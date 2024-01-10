You guys, are Meryl Streep & Martin Short actually happening or what??

For the record, I would love nothing more than a juicy Meryl Streep romance scandal. I would love it if, after her 45-year marriage ended, Meryl became a tabloid homewrecker, or she was caught in flagrante on a billionaire’s yacht. Please, that would be so much fun. Meryl announced her split from Don Gummer last October, after Deuxmoi sort of revealed it first through a blind item. As it turned out, Meryl and Don had already been separated for six years. It felt like there was something going on… with Don. But what if Meryl was the drama? What is she started working with Martin Short on Only Murders in the Building and decided that Short was the one? Well, people really started pushing that theory at the Golden Globes, because Meryl and Martin Short were seated together and they looked chummy. Days later, Martin Short’s rep said it wasn’t happening. HUH.
Rumors of a romance between Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been greatly exaggerated. Following Sunday’s Golden Globes, fans began speculating about the seeming closeness between the Only Murders in the Building costars.
On Tuesday, a rep for Short confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair “are just very good friends, nothing more.”
In October, PEOPLE confirmed that the Mamma Mia! star, 74, is separated from husband of 45 years Don Gummer. While the news broke just recently, the pair had actually quietly ended their romantic relationship six years ago.
“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a rep for Streep told PEOPLE in a statement.
In case you’re wondering, Short is a widower – his beloved wife Nancy passed away in 2010. He and Meryl have also known each other for decades, and I’m sure Meryl knew Nancy as well. Now, that being said, it wouldn’t be scandalous if Short and Streep were dating, and I genuinely hope they are. Meanwhile, apparently Selena Gomez has now said that the gossip she told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes was about two of her friends who “hooked up.” Deuxmoi also said that Short and Streep really are happening. You guys… what if…???
To be honest, I’d love this for them, it’s time we got some ‘gossip’ about mature couples that don’t involve just Cher in it 😄
If they’re friends, fine, and if they’re dating, fine as well!
I love everything about this and want it to be true!
Hear! Hear! To more modern mature romances.
I don’t see Martin Short involved with a romance.
Martin was famously devoted to his late wife, he has written about their marriage, etc.
I don’t think dating after THIRTEEN years as a widower is tarnishing anyone’s memory
Not at all disrespectful. Might even be showing how much he loves being with someone because of his late wife.
It’s unexpected, I must say.
😁
I would love this for them. I think they are both amazing and talented and seeing them work opposite each other in Only Murders has been a delight.
“Selena Gomez has now said that the gossip she told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes was about two of her friends who “hooked up.” Deuxmoi also said that Short and Streep really are happening. You guys… what if…???”
Guuurllll…
Ah. Can’t. Even.
Seriously, if they found happiness with each other then I’m all for, so long as Meryl does the right thing by our Canadian treasure. They were rumours about the nature and state of her marriage long before last year. Martin is clearly a one-woman man, Meryl.
Yep. For years it was said they had an open marriage. That she solicited affairs on sets in a very matter of fact, almost professional way. That latter one I think was a Ted Casablanca one.
I mean, it wouldn’t be the worst if Meryl’s post separation/divorce relationship is one of North America’s most beloved people.
There is no lose lose in this one at all and I bet Martin is a hoot at dinner.
I would
Love this for them and for her to be scandalous!!
It is very interesting his rep immediately came out to deny it…hmmmm
I’ve heard a lot of rumors over the years about Meryl being very friendly (ahem) with co-stars. I think she’s done plenty of scandalous stuff but it’s not out there . . . I don’t think she’s some paragon of virtue lol.
You are correct Mary. I totally believe that Meryl never got over John Cazille’s death and the way his family treated her after he passed. They couldn’t wait to kick her out their apartment the second it happened. Don just happened to have been there to help her and then they started dating. I totally believe those two always had an understanding in their marriage as long as they didn’t embarrass each other and their children by being messy. They haven’t even filed for divorce and he is still staying in their Connecticut home. Maybe it is pointless to divorce at this point after 40 years and neither really ain’t looking to remarry.
Good for them if its true!
Oh my God! It’s the premise of It’s Complicated, but swapping in Steve Martin’s best friend for Steve Martin. Please let us have this, universe.
THIS.
I don’t see it-although I love them on OMITB. Although this may be my own projection if something happened to Mr Contrary (and I’m 15 years younger than Meryl/Martin) I would never bother with dating again.
Martin Short is one of my top-five favorite actors, and I think this is fantastic if true. I loved their chemistry in ‘Only Murders.’ In whatever ways they spend time together, I hope they enjoy every second.
There’s some energy there for sure 😍 love it
I am waiting for Steve Martin and Martin Short to marry so that Martin Short can change his name to Martin Martin. 😆 🤣 JK
@amee, what a fantastic comment! Thank you for the laugh this morning!!
I howled! Maybe Steve can become Steve Martin Short.
Martin is a gem; I will never forget Kathy Lee Gifford asking how his wife was doing, as if she knew her. And he graciously didn’t embarrass her she had passed away two years prior.
Kathy: “And you’re still in love?”
Martin: “Madly in love.”
I don’t think a widower has to be a Monk and can find love again while honoring their late spouse.
*if* it happens it would be lovely, but maybe they are simply good friends.
I agree. I’ve seen people of certain ages find loving relationships after losing their longtime spouse/love of their lives. People have needs, and I don’t just mean sexual. They want connection and companionship, it’s absolutely possible to establish a new loving relationship and dearly honor a former partner at the same time (even if that partner was THE ONE).
I’ve actually seen older couples who include their former spouses as part of their life. By that, I mean they don’t pretend those other relationships didn’t exist. They acknowledge their past, because it’s a part of who they are. They have pictures of former spouses up, encourage their kids and grandkids to talk about them, etc. The new love isn’t replacing the old one, it’s just a nice late-in-life bonus.
Whether Martin and Meryl are ‘just friends,’ or are friends who provide the other romantic companionship, who knows. Whichever it is, they seem to enjoy being around each other, so good for them.
Right, my Mom has been a widow for 10 years. I would love for her to have a boyfriend. But she just isn’t interested. She has her friends, hobbies, lots of traveling. She is very happy and busy.
My mother-in-law was twice widowed when my husband’s godmother died suddenly. After a time, they started dating and were happily married for 20 years before she passed away last year. Perhaps because they were part of each other’s lives it didn’t seem weird at all that their prior spouses were fondly remembered, in pictures and in stories.
My father in law and his first wife were not able to have children, so it was especially funny that he gained 27 grandchildren and several great grandchildren in his second marriage. <3
I tear up every time I read about this. What a lovely man.
But what a stupid question to ask anybody – are you still in love? If the answer is anything other than yes, probably don’t want to announce that to the world.
You don’t stop loving someone because they died. You never do if the love was deep. And yet you can also love others.
I was thinking of that interview too! So touching the way he handled it. 😢
Martin Short is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood. I’m definitely a fan but the level of his very powerful friends devotion is notable.
I believe Streep is equally loved but her liaise fair attitude about relationships ( no judgement) ) would likely alarm Short ( and her) friends about a potential blow up.
I don’t know what you mean by Meryl’s Laissez faire attitude about relationships! She nursed her first love through cancer until he died, then she was married to Don Gummer without a hint of scandal for many years. Seems pretty serious about relationships to me!
When I watched season 3 I thought “oh, I wonder?” They just have a little something extra between them.
I’d be happy for them if that was the case! How lovely!
I cringe every time Deuxmoi is quoted here or anywhere. She’s Perez Hilton 2.0.
If this is true, I LOVE this for both of them. Martin Short is delightful and deserves the best. Meryl is a queen. This would be great.
IDK about the romance but I will say that Only Murders in the Building is a GD delight. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all doing great work but Meryl just knocked my socks off. It was such a fun, different kind of role for her — I love when Meryl does comedy because she’s so good at it! I feel like she rarely shows us how funny she can be so I love it when she reminds us of her capabilities as a comedienne.
My guess is they’re just friends, but they did have nice chemistry together on his show.
Meryl managed to keep a separation quiet for SIX YEARS for all we know she’s had another partner for a while and just isn’t public.
Meryl should be so lucky!
I so want this to be true.
This is some fun !ow stakes gossip I support. There’s no other party being dumped, they’re both adults, and good for them if its happening