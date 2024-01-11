“People slept on ‘The Book of Clarence’ premiere photos” links
  • January 11, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jay-Z & James McAvoy attended the Book of Clarence premiere. [GFY]
Tom Cruise is officially in business with Warner Bros. [LaineyGossip]
People forget that Hunter Biden is a lawyer too. [Pajiba]
What does Gen Z do for fun? [Buzzfeed]
Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s stylist is doing an amazing job! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Prince Harry’s Spare, one year later. [JustJared]
Photos from Vanity Fair’s Globes party. [Socialite Life]
Selena Gomez is leaving social media for a while (probably a day). [Hollywood Life]
Rest in peace, Fruit Stripe Gum. [Seriously OMG]
The hot guys of the Governors Awards. [RCFA]

6 Responses to ““People slept on ‘The Book of Clarence’ premiere photos” links”

  1. Anna says:
    January 11, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    Did I miss something? Why are we calling him Benadryl Coldmedicine?

    Reply
  2. JaneS says:
    January 11, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    This is the first I’m hearing of this movie and I like James McAvoy movies.

    Reply
  3. Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
    January 11, 2024 at 12:45 pm

    Both my kids are Gen Z. They go to friends houses and play video games or role playing games. Neither of them or any of their friends go to bars or clubs. They haven’t got the disposable income. Maybe wealthier Gen Z’s are going to places, but we are solidly middle class, and my eldest (22) makes a living wage for our city, but still: very different social activities.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    January 11, 2024 at 1:38 pm

    Re: Links listed.
    Hunter Biden is a lawyer? This is news to me.
    All I’ve ever heard about him is in regard to his messy personal life, drug use.
    The news that he had left his wife and kids and started a romance with his brothers’ widow, was more than enough news for me to tolerate.

    Reply

