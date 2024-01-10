Shanna Moakler on coparenting with Travis: Kardashians buy them Prada, I can’t do that

Embed from Getty Images

Shanna Moakler has never been one to miss out on the opportunity to get attention or air a grievance. Shanna, who has been Travis Barker’s ex-wife since 2008, frequently talks about how she’s fine with Travis and Kourtney’s relationship yet always manages to make headlines taking swipes at them. Funny how that works. Shanna recently appeared on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast to talk sh–t about her former husband, lament about her relationship with their children, and, what I suspect was the main reason they had her on, share her thoughts on Kourtney and the entire Kardashian family. Well, Shanna had a lot to say and none of it was nice. She accused Travis of being an alcoholic who cheated on her and made it clear that she cannot stand the Kardashians. Shanna and Travis have daughter Alabama, 18, and son Landon, 20. Shanna has another daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from her brief relationship with Oscar De La Hoya. Atiana was raised by Travis and is still close with him.

Her twin flame did her dirty: “He did me pretty dirty. His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction,” she said, adding that she believed the pair were “twin flames.” She doesn’t like that “f–cking family”: Moakler then slammed the Kardashians, saying she doesn’t “have to like that f–cking family. F–k you, that family. You’re disgusting. I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me,” Moakler said of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. If you love your teenage kids, set them free: “Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally,” she said of her kids. “And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did.” Parental alienation!: “I’m tired of people s–tting on me,” she said. “There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f–king show and don’t give a f–k what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass. When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad.’ ‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.” Her kids were “enamored” by the Ks: “I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.” She can’t buy them Prada or introduce them to Kanye: “They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff. I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like, Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”

[From Page Six]

Okay, there is soooo much to unpack here, but yikes. I know the Kardashians are easy targets but is she sure she wants to punch up at people who run in circles that she wants to be a part of? Still, I get it. It’s tough to be a parent, let alone the less wealthy and less famous parent of teenagers. It’s difficult when you compare yourself and feel jealous of what the other parent has. That said, there are plenty of children of divorce out there who have close, loving relationships with both of their parents regardless of whether or not only one can buy them a Prada bag or G-Wagon or whatever. If all of the things she alleges in the interview, like finding emails from other women in Travis’ inbox and discovering that he was posting nasty comments about her on TMZ, then I understand being angry, even if it happened 15+ years ago. But, I bet her kids pick up on that anger and it contributes to them not wanting to be around her. Travis and Shanna’s daughter Alabama went on the record in 2021 that Shanna “has never been completely in my life.” It sounds like there are wounds there that go a lot deeper than what “f–cking family” their dad married into.