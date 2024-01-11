Prince William & Kate have a ‘renewed focus’ on the military in 2024, fascinating

Something I’ve thought about a lot in the past two years is how the British royal family is so singularly hateful about every single thing connected to Prince Harry that they’ve gone out of their way to snub wounded warriors, veterans and Invictus Games competitors. The Windsors, en masse, blanked on the British Invictus team during the Hague Invictus games in 2022. The Windsors’ grudge against veterans grew even more noticeable during the Dusseldorf games last September, with the Telegraph and Mail even publishing some quotes which explicitly criticized the Windsors for looking “mean-spirited and petty.” The British Invictus team was aghast that the Windsors seemed hellbent on ignoring them. Not only that, there was a concerted effort by Prince William, Kate and Charles to “torpedo” the positive coverage of Invictus domestically and internationally. The Windsors looked incredibly foolish, short-sighted, anti-military and anti-veteran.
Well, funny story! Prince William and Kate have decided that their new 2024 cause will be a renewed focus on the British military. They’re even planning to make some kind of special trip to visit servicemen abroad.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will kick off their year with a “renewed focus” on the military. William and Kate are set to make their first tour of 2024 to a foreign country where British armed service personnel are stationed. Royal sources confirmed the couple are in advanced discussions to travel outside of the UK to thank British troops on behalf of the nation.
The Mirror is not revealing the location for security reasons but the trip is set to take place next month. William last year visited British troops in Poland on operations concerning the war in Ukraine.
The first trip of the year will not focus on Ukraine, but sources say this will continue to be a pillar of their work for the next 12 months. A royal source said: “It’s no secret about the Prince and Princess’ affection for the military but 2024 is about celebrating the efforts of those personnel abroad, often away from their family and friends, fighting in conflicts that are a long way from home. This is about a renewed focus to recognise their dedication and the royals feel very strongly about their role in representing the armed forces.”
A “renewed focus” on the military after Peg and Buttons were too stupid to simply send out a warm tweet wishing the British Invictus team well. A celebration of the British military after ignoring the veteran community for years out of spite for Harry. Sounds like Will and Kate were really triggered by NATO Joint Force Commander General Guglielmo Miglietta bringing a 1100-person NATO delegation to the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. We knew that already – William was incandescent with rage about Harry and Meghan’s wonderful NATO photo-op with the delegation. Ten bucks says that Will and Kate’s very special international trip is to Germany and maybe even to a NATO base. If so, that means it took William four solid months of shrieking hissy fits to get NATO to agree to a photo-op. Pathetic.
Of course they are… invictus games has them green with envy and bitter enough to push their petty agenda against Prince Harry with the Sadhurst stunt that makes the entire country and military look absolutely horrible. Now that his brother is an official Legend of Aviation I imagine his stunts and pettiness will be even worse and more transparent.
They saw the accolades Harry was getting and since they can’t take invictus from him they are going to shake military personnel hands to try and get a bit of that recognition
It’s great that once upon a time PW saw IG as a silly idea of PH’s and didn’t think it would go far. I think after the success of IG, W&K started stealing PH’s ideas like mental health work.
Hmmm. When William heard the idea, he probably just didn’t want Harry to have it for himself. Had Harry approached him to do it jointly with William’s name attached, then he wouldn’t have thought it silly.
One thing I love about the PPOW is their instinct for stupidity. Just like the 12 course dinner in a palace to discuss world hunger, these military cosplays will make them look more ridiculous and I’m all for it. Loved how Sandbox blew up in their faces 🙂
So true, @Chloe and @equality. It is also convenient that the military branches are already organized and bring results and achievements, they just stand next to them for photo ops and do stupid skits in camo and helmets for the senior citizen royalists to swoon over. It doesn’t need any work on their part, they just show up to take credit. In comparison to that, their previous ideas of ending homelessness and something important (I don’t know) about early years would have taken a lot of effort to become meaningful. So they pivoted to the military.
Plus, they are still trying to figure out how to look (!) more successful than H&M. They now figure it must be their association with veterans and the military. So next year’s plan: military photo ops!
You know that StuntQueen Peggy is already plotting to amp up his interest in aviation.
I know he was a helicopter pilot but I mean to try and become a “living legend” or better himself
Knowing William, he’ll try to pull off some stupid stunt to prove he’s the better helicopter pilot than Harry, without the proper training, and get himself killed/injured or kill/injure a member of the public.
What will happen is he and a co-pilot will go up. And on the radio it will sound like William is flying. And then there will be some stunt done. Making it look like William did it. When it was the co-pilot. Then William will take all the credit. Just like he always does.
I think you mean William would be the co-pilot? He didn’t even have a license when he was flying with Air Rescue. He was a co-pilot in that job, the papers decided to let him take credit as a pilot.
I’m also not to worried about this ‘threat’ to take over the military from Harry. They will put the same thought and effort into this project that they put into every other project they’re forced into.
@Snuffles
While I dont like making utterances that I dont wish to be in the universe, you are indeed correct abut that!
Its just as how Bulliam took up polo again AFTER Prince Harry’s first polo season in Santa Barbara in 2021. After H took his wife and child out of britai in 2020, it must have occurred to Bulliam and his puppetmasters that H wouldnt hv the opportunity to be involved with polo again which is why we got stories about him selling the polo ponies that he and H used to ride.
Then boom! there was H back in white-pants season in 2021, ready to participate in a whole tournament! And then what happened:…..next thing we knew, copycat Bulliam announced that he wd be participating in a charity polo match!
LMAO
@ lady d. Ohhhhh. Is that the real reason the tabloids keep referencing helicopters and Williams love of flying. They are really knocking him off his high horse because he still doesn’t have his licenses!!! I don’t believe this.
I remember a video was shown of him trying to walk across a log. There was about 8 people helping him and he looked embarrassed. They didn’t let him try. I hope this “no license” is people being overly protective of him. If not William hasn’t done anything at all. In the old days they would make him abdicate.
“Renewed focus” implies there was a focus in the past.
Just another lie
Keen can go around with the jazz hands and the g u r n s.
A “renewed focus on the military”? When were they ever focused on the military in the first place? I mean, William basically did as he pleased when he was on active duty. For the Waleses, it’s just another pr stunt. Photo ops.
Kate could rarely be bothered to show up for that St. Patrick’s Day event. Now she has to because she was made colonel-in-chief, but before that, she turned out what every two years?
Yes she was definitely committed when she had her office inform the press that they should not expect her to attend the St Patrick’s Day event every year when she decided to not attend one year, breaking a significant tradition, because she needed to get her hair coloured. She wasn’t pregnant when she did that either. She just didn’t feel like it.
Once again they’re riding on the coattails of Harry. They saw how big Invictus is, how loved Harry is by the veteran community and their families, they see the support and respect Harry gets from world leaders so now they have to insert themselves as the really, really important ones, you know, the royal ones with HRH titles who will be queen and king. Nothing but clout chasing wannabes.
They say money is the root of all evil, well jealousy is the root of all hatred 😠😠😠
Amen Swaz.
Am sorry but am starting to think this hatred and jealousy is dangerous. At first, I used to think it was funny but not anymore.
It has always been dangerous, and they know that by what happened to Princess Diana so it is also very deliberate.
You’re right. You can only wonder what Harry went through all his life behind the scenes since he is his mother’s child equalling her in charisma.
William’s jealousy and bitterness is seriously out of control 🙄🙄
@swaz – it really is – he has so little to offer mentally and spiritually compared to his younger brother but he just doesn’t get it. He has been the privileged heir and never had to work for his place in life, just throw baby hissy fits like his father.
@swaz
You are so right. Bully’s jealousy is not to be laughed at anymore. Chucky was also dangerously jealous of Diana (tho he was better able than Bully to hide it) and we all saw how that played out.
We’ve also only recently heard tht in pulling the Sussexes security when he did, leaving them vulnerable and exposed, chucky told his people that if the worse happened to H, he didnt think the fallout , re the public’s response, would be that great.
So make no mistake, getting rid of the “problem”” of the Sussexes is still an active project for those criminals in palaces.
Centuries ago the conflict between Harry and Will would have resulted in opposing armies fighting for the throne and probably ended in the complete restructuring of the UK’s borders based on the outcome. I get the feeling Will is peeved that this particular method of resolution is not on the table for him too.
Willie in charge? It’s going to be a short battle.
So homelessness and peace in the Middle East and earthshit and early years are done so now it’s the military? Wonder what has brought this on hmmm? Could it be jealousy of a brother who has dedicated his time and effort to helping military veterans and their families? Yes!! They actually think that they are now going to do better than Harry. OMG they have no brain cells left between them. These two can’t put a lunch together much less do something positive and bigger and better than Harry has with Invictus. Let the circus begin.
Don’t you know? Homelessness and peace in the Middle East and earthshit and early years are so 2023….
Where else can they go and not be met with boos? Especially now that Kate has basically admitted to being a racist. They bring no diplomatic skills nor good will, I think most anywhere is a risk for another flop tour.
I forgot Italy. Interesting to see how they manage to fail this one.
I think Kate and maybe Will are devastated to see other royals moving up to king and queen of Denmark while they still have decades to wait , so there handlers are placating them with royal tours.
If it is Germany you can bet you last penny that Mumbles will turn up with the same wardrobe as Meghan.
They are both unhinged nutjobs – they are both obsessed with copying the Sussex’s that its gone beyond anything sane and normal. There is something menacing about this now.
This is what I’m dreading.
That they’re en route to Germany, as I think the biggest number of military personnel outside the UK is stationed here, with their own little extraterritorial enclaves, complete with British infrastructure like shops, kindergartens and schools.
Just to cosplay the Sussexes, because the Wailses don’t have any unique ideas.
And maybe they’ll bring George, because Diana took little Harry on her visit to the Rhine Army.
Harry & Meghan were right to move as far away as they did
Keen will manage to bring out those awful joggings and lots buttons.
Next month is the one year to Invictus event. H&M will be in Canada for that so that’s what they’re trying to torpedo. It’s been 4 years, they need to move on. It’s beyond pathetic at this point
And Canada will welcome them with open arms, lots of positive press and excited crowds – that’ll really chap the Wails’ asses.
William is over the top in his.pettiness and jealousy. And the bots and derangers want him to be king right away.
Those two pictures of stiff clowns as opposed to the relaxed hot couple surrounded by the military… Hahahahahahah, your choice of images is absolutely brilliant!
Kaiser’s photo choices are why I open articles on this site that I have no interest in reading!
“The first trip of the year will not focus on Ukraine” it says, but does anyone remember when Willy first commented about the war there and he said that this is the first war in Europe in more than 60 years or something similar and everyone on Twitter took him to task? I’ve never seen anyone less aware of history, geopolitics and international relations and being proud of it! But, sure, bring on more of his views on these fields to show how statesman-like (not) he is!
So, we are going to have two trips outside the UK for the Wails in 2 months? One in Italy and one in God knows where?
A second trip abroad ? First, Italy, now this? No wonder they are MIA for over a month 🙄. They are preparing/s
I wonder if they participate in both trips together or at least one of them will be done by just Peg or Keen alone.
As a veteran, I can’t say enough of how disgusted I am with the Windsor clan. Playing dress up and wearing uniforms like it’s a costume and now using the military as photo op.
William is a very jealous brother. And a poor copycat.
Another year, another attempt by W&K to one-up the Sussexes, and I’m sure it will be yet another failed attempt.
I also think this is about a NATO photo op or something similar. I can almost guarantee we are going to get a fair amount of pictures that mimic pictures from this year’s IG so the RRs can write endlessly about how the troops support the Waleses over the Sussexes.
And yes, I agree with a comment upthread that the timing is about Invictus – we know there will likely be something next month to mark the one-year countdown, and the Waleses know it too.
Peggy has always tried to sabotage the IG – from trying to take the funding from it when they split the foundations to trying to take credit for it. The Wails have NOTHING like that to show off about – Chuck has several big initiatives that have made a big impact most notably the Princes Trust (thou aren’t they going to rename it the Kings Trust?).
Peggy tried to get a NATO photo op in NY – didn’t really happen. He always looks so awkward when he tries to play with the big boys.
He reminds me of Ivanka walking into that meeting of leaders, being held by Angela Merkel. Nobody knew why she was there and she brought absolutely nothing to the table, although she was quick to stick up for daddy when Angela said something about Trump. I wish Angela had asked her if she was there to defend daddy or there to discuss world events? That was also the conference where the world leaders were surrounding a desk Donald was sitting at. Every one of them were just glaring at Trump who sat there with his arms crossed and his lip stuck out, looking like the fool he was and is. It’s my favourite picture of Trump.
Invictus recently released a short video of the chiefs of the various indigenous nations in BC welcoming the competitors to their lands.
KP has likely seen this.
I was really impressed with that video. They are not just giving lip service to respecting the indigenous nations in Canada.
Harry has the Invictus games, the Wales have the “inflict us” games where some poor military blokes have to take a photo op with these smug fools.
The wales are playing the “inflict us” games😂 ❤️It.
😂😂😂
LOL! Well done.
So then they have solved the homelessness, early childhood development, and world peace issues they were focusing on previously? They’re fantastic! s/
“Renewed Focus”?
Vacillating much.
I feel sorry for everyone involved. Are there NO adults around? What about Anne? Can’t she step in and let KP see how bad this looks?
What happened to the environment?
What happened to homelessness?
What happened to mental health in construction workers?
What happened to early years development?
What happened to conservation?
All these Government institutions and very serious organizations having to adjust their schedule to make space for reactionary ego-driven, performative PR photo ops targeted towards tabloids.
Those are probably scrapped because they realized the concepts were all wrong. With their brilliant ideas, they set up premises that required some serious input to make a difference. That was a mistake because they didn’t want to put any effort into these fake projects. The military is easier, they must think, because it’s about taking partial credit for achievements already accomplished.
Ooh, this is a fun game, I’ll play:
What happened to stopping online bullying?
What happened to supporting hospice care?
What happened to helping on addiction?
What happened to supporting nurses?
All very good causes that can benefit from dedicated focus to make real impact.
About 10 years ago when KP’s communications team was all over the place and their messaging & briefings were flailing, Charles stepped in and streamlined it all under one main office to manage the messaging. So the focus would be on substantive work by the Royal Family, not just puff pieces.
Can’t he do the same thing here? The messaging is so fractured and very contradictory. It’s more like two very different Royal Family with different objectives, competing voices, and no cohesion.
Agree
W, though, is so out of control it’ll take the UK Prime Minister intervening to ensure compliance.
@Unblinkered – This is where you need a Winston Churchill to quietly broaden this young man’s perspective and teach him about true statesmanship as I don’t think Sunak or Starmer has the gravitas to make him heel. Even a Tony Blair would do as he had to step in during PD. There is a large leadership void.
They will definitely try to time it with the Invictus one year celebrations. The funny thing is I don’t think Invictus has published when /what they are doing for it so the Wales will have to guess. These people are so ridiculous and frankly disturbing. If they were smart (they aren’t) they would just wish the Invictus athletes success before each Games and stop trying to copy Harry.
They don’t realize yet that H&M are not their problem. They’re losing support for the monarchy IN BRITAIN. And they’re more concerned with competing with a couple that’s continents away. It’s actually so sick. I’ve never seen anything like it
The Windsors were never going to gush over the IG due to their rabid jealousy but that they couldn’t even do a simple insta message of good luck to the athletes will never not be shameful. It’s so deeply deeply shameful and disgusting.
💯
I was completely shocked that NONE of the royal family acknowledged the Invictus athletes at all. It wasn’t just U.K. athletes, there were many Commonwealth nations participating. It was a complete “fuck you” to INJURED VETERANS and their families. I’m still stunned.
Kate is going to jazz hand all over a military base and ask the soldiers about their early years. Great.
Thanks Ginger for the great belly laugh this morning!! Your deadpan delivery is on point!!
So if Meghan acts as a “rocket up Kate’s a$s, Harry acts as a nuke up William’s!!
I am wondering if Will had been an only child, gulp, would he b doing even less as heir with having no one to compete with for attention? Honestly just how mutually inert are these two that they only bestir themselves to “compete” with Harry and Meg’s activities when pushed.
It will be hilarious if they really go to Germany. “Renewed Focus” indicates that they know that the Royal Family has neglected the military since Harry left the UK. Harry and Meghan plan to be in Vancouver for the one year to go event in February. Let’s see when William and Kate do their military trip.
The Wales are consistently getting sloppy seconds from Harry’s authentic visits and work. They want the crowds and applause that Harry and Meghan receives from their every appearance without putting in the work. They probably cannot get the reception to Germany with the large crowd out of their small minds. And the NATO contingency has shaken them to their core. This too shall fail for them. Germany has restructured how they treat veterans after hosting the Invictus Games. The Wales have no shame or advisors helping them. It is far too easy for them to just copy the Sussexes, pathetic.
“If” the Wales’ go to Germany, I would love it if a member of the German military questioned why they didn’t congratulate the UK Invictus team? If Germany can admit that they are going to start treating their veterans better, then I see nothing wrong with them asking the Windsors to do the same.
@Harla A Brazen Hussy – I doubt very much the Germans would say something like that. However, it will be interesting to hear if they tell William (and his wife) at how big an impact the IGs have had on how they now look after/rehabilitate their wounded soldiers. I hope he asks him if he’s proud of his brother’s achievements.
Sloppy seconds is so perfect a description of everything the Wales attempt, but never succeed at.
What is going on with the wails? Where are they? Are they hiding or hiding something?
Well the kids will have gone back to school now so I imagine they might be off somewhere warm for a well deserved vacation – they normally do something like this at this time of year.
Aren’t they supposed to attend the wedding of the prince of Brunei in the coming days?
They’re renewed focus is try and take the games from Harry. William needs to punish him. To bring him to hell. If Charles could and thought he would getaway with-it. He would try and invoke some ancient kings right and demand Harry bring Archie and Lilli to the UK and leave them with him. He knows Meghan would eat his alive and by the time she got through dragging the US government, her mom, is, into it and not to mention all her celebrity support he’d wish he’d never mentioned it.
Much like everything else they do-there will be one event that they try to play up as the Second Coming-and then, crickets.
A meeting with a NATO delegation would be pathetic for them and hilarious for us so go ahead !
Oh hell no, you can keep inaction barbie and incandescent Ken the fk away from the military and us veterans. We don’t need or want them. We have to put up with his drippy father as he’s commander in Cheif, but we have our Royal and that’s Harry. He is PROPER MILITARY through and through. His medals are real, not fking chocolate ones handed out like confetti by his dad.
We have HARRY we have INVICTUS, the sloppy seconds can stay the hell away.
They have never been interested in the military until Harry turned invictus into a massive success, now they want to bask in it’s glow. Well stick to fake tan mateys. Your a sad couple of wannabes. Something is afoot because I see the thug Tindal and his wife were with Harry’s polo brother in Australia!
The Tindalls have spent Australia time (and at their UK home) with Nacho and Delfina multiple times over the years. They’re friendly from the polo circuit. About two years ago they spent NYE together with Rebel Wilson.
It’s like a Soldier Barbie box set.
It’s amazing that their “renewed” focus on the military still doesnt mean working with military charities in the UK to support veterans and their families. It really is so crazy that even with Harry gone they still havent done this. They got Help for Heroes to trash Harry but they still can’t be bothered to take on HFH or a charity like it is a patronage?
Do they not get that taking a chartered flight to another country to play dress up and tell some troops ‘the country supports you’ is not the same as ACTUALLY supporting the troops??? If they wanted to show support they could actually you know DO something that helps their service members and/or their families.
Being a soldier seems to me to be a very difficult job. Why would you bring these two idiots to add additional stress to people serving their countries? Like why ?
The Sandhurst mess, Harry’s upcoming aviation honor and this are all a little too coincidental. One thing for sure is that W is extremely jealous of IG. I don’t think he cares about veterans but this passion project of Harry’s has had impact globally, opened a lot of doors for him and has gained him deserved respect by powerful players. That’s what W wants but he won’t put in the work needed to get there.
“renewed focus” WOW…. tell me you’re an a**hat that didn’t care about the military until you saw it as a PR performative sticking it to Harry self serving buffoonery tour without tell me.
“the royals feel very strongly about their role in representing the armed forces.”
Uh, no. The royals feel very strongly about trying to one-up Harry and about inflating their own importance.
They could give a flying f*ck about the armed forces.
This is so interesting. Another LEGO block in William’s plan for Charles to abdicate. Once Charles is gone, William will be Commander-in-Chief – so, let’s start setting that up. Big guy at Sandurst, military advocate and next, as some have said above, some kind of military stunt. Plus, he can use Harry as a weapon against Charles, while also taking over Harry’s reputation. It’s a fascinating plot. I wonder who’s running it for him – William doesn’t have the smarts to see this through.
@Eurydice This has William’s stupidity written all over it. He has never even seen combat. The Sandurst snub already lost it’s point. Charles will never abdicate. As for taking over Harry’s reputation well I’m glad Will got to write something in that book about many other people. This poor shrub.
Think the PTB at Sandhurst are feeling any embarrassment or are in any way happy about this debacle?
They they f–king joking?! After the UK report came out last week saying the monarchy’s popularity has dipped so low, instead of focusing on themselves and what they can bring to the table, they are still focused on copying/besting Harry?! Will, work on your homelessness whatever and Kate, what happened to your early years crap? Is that done? Focus on your own initiatives and lives and not what Harry’s doing, where Andrew is living etc. Do they not realize that they look unhinged?
I vehemently dislike these people.
Don’t the Royals only go abroad when they’re asked to by the foreign office? Meaning that it wasn’t even their idea.
When is the RF going to wise up and realize they picked the wrong family members in the long run? Loyalty by means of necessity isn’t a win (referring to Andrew). If Andrew didn’t need the money, he would have done what H&M did with books and interviews. As for W&K, good grief. Anything they do with the military gets a comparison and/or mention of Harry. Same with mental health awareness. Harry may not be in England but he is remembered. It would have made more sense to have let H&M do half in/half out than to make them outcasts. The working royals are absolute idiots surrounded by ignorant, short sighted and weak courtiers.
Andrew needs the protection from prosecution and place to hide. Otherwise, I could totally see him doing the book deal, because he sees how much PH made off his book.
I thought it was Sarah Palin when I first looked at that pic 🙈
Do either of these twats have an original idea or bone in their body?? Pathetic is right, and I’ll add losers to the list too.
The Windsors are laser focused on their family squabbles rather than their duty representing Britain. Charles, as king and commander-in-chief, should have been seen to support the veterans going to the IG. They are both unfit to be modern constitutional monarchs.