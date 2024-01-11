Aaron Rodgers has been booted off ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ for being a nutjob

I don’t know much about Pat McAfee other than “he’s some kind of successful sports commentator/analyst.” McAfee currently runs the successful The Pat McAfee Show, which airs on ESPN and their streaming service. Aaron Rodgers basically signed a contract to come on the show every Tuesday and provide analysis of football and sports culture. Aaron’s Tuesday appearances have been a descent into madness, with Aaron becoming radicalized before our eyes over the course of about four years. Rodgers was once seen as an intelligent, attractive football “hunk.” He’s now an anti-vaxxer, a QAnon dumbass and someone who gleefully spreads rumors about how his enemies are pedophiles.
Two Tuesdays ago, Rodgers did just that on McAfee’s show, insinuating that Jimmy Kimmel’s name would appear in the Epstein files. Kimmel clapped back HARD and threatened to sue. McAfee was so flummoxed that he had to put on a long-sleeve shirt and walk back Rodgers comments. Then Rodgers appeared on McAfee’s show two days ago and Rodgers refused to apologize to Kimmel and instead went on another anti-vaccine tirade. Pat McAfee has had enough. He said Rodgers is done (on his show, at least).
Aaron Rodgers will not be returning to The Pat McAfee Show in the near future following comments he made insinuating that Jimmy Kimmel could be linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
On Wednesday, sports analyst McAfee, 36, announced that the weekly segment “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” would no longer be featured for the remainder of this football season.
“I’m pumped that that is no longer gonna be every single Wednesday of my life,” McAfee said as he and two others on his show applauded.
“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done. There’s gonna be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included. To be honest, the way it ended, it got real loud… I’m happy that he’s not gonna be [in] my mentions going forward, which is great news.”
A source also told CNN that McAfee ended Rodgers’ segment “due to his recent behavior, not the conclusion of the regular NFL season.” They want to underline that for ESPN/Disney – Rodgers is out specifically because he’s a nutjob, not because of any football reasons. While McAfee could probably find success somewhere other than ESPN, you could actually tell that he was uncomfortable with Rodgers using the show as a platform for an increasingly bonkers worldview. I suspect ESPN/Disney went to McAfee and they were like “Rodgers should go” and McAfee was like “I totally agree, I’ll do it ASAP.”
Here's a supercut of Aaron Rodgers obsessing over COVID-19, Fauci and vaccines during today's Pat McAfee appearance. pic.twitter.com/0guNeUDA2m
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 9, 2024
Photos courtesy of Aaron’s IG, Avalon Red.
Good. Rogers needs to fade away and not be given a new format.
I’m sure Elon is negotiating with him for an X show as we speak.
This is a meaningless gesture. The season is almost over and I’m sure he’ll be right back.
Rogers is your basic white man whose ego is so fragile that when he doesn’t get the accolades he thinks he deserves, he assumes there must be something wrong in this world and goes right down the rabbit hole of grievance conspiracies.
Said it before CTE….
As Bugs Bunny would say… “what a maroon….”
Shuffle off…
All I keep thinking is how Olivia Munn was the sane one. Glad she escaped this mess.
Who? John Mulaney’s girl friend?
She seemed to get out before he reached his peak preachy hippy QAnon brainwashed dangerous misinformation spreading Covid embracing phase.
Which was smart.
Instead she moved onto a comedian deep in the throes of relapsing into severe substance abuse and took that as her window to lock him down.
🤷🏻♀️
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. Danica P dodged a bullet, no matter how hurtful it was at the time.
Interesting how many women have “dodged that bullet.” Danica Patrick. Olivia Munn. Shailene Woodley.
They should form a support group.
The spin from Green Bay at the time was he broke up with them. Still, a bullet dodged.
None of this had anything to do with sports so even if his hardcore bro audience agrees with the anti-vax nonsense, they were probably not into endless Fauci conspiracy theories when they want to hear about coaching changes and playoff speculation.
This only ends Rodgers participation by 4 weeks though so we will see if he is back on the air in the fall for the start of the next football season.
Pat McAfee is an Indianapolis guy, former Colt’s player, and pretty well respected and liked here (I live in Indy as well). He has been getting all sorts of blowback locally and nationally about this. He’s a VERY smart guy – smart enough to get out of football before he turned 30 because he had a plan and worked it. When he says he was tired of it and doesn’t want to be in Rodger’s mentions anymore, he means it. I’ll be surprised if Qaron is back on next year. In fact, I expect he’ll now start a beef with McAfee.
I like his show and I don’t watch football or any sports. My husband had him on and I became interested. And yes the nutjob finally hijacked the show with his rant.
McAfee is in the clicks game so I really do not see him as the innocent one here. He clearly likes Rodgers a lot and I doubt this was even his decision. I haven’t been able to get ito the show – it always feels like a bunch of teenage boys trying to impress each other with how immature they can be.
It’s nice to see them not try to avoid controversy. “He is gone because he sucks.” No soft “end of season” crap. May it be a lesson in FAFO.
Right? Surprisingly and refreshing.
Yeah, that’s the part I like. He’s making it clear he’s gone because of what he was saying, he’s not tying it up with the end of the season or any other reason.
My first thought at the headline was “oh they don’t want to get sued” but reading the post, I applaud them for removing him because he sucks as a person, and being clear about it.
McAfee is a nut job too so I wouldn’t give him too much credit here.
He isn’t a nutjob at all. He’s an entertainer.
But he isn’t entertaining. He’s a conspiracy theory-spouting meathead whose football career is circling the drain so he targets innocent people like Kimmel and Fauzi from the sanctity of his TV pulpit. Rodgers has gone off the rails and is effectively destroying his career and it can’t happen soon enough.
Agree with Jugebair. I saw the headline and the first thing that came to mind for me was, Aaron Rodgers; Pat Mcafee–pick your poison. McaFee is the moron who went after Harry and Meghan after that Bill Simmons lie. That was the last time I watched his show. Bad enough that he was competing with Joe Rogan by giving a platform to that giant narcissists, but going after Harry and Meghan was a bridge too far. Seemed to me like he was just piling on the band wagon of hate.
Translation: ESPN doesn’t want to get dragged into a slander lawsuit, especially one involving Epstein.
100% this. This is a CYA move re: legal liability for Rodgers’ horseshit.
My first thought exactly. CYA – cover your arse and that’s what they are doing. AR has no business spewing his craziness. We have enough to deal with.
That for one and Kimmel is on ABC, which is owned by Disney, just like ESPN. I’m sure keeping JK happy is more important to them than keeping AR on that show.
My thought exactly. I wonder how this would have played out if Rogers had gone after Fallon. Disney/ABC has to keep Kimmel happy. Mcafee has his audience, but he is in no way as important as Kimmel. He had no room to stand behind Rogers.
McAfee is pretty ambitious—I can absolutely see Disney/ESPN putting some heat on McAfee and McAfee acting in his best interests. Ciao Aaron 🥳
Sincerely doubt Rodgers will return because he’ll have some outrageous word salad re cutting him off this season. The man can’t shut up.
I read in the Guardian McAfee got an $85M licensing deal to host his show on ESPN and has paid around $1M to Rodgers for these appearances. Those are big numbers to be putting at risk…
Exactly.
It will all depend on where McAfee’s ratings are in seven months. If they go into the tank, QAaron will be back.
I think they cut the cord because he’s a nut job, sure. But he’s a nutjob who was going to get them sued. Giving a platform to dangerous nutjobs should be a broadcasting taboo.
They should have booted him for being boring. Not even the cohosts could keep their eyes open while he was droning onnnnn and onnnnnnn and onnnnnnnnn…. Arghhh!
Not sure Pat deserves such praise. He and A.J. encouraged Aaron’s nonsense. I might never stop laughing at the line that Pat had to put on long sleeves. LMAO.
Hamster brain will have to spin on his wheel because he has nothing to do now. No more show to put out misinformation and playing football is out for this season. Whatever will he do.
He reminds me of one of the Duggar husbands – Derek is it?
Haha now I can’t unsee it! Maybe his next romantic move will be the unmarried oldest daughter. With all of his ridiculous opinions he should fit right in on their compound in Arkansas.
Obligatory Key & Peele: “Ya done messed up, A-A-Ron!”
Lolol- and don’t forget insubordinate and churlish!
In the last year or two, there have been several successful lawsuits with large amounts for what’s been said on the air. As soon Kimmel said ‘sue’, ESPN and this Pat guy must have called the lawyers, checked their bank accounts, and decided Aaron wasn’t worth the risk.
Deplatforming idiots is a good way to start, it should be done more often.
If only the deplatforming would happen because it’s the right thing to do and not merely to avoid litigation.
Couldn’t have happened to a sh!ttier person! We love to see it!!
Not to worry! He’ll get his own “show” on X, the home for racists, incels and conspiracy nuts. Maybe even a contributor spot on Newsmax! These kooks always land on their feet and will continue to as long as the far right propaganda machine is allowed to fester with impunity.
Their faces when AR is droning on are pretty funny.
Fun fact about McAfee: he played for the Indianapolis Colts. There is a college neighborhood on a canal that is well known for being a party hotspot . Pat was drunk and either fell into or was purposely jumping into the canal. I can’t remember. But I think of this story every time I hear his name and laugh.
I was having the post holiday blues til this happened! I think McAfee gave Rodgers a final chance last Weds to clear up the Kimmel debacle and as most would expect he blew it and devoled into a big pharma debate AND somehow painted himself as the victim ( again )
It was hilarious watching McAfee let Rodgers have the floor only to become totally exasperated and practically cut his mic. McAfee and crew often wonder too far from the pack in their banter but Rodgers was acres away from even them..
Since I don’t follow sports, every time I see or hear McAfee, I think of the anti-virus software and the man behind it. Speaking of nutjobs
“McAfee was so flummoxed that he had to put on a long-sleeve shirt and walk back Rodgers comments” This is why I’ve been reading Kaiser for 10+ years now. Subtle hilarity.
Fun fact, Pat was a ringside personality for the WWE (don’t judge me for watching, my husband and I really enjoy spending time together watching wrestling haha), and he was pretty fun! If I remember correctly he left because he was going back to his podcast and if he is getting paid the numbers commented here I don’t blame him. I am glad it was underlined that Aaron is leaving not because of the football season, but because of the comments he made here.