Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner are ‘definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point’

That video of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet talking to each other at the Golden Globes did more to convince people of the authenticity of their relationship than any Kris Jenner briefing. The video (which I included at the end of the post) was HOT. The way Timothee looked at Kylie as she touched his collar/necklace, they have real chemistry together. I’ve seen some people question the “opposites attract” of it all, like Kylie doesn’t seem particularly engaged with films or Hollywood in general, and I agree that Kylie probably doesn’t give a sh-t about his job. Can you imagine how refreshing that is for Timothee? That she’s not hustling in the same industry, that ultimately she doesn’t give a sh-t if he’s nominated or whatever? I keep going back to the way Kylie just slipped into the Globes without doing the red carpet as well – she really just went as his date, she interacted with his work friends and he probably explained who all of those people were after they left. In case you need all of this underlined, Kris or someone ran to People Magazine:
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are bringing out the best in each other! On the heels of their joint appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, a source tells PEOPLE that The Kardashians star, 26, and the Wonka actor, 27, “may seem like opposites but they really do connect on a lot” including music, friends and family.
“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun,” the insider shares. “Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present’ way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship.”
The source adds that they “are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included,” adding, “On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential.”
Chalamet’s family is equally supportive of the coupling. The source shares, “His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here. They love dinners at home and nights in with family and close friends,” the source adds.
This is where Americans’ lack of work-life balance really gets exposed – we’re so used to Grind Culture and, within Hollywood, we’re so used to industry people dating industry people. Not everyone has to have the same background or work in the same industry or live and breathe their work lives. I’ve wondered, in the past, if Kylie and Timothee really have anything to say to each other, but now I think they probably both enjoy that aspect of their relationship. He gets to put his work away when he’s with Kylie, and she probably enjoys being in a somewhat “normal” relationship with the cute theater kid.
Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi
— yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024
They’re both in the same industry really.
They’re cute and seem happy together.
I’m sorry but I can’t rectify what she used to look like (perfectly cute and normal human) with what’s going on now, does it hurt to kiss with super injected lips esp after the procedures, she couldn’t even breast feed with her fake boobs, she had SO much work done before she was even done growing, I just imagine silicone melting out of her if she was left alone on a desert island for more than 3 weeks, it must suck to have that much $ but never have enough to fill the hole
They may be decidedly a thing, but they are still very young as a couple and certainly still in a bubble phase.
I dont have too high hopes from Kylie, she seems to have very unrealistic and immature expectations thus far. So… if they can make it last long and be a truly solid thing in a “normal” stable relationship- in the boring phase- then I will be impressed.
I don’t see them really going anywhere. He doesn’t strike me as the type who’s ready to settle down and become a stepdad to two kids.
Agreed. And as someone else said on a previous post, he seems to like the nepo babies.
Are they opposites? He’s an actor and she ‘runs’ her business then they both do a lot of promotional work, manage their brands, etc.
As for their personalities, I don’t know what either of them is like but he seems to have developed a highbrow reputation based on some films he’s done and I have no idea if it’s warranted or not. They clearly get along well together so who cares?
He gets cast as intelligent, thoughtful characters and we believed he himself was intelligent, thoughtful, and interested in social justice. These are not traits we associate with Kylie. We consider her shallow and lacking in any real interests or intellectual curiosity. So, opposites.
The key phrase is “he gets cast”. He’s an actor. Not some deep intellectual. And I think that’s the big issue with Timmy fans. They think he’s more than he is and have put him on some kind of pedestal. They think he’s “too good” for Kylie. Which is frankly just silly.
Where I find they are not opposite is that kylie doesnt seem to want to put herself out there like kim or jlo. She promotes her stuff, but she seems to ve quieter. It seems chalamet is also more discreet. I dont know these people, just an impression
ITA @ Ameerah & StillDouches – I’m not a TC stan or anything, but at the start of this romance I did scratch my head a bit. Now I’m fully team I don’t know either of them.
Agree, and honestly his French surname is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of his supposed artsy/cultured reputation let’s be real
@cher LMFAO! So so true.
Ugh…where is the gossip with starlets, supermodels and heirs to fortunes. We used to be a proper country.
We used to be an appropriate country with appropriate socialites..Where did we go wrong? 🙂
They’re cute
I don’t know much about Kylie but she she’s great with her children. Stormi is the sweetest most well mannered child I’ve ever seen. She must be doing something right. I hope Timmy is ready to be a step dad.
Yeah she did something right – hired the right nannies!
It’s funny, I found that interaction kinda weird and awkward. It doesn’t help that she looks like the mom and he is so youthful looking. If they find happiness, great, but I just don’t see a big romance from any of their interactions.
SO weird!!! Very unnatural, the way they’re “kissing” or whatever that is.
There is a picture going around about how Kylie and Cillian M looked like twins that night and her face looks *painful*
She used to be so cute. I always wonder what her face looks like in person post all that work. I read once that at a Hollywood party people can look so odd at different angles from the work they have done, distorted like Aliens. What does she roll over like in the morning. Wonder if they will have kids?
Yes, agree. I can’t find anything hot or authentic about it.
The kisses are so awkward! This in fact solidified my belief that it’s a bought by mama Kris relationship.
But I do think Kylie actually likes him.
I still call PR romance with these 2.
TC does have the best hair in HW these days tho.
I feel like people call “PR romance” whenever it’s a couple they don’t like/don’t get. TC doesn’t need to be in a PR romance. In fact – it would be better for his career if he were with someone within his industry. So if he was going to do a PR romance it would be with a hot up and coming actress. Not a Kardashian/Jenner. That isn’t his target audience.
This. God, people need to stop labeling every single thing as PR, because if everything is PR, then nothing really is.
He doesn’t need the PR. Kardashians are raised in the spot light.
He gains nothing by being involved with them.
I’m saying it will not last.
Look at the men involved w/K, they don’t call it the Kardashian curse for nothing.
@JaneS you literally just called it a PR romance. But okay.
Chalamet “fans” are right up there with the Chris Evans ones. The latter are still saying Chris isn’t married and it’s all pr. It’s like no matter what if some people don’t like a couple (usually because of the woman) they’ll tie themselves in knots explaining it away. Reddit and tumblr are losing it. Then there’s the second “it’s pr” chestnut, The Beard.
I think what everyone here may or may not realize is a relationship can be both PR and REAL. The majority of Hollywood relationships are PR based, speak with anyone in the industry and they will tell you as such. BUT that doesn’t mean that none of them aren’t the real deal. Think about it, if you’re a star in Hollywood, PR is king. Some play it up more than others, but everything is about PR in Hollywood.
Side note: I have no idea why this relationship fascinates me but it does lol.
There’s a coincidence in when Timothy needed to start promoting Wonka and the strike, as you may recall, there wasn’t any promotion allowed. This also coincides with the first sightings of TC and Kylie, so the theory is that yes, he does need some Kardashian visibility.
Kris is handling a digital marketing business at this point; main platform: her daughters’ pages. It’s doing press through no press at all! And to the main audience which is followers of Kardashians, obssesed with buying and consuming.
I think Kylie faces the same thing Kim faced when she and Kanye got official : a lot of hate and rejection because of her perceived status. But she handles this way better being somehow lowkey about it. I liked it at the time when Kim elevated herself and I like it for Kylie now. I hope they’ll get married or pregnant to see some glorious fan meltdowns 😁
I have trouble imagining this getting too serious because I can’t see him wanting to be all that involved with her kids.
I agree. He is young and his star is on the rise. Why would he want to be involved with 2 kids at such an early part to his career/life?
Maybe he doesn’t want his own kids yet. This way he’s with someone who’s biological clock isn’t ticking- she’s already had kids so no pressure to make a decision on procreating yet
I think they’re cute together. They’re actually kind of refreshing as a couple.
Once again I feel the need to say that there is nothing “hot” about this pairing. Come on, this is getting embarrassing now.
+1
Someone called them Kylothee, which I really like.
I’ve never cared about either of them but now they’re together, I’m kinda into it? They seem so enamoured of each other, it drew me in!
Same and same. They actually have a lot of chemistry!
Sorry but it seemed like they were really hamming it up for the cameras. He is a good actor after all. They knew people were watching them, it seemed like an act to me. I think they are genuinely dating, but I think Timothee was doing Kylie a favor. She has new products to endorse and this was perfect timing !
What new products is she endorsing?
@ Ameerah M
A new foundation…it’s a more “clean” look. She was reportedly wearing it at the Golden Globes.
They’re well aware of the fauxmance comments and some celeb body language “expert” said with this GG thing they wanted it out there to tell everyone they’re serious and really into each other.
I like them together, and I like that, for once, he is not so worried about his fans’ meltdowns (and I consider myself a fan). I think he was way more concerned about public opinion in the past, but it seems he has moved past that. His latest interview with GQ hinted at that, and I’m glad.
Astrologically they make perfect sense.
Not only are they compatible and melt with each other, they both met around the time they were destined to meet their soulmate.
I’m calling it; They will get married.
And according to astrology they will have somethings that ties them together for the next 20 years. Business, a child, the relationship, whatever it is, it’s going to be their obsession. The obsession just might be with each other.
So I’m not surprised by all of this. They’re soulmates. Actual soulmates.
And as a bonus: They both have the aspects for different types of relationships than the ones we are used to traditionally. So I wouldn’t be surprised if they eventually have an open relationship or if they get married but live in different countries. Or something a long those lines.
This aspect is strong with them, so I don’t think they need to see each other all the time to be all good. They just belong to each other either way.
The challenge will be to survive their next saturn return in life, but that’s decades ahead.
This fascinates me. Can you tell me where in the chart you can see when you meet your soulmate? Asking for a friend 😅
https://stylecaster.com/lists/timothee-chalamet-kylie-jenner-astrology/timothee-chalamet-capricorn-kylie-jenner-leo/
Check this out.
Dabbler here chiming in:
She’s Cap Rising and he’s a Cap Sun. This is meant to create a lot of affinity. (Just noting I personally am not attracted to guys with my rising sign which is the same as my moon sign; no do I find them interesting; they’re like brothers to me.) His rising sign is unknown.
Moons in same element: Scorp and Pisces
I’ve noticed a lot of Sun Cap men are attracted to Sun Leo women – their glamour and warmth appeals to the ambitious and big-thinking Cap men, I assume.
Mercury (Virgo and Cap) in same element, earth.
Moon-venus square and oppose so could be points of attraction due to conflict.
Venus-Mars Virgo+Cap and Aquarius-Libra; another positive.
Just type their names + “astro chart” and you’ll get their charts.
Definitely lots of positive aspects but don’t know about the soulmates thing. It’s usually moon-venus conjunction or sun-moon conjunction or sun-ascendent conjunction that gets those soulmate comments from astrologers, I’ve noticed.
These are just their personal planets. Didn’t analyse outer planets or more complicated stuff. Note when it works, astrology is only accurate due to the energy we’ve put into it over millennia. Don’t rely on it when you’re in a relationship or for anything else major, please. You make your own reality.
Edit: It’s usually several or more moon-venus conjunction or sun-moon conjunction or sun-ascendent conjunction that gets those soulmate comments from astrologers, I’ve noticed. They have the sun-rising/ascendent one and that’s it.
“They both have the aspects for different types of relationships than the ones we are used to traditionally.”
Assuming this is his Aqua Venus conjunct her Aqua Uranus? (She has no planets in 7th house.)
Okay, another site says Timmy is a Virgo Rising. That’s her Venus sign. Given this, I’ll agree they have some very auspicious aspects for compatibility and enough tension for some sparks. Not too sure if that’s enough for the “soulmate” claim above however.
Is Timmy ready to raise mix-race kids who society may identify as Black? Just asking for a Black friend.
Kylie is just like her sisters. She went through her “I want to be Black” phase (dark spray tan, fake ass and all), now she’s back to being a White girl (got rid of her ass, no tan anymore, lost her curves). She’ll be dating a Latino guy next, just like Kendall did. They use men for publicity. Without the men they date, they wouldn’t be in the news at all. This family has no shame.
I mean… that’s not on him. They’re dating. Not engaged. If they get to that point then that question can be asked. Kylie’s kids have a father already.
He is so young and just having fun. I don’t think Kylie is that naive either. They seem to really like each other but will both go on to date lots of other people, is my opinion.
Karen, did your ‘black friend’ also ask about the mix-raced children’s skin color?
You can not tell me that is a 26-year-old woman and her boyfriend in that top pic. That is a 58-yr-old rich widow and her pool boy.
Funny and true.
Mean but accurate.
I’m picking up on body language that says he is more attracted to her than she is to him. Fun for now but no future.
I agree. To me, he looks like your average, affable, eager, wide eyed, thirsty, early 20s dude in the video and she looks amused but… resigned.
You know Mama Kris loves this shit and is doing the absolute most.
My definition of hot and yours varies because that isn’t hot to me. They are cute. But she has a very old face when compared to his. She really does look like there’s a huge age gap between them, and that makes me sad that she did all that to her face at such a young age.
Why do ppl think it’s a fauxmance? He’s always dated women who might seem a little “trashy” (for lack of a better term) because he’s a good actor and is “meant to” date someone at his talent level. He’s a young guy and she’s got a body like a porn fantasy.
She’s got to be much dumber than him though, right? I don’t know how someone who does stupid poses and thinks about makeup for a living (the suits make the actual business decisions and look after the details, I’m guessing) can be very smart or have much depth even if she is worth $680 million. Don’t care much either way but they look like they’re having fun.
Aside, she was way more attractive without the nose job, cheek fillers, and thin lips, not to mention the chest and butt implants. Odd looking lady and it’s all by choice.
I don’t believe they are or ever were together. I just don’t believe it.