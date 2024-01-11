Prince Harry will be honored at the Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards

Looks like we might see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave their Montecito home in January after all. Everyone was carrying on and arguing about whether Meghan should leave the house to attend the Golden Globes – she was invited, but was apparently too busy to attend – and I wasn’t looking forward to another round of “will the Sussexes go to the Oscars.” We were looking at another bleak Sussex Undercover Season. But no more – Prince Harry will be honored at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards on January 19th. Check this out:
Prince Harry is flying into a special group. The Duke of Sussex, 39, is among the four people who will be inducted at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 19, it was announced on Wednesday. The event, hosted by John Travolta, will honor “those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace.”
Prince Harry served as a helicopter pilot during his military service in the British Army, flying training missions in the U.S., U.K. and Australia as well as combat missions in Afghanistan.
He was awarded his Flying Wings in 2010 following completion of the eight-month Army Pilot Course with the Army Aviation Centre, learning to fly the Firefly fixed-wing aircraft and the Squirrel helicopter and accumulating approximately 220 flying hours. Harry spent 3½ years in training and operational service with the Apache Force during his time with the Army Air Corps, winning the prize for best co-pilot gunner during training and becoming a fully operational Apache pilot in February 2012.
The Living Legends of Aviation also praised Prince Harry as the creator of the Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style sporting competition for wounded service personnel and veterans.
I can already hear the incandescent rage-shrieking from England! While Sanhurst is playing a losing game of royal politics, Harry will be feted alongside Navy pilot Fred George, CAE CEO Marc Parent and world speed aviation record-holder Steve Hinton. While Harry’s pilot credentials are great, I would assume that Harry’s work on Invictus was what really got him this honor. God, I hope Harry’s hostage gets to leave the house on the 19th!!
PS… Some people already brought this up, but go here to read that story about how Prince William wore special airplane-embroidered slippers to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, and William repeatedly pointed out his airplane slippers to all of the Top Gun actors. So, on one side, we have a violent, petty idiot who is obsessed with planes that go VROOM, and on the other side we have a prince who served two tours in combat, who then founded an Olympic-style event for wounded warriors. Pick your fighter.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
London, UK -20180710-UK Royals Attend RAF 100 Service at Westminster Abbey
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in portrait upon arrival in the caucus courtyard of the city hall in Duesseldorf and fans in the background for the reception of the host city Duesseldorf at the beginning of the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 09.09.2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during his visit on the occasion of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in front of the city hall Düsseldorf. Düsseldorf, 09.09.2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watch the final in wheelchair basketball Invictus Games 2023, wheelchair basketball final USA – France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13.09.2023
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex attend the swimming medals ceremony on stage in the Invictus Village and hand out medals to several of the winners. Day 6 of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf in and around the Merkur Spiel Arena. 21 nations participate in the games this year.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Closing Ceremony, on 16.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Closing Ceremony, on 16.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday 10 July 2018 held at Westminster Abbey, London.
I love this for Harry!! He deserves it. As a veteran myself, war is hell! You are forever changed by combat. I’ll be watching this.
I believe it’s being held at the Beverly Hilton (same place as the GGs). Since it’s a few blocks away, I might saunter over and see if I can see “anything/one” 🥸😎
Niiiice 😍 you have to tell us about it afterwards!!
Thank You For Your Service!
Right when it became known that the man-baby was responsible for excluding Harry from that damned book, the universe rights itself again! I couldn’t be prouder of Harry for all that he has accomplished and TOB couldn’t look more pathetic even if he tried!
Exactly right! 🎉
I know, right!? And it literally happens EVERY. TIME!! The Sussexes are Karma’s favorites.
God doesn’t like ugly
I guess you are trying to say that why god isn’t a fan of wank
“God don’t love ugly, and he ain’t too particular about pretty,” is an African American saying. Ugly or ugly ways of dealing with people and the world doesn’t prosper in the long run. Pretty refers to people considered beautiful and good, but who really aren’t in real life. Whypipo are considered beautiful, even if they are the plainest individuals. It’s not who you are but what you do. I say it sometimes myself, even though I’m Buddhist.
Peg hasn’t learned that playing stupid games wins you stupid prizes. I love this for Harry who doesn’t play games.
Prince Harry is sooooooo deserving of this honor! Even if he isnt the most unique pilot in the world and there are other pilots who also deserve this honor, there is no one else who has done what H has, with the Invictus universe and for that alone, he’s deserving of every honor.
This was such a delicious clapback from the universe to the petty vindictive wanna-be tyrant king!! Hee hee hee hee hee hee heeeeee…………….
I want to be ashamed on sandhurst’s behalf but I’m only embarrassed for them…..cringe for them. It was such an own-goal. Imagine such a supposedly august institution allowing themselves to be pulled by the nose by such an inferior creature as Bulliam Parker Bowels. Theylll NEVAH! live this down. Gone into the history books as one of their lowest, shidt-the-bed moments.
The People story also points out that Amazon named “Spare” its most-sold book of 2023. Yay Harry!
@Sussex Fan. I don’t know about that last statement about Whypipo because in my neck of the woods I’ve seen some that are butt ugly butterfaces and or just by gosh I’ll bite ugly. But I digress.
I believe this is a combination of the grit and determination it took for him to learn to 1st co-pilot the Apache helicopter then pilot it, along with his continuous support through the Invictus Games for his fellow comrades. Harry is a worthy honoree. Proud for this man. Since retiring from the military, Harry has been consistent in his support of his fellow comrades recovery journey
It’s something else seeing the meltdown on Twitter/X. There are some legends I didn’t expect Morgan Freeman started flying when he was 65, I was like wow so I sent the link to my brother who was obsessed with planes and became an aerospace engineer, but has become disillusioned with his field. I never would have guessed Kenny G and the late Treat Williams were also legends. Congrats Harry! I suspect he will be buying a small plane at some point to keep up his hours
This coming out after that sandhurst nonsense piece is poetic justice
So PH was “best co-pilot gunner during training”. This all makes Sandhurst and Vaughn Kent-Payne look even pettier for leaving PH out of their book. It was a given that PW would be that way about it, but they didn’t have to go along.
@equality – And it’s cost them some serious coin! Including Harry would have led to global interest in the content of the book – even more so now he’s been nominated for this award. Instead Sandhurst cowed down to the petulant prince and their ‘prestigious’ book has now been reduced to tittle tattle in the Daily Mail gossip pages. When will these people learn that listening to the BRF will cost them both financially and lower their reputations?
I love this for Harry!
I think its a combination of his military service and a nod to the lasting impact of Invictus – like I think they definitely considered his service (especially as a royal prince, who never had to go to Afghanistan at all) and then his post-service impact with Invictus.
I will also admit that, like many of us I’m sure, I laughed when I saw this. I feel like I could hear things being thrown at KP from across the Atlantic.
Oh wow, I can’t believe that they announced this during Kate’s birth week after she didn’t get the Order of the Garter like her mommy had bragged!
I was wondering why the WanK fans were carrying on about how she was the definition of a lady today on twitter..
The meltdown on Twitter last night was hilarious!
@seaflower: 🤣 re: ‘WanK’
Go Harry! The Uk was really holding Harry back… he is flying since he left salty island!
The meltdown from W&K “fans” has been hysterical. They are even claiming Harry doesn’t have a pilots license. The Will and Kate bots are out in full force.
They are ignorant. Military pilots don’t have to have a civilian pilot’s license to fly in combat.
Congrats Harry! The dummy responsible for the Sandhurst book looks like a proper fool. I don’t know what kind of license Harry would have but a few years ago Harry was allowed to get some flying time in that he needed to stay current for flying helicopters at a CA base.
When karma comes at PWT hard.
Good for Harry. There a lot more who appreciate his military career than don’t.
I had forgotten about those stupid slippers.
Anyway, cue KP lackeys scrambling to find some obscure society to give The Enraged One an award for flying a rescue helicopter occasionally while he pretended to work for several years.
They need to scramble even harder because he was only allowed to fly as a co-pilot if I remember correctly. Was Peg ever licensed to fly anything by himself?
Grandma Betty had to donate a special helicopter with an extra jump seat so that Normal Bill could keep that job, IIRC. The other pilots had to take on extra hours because he couldn’t be relied upon to fill his slot.
Congratulations harry and very well deserved.
The laugh I laughed when I saw this, ahhh Karma clearly has a favourite, and we love to see it
Congrats Harry!
So well deserved. A Living legend alongside Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin and so many others.
The Kiddie Hawks never once mentioned the Royal Family *or* Sandhurst in that little text honoring Harry.
And despite lots of videos, photos, accounts how Harry is an excellent pilot, Delulu Derangers are yelling all over Xwitter and elsewhere how the Sussexes bought this award, how Harry doesn’t have wings (got them from his Pa), how Harry *can’t fly*!
Another day ending in -y.
I love this so much.
He can’t fly? So we’re supposed to take the word of some randoms on Twitter over direct first hand accounts from various people and multiple militaries? His time spent in California is why he has such a close bond with the US military there. Also there’s a literal video of him at some air show in the UK doing tricks in a helicopter and the crowd was shocked because they didn’t realize it was him at first. These people just cannot stand that they were wrong about dim, thick Harry. How dare he not be the screw up who makes their heir look great.
“how the Sussexes bought this award”
But I thought they were poor or about to be poor. That’s what the tabloids were saying, how their money will dry up any minute now. How can someone be poor and rich enough to buy awards each year? They are gonna accuse Meghan of witchcraft next, you’ll see.
They will accuse Meghan of being a counterfeiter next or that “Oprah bought the award for Harry!”. Frankly, I don’t care about them, they are in the same category as the MAGA/Trumpers.
The tabloids are throwing everything but the kitchen sink at this news. Lies and more lies, debunking all his accomplishments. People will believe it, too. At what point do you sue? Isn’t this character assination?
Funny considering how these same tabloids praised his military service and accomplishments before. Harry has said they will go after his military career because it means so much to him. It’s really pathetic and disgusting
I doubt they will sue they seem to be very strategic over the things that they find litigation worthy. But the reason that they’re throwing the kitchen sink at everything it’s because they’re trying to enforce the narrative because they know that the general public is apathetic and doesn’t pay attention to the royal family. If you keep saying someone is hated, a failure, a laughing stock, and then they keep getting feted with awards even people that don’t pay attention will come up out of the fog at some point and realize that doesn’t make any sense. This is why they lose their mind anytime their photos of them with Hollywood power players, sitting on panels for Fortune 100 companies, signing deals with highly sought after and influential companies pop up. You don’t have to pay attention to the ins and outs to realize that having that on one side and jokes by South Park, and a comedian a lot of people hadn’t heard of isn’t the same.
What “people” will believe it? Royalists? They believe Andrew is “innocent”. They can all go f*xk themselves, we are not giving them power.
@Libra I feel the people who believe it always wanted to believe no matter what. Their is easy to find footage of him flying an Apache helicopter.
Love that Prince Harry has found where he fits and can be celebrated for his achievements. Congratulations 🎊 to Prince Harry who hasn’t even reached his 40th birthday yet.
Dang Harry looks good in uniform !!so glad for him.. karma hits the crazy hard and quick 🤣
The timing on this couldn’t have been more perfect. Burger King really thought he did something there with his little Sandhurst scheme only for the Universe to say not so fast buddy. Harry and Meghan at the Beverly Hills Hilton will win every day over the Sandhurst gift shop souvenir stand.
Sandhurst gift shop souvenir stand – hahahahah so funny and true. First, it’s Pa threatening to reconcile with Harry, and now this. Pillows must be flying. I hope he is not around Kate and the kids right now.
Meanwhile the Incandescent One is hysterically throwing his cute shoes into a fire while screaming “Why him? Why not me, me, me???”
Go Harry! You deserve this and so much more! The universe will be right the day that Chucky pins a special award on his youngest for services to the nation!
@Giddy
The Universe is already always right. And H doesnt need his no-good pa riding his coattails with any performative nonsense.,
The worst part about this is that Sandhurst is “was” well known as a respected officers military academy where only the best get to attend. The King of Jordan (and his son are graduates) like many others of note (from the Commonwealth) go there because of its reputation as a fine military academy. But this nonsense about snubbing Prince Harry took away all the respect they had. It’s such petty nonsense. Why would they stoop so low and ruin their reputation?
Just take a look at West Point and their attitude to graduates who fought for the South during the Civil War.
This article is from 2010, but it shows how one could handle a contentious view re. certain figures.
Non-mentions in a book because a brother is pissed is not the way to go. Karma does not sleep, she is very much aware of what is going on. “Let me see … Living Legend of Aviation – yes, that will make them shriek.” 🙂
Wow all the derangers on the dm comments. And the dm is letting pro harry comments in. So good to see bots and derangers all upset.
Even though the story has a *lot* of comments (3.7k last i checked) it is still not at the time of writing one of the 10 most popular stories on the DM site meaning that people are engaging more with other stories even if they are not leaving comments. Top 4 stories are Emily Blunt, Sweden joining NATO, Dancing on Ice and Lauryn Goodman’s love life. Mail Online readers aren’t interested in real news, not by a long shot, but perhaps ordinary tabloid readers are losing their taste for reflexive outrage in relation to the Harry and Meghan? I can well imagine that there is a hard-core of 4k people ready to froth and foam about any news about the pair but that’s not enough to keep this show on the road. Dare I hope we have turned a corner and not just that the analytics are lagging?
🤫 Don’t tell The Fail but some people do apply critical thinking and others have real issues to be angry about than to be always triggered by the paper. Like the ITV series about the Post Office scandal.
People do have digital trigger fatigue because online outrage is so rapid, the burn out comes quicker, which is why bots & troll farms are used. It’s why most online outrage don’t translate to the same numbers IRL. The Fail may have depleted some of their human readers hate energy by their constant triggering and now only bots and troll farms are commenting.
I think it’s why you see some comments like the one above saying pro Harry comments are now allowed as the fervour is just not happening as before & it’s a pull to bring over supporters of who they are attacking to drive up interests. The writing staff also post the link to X, say something “triggering “ but turn off X comments, to drive the response to the page.
Plus Harry is so synonymous with the armed services and the work he has done for and with the services, how he has shown up time and time for almost half of his life, not just in the U.K. but even in other more seriously military centric countries that it’s not the hill to try and diminish him on. Like he has earned his way into that community , it’s deep.
It’s why Sandhurst allowing itself to be dragged into the mess by the OTB, seemed so unnecessary & lacking judgement.
but of course, logic doesn’t exist for these people.
Hurray! Harry is going to look like a snack at this award ceremony. Am thinking Meghan will be there too. She’s supporting her husband who is nominated so will she wear a brighter color? Idk why but I’m leaning towards her wearing black. Maybe navy? To which I’ll probably be wrong😂. Off-topic, but is anything happening with one of the court cases this month?
lol. The grand old british family threw everything at him and Meghan, strategizing that even if they didn’t break them, no one would want to associate with them after all the mudslinging. Then, they did everything they can to protect Andrew. This shows that people in important positions see what’s really happening and they don’t get fooled by tabloid media, that is the most british media now. I am happy that Harry’s chosen family, the military, is there for him unlike his blood family.
It will be good to see them out and enjoying this, but I wouldn’t mind if they do all their work behind the scenes while being only seen once in a blue moon because they are free people now, noone’s / no firm’s property.
Congratulations Harry!!
Congrats Harry! So sad to see the UK media being ungracious as usual but I hope the UK citizens are proud! We here in the US congratulate you.
Congrats to Harry on this award. The meltdowns on Twitter/X were funny, but the receipts on William’s training and service time are hilarious! UK news reports of William losing his rifle during training at SANDHURST and William a Chinook helicopter (presumably costing millions of points) on a joyride after he got his wings. He took the copter to a stag party and landed it on the Middleton backyard.
Didn’t William fly air rescue helicopters when he was in the Army?
When he & Kate were newly married, living in Scotland?
Something like that IIRC.
Wales, part time and with a co-pilot IIRC.
And in the RAF not the Army. RAF Search and Rescue Squad was disbanded in 2016.
And he often whiffed when his turn came up to fly. He was totally unreliable.
So happy Prince Harry is getting recognized for his training record, Afghan service and The Invictus Games. This is what honor looks like. Makes the whole Sandhurst book episode more laughable. William is so pathetic.
Congratulations Harry 🎈🎈🎈 He is so handsome in uniform ❤
A strange bald headed English man was seen stood outside John Travolta’s house today, throwing heavily embroidered slippers screaming “look at me, look at me”, on closer inspection the slippers were found to carry motifs of helicopters, which the police found strange as Mr Travolta flies a plane! The bald headed gentleman was sedated, put on a plane and flown back to the UK. The polce said they hope the gentleman gets the help he needs!
Well done Harry, we veterans salute you, Let the bots run out of steam, their madness is hilarious to behold, and Kate, teach your mother how to spell 😂😂😂
Oh and how I would love to be a fly on the wall in Sandhurst today, cos it won’t be pretty.
Too funny. I can just see that strange bald-headed man in a straitjacket being carried off the plane on a stretcher…
And that’s the thing about the bots – they can scream all they want, but that won’t change Harry’s accomplishments and experience, just as one silly book won’t erase Harry’s record at Sandhurst.
Derangers are having a conniption over this like we haven’t seen in a while and are trying to besmirch Harry’s service but the internet is forever and there are many articles from when Harry was in flight training referencing that he was at the top of his classs. Also: apache helicopters are one of the most expensive helicopters the UK military has one of its most difficult to operate: it literally costs millions to train a single person to operate them so no they dont just let anyone in them in the middle of a warzone. After spending a couple years learning how to fly helicopters Harry then spent months in the US learning how to fly an apache and then how to use its weapons system(the most technologically advanced in the world you’ll find in a helicopter) for his role as a gunner for his 2nd tour in Afghanistan and then he qualified as an appache commander following more training the next year.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prince-harry-qualifies-as-apache-commander
Congratulations to Prince Harry! He embodies the phrase “once served always serving”. His career as a Apache pilot and his work with IG have earned him this award and I just know we are going to to get to see a proud and glowing Meghan watch him receive this award.
I really, really hope she can make it to the ceremony. Who knows what commitments those two might have.
Lawd, I just know that those saltine’s are crying on that island. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
John Travolta is hosting the ceremony. I still look at the pic of he and Princess Diana dancing at 1600.
All the good juju is full circle for Harry.
Harry also did promo video with Tom Hanks for his Late Night interview and people shared the photo of Tom Hanks and Diana meeting. It must be surreal for Harry to meet all these huge American celebrities who met his mother.
Gawd William is going to be apocalyptic if a photo is released of Harry and John Travolta! First his father telling everyone that Harry has inherited his mother’s good qualities and now this! Such a picture will serve to remind everyone that Harry is a Spencer and William is a Windsor. Kate will also be VERY disappointed that she won’t get to do the ultimate Diana cosplay by dancing with JT. I’m now praying to whoever is in charge to get a picture of Meghan dancing with JT. The shattering of glass. the throwing of cushions and the tearing up of wiglets would be a sight to behold! 😆 😆 😆
@Laura D… He is not ok right now lol
Dancing w/Meghan! I had a similar thought, but mine included a picture of JT & H jokingly emulating that scene of Di and JT dancing. Dancing w/M makes more sense!! More coffee please!
Love this for Harry and also love the fact that John Travolta is hosting. He is very popular in Australia because of his friendship with Olivia Newton John so it’s going to be difficult for the likes of Daniela Elser to spin this as a negative.
When I read this yesterday I howled with laughter!
What can one say but “bull’s eye”?
So much better than a non-mention in a gift shop book. 🙂
Found this on Twitter. People are nominated by past and current legends on be inducted. https://twitter.com/anna_itsonlyme/status/1745385922806333909?t=sRM9hatilip8ILWBqVISKA&s=19
Good for him! Show up and out. Frankly, I think Meghan wasn’t too busy to go to the Globes, I think she weighed her attendance to having a quiet existence right now or having to deal with level 10 unhinged nonsense from the British press. I think she weighed the options and decided it was best for everyone if she stayed home.
@ Mel
I seriously doubt she is living her life according to what the unhinged British press say. They will say whatever about her anyway. Meghan is a private citizen of this country and she owes no one a explanation as to why she couldn’t attend an event. Someone said she had prior obligations and I take her word for it. I’ve said this before we don’t see or hear what the British press say daily about Meghan and Harry. We don’t have talk shows or morning shows talking about them every day. In order for people o see or hear about what the British tabloids say you have to go on line to read their newspapers. Our papers don’t print that crazy bullsh$t.
She and Harry can live a peaceful existence here.
This is just so fantastic.
But don’t worry, William — when the “Legends in Their Own Minds” Awards are given out, I’m sure you’ll make the cut!
Congratulations to Prince Harry! So past winners help select the new honorees so this really is an honor. He’ll also get to help pick future awards winners going forward. I wonder if he’d even be allowed to get such an award if they’d stayed in the Firm under the situation they were in. Doubt it. This is nice recognition of what he’s accomplished with Invictus as well.
Does anyone else have a tear in their eye that TRAVOLTA is MC at this gig!? The same Travolta that danced with Princess Diana and is now honoring her youngest son. I CANT :’) she is watching down on him with so much pride.
Congratulations Harry!!!!!!
Travolta could be a good friend for Harry to have. He seems to have quietly left Scientology, has a strong love of aviation, and if Harry wants to get back into flying, Travolta has TONS of aircrafts to loan out.
I could see Harry and Megan eventually moving to a “Fly In” community if Harry got serious about flying.
I really hope Travolta has decided to part ways with Co$ but leaving quietly isn’t going to happen. They’ll start harassing him publicly, threaten him with exposure of his audit tapes, out him as gay, anything to take him down and destroy his image. The cult doesn’t let high profile members walk away without a fight. They’re still harassing and threatening Leah Remini and her family.
This award given to Harry is better than the souvenir programme William had to write a foreword for. William can never outdo Harry’s Invictus Games. This is his legacy to honor international serving or veteran armed forces personnel. He has his name all over it. Thank you to those people who give Harry the proper recognition and acknowledgment for his great contributions.