Florence Pugh wore Rodarte to the Governors Awards: Old Hollywood with a twist?

Here are more fashion photos from last night’s Governors Awards, which were untelevised. Florence Pugh really killed it in her Rodarte look, and I love the way Pugh can really work across the board, style-wise. She can do punk, she can do shaved-head & couture, she can do athleisure, and she can do Old Hollywood. She’s giving, like, Jean Harlow vibes. Her hair is a great length and a great color right now – such a terrific shade of blonde. As for the dress, I could do without the peplum, quite honestly. But the rest of it is lovely.

Embed from Getty Images

Emily Blunt in Miu Miu. The combination of her dress and her fillers/Botox makes her look so severe.

Embed from Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Schiaparelli. Speaking of severe! No, it works – the red lip, the slinky dress. I’m worried about the bust but the girls didn’t pop out, so it was fine.

Embed from Getty Images

Julianne Moore in Valentino, with Charles Melton. Melton looks like James Bond! Julianne looks great, I love that she went with some sparkle.

Embed from Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Yves Saint Laurent. Very… Cindy Crawford.

Embed from Getty Images

Penelope Cruz in Chanel. Penelope loves a ruffled dress, my God. She turns 50 in April, can you believe that?

Embed from Getty Images