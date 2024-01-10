Prince William is ‘dismayed’ that King Charles is so ‘lenient’ towards Prince Andrew

Omid Scobie’s Endgame made it clear that the next big “royal battle” would be between King Charles and Prince William. It’s already happening, and it’s been happening for several years now, as William’s office openly briefs against Charles and vice versa. The fundamental problem is that these are two enormously petty, short-sighted men, both of whom are capable of stabbing each other in the back. So, it’s interesting to watch as William figures out in real time that he can make his father look like an incompetent fool simply by allowing his people to give some briefings about the Prince Andrew situation. To be fair, Charles already looked foolish and disgusting, allowing a known predator like Andrew to attend the coronation in his Garter robes, and allowing Andrew to walk with the family on Christmas morning in Sandringham. Now the Royalist column in the Daily Beast has even more:
The Daily Beast understands that while King Charles continues to intend to stand by his brother and include him in family events, Prince William is “dismayed” by his father’s “leniency” towards Andrew.
Asked if William’s anxiety about Andrew apparently being welcomed back into the fold was connected to concerns that such [Epstein] tapes or other damaging evidence might one day surface, the friend of William’s said: “Of course. Everyone knows there is a sh-t load more stuff that could come out on Andrew. That’s why William was so dismayed by the leniency shown to him at Christmas. He is utterly bemused by his father’s strategy.”
Asked if William had confronted his father about the issue the friend said, “That’s not how the family dynamic works. Charles is the king, so William has to go along with it. But he doesn’t have to like it.”
A former courtier told The Daily Beast: “William and his father agreed, in 2022, that Andrew should be kicked out of the royal family. Having ripped off the plaster, you have to question his judgment in walking to church with Andrew at Christmas, especially when they knew the Epstein affair was all going to be raked up again a few days later.”
The former staffer said the next big symbolic test of Charles’ commitment to Andrew would come at Garter Day in June: “It was significant that Andrew was allowed to wear his Garter robes to the Coronation. That suggested he had the king’s support. There are not any mechanisms for throwing people out of things like the Order of the Garter, but it would have been easy enough to order him not to wear the clothes.”
While I believe that Charles is the one “allowing” Andrew to participate in all of these events and Charles has clearly authorized Operation Look Cozy With A Rapist, let’s also talk about how William didn’t have any problem chauffeuring Andrew around Balmoral, nor did William put up a fight about the Christmas walk at Sandringham. Everything you can say about Charles’s poor judgment, you can say about William too. But the larger problem is the same as it’s been for the past four years: the Windsors are doing things specifically for an audience of one (Prince Harry) and they are too tunnel-visioned to understand that their behavior is grotesque and offensive. The entire reason why the Yorks were featured so prominently during the coronation and Christmas at Sandringham was all about the Sussexes’ absence, and it was supposed to be a “message” to Harry.
I don’t get how William can be “dismayed” and “bemused” all at the same time. Which is it? As I commented yesterday, William is fine with his pervy uncle Andy as long as he gets his fancy house.
Maybe he’s dismayed that he’s bemused? Really, it doesn’t seem like William is confused about this at all, if he’s expecting a sh*t ton more horrible revelations. The dismay part is more like, “Yes, Dad. Keep digging.”
William was so dismayed by Randy’s behavior that he invited Andrew to commute with him to Balmoral when the Queen died, made sure to not invite his only sibling, and made sure the press photographed him sitting in the car next to his disgusting uncle. He was equally dismayed when he and Kate were photographed chauffeuring the same fiend of an uncle around last year. And yes, William was very bemused when he let it be known, through his media cronies, that he would rather live next door to Randy, than live next door to Harry. Please give me the names and numbers of the two silly fools who believe this lie. I have a bridge to sell them.
*applauds*
If Charles was cutting off Andrew, Wills would find a way to attack him for it.
Wasn’t William Driving Miss Daisy with Andrew a few weeks ago 🤣🤣🤣
The only thing William is dismayed about is the fact that he doesn’t yet have royal lodge.
Kaiser said it…this is all about Harry (and Meghan), EVERYTHING the royals have done since H & M left is to ‘stick’ it to them. The royal reporters and royal family want to do everything in their power to bring down H & M and make them less than.
How, by driving around with a pedophile? How would that demean anyone but the people around Andrew?
Missing in action just like his wife. Are they on vacation together or preparing for an official separation announcement. Maybe just continuing on their lazy journey.
I think the kids return to school on January 10th, so today. Which means we’ll see them working by next week, maaaybe the end of the week. It is definitely part of their lazy journey that they take a whole month.
Yes Peg was happy to drive with him so now he wants to stab Chuckles with it’s wrong to be seen with the pedo. The hypocrisy continues even with father and number one son lol. Im loving watching as Peg stabs Chuckles in the back with this because Chuckles deserves it. Waiting for an old nag to kick Peg in the nuts.
Exactly!
“I’ll pretend to be best buddies with him on an arranged photoshoot and if needed, later I will leak to the press that I can’t stand him”
What a twat-waffle
“Chuckles deserves it. Waiting for an old nag to kick Peg in the nuts.” A classic!!!
😂😂😂
“Waiting for an old nag to kick Peg in the nuts.”
She’s his stepmother. You probably won’t have to wait long.
Isn’t that similar to when William & Kate pretended to be frugal flyers after Harry & Meghan were lambasted by the British media for using a private jet when William & Kate generally favor using private jets everywhere? This move seems right up William’s alley.
Bemused is a very weird word for this situation, but it’s all theater. As the article points out, he drove Andrew in a splashy photo-op. I think you’re right – it’s all about sticking it to Harry. But cozying up to Andrew has some messy consequences.
All of the utterances and actions from the House of Windsor continues to show how out of touch these folks are. What they are doing is showing how irrelevant they are in the 21st century. A pedophile is a pedophile regardless if it is your brother or uncle. The shame and humiliation those young ladies were subjected to at the hands of that pedophile is unimaginable and to be having a discussion regarding leniency is ridiculous and makes them all sound foolish. Andrew should be in jail. If there was to be a conversation, it should be about him reporting to the FBI.
This! Again, it’s not one word about the girls and what they were put through. It’s about the sh-t load more that can come out. It’s all about appearances, with no compassion for the victims. No thoughts or worries about having their children, especially their daughters around a pedo.
William is a big self righteous hypocrite. He is shocked shocked about andrew.yet played happy families with him at church walks and events. Now there are those blurbs about William taking over for Charles as king and his wanting royal lodge.
I agree with everything that Kaiser has said. Plus, any opposition from William to Andrew is performative so he can get headlines in the press. His actions towards Andrew since the death of the Queen says that he has no problem with Andrew. He like Charles believes that if Andrew is included in everything that the family is sending a message to Harry.
Agree with you – this is performative from William. Someone in his camp is reading the room when it comes to andrew – not in actuality but in headlines if that makes sense – and this actually ends up being an easy win for William. He doesn’t have to go against his father at all, he doesn’t have to go against Andrew, he can still fly with Andrew to Balmoral and not invite his brother (queen’s death), he can still drive Andrew to church, walk with him to church, etc without pushing back at all in private. But then he can put out these headlines about how he’s “dismayed” but has no choice bc his father is king.
So William can pretend he’s pushing back without actually pushing back and try to get some PR points for it.
Totally agree but I also feel like Charles is trolling William, why is it all of a sudden Charles is preaching I love my brother, I love my brother 🤣🤣🤣is it a message to William 😏
William was all for the rehabilitation of Andrew, maybe more than Charles, but since it backfired so bad, he’s throwing Charles under the bus. There are too many pictures of the Wailes with Andrew for people with common sense to buy into that BS KP is trying to sell.
“There are not any mechanisms for throwing people out of things like the Order of the Garter, but it would have been easy enough to order him not to wear the clothes.”
Cf Prince Harry at QEIi’s funeral, where those petty military cosplayers didn’t allow him to wear his uniform.
Proving again for the 87459th time that being someone who repeatedly raped trafficked minors and preferred the very questionable company of disgraced dictators is somehow less dégoûtant to *all* the Windsors – among them the Head of State *and* the Church of England – than being married to a beautiful and successful biracial woman.
What a despicable clan of racist, superficial schemers.
I don’t get how the movement to abolish the monarchy hasn’t yet become an avalanche.
I’m equally befuddled.
A week ago, Kate was letting it be known through her media lackey that she was very close to Charles. Now William is emphasizing through HIS media lackey that HE is not close to Charles? Interesting.
A week ago, Kate was letting it be known through her media lackey that she was very close to Charles. Now William is emphasizing through HIS media bootlicker that HE is not close to Charles? The timing of this dueling narrative is interesting, to say the least.
So PW is concerned because more evidence will come out? It would be more impressive if he were appalled at what PA did and concerned for the women trafficked. Instead his only worry is how things will look for the monarchy.
Unfortunately, @equality, this is the only thing any of them care about! It’s not about what is moral, what is wrong or not, but how things will look for them and how they can benefit from them. Smoke and mirrors
I think William DID have a problem chauffering Andrew. I think he was made to do it. Even in Endgame Omid talked about how it was William – not Charles – who worked to strip Andrew of his honors and title. So I do think William would PREFER to cast Andrew out because as horrible as he is – even HE sees how Andrew is damaging the monarchy. Charles…not so much. Also Charles seems to have a soft spot for pedos anyway. I mean he was buddies with Jimmy Saville for YEARS and even wanted to make him a godfather to Harry.
I think William mostly wants to eventually take away the Sussex titles and really thinks harry behaved worse than Andrew has. I don’t think will was forced to drive Andrew I think it was all about sending a vindictive message to harry. William himselfbus damaging the monarchy the way he treated his brother and his wife and their children. And trying to bully harry into breaking up with Meghan
Was damaging the monarchy correction
We all know how William feels about Harry. That wasn’t my point. Speaking specifically about Andrew and how William feels about him. Considering his role in stripping Andrew of his titles and how resistant Charles was of this. I believe William IS angry about how Charles is handling Andrew.
Just my opinion, but I think Peg’s anger towards Harry is because Harry got away and is living the life that Peg wishes he could live.
All his life Harry was less than. Peg was raised to believe that he was Harry’s better, that he has something that Harry could never have and that he will always have power over Harry.
Then Harry married Meghan and kicked over the whole apple cart. Meghan showed Harry a way out of that cult and they left. Peg is stuck in that gilded cage and Harry is living the high life.
He hates Harry because Harry got to do exactly what he wanted, married to a woman who loves him and is his equal partner. Suddenly that gilded cage is not looking so good anymore.
@bubblegum dreams your point is an important one. As children, the two of them together talked about what kind of lives they would live if they got out from the royal cage but sadly took comfort that they were both stuck in that life forever. The fact that Harry is getting to live their childhood dream is burning up Burger King. Inside he is fuming “But he knows I can’t leave!” Harry was supposed to stay because Will can’t leave. Hence the incandescence. Will needs massive therapy to get through this.
@bgd leaving was Harry’s decision. As he’s said numerous times. There’s so much Meghan saved Harry fanfic around.
Ameerah M, the one problem with your take is that William commuted to Balmoral with Andrew after the Queens death; and Harry made it clear in Spare that this was a deliberate act by William to exclude him. William had no problem then with being papped in the presence of Andrew, and no one has as of yet said William was forced to do so. I Agree with Kaiser that, when it comes to Andrew, William thinks only about how he can stick it to Harry. Like his father, I doubt William is outraged by Andrew’s behavior, or at least not to the same extent as his rage at Harry.
@Ameerah: William preferred to fly up to Balmoral with Andrew than Harry. He has absolutely no problem being around, chauffeuring or talking to Andrew. Any objections he has it’s for the public but it’s not his reality.
If William doesn’t want to do something, he won’t do it and nobody can make him. William does not respect Charles and openly briefs against him. Nobody had to force him to drive Andrew anywhere. Even in this article, William’s feelings towards Andrew are quite tame and they are nothing Ike the vitriol he aims at H&M. He called Meg a “fucking sociopath” but all he can muster up towards Andrew is dismayed bemusement. 🙄 William is just putting on a show for the press and public, but his actions say otherwise.
Remember that Andrew reads the anti-Andrew headlines coming from Will. So why did the Wales consent to drive to church with Andrew last summer 2023? The Wales are rarely shown driving to church, ever. Andrew had to have asked for a public show of support from them in exchange for keeping quiet, and Burger King and Kate wanted to shut Andrew up enough to do it.
I believe that we are seeing how William will be as king, petty, punitive, small minded and hard hearted. That being said, Andrew deserves it but Harry did not.
William will be to kingship what Trump was to your presidency.
Naw, Peg is worried about what he had been up to, specifically at Uncle Gary’s vacation home. Calling a place Casa Bang Bang don’t mean you are there to drink tea and play chess.
@Tiffany agreed there is a ref to VG? being instructed to sleep with “another prince”? Who? Chuck or Peg?
Probably a Saudi prince, the Saudi royal family is littered with them, or perhaps some Eurotrash prince. I doubt Chuck or Pegs were ever involved with Epstein, that was Andrew’s dirty little secret.
Of the europeans, my first thought went to the prince of Monaco.
William is dismayed because Royal Lodge isn’t yet his as Charles is being too lenient in allowing paedo prince to stay. that’s the main issue, with PR brownie points an added bonus.
Yes, that’s my take. He wants that house.
William is what William always was, a game playing, people manipulating, press chasing power whore. He doesn’t care that Andrew is a paedophile, all he sees in Andrew is another weapon in his arsenal to claim the throne early. He will lecture about how terrible it is that he’s still included in family events, while all the time being the one to drive him there. He will throw his father under the press bus to try and elevate himself to saint hood. THIS is the way William rolls, look at his history with Harry, that tells you all you need to know. William doesn’t see people, he sees pawns to move around at will, and katey has a nasty shock coming
William is really upset that the Andrew mess has not be resolved and never will be resolved until he talks to the FBI. As the heir William owns this mess and will be fully responsible for Andrew when becomes king. I have to follow the chain of command claim is ridiculous given the situation. It shows William has no real power in the Firm when it counts and doesn’t what the buck stop with him when he moves to BP. As for Harry, William really resents that the Sussex’s will not be tarred with Andrew because they got away.
They can send all the messages they want but someone on the other end has to care. I think that Meghan truly doesn’t care about those people after what they did to her and her children. I believe she is done with them. She really doesn’t want to expose her sweet children to them. She is done with the games and negativity. To me she truly has a holistic way of living her life and truth. No bad energy and limited dealing with that family. What they value means nothing to her. She and Harry tried to help them but they rejected their help. They would rather live in their bubble and antiquated existence. It will eventually sink them because the world has moved on but they haven’t. Everyone feels and sees it but they continue to ignore it will be their own destruction.
THIS 💯
Prince William doesn’t really understand what being the head of a Christian Church means, does he?
His father makes it very clear he doesn’t either.
Does this idiot think we forgot the pictures of him driving Andrew to church last summer? It’d something that stuck in a lot of people’s minds because of the timing: he did it a week after he refused to show up for the Women’s World Cup Final. The terrible message was that he couldn’t be arsed to do his job as president of the FA and go support the Lionesses in the final but had no issue driving around his nonce uncle and being photographed doing so. It was bad. He’s so lucky he has a biracial sister in law he can throw to the wolves in the British press to keep that story from lingering like it should have.
“The former staffer said the next big symbolic test of Charles’ commitment to Andrew would come at Garter Day in June.”
Nothing will happen. The royal family will hope that this all dies down in the interim and when June rolls around, Pedrew will put on his stupid Garter robes and prove to the world, yet again, that this gang of monsters doesn’t care about anything but maintaining their own lavish and ill-gotten lifestyles.
And they will float a story like they did after the coronation, that Pedo was told not to wear his robes, but oopsie!, he didn’t listen. It’s interesting that the rota is now being briefed that Chuck knew and was okay with it.
Charlotte needs to be allowed to dress like she’s from the 21st century and not 1930s Germany. There is definitely a way to dress more conservatively without giving fascist vibes. Kate is to blame here.
And William is just putting out these stories to try to look better but his actions don’t suggest he will do anything.
Poor Charlotte
There is nothing ‘poor’ about Charlotte. She’s a privileged child who will never need or want for anything in her life. She will have every benefit and luxury that life offers. We need to stop pretending that money and privilege don’t matter in life in capitalist societies; particularly in class-defined England where the Windsors primarily reign and Charlotte will move only in upper-crust, aristocratic, rarified circles.
If William is able to get Andrew into a corner and keep him there = Good.
Banish Andrew at once, for eternity, to the end of the world.
Every day Andrew is outside a jail cell is a sign of the power the Monarchy still has. And, how badly Charles is out of touch.
Can people truly think that Epstein was not thrilled to have blackmail info on Andrew?
Andrew was Epsteins “big fish” to draw other wealthy, powerful men in.
William should have his team hard at work finding useful ways for the Monarchy to continue on.
Charles will be the last King to ride on QE coattails.
William in the next 5 years is truly in a “Make or Break” situation.
If William is waging a power play on Charles bts, good. I wish I thought it was bc William actually wants to do useful good work. But, I’m certain it is more about Ego.
Really, with Daisy abdicating and the younger, glamorous Mary stepping forward, crusty, old C&C look even more Out of Date.
William is dismayed bc the first chance he got to publicly go after Harry he did so with vicious efficiency. William has always hated Harry and used Meghan to finally get rid of his long time thorn in his side. Bulliam doesn’t understand the necessity of protecting family to protect the institution let alone brotherly affection. Charles can do little to help H and M bc William always wanted to push Harry out all along. Meghan just gave him the ammunition. Maybe George as a teen will bring balance back into this situation by reaching out to his uncle. Until then the Sussexes are persona non gratis for all practical purposes in royal circles..
William has been fine surrounding himself with his paedo uncle since the Queen’s death. So much so that he was okay leaving his grieving only brother so that he could fly on a plane to see the Queen with his paedo uncle. He was okay driving his paedo uncle to church services and kicking his wife to the backseat as if paedo uncle wasn’t capable of driving himself. He was fine walking into Easter and Christmas services with paedo uncle, until the backlash started. William isn’t forced to do anything against his will, he never has been. We know that he isn’t forced by the king to show allegiance to his paedo uncle because articles like this one are evidence that he is fine with going against him. His tardiness to the king’s coronation is evidence that he does as he pleases. Him going to commonwealth countries that the king hadn’t gone to yet are evidence of that, unless he wants to admit that was a lie he used to get out of supporting the women footballers.
Claiming that there isn’t a mechanism for throwing people out of the Order of the Garter is a blantant lie, a ton of Royal and Stranger Knights got kicked out over WWI and WWII (Hirohito then had his Stranger Knighthood restored during a state visit in 1971!). There’s even a ceremony involving kicking the knight’s kit down the chapel and out the door, though they haven’t done that since the 1700s. Charles could punish Andrew in a variety of ways, but he’s choosing not to.
I don’t believe William wanted Harry out.
I think William wanted Harry in and working so Will did not have to work much at all.
William liked having Harry as Spare. He had a built – in wingman.
Wills problem was when Harry grew up, he became his own man.
Harry wanted OUT, and he had the guts to get out.
William is trapped for life and is willingly handing his own children into the woodchipper of The Firm. That is a huge problem for me.
William should realize He has the power to make changes. In fact, William has a lot of power he is wasting. At 40, he has roughly 15 years to weild control behind the scenes. As Future King = He could truly make a difference, even as PoW. If he stays in his current whiny state, the men in grey, will wait until George is close to 18. Any time between 15-18 William is vulnerable to “accidents”. I’m not joking either.
William either makes a grab for true power as King in setting policy now on The Firm, or even makes noises about “leaving” and he gets A: What he wants or B: George will be moved in.
$20 says Prince George likely has his own team by the time he is 15. And the next gen of plotting goes on.
These people are a hot mess.
Just a thought,
I hope Anne is having lots of talks with Charlotte, giving her really good advice.
Why would Anne bother with Charlotte? She has her own granddaughters – 4 to be exact. I’m sure she considers Charlotte to be William’s and Kate’s responsibility. I doubt even Charles would care enough.