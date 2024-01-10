King Charles is reportedly on a ‘mission’ to bring Prince Harry ‘back into the fold’

Last November, Prince Harry apparently called King Charles and wished him a happy birthday. Various British outlets reported variations on the phone call – that Charles had also spoken to Meghan and they had a pleasant chat; that Harry and Meghan sent a video of Archie and Lili to Charles; that the Sussexes were the ones doing a huge briefing spree to the British media about a phone call. Buckingham Palace really overplayed their hand and – in my opinion – the craziness around that whole story was evidence of wildly different factions within Charles’s royal court. The Sussexes got blamed for all of the stories and then everyone moved on, because the palace didn’t want anyone to look too closely. I bring all of that up because it’s interesting that we haven’t gotten any big briefings about a Christmas phone call between Harry and his father. I’m absolutely sure it happened – it’s clear that Harry still contacts Charles on big occasions, and I would assume that the Sussexes sent something to Charles privately. But this time, the palace didn’t immediately leak a bunch of sh-t about it. And yet…
King Charles is reportedly on a ‘mission’ to bring Prince Harry back into the Royal fold. It’s said that Harry has been showing his late mum, Princess Diana’s “good qualities” to his dad as they try to mend their relationship.
For King Charles’ birthday, Harry and Meghan spoke with the monarch and sparked rumours of a reconciliation. Royal sources said it was likely to be a “nice surprise” for the King, who had not heard from Harry, either by phone or message, “for some time”. His Majesty is understood to have had a friendly and cordial chat with his boy during the transatlantic chat.
Charles also received a video of Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, singing happy birthday to their grandfather, who he has only met on a handful of occasions. Insiders have revealed that Charles feels no pressure with Harry and despite their differences, “still have that father-son bond”. He also reportedly sees his late ex-wife Princess Diana’s “good qualities” in his son.
The source told Closer: “Charles doesn’t feel pressure when talking to Harry, unlike William, who is itching to be king. They’ve had their differences, but still have that father-son bond. That’s how they mended things. Charles has clarity with age, and if he wants anything, it is for William and Harry to repair their relationship. He’s telling William to be the first one to reach out and be the bigger person. It’s his mission to get the boys on good terms.”
The source added that Harry wanted “to start the new year off right and focus on making amends” with his father. “And lucky for him, Charles wants that, too.”
[From The Mirror & The Express]
It honestly would not surprise me if Charles genuinely misses Harry because Harry isn’t power-hungry or waiting for Charles to die. Harry adores his father, wants to still have a relationship with his father and he’s tremendously disappointed in Charles for good reason. Charles and William are basically in the same position though – they’ve committed to never reconciling with Harry, to blaming Harry for the breakdown in relations, and they both refuse to have those larger conversations with Harry. So no, it’s not like Charles can say to his sons “you two need to bury the hatchet.” It’s the same hatchet between father and son. I wish Harry would just understand that it might be healthier for him to go no-contact and grey-rock these people.
Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
King Charles II and Camilla Queen Consort
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Harry is too good for them.
Too Good 👏 Hope he focuses forward and on his family and yes, I wish that he has a private reconciliation with his father as he is his only Parent and he is extended the understanding and compassion he deserves.
someone made a comment to review old post pre-Meg and we would see that the problems pre dates her.
did just that as I am fairly new to RW and wowsers😳, the tabloids storyline about W&K is the same from 2013/14 😱 about working, spending, etc – the reviews of the India/Bhutan trip were surprisingly not sycophantic 😳.
The swift media backlash when they posted George and Charlotte photo to twitter without telling the rota and sent the letter to the media when George was a baby about paparazzis- ooofff .
BUT when you compared the media reaction to Meg & H wanting to manage their media interactions etc the vitriol was guttural and like def con level . Everyone acting as that type of request from a Royal was new.
To think no one at the palaces saw that and tried to manage it as they did when it was just WHK. to think all this could have been avoided by just a few well timed interventions/interferences.
What was so nostalgic though is when you saw H&M work during their time as WR, the photos of the people they were meeting – so open and so sparkling with visible welcome etc you have to wonder of the “if only” so many if only – They were doing a good job.
If only , if only, if only:
1. If the Rota journalists were more like New Yorker , NPR and The Atlantic Journalists, even like White House correspondents pre trump years ( I still can’t wrap my mind around what British journalists are really like, it’s like we have these Masterpiece Theatre films and series that shape our view of British culture and then you come across the journalists, and they are the most quarrelsome and ickiest in how they work – definitely not what you expect of a Royal approved Journalist 🤯🤯
2. if only the BRF had shareholders, those shareholders would have made sure they did not let the launch of the new “sub-brand” fail and they would have had to clearly defined which markets/territories were for the H&M brand and the ones for the W&K brand etc. clarity in roles and responsibilities would have made the humans more welcoming and felt less threatened and therefore no sabotage.
3. If only xenophobia and racism didn’t plop themselves in the midst to sow discord
4. If her paternal side of family didn’t immediately saw it as the moment to be so annoying & made it about them and just behaved.
5. If the key people were for it than be so set against it
One nice moment, on her first Anzac Day, you watch the video of Prince William getting out of his car and walked over to Prince Harry & Meghan and his body language was kind, he even did the protective gestures, if only, if only in an alternate universe this was handled so much better – for e,g, like the Swedish RF did with Prince Carl & Princess Sofia, there wouldn’t be the need for these merry go round briefings to the press about who has the access code to be in and out of the ever revolving door of the fold.
100% All of the above, got it in one.
Let’s hope this proves to be Mission Impossible.
Hear, here! Whether or not Charles authorized this leak is besides the point. He alone created the monstrous relationship between the palace and the British tabloid, in an effort to launder his and Camilla’s sordid image. Charles made a bargain with the press and he can never undermine it. Not only that, I can never imagine arrogant, thin-skinned Charles ever giving an inch to two people whom he believes are undeserving of anything, not even the run-down manor that they spend their own money renovating. Harry needs to move on. He is too good for the British royal family. Period.
Harry talked about Frogmore Cottage in SPARE and how it spoke to him & Meghan. He mentioned that they were offered ‘grander places’. I wish Sussex fans would not ignore Harry’s words. They loved FC. They didn’t feel humiliated by QE2 bringing up that property after they gave thumbs down to other properties. I’m guessing it was one of the few properties that didn’t have colonial slavery images.
Chuckie Cheese took Frogmore Cottage away from them. A place they loved and Harry saw as their forever home. Charles is not on a real mission. Just more bs. He doesn’t want Harry to come back. Charles & Will’s jealousy can’t handle that. Perception. Chuck & Peg have never been more popular than Harry-pre Meghan. Pegs, maybeee, around his wedding to the Stepford Wife.
Is this another one of those Dead cat stories? Charles should leave Harry alone to live his life can he not see that unlike Andrew, Harry has direction and a purpose. He is living his life has a job and doing well. Otherwise he will be aimless and end up in Seuss films with dodgy characters. This is the best for all
I doubt charles actually wants to “bury the hatchet” and is eager to get him back to the UK. I think Charles is very happy that his son is in the US and i don’t think they talk. At all. I don’t believe for a second that Harry called him for his birthday. The only time Harry’s presence is required is for big events like coronations and funerals. And he’ll deal with a royal aide for that.
Maybe that is for the better.
Agreed. Harry did not give us this info. Meghan did not give us this info. The info about the alleged birthday call was from an unnamed source.
Plus, plus, also, and, there is no way he has had a video of Lilibet for the past 6? months and not leaked pictures of Lili. No flipping way he kept that video to himself.
D’oh, I forgot my point, which was that the video doesn’t exist.
Charles can’t do anything before all of Harry’s lawsuits are done. Especially when we get to Sun and DM cases with a senior royal aide implicated in one, I am sure the royals would need to show the press that they hate Harry too. Charles is just unhappy that he doesn’t have a scapegoat to throw to the wolves.
Harry already said he would not be going back to work for the RF… I believe him.
Harry doesn’t want to be “brought back into the fold”, he simply wants a relationship with his father and for his children to know their grandfather.
Exactly. Harry’s no sheep to be “brought back into the fold.”
Something that Endgame illuminated for me was that QElls funeral reminded Harry and Meghan what they’re missing out on in the opposite way the media tried to portray it. They had been living their new life, not worried about briefing wars, petty drama, etc. and then they were there for 2 weeks and it was like “oh yeah, this is an absolute nonsense way to live”. Harry for sure wants a relationship with his family but I’d bet money he in no way wants to be back in the system in any way, shape, or form.
They all need to accept that and move on.
Agree 💯.
Harry just wants a father. Period. Not a King. Not an institution. Just a father. They could have a good relationship and not bring Harry “back into the fold”.
Charles, you’re the fucking KING. Give Harry, Meghan and their children back their security. Give them Frogmore back. Give them the freedom to work with their charities, see their friends and family. In exchange, I could see Harry and company showing up to family gatherings that aren’t work related. Just use the York girls as a blueprint.
Or, here is a novel idea, come visit them in Montecito and show that you support them in their new life. Maybe show up to one of Harry’s charity polo events.
Lets examine the York-sisters example: whenever they “do things with the royals”, WE ARE PRIVY TO IT…..we see them walking to wherever with them. THATS what H wants NO part of for his family.
H said he “wants a family, not an institution,” right? That means he does not want his family-moments memorialized by the shidtmedia. Or by citizen-papparazis who now know that they can make almost as much money as professional paps if they get an exclusive.
Rmbr the tribute to his grandfather, where he talks about him doing the barbecue, etc. We dont usually see the RF in that kind of intimate family mode and that intimate family mode is what H wants but will never get because both chucky and bully cant do anything without their handlers spilling to the media.
Replying to Snuffles above – it really would be wonderful if Charles just was seen with them in Montecito, a flying visit to CA, a polo match would be a great start.
It would be a total reset for them all.
And wouldn’t that confound William……
The BRF PR team is just spinning their wheels aren’t they?
Charles is going to pull out every rabbit in his hat trying to distract from Andrew.
Charles is doing a wretched job in handling everything since QE passed.
I can see The Monarchy circling the drain more and more.
All the hate on H&M. Andrew will be the fall of The Firm.
Harry did say something like “If you knew what I know” about bts of BRF.
“Wretched” is right. And it’s been barely a year, and the BRF is mired in scandal. Can’t keep the rota at bay, can’t command his family members, can’t keep his son’s and daughter-in-law’s names out of the press’s mouths — “King” Charles is such a useless human being.
When Charles dies, Harry will be able to make his final break from the family because I, at this point, do not even see either Harry or William doing to be bare minimum of birthday and holiday calls. Harry may go to his father’s funeral (actually likely) but I don’t expect he will attend William’s coronation and William will put out a press blitz that Harry wasn’t invited anyway. If the Torys are still in power, I also expect William will put pressure on Parliament to remove Harry’s title, since Andrew won’t be a going concern
I agree with all you wrote except the title bit. From what I have read and gather, Harry’s title is untouchable. There are rules why and how titles can be taken away, but basically just for treason I think. Harry hasn’t committed treason. Also the aristocracy should revolt (and likely would, at first behind closed doors), because if Harry’s title were taken away, then any title would be in danger, because Harry’s case then would set a precedent. So this means if the current monarch or government doesn’t like you, they motion for title removal caprisciously as punishment, who’d be safe? Their house of cards (of made up titles) would collapse.
Harry has a new life and he is very happy. Seriously doubt he wants back into the fold. The cult and Chuckles have done too much to try to destroy Harry. If Harry calls for Chuckles birthday then Chuckles should be very grateful because he doesn’t even deserve that but Harry is a great human.
So PH shows his good traits. No surprise. Is KC showing any good traits in return? And, of course, PW would have to be the one to reach out, because PW is the one who needs to apologize and change his way of thinking and behavior. It wouldn’t be him being the “bigger person”. It would be him actually acknowledging that he is a jerk and making amends. Could they possibly find someone to write for their papers who can write and construct a sentence? “Charles also received a video of Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, singing happy birthday to their grandfather, who he has only met on a handful of occasions. ” Charles has only met himself on a handful of occasions?
Is this article thinking about a different Charles? One that has actually gained “perspective” at his age, as opposed to remaining stuck in petty, jealous arrested development? Do any of us really believe that Charles would see “Diana” qualities as positives? I don’t.
Charles seeing “Diana” qualities in Harry has always been a negative. I’m absolutely sure Charles would throw that at Harry every-time they had a disagreement.
Charles cooperated with writers like penny and Sally b Smith who gaslit Diana. Also Charles Praising Diana would imo be anathema to Camilla. I doubt charles refers to Diana at all. Charles should just fly over and visit the Sussex family.
Yes this article is totally delusional. Instead of Charles jumping through all of these hoops, all he has to do is say “I will pay for the security of the Sussex family.” Until he does that we know anything about reconciliation is just PR b.s. Oh and give them their house back too. Charles is just a hateful person, just like his Horse.
LOL @ Jay. Spot on.
I don’t believe Harry adores his father either anymore if even ever. D*mn, he slapped that b#tch down in SPARE when he called out Chuckie for his words against Meghan. Any of us, who’ve experienced their spouse/partner calling/shutting out/down a parent for negative words, knows that THAT relationship is riding on the Titanic.
How was the phone call a surprise for Charles when it’s impossible to call him because he doesn’t have a cell phone and his calls are scheduled by his staff? Harry has to jump through hoops to talk to him. I’m taking this piece with a grain of salt and I don’t believe that Charles is interested in a relationship with Harry. If he was he wouldn’t have kicked him out of Frogmore and it serves him much better to continue the estrangement with Harry as he has the press on his side. Teasing about a reconciliation keeps the press off of more serious issues and mired in the trivial.
Yeah, at best, Charles was surprised that Harry sent an email to his aide saying he’d like to call his father. Agree that Charles does not care about a relationship with Harry except as a thing to tease in the press. Harry is still being used as a distraction. And as a way to get to William. Milking the narrative that compassionate Charles wants a relationship with Harry while incandescent William is the problem is just another way for Charles to needle William in the press.
Well, I mean, there’s the family fold and then the royal fold, right? Harry is never going to be a working royal again and does not WANT to be a working royal again. But he has indicated that he does want some sort of reconciliation with his father (with accountability) so its not outside the realm of possibility that they are talking – but I’m not going to believe it just bc the Express and Mirror tell me so.
That aside, the interesting part in this to me is the part about how there isn’t the same pressure with Harry that there is with William. I’ve always thought that was part of Anne’s appeal to Charles – she wasn’t the spare after Andrew was born, and moved farther down the line after Edward, she focuses on her work and her life and her kids and doesn’t get too into the royal drama from what we can tell, so Charles looks to her more for guidance than he might have ever looked to Andrew or Edward.
William is a threat of sorts to Charles in a way that Harry isn’t – Harry wrote a memoir, yes, but he’s not dropping stories in the press about how he would be a better king than Charles and his wife isn’t putting stories out there about how close she is to charles and how Charles should give her fancy new titles because she’s so important to the monarchy etc.
charles’ status as king is the #1 thing in his life and every story that gets written about how William would be a better king is going to stick in Charles’ craw. Harry doesn’t put stories like that out because he doesn’t want to be king and never did.
So its an interesting way to view the different relationships.
Interesting point about Anne, @Becks1. I think there is also like a ten year age gap until you get to Andrew and Edward, so it’s not at all surprising that Anne is such a trusted advisor. And interestingly, that is also something that William, if he ever actually assumes the throne, will sorely lack. He won’t have any senior royals that could actually advise him honestly and take up the workload as Harry might have.
Zara might be expected to take up this role, but it doesn’t look like that is in the cards. She’s not a senior royal and it’s not clear if she wants to be. Same with the other cousins. So William will be advised by Kate (probably), elderly royals who are dependent on him for handouts, sycophantic civil servants, and his own heirs. If history has a sense of humor, George will have his own palace spreading rumours about how his dad is too old and the crown should go directly to him. That’s not a great prospect!
[CYNIC]
William briefs that he’s “incandescent” about the Andrew situation and blames it all on his father. Charles briefs there’s a chance of reconciliation between him and Harry. William blows an absolute gasket at the chance of Charles and Harry becoming “friends again” BUT stops briefing against his father (for now.)
[/CYNIC]
Seriously though, if this report is true I think it’s because polls are showing support for the monarchy is in decline both at home and abroad. He NEEDS one photo with the grandchildren he has publicly ignored. “A handful” of times is a very generous description of how many times he’s met those children. He’s only met Lili once and that was amongst headlines of “snubbing her.” It’s not for me to say whether or not Harry should talk (or not talk) with his father but, I do hope Charles’ does something to publicly show that Meghan AND the children are included in this latest set of “peace talks.” However, the cynic in me still thinks this latest bit of bilge is to bring William back into line.
@laura
The cynical part of me says Harry should negotiate with Charles. In exchange for a certain amount of photo ops a year, and a photo shoot of Charles looking like a loving grandpa with Archie and Lili, Harry gets Frogmore and his security back.
There is no way Harry would allow his children to be used as a press prey (Charles is only gonna do it to get positive press). If he did, there is no way Meghan would agree. Once they play these photo op games with their children, their threat levels would increase much more and after Charles is gone, Willy won’t allow them to have any security or secure home.
Charles would also need to complain to the media about the trashing of the sussexes. Meghan was shown in a video reading to Archie and the bots and derangers trashed them
Charles should not expect photo ops with those children under the circumstances.
It really wouldn’t surprise me at all if Prince Harry is “grey rocking” that family and they are choosing to put out these fairytales to counter the devastating poll that shows just how far the support for the Monarchy has fallen and also to divert the conversation from the child sex trafficking rapist the King seems to think is above the law and chooses to protect and fund. At least the Sussex children will be safe from him in the states, the nonce will never show up here because the FBI is still waiting to question him, that won’t go away.
Charles has clarity with age! 😂😂😂😂NOOOOOO Charles has clarity because he can’t sleep at night, and the reason he can’t sleep at night is because it takes hours to removed all the knives from his back that William keeps putting there, he also has “clarity” with horseilla because as soon as she got the crown on her head, it was off to Ray mill to count her new bank balance and jewelry haul. She and William played a good game AT THE BEGINING, and then they over played it, because they kept leaking stories and planting ridiculous ones with their tame paps and Charlie saw that Harry had just kept on living his life, working hard for invictus and careing for his family, and one day Charlie woke up and thought, NOT what the fk have I done, but rather, who is going to care about me in my old age? And of course he thought of the only one with a heart big enough to love him for him, not position, status or bank balance, so he keeps picking up the phone, calling Harry and saying “come home son, we need you” and Harry listens to his father, looks at the British press and says, “FK of pa” 😂
Look at the ones reporting and quoting one another – the most laughable publications that make total sh*t up, then contradict them within a minute.
No further comments needed.
I’m kinda stuck on this line, “It’s said that Harry has been showing his late mum, Princess Diana’s “good qualities” to his dad as they try to mend their relationship.” Is this killing two birds with one shot as it were…Charles finally saying/acknowledging something nice about his ex-wife, Diana, the mother of his children when he’s spent the past 4/5 years treating his son the same way he treated Diana? Now there’s recognition that Diana had “good qualities”…qualities that his son Harry has acquired? These people I swear.
With the king reportedly saying Harry has inherited his mother’s good qualities. Where does that lead the heir and his wife? KCIII definitely stuck the knife in there and William is probably throwing cushions as we type! 😆
I think Harry should hold out for ownership of a large income producing estate, security provided, and recognition that his work with veterans and other charities benefits the British people, is conducted by a British royal, and is in fact royal work.
I think any other work he takes on should be strictly segregable from what William and Charles do. No competition, or confusion.
…other than the press screaming about “taking the spotlight, stepping on someone’s toes, event designed only to draw attention from Charles, showing up their superiors, etc. It would never end. Let’s not forget the never-ending speculation on her clothing costs.
Anything Chuck would “give” them comes with so many strings they will be right back in that family’s puppet show, besides the fact that the petty Peg will take it all away as soon as Chuck kicks the bucket. Prince Harry and Princess Meghan are better off making their own money away from that family, it is the best way forward for them and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
This is pure spin; a deflection from the backlash of Charles allowing Andrew to attend the main event Christmas service – rather than the earlier one – and participate in the after church walk at Sandringham. It’s also an opportunity to have a dig at William. Once again, Harry is being used to distract from negative press about other senior members of the Family.
You hit the nail on the head. Talk about Harry, deflect from having your pedophile, rapist brother at the x-mas ceremony.
Ding, ding, ding! This is exactly that.
Yep. This is just fodder to distract. Nothing else.
Yep, agreed.
Just the latest round of tit for tat between Willy and Chuckles. Chuck’s people put this out there to get Willy upset because Willy trying to put more pressure on Chuck to kick Andy out of Royal lodge and give it to him with these new documents about Andy’s activities coming up.
I don’t agree that Harry adores Charles. If he ever did he doesn’t any longer
Yeah, that ship sailed years ago. When the family and the media turned against Meghan, with Chuck’s tacit approval, that ended any warm, fuzzy feelings Harry had towards “Pa”. Nothing says “I love you” like pulling security amidst numerous credible death threats and kicking Harry, Meghan and Archie out of their home.
Yep. And many things have happened since Harry said he wanted to reconcile with his father. We have no idea how he feels about it now and it wouldn’t be strange if he had changed his mind. In fact it would be strange if he hadn’t! The process of leaving a cult is long and Harry is still working on it, so his feelings on his family are bound to change during that process.
It is sad the both H and M lost their fathers through repeated, non ending betrayal. H also left the Royal fight club and it must take years to process leaving a cult. H and M are happy, deeply in love and building a good life for their children in the US. C has C and the throne and he doesn’t want any reminders of Diana. He has Will snapping at his heels wanting to replace him immediately. It is WC who are the least happy together and discontented despite an abundance of wealth. They are all adults making choices about who they have or don’t have in their lives. We don’t owe anyone a relationship even if they family if the relationship isn’t positive and healthy.
This family really needs to read up on coercive control. All this just because a guy wants to live in his own life, choose his own job, raise his own children the way he and his wife want to, free from the control of overbearing family members. In any other family, Charles and late Queen would be getting a visit from the police.
Realistically speaking, if they do read up on it then that’ll just give them new ideas on how to implement it.
Does anyone really want that?
Oh ffs make up my mind! He’s in, he’s out. He’s hated, he’s beloved….honestly!
Why do I think this entire narrative about Meghan being the reason for Megxit is just a cover story. I think William has always abused and bullied Harry. Before Meghan arrived the Firm was able to cover it up with Harry’s cooperation. However when William decided to go after Meghan and his son, Harry decided to finally break away. William literally hates Harry. The Sandhurst incident just confirms it for me. William via Meghan just found a away to abuse Harry publicly but targeting Harry’s army career and stripping Harry of his military ties tells me that William’s anger wirh Harry predates Meghan. William unlike Charles doesn’t want Harry back. He relishes abusing Harry at ever turn. Going after Meghan is just a way to punish Harry openly instead of in secret. Harry always planned to jet bc of William’s abuse and his privilege as heir to abuse without consequence.
What Charles wants is of little consequence when William was always going to get rid of Harry when he had the opportunity. Poor Meghan and her racial status got put front and center of ongoing bitter rivalry from when they were infants. She is just the cover story. William hates his brother and this was always his intention. Harry is out of the fold unless George as a teen publically reaches out to the Sussexes. That’s how things work in their circle.
Charles is a dog shit father. He should be watching his back because William will stab in the back. How they treated Elizabeth in her later years will be Karma for Charles because William (Pegs) will abuse the elderly his father Charles. Harry is too good for them. He will continue to do great things and in time he will not have any emotional need for the Royal Mafia Family.
I call BS.
If Charles was sincere in repairing a Father/Son connection with Harry, he could easily have done so by now. In private.
Charles’ is using BS like this to deflect from the Andrew/Epstein situation again.
Charles could easily pay for security for Harry and family from his own wealth.
Should have done so right away.
Any and all blame for the bad blood between Harry and Charles is Charles’ doing.
Trying to find a way to “bring Harry back” into the fold. Isn’t that just an obscure way of saying that they want to separate Harry from Meghan and their children?
That’s my take on it. These people will never stop trying to separate them.
Yup–“the fold” is _never_ going to include Harry’s wife and kids.
Just when you think they can’t be any worse with their PR, this is what they choose to print. Everyone can compare how Pedrew has been treated and how the Sussexes have been treated. The Sussexes are the ones who have been cut out of the family–quite deliberately. No security and no home. Pedrew has security and a home. I have no doubt that KFC will continue to fund his security and the lease on his home can’t be broken unless Pedrew violates the terms of the lease.
I think Harry does what anyone who is low contact with family does. He gives baseline behavior and keeps it moving. I do think Chuckles wants Harry back but isn’t capable of doing the necessary work to even have a better relationship with him. I believe all of this is to distract from Chuckles letting Andrew hang around STILL. One thing I can say about Phillip, he would have sent Andrew to some deep dark corner and told him to keep his mouth shut and they’ll get back to him.
This is one of those articles that I find so creepy to read. The wording, the tone. Like who do these people think they are? If it’s even based on real people sourcing anyway.
Obviously it’s pretty much par for the course content wise but every now and then some of the wording and tone just have me going Ick, ick ick.
“Harry has been showing his late mum, Princess Diana’s “good qualities” to his dad”..oh Chuck must hate thar lol.
Charles had better keep Dianas name outta his mouth! Damn that makes me furious.
Charles and Camilla treated Diana cruelly for years on end.
The nerve of that man to keep trying to erase his terrible behavior. Pound sand Charles.
I don’t think this article is about Harry at all. It’s an excuse to print that William is “itching to be king.”
Fiction can be fun. Lol
I wonder how Harry feels, being used a cudgel by Charles against William.