Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner are ‘definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point’

That video of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet talking to each other at the Golden Globes did more to convince people of the authenticity of their relationship than any Kris Jenner briefing. The video (which I included at the end of the post) was HOT. The way Timothee looked at Kylie as she touched his collar/necklace, they have real chemistry together. I’ve seen some people question the “opposites attract” of it all, like Kylie doesn’t seem particularly engaged with films or Hollywood in general, and I agree that Kylie probably doesn’t give a sh-t about his job. Can you imagine how refreshing that is for Timothee? That she’s not hustling in the same industry, that ultimately she doesn’t give a sh-t if he’s nominated or whatever? I keep going back to the way Kylie just slipped into the Globes without doing the red carpet as well – she really just went as his date, she interacted with his work friends and he probably explained who all of those people were after they left. In case you need all of this underlined, Kris or someone ran to People Magazine:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are bringing out the best in each other! On the heels of their joint appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, a source tells PEOPLE that The Kardashians star, 26, and the Wonka actor, 27, “may seem like opposites but they really do connect on a lot” including music, friends and family. “They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun,” the insider shares. “Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present’ way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship.” The source adds that they “are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included,” adding, “On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential.” Chalamet’s family is equally supportive of the coupling. The source shares, “His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here. They love dinners at home and nights in with family and close friends,” the source adds.

[From People]

This is where Americans’ lack of work-life balance really gets exposed – we’re so used to Grind Culture and, within Hollywood, we’re so used to industry people dating industry people. Not everyone has to have the same background or work in the same industry or live and breathe their work lives. I’ve wondered, in the past, if Kylie and Timothee really have anything to say to each other, but now I think they probably both enjoy that aspect of their relationship. He gets to put his work away when he’s with Kylie, and she probably enjoys being in a somewhat “normal” relationship with the cute theater kid.

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images