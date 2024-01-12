Royal expert: It’s ‘ridiculous’ to call Prince Harry a ‘living legend of aviation’

As we discussed, Prince Harry will be honored at the Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards on January 19th. It’s something nice and unexpected, and I’m happy for Harry. It does feel like people are going way overboard on both sides though – this isn’t the biggest honor to ever be bestowed on anyone, nor is the most ridiculous honor ever. I even argued that Harry is probably being honored more for Invictus than his military career. The news really triggered the derangers, and yes, I’m including the royal commentary class. They’re spitting mad that their whole January storyline of “no one likes the Sussexes” has been blown to smithereens with one award.

The ceremony will take place on January 19 in California and will be hosted by John Travolta as the “Official Ambassador of Aviation”. But the Duke’s latest award was slammed by a royal expert who branded the term of living legend “ridiculous”. Richard Fitzwilliams claimed Prince Harry will “doubtless” be pleased to be inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame but questioned whether a “living” legend applies to him. He exclusively told Express.co.uk: “The term ‘living legend’ surely does not apply here, if to him then why not to every pilot who has seen service? No doubt his founding of the Invictus Games has been taken into account but ‘living legend’ is surely ridiculous.” Prince Harry has served the military for ten years, completing two tours of Afghanistan where he flew in several combat missions, as well as flying in training missions in the UK, US and Australia. He is also the founder of the Invictus Games, a sports tournament for wounded and sick ex-military personnel.

[From The Daily Express]

“Why not to every pilot who has seen service?” These people don’t bother to do one minute of research. This isn’t some super-official organization, nor is it affiliated with the military. Being inducted as a “Living Legend of Aviation” is like saying “you’re doing great work AND you’re a pilot or you have something to do with planes!” Tom Cruise was inducted into this thing. So was Harrison Ford! They’re just pilots for fun. Angelina Jolie has been inducted too – she has her pilot’s license, she’s filmed tricky aviation stunts as a director and she does amazing work outside of her aviation hobby. Anyway, you can really tell from the outrage and scorn that certain people simply despise it whenever someone vaguely positive happens for Harry or Meghan.

Also: I’m ashamed to admit that I didn’t figure out the John Travolta connection – Travolta famously danced with Princess Diana at the White House in the ‘80s, and now Travolta will MC an event honoring Diana’s son.