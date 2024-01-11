Aaron Rodgers has been booted off ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ for being a nutjob

I don’t know much about Pat McAfee other than “he’s some kind of successful sports commentator/analyst.” McAfee currently runs the successful The Pat McAfee Show, which airs on ESPN and their streaming service. Aaron Rodgers basically signed a contract to come on the show every Tuesday and provide analysis of football and sports culture. Aaron’s Tuesday appearances have been a descent into madness, with Aaron becoming radicalized before our eyes over the course of about four years. Rodgers was once seen as an intelligent, attractive football “hunk.” He’s now an anti-vaxxer, a QAnon dumbass and someone who gleefully spreads rumors about how his enemies are pedophiles.

Two Tuesdays ago, Rodgers did just that on McAfee’s show, insinuating that Jimmy Kimmel’s name would appear in the Epstein files. Kimmel clapped back HARD and threatened to sue. McAfee was so flummoxed that he had to put on a long-sleeve shirt and walk back Rodgers comments. Then Rodgers appeared on McAfee’s show two days ago and Rodgers refused to apologize to Kimmel and instead went on another anti-vaccine tirade. Pat McAfee has had enough. He said Rodgers is done (on his show, at least).

Aaron Rodgers will not be returning to The Pat McAfee Show in the near future following comments he made insinuating that Jimmy Kimmel could be linked to Jeffrey Epstein. On Wednesday, sports analyst McAfee, 36, announced that the weekly segment “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” would no longer be featured for the remainder of this football season. “I’m pumped that that is no longer gonna be every single Wednesday of my life,” McAfee said as he and two others on his show applauded. “So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done. There’s gonna be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included. To be honest, the way it ended, it got real loud… I’m happy that he’s not gonna be [in] my mentions going forward, which is great news.”

[From People]

A source also told CNN that McAfee ended Rodgers’ segment “due to his recent behavior, not the conclusion of the regular NFL season.” They want to underline that for ESPN/Disney – Rodgers is out specifically because he’s a nutjob, not because of any football reasons. While McAfee could probably find success somewhere other than ESPN, you could actually tell that he was uncomfortable with Rodgers using the show as a platform for an increasingly bonkers worldview. I suspect ESPN/Disney went to McAfee and they were like “Rodgers should go” and McAfee was like “I totally agree, I’ll do it ASAP.”

Here's a supercut of Aaron Rodgers obsessing over COVID-19, Fauci and vaccines during today's Pat McAfee appearance. pic.twitter.com/0guNeUDA2m — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 9, 2024