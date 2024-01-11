Aaron Rodgers has been booted off ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ for being a nutjob

I don’t know much about Pat McAfee other than “he’s some kind of successful sports commentator/analyst.” McAfee currently runs the successful The Pat McAfee Show, which airs on ESPN and their streaming service. Aaron Rodgers basically signed a contract to come on the show every Tuesday and provide analysis of football and sports culture. Aaron’s Tuesday appearances have been a descent into madness, with Aaron becoming radicalized before our eyes over the course of about four years. Rodgers was once seen as an intelligent, attractive football “hunk.” He’s now an anti-vaxxer, a QAnon dumbass and someone who gleefully spreads rumors about how his enemies are pedophiles.

Two Tuesdays ago, Rodgers did just that on McAfee’s show, insinuating that Jimmy Kimmel’s name would appear in the Epstein files. Kimmel clapped back HARD and threatened to sue. McAfee was so flummoxed that he had to put on a long-sleeve shirt and walk back Rodgers comments. Then Rodgers appeared on McAfee’s show two days ago and Rodgers refused to apologize to Kimmel and instead went on another anti-vaccine tirade. Pat McAfee has had enough. He said Rodgers is done (on his show, at least).

Aaron Rodgers will not be returning to The Pat McAfee Show in the near future following comments he made insinuating that Jimmy Kimmel could be linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, sports analyst McAfee, 36, announced that the weekly segment “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” would no longer be featured for the remainder of this football season.

“I’m pumped that that is no longer gonna be every single Wednesday of my life,” McAfee said as he and two others on his show applauded.

“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done. There’s gonna be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included. To be honest, the way it ended, it got real loud… I’m happy that he’s not gonna be [in] my mentions going forward, which is great news.”

A source also told CNN that McAfee ended Rodgers’ segment “due to his recent behavior, not the conclusion of the regular NFL season.” They want to underline that for ESPN/Disney – Rodgers is out specifically because he’s a nutjob, not because of any football reasons. While McAfee could probably find success somewhere other than ESPN, you could actually tell that he was uncomfortable with Rodgers using the show as a platform for an increasingly bonkers worldview. I suspect ESPN/Disney went to McAfee and they were like “Rodgers should go” and McAfee was like “I totally agree, I’ll do it ASAP.”

  1. TN Democrat says:
    January 11, 2024 at 7:47 am

    Good. Rogers needs to fade away and not be given a new format.

    Reply
    • Mimi says:
      January 11, 2024 at 8:48 am

      I’m sure Elon is negotiating with him for an X show as we speak.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      January 11, 2024 at 10:22 am

      This is a meaningless gesture. The season is almost over and I’m sure he’ll be right back.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      January 11, 2024 at 11:00 am

      Rogers is your basic white man whose ego is so fragile that when he doesn’t get the accolades he thinks he deserves, he assumes there must be something wrong in this world and goes right down the rabbit hole of grievance conspiracies.

      Reply
    • Monc says:
      January 11, 2024 at 11:51 am

      Said it before CTE….

      As Bugs Bunny would say… “what a maroon….”

      Shuffle off…

      Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    January 11, 2024 at 7:51 am

    All I keep thinking is how Olivia Munn was the sane one. Glad she escaped this mess.

    Reply
    • MoxyLady007 says:
      January 11, 2024 at 10:04 am

      Who? John Mulaney’s girl friend?

      She seemed to get out before he reached his peak preachy hippy QAnon brainwashed dangerous misinformation spreading Covid embracing phase.

      Which was smart.

      Instead she moved onto a comedian deep in the throes of relapsing into severe substance abuse and took that as her window to lock him down.

      🤷🏻‍♀️

      Reply
  3. seaflower says:
    January 11, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. Danica P dodged a bullet, no matter how hurtful it was at the time.

    Reply
  4. Pinkosaurus says:
    January 11, 2024 at 7:55 am

    None of this had anything to do with sports so even if his hardcore bro audience agrees with the anti-vax nonsense, they were probably not into endless Fauci conspiracy theories when they want to hear about coaching changes and playoff speculation.

    This only ends Rodgers participation by 4 weeks though so we will see if he is back on the air in the fall for the start of the next football season.

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      January 11, 2024 at 8:13 am

      Pat McAfee is an Indianapolis guy, former Colt’s player, and pretty well respected and liked here (I live in Indy as well). He has been getting all sorts of blowback locally and nationally about this. He’s a VERY smart guy – smart enough to get out of football before he turned 30 because he had a plan and worked it. When he says he was tired of it and doesn’t want to be in Rodger’s mentions anymore, he means it. I’ll be surprised if Qaron is back on next year. In fact, I expect he’ll now start a beef with McAfee.

      Reply
      • janie says:
        January 11, 2024 at 8:25 am

        I like his show and I don’t watch football or any sports. My husband had him on and I became interested. And yes the nutjob finally hijacked the show with his rant.

      • Josephine says:
        January 11, 2024 at 10:26 am

        McAfee is in the clicks game so I really do not see him as the innocent one here. He clearly likes Rodgers a lot and I doubt this was even his decision. I haven’t been able to get ito the show – it always feels like a bunch of teenage boys trying to impress each other with how immature they can be.

  5. Bad Janet says:
    January 11, 2024 at 8:00 am

    It’s nice to see them not try to avoid controversy. “He is gone because he sucks.” No soft “end of season” crap. May it be a lesson in FAFO.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 11, 2024 at 8:54 am

      Right? Surprisingly and refreshing.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 11, 2024 at 9:15 am

      Yeah, that’s the part I like. He’s making it clear he’s gone because of what he was saying, he’s not tying it up with the end of the season or any other reason.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 11, 2024 at 11:12 am

      My first thought at the headline was “oh they don’t want to get sued” but reading the post, I applaud them for removing him because he sucks as a person, and being clear about it.

      Reply
  6. Jugebair says:
    January 11, 2024 at 8:00 am

    McAfee is a nut job too so I wouldn’t give him too much credit here.

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      January 11, 2024 at 8:14 am

      He isn’t a nutjob at all. He’s an entertainer.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        January 11, 2024 at 1:08 pm

        But he isn’t entertaining. He’s a conspiracy theory-spouting meathead whose football career is circling the drain so he targets innocent people like Kimmel and Fauzi from the sanctity of his TV pulpit. Rodgers has gone off the rails and is effectively destroying his career and it can’t happen soon enough.

    • Proud Mary says:
      January 11, 2024 at 8:43 am

      Agree with Jugebair. I saw the headline and the first thing that came to mind for me was, Aaron Rodgers; Pat Mcafee–pick your poison. McaFee is the moron who went after Harry and Meghan after that Bill Simmons lie. That was the last time I watched his show. Bad enough that he was competing with Joe Rogan by giving a platform to that giant narcissists, but going after Harry and Meghan was a bridge too far. Seemed to me like he was just piling on the band wagon of hate.

      Reply
  7. Izzy says:
    January 11, 2024 at 8:04 am

    Translation: ESPN doesn’t want to get dragged into a slander lawsuit, especially one involving Epstein.

    Reply
    • TQ says:
      January 11, 2024 at 8:16 am

      100% this. This is a CYA move re: legal liability for Rodgers’ horseshit.

      Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      January 11, 2024 at 8:51 am

      My first thought exactly. CYA – cover your arse and that’s what they are doing. AR has no business spewing his craziness. We have enough to deal with.

      Reply
    • Maddy says:
      January 11, 2024 at 9:10 am

      That for one and Kimmel is on ABC, which is owned by Disney, just like ESPN. I’m sure keeping JK happy is more important to them than keeping AR on that show.

      Reply
      • Concern Fae says:
        January 11, 2024 at 10:25 am

        My thought exactly. I wonder how this would have played out if Rogers had gone after Fallon. Disney/ABC has to keep Kimmel happy. Mcafee has his audience, but he is in no way as important as Kimmel. He had no room to stand behind Rogers.

  8. PunkyMomma says:
    January 11, 2024 at 8:04 am

    McAfee is pretty ambitious—I can absolutely see Disney/ESPN putting some heat on McAfee and McAfee acting in his best interests. Ciao Aaron 🥳

    Sincerely doubt Rodgers will return because he’ll have some outrageous word salad re cutting him off this season. The man can’t shut up.

    Reply
  9. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 11, 2024 at 8:04 am

    I think they cut the cord because he’s a nut job, sure. But he’s a nutjob who was going to get them sued. Giving a platform to dangerous nutjobs should be a broadcasting taboo.

    Reply
  10. KeKe Swan says:
    January 11, 2024 at 8:07 am

    They should have booted him for being boring. Not even the cohosts could keep their eyes open while he was droning onnnnn and onnnnnnn and onnnnnnnnn…. Arghhh!

    Reply
  11. sunny says:
    January 11, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Not sure Pat deserves such praise. He and A.J. encouraged Aaron’s nonsense. I might never stop laughing at the line that Pat had to put on long sleeves. LMAO.

    Reply
  12. Susan Collins says:
    January 11, 2024 at 8:21 am

    Hamster brain will have to spin on his wheel because he has nothing to do now. No more show to put out misinformation and playing football is out for this season. Whatever will he do.

    Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn says:
    January 11, 2024 at 9:06 am

    He reminds me of one of the Duggar husbands – Derek is it?

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      January 11, 2024 at 10:42 am

      Haha now I can’t unsee it! Maybe his next romantic move will be the unmarried oldest daughter. With all of his ridiculous opinions he should fit right in on their compound in Arkansas.

      Reply
  14. SadieMae says:
    January 11, 2024 at 9:12 am

    Obligatory Key & Peele: “Ya done messed up, A-A-Ron!”

    Reply
  15. Bumblebee says:
    January 11, 2024 at 9:13 am

    In the last year or two, there have been several successful lawsuits with large amounts for what’s been said on the air. As soon Kimmel said ‘sue’, ESPN and this Pat guy must have called the lawyers, checked their bank accounts, and decided Aaron wasn’t worth the risk.

    Reply
  16. Lau says:
    January 11, 2024 at 10:22 am

    Deplatforming idiots is a good way to start, it should be done more often.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      January 11, 2024 at 11:16 am

      If only the deplatforming would happen because it’s the right thing to do and not merely to avoid litigation.

      Reply
  17. Grant says:
    January 11, 2024 at 11:02 am

    Couldn’t have happened to a sh!ttier person! We love to see it!!

    Reply
  18. JustChelle says:
    January 11, 2024 at 11:05 am

    Not to worry! He’ll get his own “show” on X, the home for racists, incels and conspiracy nuts. Maybe even a contributor spot on Newsmax! These kooks always land on their feet and will continue to as long as the far right propaganda machine is allowed to fester with impunity.

    Reply
  19. Kimmy says:
    January 11, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Their faces when AR is droning on are pretty funny.

    Fun fact about McAfee: he played for the Indianapolis Colts. There is a college neighborhood on a canal that is well known for being a party hotspot . Pat was drunk and either fell into or was purposely jumping into the canal. I can’t remember. But I think of this story every time I hear his name and laugh.

    Reply
  20. anniefannie says:
    January 11, 2024 at 11:34 am

    I was having the post holiday blues til this happened! I think McAfee gave Rodgers a final chance last Weds to clear up the Kimmel debacle and as most would expect he blew it and devoled into a big pharma debate AND somehow painted himself as the victim ( again )
    It was hilarious watching McAfee let Rodgers have the floor only to become totally exasperated and practically cut his mic. McAfee and crew often wonder too far from the pack in their banter but Rodgers was acres away from even them..

    Reply
  21. CC says:
    January 11, 2024 at 11:59 am

    Since I don’t follow sports, every time I see or hear McAfee, I think of the anti-virus software and the man behind it. Speaking of nutjobs

    Reply
  22. Laura says:
    January 11, 2024 at 12:01 pm

    “McAfee was so flummoxed that he had to put on a long-sleeve shirt and walk back Rodgers comments” This is why I’ve been reading Kaiser for 10+ years now. Subtle hilarity.

    Reply
  23. Grey says:
    January 11, 2024 at 12:10 pm

    Fun fact, Pat was a ringside personality for the WWE (don’t judge me for watching, my husband and I really enjoy spending time together watching wrestling haha), and he was pretty fun! If I remember correctly he left because he was going back to his podcast and if he is getting paid the numbers commented here I don’t blame him. I am glad it was underlined that Aaron is leaving not because of the football season, but because of the comments he made here.

    Reply

