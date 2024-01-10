You guys, are Meryl Streep & Martin Short actually happening or what??

Embed from Getty Images

For the record, I would love nothing more than a juicy Meryl Streep romance scandal. I would love it if, after her 45-year marriage ended, Meryl became a tabloid homewrecker, or she was caught in flagrante on a billionaire’s yacht. Please, that would be so much fun. Meryl announced her split from Don Gummer last October, after Deuxmoi sort of revealed it first through a blind item. As it turned out, Meryl and Don had already been separated for six years. It felt like there was something going on… with Don. But what if Meryl was the drama? What is she started working with Martin Short on Only Murders in the Building and decided that Short was the one? Well, people really started pushing that theory at the Golden Globes, because Meryl and Martin Short were seated together and they looked chummy. Days later, Martin Short’s rep said it wasn’t happening. HUH.

Rumors of a romance between Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been greatly exaggerated. Following Sunday’s Golden Globes, fans began speculating about the seeming closeness between the Only Murders in the Building costars. On Tuesday, a rep for Short confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair “are just very good friends, nothing more.” In October, PEOPLE confirmed that the Mamma Mia! star, 74, is separated from husband of 45 years Don Gummer. While the news broke just recently, the pair had actually quietly ended their romantic relationship six years ago. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a rep for Streep told PEOPLE in a statement.

[From People]

In case you’re wondering, Short is a widower – his beloved wife Nancy passed away in 2010. He and Meryl have also known each other for decades, and I’m sure Meryl knew Nancy as well. Now, that being said, it wouldn’t be scandalous if Short and Streep were dating, and I genuinely hope they are. Meanwhile, apparently Selena Gomez has now said that the gossip she told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes was about two of her friends who “hooked up.” Deuxmoi also said that Short and Streep really are happening. You guys… what if…???

