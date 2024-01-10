‘Hamster brain’ Aaron Rodgers didn’t apologize to Jimmy Kimmel for the Epstein stuff

Last week, Aaron Rodgers opened his big yap and tried to spin some lunatic conspiracy about how Jimmy Kimmel’s name would appear in the newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files. As in, Rodgers said on air on the Pat McAfee Show that Kimmel “hopes” that Epstein files are not released, insinuating heavily that Kimmel is a rapist and abuser. Kimmel clapped back hard on Twitter, calling Aaron a reckless a–hole and suggesting that if Rodgers ever said or suggested anything like that again, Kimmel would sue. Well, on Monday night, Kimmel came back on the air to his late-night show and he devoted his entire opening monologue to QAaron and his hamster brain.
There’s so much good stuff here and it’s absolutely personal, with Kimmel making cracks about CTE protocol, the Dunning-Kruger Effect, top-knots, Aaron’s “Thanksgiving Day Parade-sized ego” and more. This was a great quote: “I spent years doing sports. I’ve seen guys like him before. Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him.” Kimmel pointed out that Rodgers probably doesn’t believe his lie about Epstein, and suggests that Rodgers is just “mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated. Kimmel ended the monologue noting that Rodgers should apologize but he knows it probably won’t happen.
Well, it didn’t happen. Rodgers was back on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, his first appearance since the sh-tstorm last week. Rodgers gave a long-winded explanation for his tragic attempt to name-check Kimmel and associate him with Epstein, all because of vaccines and Anthony Fauci and how he (Rodgers) was right about vaccines being bad for you. LMAO. I still hope Kimmel sues him.
Aaron Rodgers responds to Jimmy Kimmel’s outrage over his insinuation that he may be on the Epstein list. He says Kimmel took him out of context, that he really meant something else, and he isn’t stupid enough to accuse someone of being a pedophile without proof. pic.twitter.com/fmVuiEaQE7
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 9, 2024
“He gave a platform to one of the biggest spreaders of misinformation during the COVID times, Dr. Fauci.”
Aaron Rodgers thinks Jimmy Kimmel should take the L for shilling the establishment COVID narrative. pic.twitter.com/m3T8Eb0HSX
— Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 9, 2024
Karen Rodgers is a joke.
It’s amazing how quickly they fall. I wonder how Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley are feeling at this time.
I remember when he was with Olivia and had a falling out with his family .. we all thought THEY must have been the reason. *ahem*
I remember that! Usually it’s the family, trying to get their hands on the money, but in this case it did turn out to be Aaron, and the fact that he’s bonkers.
The thing with his family might be a case of “both sides suck” though. His family is hardcore conservative, his father believes in alt-right conspiracy theories (Obama not being American etc) and defended Aaron’s anti-vaxx statements.
I’ve had personal interactions with his dad and the apple didn’t fall too far
This guy. Smh. He thinks Dr. Fauci spreads misinformation. So his reply is to spread real misinformation. Come on, Kimmel. Sue his top knot off!
HI Brassy Rebel….I LOL at your comment about “his top knot”. That was too funny. Thank you so much for the morning laugh.
I truly hope he does sued.
He is a garbage person and a feeble-minded moron.
😁
I’d be shocked if ESPN doesn’t take some action to keep this from turning into Fox News. This has absolutely nothing to do with sports so I think even the bro audience is getting bored. It was just announced that Kaaron Rodgers is not going to be in the show for the rest of the NFL season, so about a month?
Update: the McCaffy show has announced that Aaron will no longer be on that Tuesday morning show. Pat said that some people will be happy including himself because he said it got loud at the end. This was Pats decision.
what a disappointment…I know nothing of football, but I have the strong impression he really does not want to play anymore, that he kind of injured himself easily, so he didn’t have to play
Qaren Rodgers is an idiot jerk, but the Achilles rupture happened in real time in front of an audience of millions. We all saw it on the replay. He definitely still wants to play, the man thinks he’s god’s gift to football.
And now, at 40 with an Achilles’ rupture, he’s done. He can’t rehab his way back to 25 and I love that for him. 😈
He’s such a petty, bitter, aggressively ignorant asshole- Jimmy nailed his arrogance. He’s just another lunatic conspiracy theorist who has no idea that he’s become a laughingstock. Who would even have him now? No one will want him as a telecaster or spokesperson.
And I fervently hope he’s even *extra* bitter about Jordan Love and how incredibly well this very young team is performing, because they are likely to only get better.
I live in GB and I don’t think he is supported here anymore. He’s getting the Favre treatment and appears to be strolling down the unsavory behavior path just like Favre.
We’re in SE WI. Know someone who is tightly affiliated with the GB org. He’s been extremely tight lipped about information over the years much to our nosy frustration. As a GB fan, I liked Aaron for the wins and skills at QB. He seemed humble at a time. Then he opened his misinformed mouth. Actually got into a heated discussion with a sibling about QAaron’s nonsense.
Rooting for Jordan Love. He seems to get it. Young & hurt team. Did better than what was predicted.
The Guardian dropped this: (Pat McAfee is showing himself to be another dumba**.imo
I was a Packer fan and thought Rodgers was great, until he opened his mouth and showed us who he really is.
Hamster brain always came of like he was smarter then everyone else but it was totally clear that it was never the truth. Hamster brain like trump doesn’t believe in the truth just his truth with is just pure bullsh*t. I loved Jimmy’s monologue because it was true and so very funny. I hope Jimmy sues him anyway.
It’s funny that Aaron was close to Miles Teller back when Aaron was dating Shaileen. Then Miles dropped him and replaced him with Travis Kelce because of Taylor Swift. So I get why Aaron thinks Travis is his arch nemesis. But he just generally sounds like an out of touch, entitled, spoiled brat who thinks he’s far smarter than he actually is. The guy is Dunning-Kruger personified.
I have such a problematic crush on Miles Teller so it does my heart good that he seems to be ditching this a**hole for Travis.
Qaaron attended the Eras Tour with Miles and his wife a few months ago. Miles and Keleigh have been spotted with Taylor several times since then (Keleigh as recently as the Golden Globes as Taylor’s date). I don’t think Miles has dropped Qaaron at all.
My spidey senses think maybe Qaaron tried hooking up with Taylor and that didn’t go anywhere. Might explain his weird attack on Travis.
Karen Rogers is the worst, but Kimmel should stop engaging. Sue or stop mentioning him — it only gives him more air time and credence with the douche-canoes who love him. ESPN chose to go this direction with Pat McAfee and click bait instead of actual sports journalism and it stinks.
ESPN seems to think all sports fans are Aaron Rodgers type of people, which couldn’t be further from the truth… It bothers me because there’s no way any sports fan will just stop watching their favourite sport / team because of the broadcasters, it’s your TEAM. I don’t like the TSN hockey guys but I still watch the Leafs when their game is on TSN because they’re my TEAM.
ESPN knows this so they can air whatever and whoever they want.
I’ve gotta wonder if this is a combination of brain injury and continual confirmation bias from being successful on the field. I heard he was a good, humble guy when he went to play for Packers.
I feel like he was most known for throwing a hissy fit for when he was drafted (#24 instead of the 1 or 2 he felt he deserved) and played with the chip on his shoulder constantly. And he played so many power-tripping games with Green Bay so anything he did there just felt to tainted by how it ended.
I understand why Kimmel addressed it in his monologue but I think at this point he should stop engaging. Aaron Rodgers is speaking to a certain audience that doesn’t care what Kimmel says in response.
My husband told me Rodgers gets one million a week to appear on the Pat MacAfee show. That doesn’t sound right to me but maybe if his asinine comments get blogs like this talking about it, they’re getting their money’s worth, IDK.
ESPN has fallen so far because they’re trying so hard to keep up with clickbait and viral social media posts and their actual journalism now feels nonexistent.
@becks1 aawon wawa is now making $1M a year from the show (which I think is licensed for around $17 million annually). I think Aaron’s segment is normally pretty short, I had heard about 10 minutes but it sounds like this last segment was 20 minutes?
I think the backstory is that Aaron did his first appearances for free as a guest caller but then eventually Pat started paying him. I think Aaron would do appearances like this for free because he loves to be the guy in an echo chamber with a microphone. I was always very surprised by how quickly he created that radio show for himself in GB. QBs are so busy during the season who has time to add a radio segment to their weekly schedule?
But more importantly, for a highly compensated quarterback *why* would you be so motivated to add a weekly segment which distracts from football prep and performance into your schedule? Says a lot about who he is and how he is wired.
This man is dangerous and very, very obtuse. In a world where WORDS do matter. He thinks because he is a over-paid athlete and famous, he is superior and there are no consequences for ANY OF HIS ACTIONS. What he said was horrific and vicious. I believe he should face punishment for what he said, but I am sure he won’t. Children look up to athletes and this dude’s platform is pretty big, and some folks believe what comes out of this imbecile’s mouth. He is a disgusting human being and I hope karma swings his way soon.
Isn’t it defamation ? Why is Kimmel not suing him to take some of his money away ? Rodgers seems like the kind of guys who only apologise when there are real consequences (like losing loads of money).
As much as I’d love to see him sue him, his actual quote is pretty vague. It was Trump 101 .. ” a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are worried about the list coming out” (not an exact quote, I forgot the precise wording) .. so there really is just an assumption by Kimmel (and most people) that he meant he was worried about the list because he was on the list, Aaron could easily say he meant he was worried because he’d have to talk about it or because the list will be too long to read .. etc. (that’s not what he meant lol)
I don’t know, the fact that this idiot gives Kimmel’s name and no other sounds pretty clear. Like if he hadn’t give the name and just hints maybe. Anymway I hope Kimmel is at least getting legal advice on that.
I watched yesterday’s segment of “Aaron Rodgers’ Models His Tin Foil Hat” on the MacAffee show and not only does Aaron need to STFU stat, but ESPN needs to be called out on condoning MacAffee for PAYING Rodgers to spew this nonsense. It’s dangerous—Rodgers will not drop his his crusade against Dr. Fauci nor take responsibility for the misinformation he’s spreading about Kimmel—I fear this is not going to end well.
Some people are dumb enough to believe their own hype. Hes one of them. Being good at sportsball doesnt make you smart, or even decent, Qaaron.
These two and their shows are getting a LOT of attention with this ‘fight’. It seemed real when Jimmy threatened to sue him. But now I think most of the outrage from both of them has become about how much money they can make.
I don’t think Kimmel cares about money regarding this. His biggest concern is the well-being of his family who could also suffer if the allegation should inflict the crazies on them. I recall Kimmel’s on-air breakdowns (uncontrollable sobbing) about his young son who was born with a heart defect. He is obviously passionate about his family.
Aaron Rogers and every other old NFL player just can’t stand to loose the spot light.
Then, of course, additionally Rogers is a odd duck anyway.
Ego, uneducated.
Tom Brady is a genius compared to Rogers. Certifiable genius. And I’m not a Brady fan.
@janes I’m with you not a TB fan at all, but aawon really is making him look good.
Not commenting on the Rodgers family, but it does seem like Brady came from a pretty good family lots of sisters a mom who he’s very close to. And it seems from the divorce that Gisele had a very big role in keeping him grounded too.
And Mike McCarthy could just never get a handle on Aawon’s ego. Whereas in past seasons Bill Belichick (with a few very bad and criminal exceptions) always seemed to have a way to make sure that Belichick would be the chief a**hole on the team, not his players.
As a lawyer I follow on Twitter said, “admitting actual malice is a bold strategy”. Proving defamation against a public figure is a high bar but that kind of thing makes it easier to do. It will be interesting to see how this one plays out.
Disney gutted jewels in their empire, including TCM, ESPN, National Geographic and Pixar, to pay mediocre Pat McAfee 15 million dollars plus a year to have Aaron Rogers spew complete nonsense and Q quackery that isn’t even sports related. Make it make sense…. Kimmel needs to sue and change networks.
TCM is owned by Warner Bros but other than that, yeah. But they pay Kimmel more and he’s their go to host for a lot so in a Kimmel vs McAfee situation I don’t think Pat will come out on top. Disney needs to shut this down.
I am starting to think there are good reasons why this jerk’s family isn’t close to him anymore. Yikes what a dummy
LOL, Kimmel’s comments about Rodgers’ stupidity really LANDED. You can tell they hit the mark because this moron is crying even more than he usually does.
Kimmel should have hit him with a fat lawsuit at the end of his monologue.
Kimmel should have gone after Rogers even harder.
Stop joking about the crimes Epstein committed.
Name the men who were the Johns, and start filing criminal charges against all.
…aaaand he’s officially done at ESPN as of today.
“McAfee, who has sported a friendly relationship with Rodgers and confessed he pays him seven figures to appear on his program, said Wednesday that he was “happy” that the controversy that has come with Rodgers’ appearances would be no more because it’s “not what we want to be known for.”
“We’ve given a lot of people who have been waiting for us to fail a lot of ammo, and things to attack us for over the last week,” McAfee said. “And we would love to get back to the point where we just move on.”
“Some of [Rodgers’] thoughts and opinions do piss off a lot of people,” McAfee added. “And I’m pumped that is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life — which it has been for the last few weeks.”
Ah, I see Pat McAfee’s overlords brought him to heel. He’s been enjoying that rep as the common bro’s sports guru, and now they’ll find out that $15M matters more than their right to be douchelords.
Breaking news: NY Post has headline Rogers banned from PM show. Had enough.
1/10/24 2:00 pm CDT