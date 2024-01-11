Taylor Swift wore crushed velvet & Jimmy Choo Snake Boots for a night out in NYC

In recent weeks, it’s been really friggin’ cold in the mid-Atlantic and up and down the East Coast. We all got a lot of rain, freezing rain and snow over the weekend and again on Tuesday, and temperatures have gone below freezing as soon as evening falls. So why did Blake Lively and Taylor Swift step out in New York last night without any coats, scarves or gloves? Blake looks especially underdressed, while Taylor at least looks seasonally appropriate, although I bet she wished she wore a coat.
Taylor and Blake were out last night at Lucille Pizza for a “private party.” That’s what Backgrid says, although other outlets say that Taylor and Blake went to Lucali. Maybe they went to multiple locations. They were apparently joined by Jack Antonoff and Zoe Kravitz and some other friends.
Going back to Taylor’s ensemble – she’s wearing a lot of green, snake-themed clothes lately because she’s previewing Reputation (Taylor’s Version). She’s rerecorded her 2017 album and it will likely be released in the coming months. Her Eras Tour picks up internationally next month as well. Anyway, that’s why she’s doing the snake looks – Reputation is heavy on the snake imagery. Taylor’s boots in these photos are the “Jimmy Choo Snake Boots” and they retail for $2450. Also: the crushed velvet and the cut of Tay’s dress is SO 1990s.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Singer Taylor swift and her actress bestie Blake Lively are spotted arriving for dinner at hotspot Lucali this evening in Brooklyn, New York City.

Pictured: Taylor Swift
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift, actress Blake Livel,y and friends attend a private party at Lucille Pizza restaurant in Brooklyn.

Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
Those boots are a massive casualty for that dress. That is all.
The whole look is a catastrophe.
The boots look really cheap….maybe they don’t look that way in person??
Concur. Both she and Blake have great legs. Those boots are a travesty. There is a better over the knee boot for her frame. There has to be.
They are truly hideous but I hate the dress too. 🤢
I love me some OTKs. But I truly don’t get the new trend with boots that make women’s legs look unflatteringly stubby. This entire outfit does sweet Taylor no justice.
Blake looks great.
I really love her outfit. It’s kind of an odd choice for a night out but it really works somehow. I don’t care for Taylor’s boots or the dress.
I love her outfit.
The outfit looks great on her (they both have great jams) but it is giving very autumn not winter vibes.
Girls night out is always fun for putting on bold, fun outfits, but I have to say that both of these are a big miss for me. Blake has way too much bold color blocking going on and the cut/hang of Taylor’s dress doesn’t do anything for her, imo.
Just in here to say that Blake looks amazing for 4 kids. Oh to have money and time!
Blake probably not wearing a coat to show her “look”. She is on board to get some PR photos. She is not doing any big movies etc now. Helps to stay relevant.We didnt wear coats in 90’s bc of ciggarette smoke smell in the bars/clubs. Glad Tay’s look is just ugly those days are over. i never liked crushed velvet.even in 90’s.The boots clash somehow. would love to see if boots looked more expensive better w a better outfit.
She’s filming It Ends with Us right now.
I live in downtown Manhattan and it was freezing yesterday especially from the wind so I think these photos are ridiculous. No use in singing if you are going to catch a death of a cold. I had a dress just like that in the 90’s, my boyfriend used to call it my Vampy dress.
My goodness her skin is flawless! I am sure that’s also good makeup but I have serious skin envy here! (Resolves to be more consistent with skincare)
Those boots are, IMO, hideous. I do like the crushed velvet dress though. I like Blake’s ensemble but agree that it seems terribly seasonally inappropriate. Although if they’re just going from car to restaurant door it’s not much exposure.
Twitter Taylor fans are so annoying me right now because they keep being like “OMG this totally means reputation is coming.” Which, YES it obviously is because she told us she was going to rerecord all six albums and she only has two left. We’ll get the announcement when we get the announcement.
I love Blake’s outfit but lifted my eyebrows about how cold it must be!
Taylor swift fans act like they are in a cult and she’s their leader.
Yes, we are and we love her boots too. So there.
I like Taylor and her music. I never paid attention to fan stuff on social media until I got tickets to the Eras tour last year. And honestly? I now regret engaging with fandom, because they are so annoying.
I will say, at least this type of annoyingness – about her music – isn’t as harmful as the subset of her fandom who are extending “Easter Eggs” to her personal life, claiming that she is sending hidden messages about her sexuality, yelling that her whole existence is performance art and relationships are fake PR. It’s so frightening!
We had a rain/windstorm on Tuesday here in the NYC area and after last weekend’s snowstorm, the temperatures were in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, with the rain melting all the snow. Today it’s in the 40s but I could see Blake and Taylor forgoing coats in 50 degree weather. I still don’t think Blake looks seasonally appropriate.
Taylor’s boots are real snakeskin? Not imitation? Minus points there if real snakeskin.
I don’t think it’s snakeskin, has snake motifs on them from what I can tell. Snakeskin (faux or otherwise) probably would have looked better than these I think.
This outfit is a hideous combo.
Wow! When I think her style can’t get any worse it does! This is atrocious!
I actually really like Blake’s look. Taylor has NO style. That dress and those shoes aren’t good but they are terrible together. All that money and its wasted on bad outfits.
this is what I was saying in the golden globes post about her!
She’s one of the most famous women in the world, she’s a billionaire, and she is in terrific shape. Her team could call up any fashion house in the world and get an entire winter/spring/summer/fall wardrobe overnighted to her. She could have all her boots and shoes custom made for her. have a stylist to put every outfit together for her before she goes anywhere for any length of time.
And instead she wears……this.
Her outfits are SO hit-or-miss and more often miss. I’ve actually really liked her “game day” style and think she looks great at the football games. And I do feel like her hair and jewelry are usually on-point. I definitely prefer the nude lip to the red lip.
Taylor’s dress is so retro but not in a good way? It’s more looking dated than vintage. I absolutely adore Blake’s whole outfit, although I never in a million years could wear those shoes, she looks crisp and fun.
I’d fall flat on my face if I tried to walk in those shoes, and I would never wear a skirt as short as Blakes, but hey, she looks great so why not right?
Terrible. Taylor get a stylist!
Awful dress . Taylor really needs a stylist or maybe ais Blake to help her dress cos Blake is such a good stylist and majority of what she wears look so good on her
She’s forever a BEC to me but Blake does look great here. I just wish they were wearing some fun winter fashions! At least give us a great coat, something! Half (basically all in the winter!) the fun of living in a seasonal climate is wearing fun fashion.
Also, those boots are an abomination.
Wow, how does this look so bad?
She’s beautiful, has a great figure and lots of money how does she constantly miss? Stylist Asap.
I’m no Blake stan however, she more on point on her styling than not. So, how can Taylor have a friend like Blake and dress like this. Taylor! please get a stylist or clothes mentor, this outfit is chaotic. I feel like Taylor dresses using a “price tag Garanimals” method. The dress color is nice.
This might be a controversial take (or maybe not?) but I REALLY love Blake’s style–minus her weird romanticizing of the Antebellum period.
Those boots are terrible with that dress.
Tay’s outfit is hideous IMO. I can see forgoing coats if you’re (presumably) just making the short walk from car to house, establishment or whatever. She’s not like us plebs who have to walk or take public transit, she probably has door-to-door service, and winter coats can be annoying and bulky to wear and/or carry around. Plus I personally hate dealing with coat check.
She came back like a 90s trend…
Yup, like the reference !
Those boots are the Gaultier leather with a tattoo print. On the model they don’t look quite so big and baggy.
Taylor often dresses badly and this outfit is an example of that. I don’t much like Blake’s outfit either. But both ladies have beautiful skin, lovely makeup and shiny hair.
Pretty sure I had Taylor’s dress (in a much nicer burgundy color) in the 90’s. Boots are bad.
Taylor’s outfit is the proof that she is styling herself.
There is no way this look is styled by a professional.
Terrible!
Blakes outfit is bad and dated too (these Louboutin pumps scream 2010s in a bad way) ,she looks way better though.
I wore Taylor’s dress in 1993 and I still have it.
I love me some Taylor. Can I just say, how gorgeous is Blake Lively? She looks incredible.