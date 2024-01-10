‘Hamster brain’ Aaron Rodgers didn’t apologize to Jimmy Kimmel for the Epstein stuff

Last week, Aaron Rodgers opened his big yap and tried to spin some lunatic conspiracy about how Jimmy Kimmel’s name would appear in the newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files. As in, Rodgers said on air on the Pat McAfee Show that Kimmel “hopes” that Epstein files are not released, insinuating heavily that Kimmel is a rapist and abuser. Kimmel clapped back hard on Twitter, calling Aaron a reckless a–hole and suggesting that if Rodgers ever said or suggested anything like that again, Kimmel would sue. Well, on Monday night, Kimmel came back on the air to his late-night show and he devoted his entire opening monologue to QAaron and his hamster brain.

There’s so much good stuff here and it’s absolutely personal, with Kimmel making cracks about CTE protocol, the Dunning-Kruger Effect, top-knots, Aaron’s “Thanksgiving Day Parade-sized ego” and more. This was a great quote: “I spent years doing sports. I’ve seen guys like him before. Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him.” Kimmel pointed out that Rodgers probably doesn’t believe his lie about Epstein, and suggests that Rodgers is just “mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated. Kimmel ended the monologue noting that Rodgers should apologize but he knows it probably won’t happen.

Well, it didn’t happen. Rodgers was back on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, his first appearance since the sh-tstorm last week. Rodgers gave a long-winded explanation for his tragic attempt to name-check Kimmel and associate him with Epstein, all because of vaccines and Anthony Fauci and how he (Rodgers) was right about vaccines being bad for you. LMAO. I still hope Kimmel sues him.

Aaron Rodgers responds to Jimmy Kimmel’s outrage over his insinuation that he may be on the Epstein list. He says Kimmel took him out of context, that he really meant something else, and he isn’t stupid enough to accuse someone of being a pedophile without proof. pic.twitter.com/fmVuiEaQE7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 9, 2024

“He gave a platform to one of the biggest spreaders of misinformation during the COVID times, Dr. Fauci.” Aaron Rodgers thinks Jimmy Kimmel should take the L for shilling the establishment COVID narrative. pic.twitter.com/m3T8Eb0HSX — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 9, 2024