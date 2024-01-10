Florence Pugh wore Rodarte to the Governors Awards: Old Hollywood with a twist?

Here are more fashion photos from last night’s Governors Awards, which were untelevised. Florence Pugh really killed it in her Rodarte look, and I love the way Pugh can really work across the board, style-wise. She can do punk, she can do shaved-head & couture, she can do athleisure, and she can do Old Hollywood. She’s giving, like, Jean Harlow vibes. Her hair is a great length and a great color right now – such a terrific shade of blonde. As for the dress, I could do without the peplum, quite honestly. But the rest of it is lovely.
Emily Blunt in Miu Miu. The combination of her dress and her fillers/Botox makes her look so severe.
Natalie Portman in Schiaparelli. Speaking of severe! No, it works – the red lip, the slinky dress. I’m worried about the bust but the girls didn’t pop out, so it was fine.
Julianne Moore in Valentino, with Charles Melton. Melton looks like James Bond! Julianne looks great, I love that she went with some sparkle.
Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Yves Saint Laurent. Very… Cindy Crawford.
Penelope Cruz in Chanel. Penelope loves a ruffled dress, my God. She turns 50 in April, can you believe that?
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
Florence bloody loves a peplum! She is really making me want to chop my hair off. She looks lovely.
All the black dresses are 10/10 gorgeous. Adore Natalie and Olivia’s classic glam makeup.
Thank you to Emily for reminding me I don’t need fillers.
@SAS I am actually about to get mine all cut off and I just saved the last slide from IG to show my stylist. It’s been a long time coming for me; I want the dye out but it’s taking too long and my chronic illness has taken it for a ride so it’s time to start it all over. Mine will be shorter than Florence’s (think Michelle Williams or Carey Mulligan – close crop and a bit longer on top) but eventually for growing out, this is great inspo!
it’s either peplum or transparent with her, preferably both)
Creeped out that Julianne doesn’t have hands…. Photographer caught her 33% into the process of morphing into a snake
🤣🤣🤣
I wonder if Natalie was going for Veronica Lake because that’s what I saw.
Revenge dress??
She looks so sad. At least that is what I see. She is a gorgeous woman,
All the ladies look so beautiful. I am so loving how confidant Miss Flo has become and I love her hair.
I wonder what it’s like to be so beautiful???
I love all these dress and everyone looks great. I especially like Emily’s dress.
Penelope’s dress is weird and frumpy. I will never tell women to dress their age but I think the only person who might pull it off would be a 14 yo ingenue and I still wouldn’t think it is good. It’s giving Buttons Havisham.
I honestly wondered if it was vintage- it looks so weirdly outdated! She still looks beyond stunning obviously.
Yeah…that dress is not giving …
The bust looks like women’s undergarments from the fifties.
Wow. All these looks are stunning. Florence looks fantastic and Old Hwood peplums are where it’s at for me. Otherwise no modern peplums.
Florence to me is a throw back to a classic Hollywood beauty. The dress doesn’t rock my world, but I like seeing her bring the glamour.
Agree – she is a classic beauty and I never get tired of looking at her face. She’s a terrific actress as well. The dress, for me, is meh, but overall Florence looks fab!
Penelope’s dress is a little too frumpy prom, but everyone else’s looks are absolutely fantastic.
Everyone looks pretty great – except Penelope. I don’t mind the peplum on Florence’s dress (but I am not anti-peplum when it’s done right). What I’m most obsessed with is her hair! The styling is a great combo of old Hollywood and modern. Also double-sided tape is the red carpet secret for dresses like Natalie’s – the girls were secure!
Charles Melton..my god, he´s smoldering in every photo i’ve seen of him.
BLUE STEEL!
Florence’s hair kinda reminds of a cockatiel lol. I feel like her biggest problem is that she cannot accept that certain dress/hairstyles are not meant for her and ends up looking like a fool on the red carpet almost everytime.
There’s a reason why she gets dragged on Twitter, everytime she steps out on red carpet. She needs to fire her stylist asap.
Florence is hit or miss for me on the red carpet – I either love her look or hate it (hated her GG look). I love this one though. I’m not a peplum fan but I think it works here, maybe bc it doesnt seem super obvious?
I love the slinky black dresses from Emily Blunt, Natalie P and Olivia Rodrigo. All of them look great to me and sort of old Hollywood without screaming throwback.
I haven’t liked her in anything except this one, everything about her is just perfect, hair, makeup and dress! Just stunning! Kudos to her stylist.
Not a fan of Penelope’s dress but not having seen her in anything for quite a while we went to see Ferrari on new years day and both my boyfriend and I commented on how great we thought she was in it.
I really enjoy the extra attention this site is giving to award show fashion.
It’s nice to see Florence Pugh in something other than shorts with a sheer overskirt. I know everyone things she’s miss fashion girlie but I find she repeats that look so often. I hated her hair at the Globes. I like this look much better.
I know pretty much everyone has a differing opinion so far, but I love Penelope’s dress and styling! I appreciate something refreshing that’s not humdrum. Her hair is the perfect length and color and I love that she wore it down. Love love her whole look.
Curious how you all choose which celebs to feature on this site, Kaiser. Because obviously many more attended this event but the site doesn’t include each and every last celebrity. I know there are multiple threads covering one event tho so many are covered. Does it have to do with who is dressed seemingly most interestingly? Or who everyone is going to talk most about? Maybe I’m way off haha but just curious–for no particular reason besides avoiding work lol.
I like all of these except for Penelope’s.
Florence exudes such a fresh and sultry confidence! She looks FANTASTIC!
Florence and Natalie (it pains me to be complimentary to her. I can’t stand her) were the best looks of the night.
I wonder if Florence will keep this hair for the Thunderbolts movie. I like it.
They all look gorgeous!
This is my favorite Flo look. She’s beautiful!
If Pughs’ peplum was on top of a fuller skirt then it would be PERFECTION. Very cupcakey vibe and I love it.