellow recipients is burning those minds in the UK. When you go to a Wikipedia page to try to change the award from an honor to a paid for award, it speaks to how deplorable and desperate those folks in the UK are.
The gutter press were also trying to push that Harry and Megan were seen as “grifters” by the Hollywood elite. Looks like Hollywood is pleased to have Harry and Megan and could not really care about Charles, Cow, WIll and Kate.
Exactly. Event likes these honor big-name people to raise money. The way to raise money is to invite people who other people will pay money to see.
Oops.
If royal commentators really want to go further on this road complaining about “made up awards”, they should be very careful!
All awards have been “made up” at some point haven’t they?
That’s a fair statement @SURE. The BRF has a centuries long history of “made up” awards. I’ll still laugh at how the then WanK’s of Cambridge were given a Tuvalu Order of Merit award five years after they visited. So funny. I’m sure in Nov. 2017, it was a coincidence.lol
Seriously, the whole Ladies of the Garter or Order of the Garter is so funny. You’re married in and now you’re special. Wow! That’s a lot of work. And, please make sure it’s EXTRA shiny.
Lol, too true. The monarchy is founded on made up awards.
All those medals they wear at official events are literally “made up awards”. They wear medals commemorating their presence at QEII jubilees.
Making up an award trumps making up lies about people all day long like royal “experts” do. Maybe they can invent an award for top liar to make them feel included.
Re: @Jay
😀 they are Daily providers of perfect examples of tunnel vision.
I am beginning to think these tabloids use their “outrage” articles as Trojan horses.
Hell, the monarchy itself is made up.
The monarchy is the biggest con 🤣🤣🤣
Exactly! They are so fired up to shit all over anything Harry and Meghan do or receive they are missing the part where they are proving the point that monarchy is useless.
We’re these a-holes dissing tom Cruise? They don’t even know, nor care.. As long as they can diminish Harry and the work he’s done. It’s only bots who comment on the fail anyway
John Travolta is also a pilot so maybe that is why he’s hosting?
Yes! Travolta famously parks his airplanes outside his home in Florida!
I remember the white house thing where the Princess danced with Travolta – it was a HUGE deal- pictures went everywhere. And apparently the requirements were specific – like he had to be married and over 6ft tall. But as we know he’s a great dancer and she looked like she was having a lot of fun at the White House event.
He’s not just a pilot, he’s a qualified commercial jet pilot, and designed his Florida home so that he could have a jet parked outside the front door. Selecting him as the host is an interesting two-fer with the Diana connection. (Oprah also had him on one of her last shows where she took the audience members to Australia.)
Here’s Travolta landing his plane in Sydney for Qantas’ 90th anniversary.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMSehg7yEUs
He’s also a past honoree.
“John Travolta connection”
John Travolta has a commercial pilot’s license.
Travolta is a pilot and rated to fly Boeing 737, 707, and 747 planes. He owns four aircraft. Travolta owned an ex-Qantas Boeing 707-138B (Ex-VH-EBM) which bears an old livery of Qantas, and Travolta acted as an official goodwill ambassador for the airline wherever he flew.
John Travolta has a 747 parked in his backyard at his home in Florida.
I just find this fascinating! Heckuva ‘hobby’!
i have no idea if there’s a reception for this event with dancing, but I want Travolta to dance with Meghan. The photos would make heads in the UK literally EXPLODE.
Travolta has spent decades learning to fly every kind of plane. He is actually trained to fly commercial passenger jets and has piloted a Qantas liner across the Pacific. He lives in a community with a landing strip where everyone has a plane they can land and park at their house.
The Travolta connection! And what Harry has done is absolutely worthy of recognition. The smartest thing the derangers could do is ignore it, but then, of course, how would they earn their keep?
Harry & Meghan just keep being a real-time reminder that living well is truly the best revenge – especially when revenge isn’t the reason.
Is it Streisand effect or they are just this dumb? While moaning about how ridiculous this honor for Harry is, they keep listing his accomplishments. Peg was wisely left out of this masterpiece of journalism, because he gives them nothing to praise. After the last paragraph of this excerpt, they could have added a line or two about Peg riding shotgun on helicopters a few hours each month as dead weight with an otherwise competent search and rescue team. I’m sure he was given a shiny fake medal and made up rank for that.
The Tabloids and the BRF had one day with the Sandhurst
gift store book leaving Harry out.
Now they’re having a fit about this Award, they’re becoming more unhinged.
It is 4 years since Harry left and they’re still acting like they pay his mortgage.
I forgot Angelina is a pilot. As Kaiser said it’s just an award for people who are pilots. Are they going to deny that Harry is a qualified pilot now?
Oh yes, you can see the bots on Twitter! They claim that Harry was a gunner in the Apache helicopter and never a pilot, so he doesn’t deserve this award… They have truly gone to the deep end 🤪🤪
I don’t think you are allowed to be anything on an Apache if you are unqualified to fly the actual aircraft, the Apache helicopter is far to expensive to risk (not to mention the cost of training the pilots).
Ah yes, the military is famous for sending unqualified pilots into active war zones. /s/
The idiots don’t know that gunner is the senior position, and you qualify it after you’ve learned to pilot the helicopter.
The gunner is making all of the tactical decisions.
Yes these nutjobs have been on Twitter claiming that he failed his flight exams even though there is literally documentation on the both the UK gov’s website and royal’s website detailing how he went through 3 1/2 years of training(including several months at Top Gun in the US) before his second tour of Afghanistan and then became certified as an Apache commander in 2013 after undergoing rigorous tests. I mean there’s literally pictures of him being awarded his wings; you can’t get wings unless you can actually fly.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prince-harry-qualifies-as-apache-commander
The jealousy of Peg is something to behold. Harry’s achievements are being honored and Peg is having a right royal tantrum complete with trying to get everyone/anyone involved to help him scream and shout that he is better than Harry and that Harry doesn’t deserve this honor. Keep throwing the tantrum Peg and Harry will continue to be a very good and deserving adult.
@ Susan Collins – exactly my thought, this was William and his flying monkey team behind this pushback. He’s the future king, only HE could be a called a living legend pilot among the Windsors and all of the UK, how dare that insubordinate Harry,🤬*%$!*fuss,*fume*lots of incandescence and tossed pillows*%$#^!
If William wants a Living Legend award, then he can start his own charity in his own country and give himself an award. What charities in the US choose to do is none of his business.
I would also add that Spare is a part of it. Harry talked about his military service and his training as a pilot in detail there. I am sure, someone young who reads it gets inspired by his journey, which from what I read, one of the reasons of this award (inspiring next generation). Also, the previous winners selected him. So, royal experts should go and attack them, but I am sure they don’t have the guts to go after these huge celebrities.
Innovation in Aviation definitely would describe Travelyst, it certainly has changed how I choose flights.
Good point about Travalyst, Cessily!
I traveled to a funeral this year after having not flown anywhere for 6 years! Can’t say I was terribly effective at evaluating the inf, but it was a rushed decision and I did eventually pick a Delta flight that showed lower emissions. Hope this link shows up: https://travalyst.org/work/aviation-travellers/
All they can come up with on Twitter is “he was a CO-PILOT! That’s not a REAL pilot!” and “he failed his pilot’s test THREE TIMES!!!”. They always, always miss the point, which is he was a) yes, a REAL pilot who flew in an active war zone, and 2) is a great person doing great things. They don’t bother to research anything! Stupid, salty cows.
There is no credible evidence that he failed the pilot’s test at all. And what test are they talking about? To get a civilian license?
Apparently he failed the Apache test three times. Evidence? No clue. Of course they didn’t provide any.
You don’t need a civilian pilots license to fly in the military, they train you, and no one who fails the test three times is flying a 60$m piece of military equipment. I have AF pilots in my family I asked. Also if you are on an Apache you are a trained pilot.
I think he is still a pilot, a few years ago Harry got some required flight time in at a Californian base.
@equality, the pilot who trained Harry, major Micheal Dooley said he was an exceptional student and it was actually Charlie boy who presented him with his wings!
Wasn’t William “just” a co-pilot? You would think they’d be more careful with that argument…..
Especially when the East Anglian Ambulance Association received new helicopters with a spot for a co-pilot that they never had before so that William could do the part time sometimes job.
Yup, and he ended up shirking his *bespoke* co-piloting half the time. He was not popular amongst his EA colleagues at all. Richard Fitzwilliams should maybe do a comparison between being a co-pilot of a small ambulance helicopter to co-piloting, AS A GUNNER, an Apache helicopter in an active war zone. It’s like comparing an ultra-light to a 747. These “royal experts” are common as dirt and know nothing other than fawning obsequiously all over the BaRF.
As usual, the vitriolic response from royal commentators is really something to behold. I’m not even talking about SM but royal commentators scoffing at the award and denigrating Harry. It makes them look terrible but also it’s kind of disturbing to witness. All of these people commentating seem like something out of a dystopian novel, like the people from the capital in the hunger games or something. And please, if this was William getting an award they would be loving it. I think it’s former award recipients who nominate new inductees so maybe William can ask Tom Cruise to nominate him next year.
William gave himself his own BAFTA for Earthflop. He is ridiculous.
TBH, I’m actually enjoying the meltdown, because it signifies yet again that all the lying azz narrative about the Sussexes, including the one about them being shunned by Hollywood, is a figment of the derangers (which, agreeing with Kaiser, does include the rota) imagination; and that the Sanddhurst (sp?) story makes William look incredibly asinine. They are like “waaa, waaa, you trampled all over our little story, about some obscure little academy that people only know about because of Spare.”
OMG, it’s so ridiculous over on Twitter… They are extra salty because of this award, while disregarding all the meritless tassels and ribbons and medals the lot of the RF show whenever….
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, no matter what they try to dim Harry and Meghan’s light, the universe will right itself and they will be all left to dust!
JFC, the derangers have doubled down, starting a “petition”, to implore this charity that no one had heard of before now, to rescind Harry’s inclusion.
There are no words. I would hope they can find people who are competent adults, to point them in the direction of therapy, because you are all fucking in need of therapy.
I have to admit that I thought it was kinda dumb too, JUST from reading the headline- my first thought was “wow this group is really thirsty for Prince Harry to come to their event!” However, unlike this goon, I actually read the article and thought “yeah, okay, that makes more sense.”
You can also check out the list of honorees and what this group is about on their website. The organization is about inspiring young people to be involved in aviation. That’s why the honorees have been from many different walks of life.
https://living-legends-of-aviation.myshopify.com/pages/21st-annual-inductees-and-honorees
Thank you for the link!
They are really are going to town with all their pearl clutching and losing of their shit. They’re taking this all waaaaaay too seriously, esp as Kaiser points out Cruise, Ford and Jolie are also members of this ‘club’.
I feel sorry for this organisation. They’re probably a lovely bunch of people just wanting to celebrate Aviators, in particular ones that have brought the spotlight to the industry and also done some good humanitarian stuff as well. And now people who never knew or cared are suddenly crapping on all of it because of an irrational hate for one PH.
I am gonna guess that anyone knows now if you are nice to H&M, you are gonna make a lot of people angry and there will be an online attack campaign. It happens all the time. The best part is, people still want to associate with H&M and ignore all the noise. Also, I never heard of this award before. Now, many people who never heard it will know it and recognize it in the future. Brand awareness at its best.
Eugenie has been slammed for supporting harry and Meghan. On some comments sections. It is none of derangers business about who is friendly with harry and meghan
I’ll try to keep it succinct. They keep pissing on people and telling them it’s raining in regards to the Sussexes popularity. It’s getting harder to pretend they aren’t the only ones trying to make fetch happen and they don’t like it. Every day Harry and Meghan are away and not just unsuccessful but actually destitute is another indictment of why do we need this whole “royal” rigamarole for the British public to ask.
It is weird the derangers are on team Andrew then have a meltdown over harry getting an award. The funny part is William is praised for his air ambulance work where he co piloted and had a security officer with him. I can it imagine if William got the award the derangers would praise him to the skies.
But it’s perfectly acceptable to not question the presence of Willy & Kitty at military events where they shamelessly play dress up, despite neither showcasing any military service? Do me a favour!
These people are salty personified.
I don’t need a birthday gift this year if Travolta dances with Meghan.
That would be perfection! I can’t even imagine their reaction but I’d sure love to see it.
OMG! I can already hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth! I pray to god almighty that it happens.
OMG, the meltdowns would be EPIC.
Please, please, please!
Omg, that would be unreal. AFAIK, it’s just an awards ceremony and not a ball? But maybe there’s a ball? If there’s not, and the organizers want the attention, they need to create one now. Like asap. Travolta dancing with Harry. Or Meghan. Or Archie. Or Lili.
Oh please, please let this happen, it would be wonderful 🤞🏽 It could possibly be the event that finally causes literal head explosions among rota rats, ‘experts’ & SM nutters.
@Julie, Yes! That would be the best if he dances with Meghan! The derangers will say that he was paid to do it. They must realize that Harry & Meghan must have a boat load of money to pay for all these awards they keep getting. Whatever “The Derangers” say and do makes no sense, ever! They’re completely irrational and delusional!
Actually, now I think it will be absolutely funny and tongue in cheek if Travolta dances with Harry. Now you really want to see a meltdown: cue the “Harry is disrespecting Diana’s memory!” And knowing all the gossip about Travolta’s sexuality, this will be just, well…delish!
The meltdown and the predictable collective amnesia/gaslighting from the Rota and “experts” on articles praising Harry’s skill as an Apache pilot pre Meghan is gobsmacking, even from them. The royalists and derangers are so crazy they actually went to Wikipedia and edited the page of the organisation to say that the award is paid for; Wikipedia reversed the edit and locked the page. Utter madness.
Real fanatics and very scary. Glad Wikipedia locked the site.
Charles himself was super tacky at an event honoring d day veterans. True heroes They put their lives on the line serving their country. They had medals but Charles then prince of Wales wore a uniform festooned with many more medals. I recall many in the media never pointed this out. Yet they get all outraged seeing Harry get an award.
Well, first of all, Fitzwilliams is wrong – Harry is not being inducted into the “Aviation Hall of Fame.” There seems to be an Aviation Hall of Fame in every state of the US, so who knows what he’s talking about.
Living Legends of Aviation is a completely different organization. It has its own mission and criteria for honoring people, none of which are any of Fitzwilliam’s business.
I’m just sooooo, soooo proud of Prince Harry. I’m so happy he’s being recognized for all the wonderful things he does to help others. Same with Meghan. They move about quietly and help so many people and often we only find out about it from the people they’ve helped. I’m so proud of them. I love how they detached themselves from toxicity, fight it when needed, but most of all live out their lives giving to others. They are true inspirations.
There are former combat pilots who are members. Robin Olds, WWII and Vietnam vet, Colin Powell for flying combat, Bud Anderson, a decorated WWII ace. I imagine they could induct any fighter pilot they wanted, but they apparently also want a component of fame to bring attention to aviation.
It’s not really about combat, it’s about a love for flying and having been involved in that world. There are many honorees who aren’t particularly famous (to us, at least) and the general idea is to inspire the next generation.
I didn’t think it was about combat. I was just countering the narrative the media was making about “any combat pilot” could be inducted and, I guess, they can if the members vote them in. Bud, by the way, is the only triple ace still living. I’m sure it is burning them up that PH is in such prestigious and celebrity company.
Oh yes, I’m totally enjoying all their interpretive dance trying to put a negative spin on this. It seems that every time the RF tries to squash Harry, something happens in the US to bring him back up.
William did get a recent award – he got a Blue Peter badge. Blue Peter is a kid’s TV programme in the UK and you can apply to get a badge if you do something to help others. William got a green badge – but then so did a 12year old kid for litter picking, so …
Another fun Diana link to this- Kurt Russell has also been inducted into this and when Harry was a child Diana brought him and his brother to stay with Kurt in Colorado when they went on a ski trip. Kurt also attended Harry’s Sentabale charity polo match a couple years ago in Colorado. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he voted for Harry as past winners can nominate and vote for new inductees.
It honestly has been hilarious watching derangers lose their minds over this. They’re making a big to do for nothing: notable celebrities and business people get awards and inductions to societies they’re adjacent to all the time and it’s not a surprise that a Prince who spent months in the US training to fly apaches and has been advocating for veterans years receives recognition like this. What’s really grinding them is the reality that in spite of all of their attempts to smear him he’s still notable and his work is still revered. Womp womp.
I’m still trying to get my head around the complete meltdown by the de-rangers and the right wing media over this award. There’s even a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) with TalkTV telling their viewer(s) that it would look better for Harry if he declined the award! Seriously! It’s a poxy award which is nice to have but it’s not going to change the line of succession. Harry lives in a different time zone on the other side of the globe and is fifth in-line to the throne but, the reaction to this honour is enough to make one think he’s about to tear the crown off the head of KCIII. This is all too much for me. If someone can explain to me in words of one syllable why Harry shouldn’t accept this award I will be extremely grateful!
They are angry because it screws up their lies that PH is lesser than PW. And it shows that PH is popular in the US and with other celebs. They want to perpetuate the lie that PH is unpopular, a screw up and that “Hollywood” wants nothing to do with him.
I know they’re mad because others found Harry worthy and nominated him. Didn’t Peg use his role as president of the BAFTAs to give himself an award? Gtfoh.
Now what I really want to know is who was editing the Living Legend’s Wikipedia’s pages from Norfolk? 🤔
I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that the then BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry got a cushy job as head of the Royal Foundation not long after.
If Travolta doesn’t spin Harry around on that stage , it will be a lost moment!!
This hate campaign against the Sussexes has confused derangers so much that I am sure most of them don’t even know why they hate them .
If you ask them what they have actually done wrong, they wouldn’t even know .
It’s just the propaganda has been so strong they see they think they have to support the Royal family against these terrible family members who are traitors and left .
Have they actually looked at this Royal family , really looked at these people who are left behind and the sort of people they are ?
No I don’t think so .
Anyway this misguided loyalty will run its course some day , hopefully .
It must scare Charles , to see the important and powerful people who actually do care for Harry and his family .
He stuffed his life up big time old Charlie ,
When will the royal family understand that it’s a much better look to be ambivalent or delighted for anything to do with Prince Harry & Meghan? 30+ years ago my awful husband divorced me, he had been carrying on multiple affairs (he broke my heart) I implemented a long-term strategy which was to never trash talk him and to always pretend that I was very happy for everything he did; his new jobs, wives, kids. I never gave him an inch in custody, money, etc. But I was always cheerful, and pleasant, and when it suited me accommodating. This made it so I won the family PR war. He could never accuse me of being a witch or find fault. The royal family needs to try this approach. You catch more flys with honey.
@ eating popcorn, that’s the exact strategy I employed. My ex and his very wealthy, influential family used everything in the arsenal to paint me as a deranged ex bent on revenge.
( never mind he was having numerous affairs that came to light after I got an STD)
in turn, I told anyone who’d listen
( including our daughter) that he was a wonderful father ( which, thankfully was true) and refused to denigrate/ engage anyone in or outside his family in gossip which frustrated all of them to no end.
I eventually won the long game. I feel this is M & H’s strategy, tell your truth, then keep quiet and let the RF burn it down with their one sided vitriol. As my wise twin sis told me “It’s only a game if everyone is playing….”
Do we have the same ex husband? Sorry you went thru that – but it feels great to take to the high road. Meghan & Harry – living their best life!
@Annie Fannie & @Eating Popcorn, I think all three of us married the same guy! I did the same with my ex, never said anything negative about him and my children know exactly who he is now.
Thanks for sharing. I do appreciate your experience; especially when kids are involved, it’s always best to take the high road. I know it’s not easy. However, I don’t think you have to go through divorce in order to see this as a good tenet to live by. I’ve experience a lot of conflicts that now reminds me to choose my battles carefully, meaning that I don’t have to go charging like a bull in a China shop anytime someone puffs a little wind in my direction. I know a whole lot of adults who think its weak not to shout at the slightest of insults. Maturity also requires that I tame the green eye monster and be happy when others achieve success. I just don’t think we can expect any of this from a cult operating in survivor mode.
From now on, he shall be known as: Sir Living LEGEND, The Prince Harry, Duke of Collecting Awards, Earl of Kicking Ass and Making Derangers Cry in their Cheerios. And if any royal “experts” have a problem with anything relating to the Sussexes, then we know Harry or Meghan has just done something right and good 🤷🏽♀️
The whole Salty Isle establishment and press is just sad that no one cares about Peggington’s book forward or his and Kkkeen’s sudden announcement about more military cosplay coming up in 2024. Cry more, derangers and royal “experts,” cry more.
Twitter bot meltdown paid for by KP. They spent 4 million on digital services in their last financial report and no one asked where that was going. It doesn’t take four million to post content on the KP Twitter, Insta and failed YouTube accounts.
Interesting, interesting.
This has been so funny to watch. Like they are BIG MAD about this lol. Someone at some point needs to get through to the Royal Family and their media goons that they are not doing themselves any favours with this nonsense. It just makes them look like losers. Imagine all of the people who are part of this group and now you see your award and your organization getting targeted and trashed like this? If I wasn’t Team Harry before I would definitely be now.
Exactly @Tina. They are proving Harry right everyday in what he said about the media in Spare and in interviews. Its also back splashing on to William too, whether he realizes it or not.
Jealousy is an ugly emotion. Stay tuned for Baldemort getting some award in the near future.
Yes! Best slippers! Or maybe he’ll be named as a Colonel or General in the RAF!
Exactly. More chocolate medals for doing nothing
Got a feeling there’s going to be a champagne shortage next year, because all of the sour grapes are being consumed in the UK. My god how I Love to see idiots like Fitzwilliam, Morgan and old military men loosing their little minds over this, and NONE of them do any research. Talk about tripping over their own tongues 😂😂😂, but what I want to know is, WTAF has it got to do with any of them. It’s in America, it’s an American award, being given to an adoptive American son who has done such great things for troops from a Lot of countries, while the UK is stuck with a disgusting royal family, that couldn’t even wish its own invictus team good luck!
So Fitzwilliam can go fk the hell of, maybe he, and a lot of other newspapers trash, should get a joint proctologist appointment to get their collective noses out of Billy’s arse.
Mary Pester, this is a little of what is on their website, “[i]t is the mission of the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy to give children the “spark” they need to help create the next generation of aviators and aviation Legends, while teaching them the importance of academic excellence to reach their aviation dreams.”
I suspect there are kids who know something about Prince Harry, who will take notice that he’s a pilot. Yes, Harry can inspire kids to become aviators.
I’m more than a little insulted that the UK media gets to determine what is a good cause here in the US. The Kiddie Hawk Air Academy is privately (donations) funded, so it’s not a government entity. The UK media (and brf) need to butt out of our country and our charities. They are not winning friends in the US by doing this.
Harry’s charitable work also includes children – Well Child and Sentebale and the work Archewell does with young people – so there’s an additional qualification.
ITA about the UK media butting into US causes. They’re making money by insulting other people’s work in another country – very offensive.
I’m always amused when people who claim to support hereditary power start scream about merit and whether or not someone earned something.
All jokes aside they are mad for so many reasons. The court cases and need to blow this up to distract from Andrew is just one reason the other is LEGACY. I firmly believe the firm and british press have acknowledging internally that they can’t sabotage or stop the Sussexes from succeeding. Since they can’t stop it they’ve moved on to trying to hide it or repackage it as failure so they can control how this time in history is remembered. Awards like “living legend in aviation” aren’t helpful to their cause so they spin it as undeserved. Lol as if they don’t support a family that gives awards to themselves for existing and wear military uniforms and medals when they’ve never served in the military….or completed basic military training.
Well said.
This also kind of stepped all over the idea that the Golden Globes was somehow a disaster for Meghan. Whereas in Hollywood it’s pretty well understood that the host completely bombed.
And, of course, slating Harry/Meghan is a favored way to draw attention off Andrew.
Obviously this isn’t an industry award, it’s a money raising/ making event for and by celebrities. There have been amazing search and rescue pilots who have been saving people from natural disasters and fires this past year, clearly this isn’t the event to honor working pilots. This is a celebrity event that gives awards to celebrities, nothing more, nothing less.
…and there’s the previously discussed grapes.
IKR?? Sad Jenny brought her cup of tears to the wrong website. Notice how she ignores all the prior honorees who were not celebrities.
Most of the inductees are well-known people. I wouldn’t categorize all as exactly celebs. I think there is a well-known component because the aim is to bring attention and people who are well-known do that. There is also a humanitarian work aspect or contributions to aviation engineering and aeronautics. Many of the people aren’t well-known outside certain circles like Bud Johnson the Ace WWII pilot. I’m sure that, like with many organizations, there are people who could be eligible but aren’t inducted for whatever reason.
I guess you never heard of Sully Sullenberger @Jenni, who safely landed a plane in the middle of the Hudson River without losing a passenger? Along with several astronauts? Again for those in the back, the purpose is to advance awareness of the field of aviation, especially among young people. As for who wins the award, they are nominated by the previous honorees.
ETA regarding your comment calling it a money raising award by and for celebrities, does Jeff Bezos need money? Do tell!
Guess you haven’t heard of the ALPA Awards, the ARFF Awards, the National Parks Services Awards, and dozens of others honoring the wonderful jobs pilots do in search & rescue, firefighting, and emergency ambulance services. Maybe you should tone down your cynicism.
Nobody said it was an industry award. This organization is a non-profit that was started by non-celebrities and whose mission is to encourage young people to have an interest in aviation. Over the 20 years of its existence, it has given awards to people who have been both involved in aviation and also done other charitable work. Like all annual award banquets, there’s a fund-raising aspect, but the funds go to the charity, not to the honorees.
I think all this hysteria whenever Harry’s name is mentioned has blown up this award out of proportion. It’s not a Nobel Prize. On the other hand, it looks like a nice charity with an interesting mission. They should be able to do whatever they want without totally unrelated and clueless people going bananas.
Kaiser, thank you for explaining it. I, too, was a little confused about how these people were legends in the world of aviation. But seeing it as famous people (aka legends in their work field) who happened to be pilots makes sense.
Its a mix of celebrities and others who bring positive attention to aviation. You have some who are career pilots, some who worked to advance aviation manufacturing, some who are celebrities. I think Harry fits in perfectly.
Yes, that’s why I said famous people and not celebrities. I was trying to include people who are famous in their line of work regardless of what that work is.
Whew! They are really heartsick that the narrative they drafted about M&H being hated by Americans, too, hasn’t taken root. Poor them.
Harry started Invictus games.
That alone, makes him worthy. Support for Veterans!
The title of the award makes me think of John Glenn. Of course, JG has passed.
I’ll be honest, I was surprised Harry was getting this award. When I think of living legends of aviation, I think of Charles Sullenberger (Sully from Miracle on the Hudson) or I dunno, the pilot and flight attendants who managed to evacuate all the passengers from the Japan Airlines plane on the tarmac which went up in flames after another plane collided with it. But if Harrison Ford and Tom Cruise were also inducted, then I guess it makes sense. Not to say Harry isn’t deserving of the award, but other people come to mind first that’s all! I wish John Travolta wasn’t the one presenting the award (surely they could have found another celebrity who has their pilot’s license?), but I get the Diana connection.
Why the need to overthink and over analyze everything connected to Harry and Meghan? They want to give the dude an award. He flew Apache combat helicopters, which is impressive in and of itself.He has this aviation connection from his time in the army and they like what he’s done since then with Invictus, Sentebale etc. It’s not that complicated.
Agree! Angelina jolie and others have received it as well. Its just an award
Let me guess, you were surprised about Harry getting an award from a group you never heard about until now? This whole outrage reminds me of that time when Harry and Meghan sat down for an interview with Teen Therapy. The entire deranger universe went into complete meltdown overdrive, accusing the couple of exploiting Teen Therapy. Now, who among any of them do you think had heard of those kids before Harry and Meghan’s interviewed? That interview gave those kids the exposure they would never have otherwise received. (And I think that is the same case here). The Teen Therapy vid of the interview posted to YouTube received over 2m views within the first week. At the time you would have thought that this was the worst thing to happen to the British monarchy ever. So, have you heard of Teen Therapy since that time? No, it’s on to the next outrage over Harry and Meghan choosing to breath while the royal family occupies space.
I think what’s happening here is that the royal family has decided that the worst mistake they made was to go easy on Diana when she was getting on that good press. So, the game plan now is to overreact to any think Harry and Meghan do. Which is so silly, because they are just giving this event free advertisement.
I didn’t say I was outraged, I said I was surprised and I think my comment was pretty low key. I am not screaming about this. There’s a huge difference. I love Harry and Meghan but if I’m surprised or confused about something in relation to them I will state my opinion without getting hysterical. Chill.
@Proud Mary well said. It’s an honor for people that have had influence in aviation and the world. He can get an award from any effing place that deems it so. That is how it works. It;’s not a presidential election but an honor and recognition of excellence is some form for society. The prestige comes from who they select and they chose wisely. He belongs in these circles and deserves this award 100%. That is what is making them so mad. This isn’t military or government or monarch. These establishments just see his good work and feel that he is what their award/induction represents. Saltines cant control that people just don’t care what they have been saying about him for years and it just didn’t and wont work. This will keep happening and IG will keep Harry in a cloud of love for years to come for his amazing work for veterans (includes pilots) so HA! Thanks for the entertaining melt down. I can feel the hangovers from here. RR is not ok.
They hyped up Earthshot so badly and I don’t even remember who won or when it happened. It must be a cold shower for Pegasus. He isn’t popular in the US or much love or whatever he wants to say to himself. This really hurt his feelings.
Villerose, you might want to use the googles to look up “John Travolta pilot”. 🤣
I am fully aware Travolta has his pilot’s license. I even said “surely they could have found another celebrity who has their pilot’s license?”
Hasn’t Sully already received that award? There’s a pretty diverse group of individuals, both famous and not, who have been honored by this group. This is not the only organization on god’s green earth that hands out these awards you know. I think despite your protestations to the contrary, you are just irked that its Harry. Seriously, who needs to chill?
If William can keep cozying up to batsh!t crazy Tom Cruise, then maybe he’ll be awarded Scientology’s “Freedom Medal of Valor”! Actually, William would make a good Scientologist — he is used to having subservient workers who know their place, doesn’t seem to be very smart, and seems adverse to getting needed therapy for his anger or other emotional issues. A perfect match.
And it’s NOT ridiculous that Will constantly calls HIMSELF a statesman? Tomorrow it will be a “legendary statesman.” Harry IS a pilot. Will is not and will never be a statesman. What he is is a big pompous ass with delusions of grandeur. And he never jogged in Central Park. As if that were even a big deal. Lying asshole.
Harry and Meghan are going on and living their lives-what is the UK media and the royals doing-crying and bitching about an award that has nothing to do with them-I thought if Harry and Meghan move on and don’t talk about the royal family everything would be cool-I guess not-hollering and screaming about two people who live a continent away and have been gone about 4 years-and really have not spoken about the royals in about a year-for Meghan it is going on two years-when the royals raise children and tell the oldest he/she is better than siblings-can treat them to any kind of way-speak to them any kind of way-why is anyone surprised how the UK royals act-with Andrew splashed over the media in both countries I would think they are definitely trying to throw the Sussexes under bus to protect a pedo-all the UK royals live in the UK and have events every week and the best their media can do is bring up Harry and Meghan to discuss the other royals-sad journalism and third rate hacks.
PS-the travelyst which Harry is involved with is a part of air travelling-I forgot about this info-this maybe one the biggest reason he was included.
John Travolta has a commercial jet pilot’s license and is authorized to fly a 737. He can fly for Quantas nAirlines.
https://airandspace.si.edu/support/wall-of-honor/capt-john-travolta