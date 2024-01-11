Taylor Swift wore crushed velvet & Jimmy Choo Snake Boots for a night out in NYC

In recent weeks, it’s been really friggin’ cold in the mid-Atlantic and up and down the East Coast. We all got a lot of rain, freezing rain and snow over the weekend and again on Tuesday, and temperatures have gone below freezing as soon as evening falls. So why did Blake Lively and Taylor Swift step out in New York last night without any coats, scarves or gloves? Blake looks especially underdressed, while Taylor at least looks seasonally appropriate, although I bet she wished she wore a coat.

Taylor and Blake were out last night at Lucille Pizza for a “private party.” That’s what Backgrid says, although other outlets say that Taylor and Blake went to Lucali. Maybe they went to multiple locations. They were apparently joined by Jack Antonoff and Zoe Kravitz and some other friends.

Going back to Taylor’s ensemble – she’s wearing a lot of green, snake-themed clothes lately because she’s previewing Reputation (Taylor’s Version). She’s rerecorded her 2017 album and it will likely be released in the coming months. Her Eras Tour picks up internationally next month as well. Anyway, that’s why she’s doing the snake looks – Reputation is heavy on the snake imagery. Taylor’s boots in these photos are the “Jimmy Choo Snake Boots” and they retail for $2450. Also: the crushed velvet and the cut of Tay’s dress is SO 1990s.