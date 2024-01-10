Shanna Moakler on coparenting with Travis: Kardashians buy them Prada, I can’t do that

Embed from Getty Images
Shanna Moakler has never been one to miss out on the opportunity to get attention or air a grievance. Shanna, who has been Travis Barker’s ex-wife since 2008, frequently talks about how she’s fine with Travis and Kourtney’s relationship yet always manages to make headlines taking swipes at them. Funny how that works. Shanna recently appeared on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast to talk sh–t about her former husband, lament about her relationship with their children, and, what I suspect was the main reason they had her on, share her thoughts on Kourtney and the entire Kardashian family. Well, Shanna had a lot to say and none of it was nice. She accused Travis of being an alcoholic who cheated on her and made it clear that she cannot stand the Kardashians. Shanna and Travis have daughter Alabama, 18, and son Landon, 20. Shanna has another daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from her brief relationship with Oscar De La Hoya. Atiana was raised by Travis and is still close with him.
Her twin flame did her dirty: “He did me pretty dirty. His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction,” she said, adding that she believed the pair were “twin flames.”
She doesn’t like that “f–cking family”: Moakler then slammed the Kardashians, saying she doesn’t “have to like that f–cking family. F–k you, that family. You’re disgusting. I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me,” Moakler said of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
If you love your teenage kids, set them free: “Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally,” she said of her kids. “And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”
Parental alienation!: “I’m tired of people s–tting on me,” she said. “There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f–king show and don’t give a f–k what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass. When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad.’ ‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”
Her kids were “enamored” by the Ks: “I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”
She can’t buy them Prada or introduce them to Kanye: “They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff. I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like, Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”
Okay, there is soooo much to unpack here, but yikes. I know the Kardashians are easy targets but is she sure she wants to punch up at people who run in circles that she wants to be a part of? Still, I get it. It’s tough to be a parent, let alone the less wealthy and less famous parent of teenagers. It’s difficult when you compare yourself and feel jealous of what the other parent has. That said, there are plenty of children of divorce out there who have close, loving relationships with both of their parents regardless of whether or not only one can buy them a Prada bag or G-Wagon or whatever. If all of the things she alleges in the interview, like finding emails from other women in Travis’ inbox and discovering that he was posting nasty comments about her on TMZ, then I understand being angry, even if it happened 15+ years ago. But, I bet her kids pick up on that anger and it contributes to them not wanting to be around her. Travis and Shanna’s daughter Alabama went on the record in 2021 that Shanna “has never been completely in my life.” It sounds like there are wounds there that go a lot deeper than what “f–cking family” their dad married into.
Re: parental alienation. If all that’s true the kids will come back to her. Big if though. Because the key is she has to leave a path back to her door. I get that she has beef and wants to air it, but I suspect this ain’t it— the path back to her door. Sigh.
If she was going for sympathy it failed. She comes off unhinged and very bitter
Extremely bitter!! Jeez lady calm down. Also, she is completely unrecognizable. Years ago she and Travis had a reality show (can’t remember the name now) and she now looks like every other Real Housewife.
She can be mad at Travis (I’m still salty about my ex 7 years ago) but the point is keep that shit to yourself. She’s only making herself look sad and pathetic.
Whenever I read about her or their relationship drama, I always remember the episode of that show where their first kid was born, how pretty she was and how happy they seemed. It sucks that they’re still in such turmoil after 8 years. I feel for those now adult kids.
Sorry! 15 years, not 8!! 2008. Sheesh, that’s even worse.
And very foul-mouthed!
Way to alienate her children more.
Speaking of parental alienation, publicly trashing your kids’ father won’t help you with that.
Sounds like she’s always been a deadbeat mom blaming all her shortcomings on other people. I bet Travis was a bad husband but her poor relationships with her kids is not all down to him (and it pre-dates the Kardashian involvement with her family, so to point the finger at them is also laughable.)
The truth is that Shanna is the knockoff version of Kim, in terms of how she rose to and then clung onto fame. Travis is her Kanye. She doesn’t have beef with who and what the Kardashians are, she’s just bitter that they’re occupying that space instead of her.
In any case, the fact that her daughter with Del la Hoya ALSO chose Travis, who is not her biodad, is telling.
(I do think there’s something off about Travis, but that’s another matter.)
She’s a deadbeat mom. She’s pissed because all three of the kids prefer him to her, even his stepdaughter who he raised & he considers his daughter & she considers her dad. That’s what this is .. jealousy & it’s more about Travis than the Kardashians although she’s jealous of them too. Even high, Travis was the better parent. That’s said, really. I do agree something is off with Travis but I suspect it’s he’s not as clean as he says he is
I know everybody loves to shit on the Kardashians and there are probably many justifiable reasons to do so but how they parent, in my opinion, is never one of them. Not a single one of us has any idea what it would be like to raise children in their circumstances, both the good & bad, and it seems like once they decide a person is family they don’t just discard them.
I am Sympathetic to any mother who has to navigate inequities to be with her kids but it runs thin when the ire is on the stepparents who are clearly loving their children.
“Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally,”
Wow, parents who parent like this do not have relationships with their children. You must be in their lives unconditionally till they move out on their own in their 20s.
Good parents are there for their children 24/7.
Yes, this reads as narcissistic parenting to me, when parents cut off children who do not do what they tell them to do. That’s not how parenting needs to work these days, with teens or young adults. If you don’t agree with their actions and decisions, fine voice that, but you don’t cut them off and dangle “unconditional love”, you say I don’t agree with your decisions, but they are yours to make and I’m here for you. If children tell you that your words and actions are making it unhealthy to have a relationship with you then you need to address that and listen to your children, their thoughts and feelings matter!
I read that as her saying they won’t allow her the time or space to be in their lives. Meaning, she is there whenever but they’re not open to her. I’ve dealt with parental alienation and it is more than denying access to visitation. It’s brainwashing. And when one parent is vulnerable and maybe a hot mess, it’s especially easy. Travis was probably a hot mess in their marriage, but he had the money and support to make up for it where Shanna seems to have no stability in her life. My dad was a womanizing, drug using, misogynist clown. But he had status, money, titles, and a ton of familial support. Plus, people tend to be so forgiving of fathers and mothers are expected to be saints. So I feel for her. It seems she does not have the ability to handle situations with maturity though and that will end up being what keeps her kids away.
I can guarantee that she talks sh*t about Kourtney and the Kardashians to her kids. And her kids are of an age where they don’t HAVE to be around her and listen to her bitterness if they don’t want to. Shanna has always been emotionally immature (I used to watch her and Travis’ MTV reality show!) and it shows here. Like if you want a relationship with your kids then grow up, leave the past in the past and stop bad-mouthing your ex’s new wife and extended family. She’s creating a self-fulfilling prophecy with her behavior.
She’s talking sh*t about the Kardashians here publicly, so you know she’s saying it in private too! If anything, what she says here is the filtered version.
Devil’s advocate here: I think Shanna is telling it like it is.
Do I think she’s a great mom? Nah, I think she probably was caught up in the Hollywood party scene for a long time and she frequently used nannies to raise those kids, which is why neither Landon nor Alabama feel much of a connection to her. I imagine she probably used a lot of that child support money that she was getting from Travis on herself, and not for living expenses per se or on the kids, but so she could maintain a certain lifestyle for herself. I remember watching their show, and she came off as pretty lazy and entitled, and also very enraptured in the Hollywood scene. She’s also had a series of shady boyfriends, multiple DV situations, and there’s some heavy drug use in her background too.
But that all said, I think she’s being honest about where she’s at with her kids. It sounds like the kids (Alabama in particular, who Shanna really seems to be speaking on here) want the fame, money, and clout that comes with being Kardashian-adjacent, and they’re willing to cut ties with her to embrace that more. I believe Shanna probably has been judged pretty heavily by her kids for not having the same kind of money and clout as Travis and Kourtney, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that (plus her behavior when they were younger) is at the root of a lot of the distance. Both her kids by Travis seem like rich Hollywood brats, so naturally, they’d go where the money and power is—which is Travis and Kourtney.
And not for nothing, but I don’t get why Shanna is automatically always criticized for speaking out about Travis. His stuff with Kourtney, at various points, seemed designed to intentionally disrespect her and their past marriage, but in very sly and underhanded ways. Like the True Romance stuff him and Kourtney did? His wedding with Shanna had a True Romance theme and they literally named their daughter after a character in the film, so that was obviously something special between them. Him “recreating” all that with his new wife was highly sus and neither him nor Kourtney should have gone there. They might be divorced, but she’s still Travis’ ex-wife and the mother of his older kids; he could have been more respectful than that.
Didn’t know that about the True Romance theme. You would think it would gross Kourtney out to have the same theme he had with his first wife.
The KarTrashians have no shame.
Absolutely. I dig that movie and they were public about how Alabama was named after that character in the film. So when I saw him doing that True Romance stuff with Kourtney and being so flashy about it, it actually struck me as a bit of a low blow.
Travis clearly loves that flick but man when you shared that with an ex, made it a big part of that relationship and named a kid with her after that flick, maybe use another reference dude? That might cause legit hurt feelings and it’s unnecessary.
And as for Kourtney, that family is shameless and loves to erase the exes of the dudes they are with, so it didn’t shock me that she went for it. It was still shady though; bet she wouldn’t have liked it if Scott and a new girl had done that to her (pre-Travis).
I’m a little torn on whether he and Kourtney did anything to spite her. I have favorite songs and places from my first marriage, that is part of my life and who I am, yes I share those things with my kids and second husband, idk, after the grief of divorce just cutting off certain things that brought me joy wasn’t the answer. If he loved that movie and then he and Kourtney loved it too and it became part of their love story I feel like it’s… not that deep, it’s not to spite her.
Also, like get in therapy together. Kourtney says she’s all about it, so she would go right? That’s the time to bring up a coparents actions if they are hurting you, not to the public like this.
Exactly! Kourtney had a whole storyline about how Kim stole the theme of her wedding. And she is so oblivious to the fact that the whole True Romance theme of her love story came from Shanna and Travis, it’s so laughable.
I remember watching Meet The Barkers (I’m aging myself)… and she came off as a lazy, absent parent. Travis seemed to be the more involved parent and he always treated her daughter like his own. I’m not giving him credit for being a hands on dad – all dads should be- but she seemed like she wanted to party and lay in bed. She came off as uninterested in her kids and almost like they were a burden. I think Travis has always been the main caregiver. Whether you are mom or dad, being a “married single parent” is a real thing and I think that’s what Travis was when he was with her.
I watched that show as well and my main takeaway is that Shanna liked having babies but didn’t like being a mother. She was incredibly immature and not present. And yes – Travis always came off as the more active attentive parent. Even to her daughter from her previous marriage.
Yes! I remember watching that show and I specifically remember when she brought one of her kids home and just handed her/him off to the nanny at night so she can sleep. She woke up the next morning and just walked over to the nanny and asked her if the baby gave her hard time at night and then just walked away and proceeded to just “rest”. The whole time I’m thinking to myself that the nanny was bonding more with the newborn than she was! She wasn’t engaged from the beginning.
Travis was definitely the “married single parent”. Shanna seemed so uninterested…and I don’t think it was related to PPD or anything. At least it didn’t seem that way on the show.
As a parent to a teenage child who has a birth father that does zero to be a presence in their life there is a tendency from me and their step-dad to overcompensate. And that’s the vibe I’m getting with this. Travis felt the need to be superdad because of… actual reasons… not to be #winning. And yes, super gross to make it public like this. I’m very close with my ex-husband’s wife because she is the mother of his siblings and I will not speak poorly about either of them to my child or to the public, my goodness.
I get that as a parent or co-parent sometimes you just need to vent about your kids and/or the other parent (s) but you don’t need to vent in such a public way, a way that your kids can see.
All you need to do is click her name in the tags and check the archives. This was a bad relationship from the beginning and he’s been the more stable of the two which you can see from the kids relationships. I don’t think money has anything to do with it, just the drama.
She always strikes me as someone who has been in an arrested stage of development since her heyday, what, 30 years ago when she was Miss USA. She still talks and acts like an 18 year old, not someone who is a mom to three adult children and almost age fifty, especially going on about Travis and her being “twin flames,” that kind of concept of romance and relationships (to me anyway) just seems so high-school/college and you should grow beyond that when you mature into adult relationships.
She hasn’t had anything to do with her kids for years.
She needs to zip it. They’ve been divorced 15 YEARS and the kids are ADULTS.
GEEZE LOUISE
That’s what I was thinking too. This talk about “co-parenting” I was thinking that they had small kids. But no-they’re all 18 and up. And they’ve been divorced forever. I don’t know these people, have never watched any of their shows, but in general, I’m going to guess that badmouthing their dad, their stepmother, their lifestyle, and basically saying her kids aren’t smart enough to see through “the superficial stuff” is not going to endear her to them. Doesn’t really sound like “unconditional love.” She sounds trashy, vapid and emotionally immature.
The Kardashians have money.
Class? No.
Materialism is out of control in that family. As in many other wealth hoarding families.
Right?! Like, the one thing she could potentially have the Kardashians don’t have and will never have, is class and a tiny amount of dignity. When you are talking about a family who got famous on a leaked sex tape and the rest is a rich stage Mom’s fever dream, and ^you’re^ the one who looks trashy, it might be time to re-evaluate…
Instead she was shacked up with a peodophile
Thing is her kids and Kourt’s kids grew up right next each other for the best part of a decade before Travis and Kourt actually happened
You are so polite.
Has-been long time Ex-wife says “Pay attention to me” LOL
JaneS, that’s what it looks like to me, too. If she has a beef after 15 years, the fact that she chose a public forum is definitely supposed to be to get attention. I think she included the kids in her rant to gain some sympathy. Uh, no. Sympathy is not what I’m feeling. If any one of her kids asked for my advice, I would tell them that whatever expectations they have of their Mom they should toss out. They should live their lives and have little contact with her. She sounds like a toxic mess.