Emma Stone wore a pink Fendi to the Governors Awards: cute or blah?

Last night, the Governors Awards happened in Los Angeles. They do a separate event for the honorary Oscar winners because the Academy believes that the honorary winners’ speeches are a drag on the Oscar night telecast. For several years, the Governors Awards have been one of the hottest tickets in town and they’ve become a stop for many people’s Oscar campaigns. So, last night’s Governors Awards were very well-attended. Emma Stone, who is a leading contender for Best Actress this year, eschewed Louis Vuitton for one night and wore Fendi. I still think her makeup & hair people are doing her dirty these days! But the dress is okay-ish.
Taraji P. Henson looked amazing in this Valdrin Sahiti gown. It’s the best thing I’ve seen her in for weeks.
Shocked to see Rosamund Pike in this bright Erdem. Usually she looks like a rich widow at awards shows.
Lily Gladstone in Huishan Zhang. I find it so charming that Lily and Leo DiCaprio are seemingly committed to attending all of the awards shows together. Reportedly, their vibe is big-brother/little-sister.
Margot Robbie in Celine, in what is apparently NOT a Barbie-inspired look? But I’m sure Barbie has a simple black gown somewhere.
Carey Mulligan also wore Celine. Personally, I think it would be hilarious if we tried to ignore You-Know-Who for the entire awards season.
Emma wears some editorial looks well but this just looks too big, like a child playing dress up, and not elegantly slouchy. I hope it was comfortable.
Actually, I AM ignoring You-Know-Who for the entire awards season. Didn’t see anyone standing next to Carey Mulligan. 🙈🙈🙈
I think I saw a Barry Manilow cos-player around.
Bwahahaha!!!
Gah, who keeps doing this to Emma! She’s so beautiful and completely on top of her game, but I rarely love her fashion. I think unfussy looks suit her best.
She or her team really favor those lighter colors on her. I would love to see her in a deep purple or wine for once.
It makes me wonder if someone saw all the praise Margot Robbie got for her Barbie looks on the red carpet and decided they’d make Emma look like a sister/cousin to her character in the film.
Emma Stone looks like Lindsay Lohan in these photos.
She looked like her normal self/face in photos from the Astra awards, but it’s so bizarre how different she has been looking in some of these photos. I think it’s a hair and makeup thing since she has looked her normal recently but why are they making those choices for her?!
Her hair and makeup is a bit too strong here, IMO. She’s so pretty but I think the MUA over did it.
While I’m sure it’s amazing for Lily to have Leo as her date for her first awards season to navigate what is undoubtedly an over the top stressful experience for newbies, this is win/win for Leo cos he doesn’t have to do his standard awards season girlfriend rollout with a new <25 yr old so soon after getting blasted when his last official gf aged out, and he gets props for supporting Lily. Am I too cynical?
I could be misremembering this, but I don’t think he usually brings girlfriends to awards shows? He’s brought his mom before.
Maybe? He isn’t one to bring a date, I think. It seems like he gets very invested in many of his movies so maybe he’s just super proud of this one and really enjoys playing mentor a bit. Everyone dogs his dating choices for obvious reasons but I don’t think he’s disliked as a coworker or friend??
Margot only seems to wear the Barbie-inspired looks for Barbie-specific press or when they’re nominated for something – they aren’t nominated for anything here so makes sense she wouldn’t wear a Barbie look. You don’t want to overplay that – she does it a lot as it is (I love every second of it but it could feel overdone quickly).
I love all of these. The fashion here honestly seems more on point than at The Globes.
I agree 100%
Not cute or blah, more “oh honey, no.”
Taraji is stunning.
I was going to say maybe cuter hair and makeup would have salvaged this look but then I saw the other dresses and I went naaaaaaaah! Nothing could save this from being a sparkly shapeless mess!
Emma’s makeup has not been great, and this dress is a tragic mess. Taraji is GORGEOUS! Rosamunde: the color’s better, but it’s a tad ill fitting. Lily Gladstone’s smile is perfection, but that dress is disappointing; it’s like an 1870’s schoolmarm but in better fabric. Margot is impeccable and stylish, and Carey Mulligan, the same! She’s so tiny, but has an elegant, modest, sophisticated type of look. Emma: get a new stylist!!!
Carey Milligan looks as if she as sprouted wings and ready for takeoff. She just doesn’t have a strong enough presence/ personality to pull off a statement dress.
I love that Lily seems to be dressing in amazing clothes that seem to be things she has chose, not being shoehorned into that latest fashion now that she’s in the spotlight.
Rosamund needs a hoik.
I don’t like Emma’s outfit at all. The top isn’t so bad but the skirt looks awful and it makes the whole thing look frumpy. I like Rosamund’s dress and I usually don’t like Erdem. Taraji looks really elegant.
I actually like this dress on Emma Stone, better than the one for the Globes. Not sure what is going on with Carey Mulligan but her fashion for this award season has been boring and off. She usually brings it like Michelle Williams. Loving Taraji!!
Ooh, Taraji and Carey are bringing back Old Hollywood Glamour!! Love the bare shoulders and architectural elements, very chic.
Emma eyebrows are the wrong color. This is probably what is bugging about this.
I see Leo’s visits to pedo island are being brushed under the carpet for award season. I’ll be really mad if he still gets nominated for an Oscar.
Margot is wearing Lindsay Lohan’s dress from the other night.
I think Emma’s hair would look cute short and curly with that ensemble. I like Carey’s look on her a lot and I think Rosamund’s look is an improvement over the black birdcage veil sphere thing she wore to the GGs.
Emma Stone has different lips in the last batch of public appearances (sp?).
If it was just makeup-are you sure her and her team would stick to it after so many comments across the internet about how weird and different she looks?
And don’t forget that one of the main modus operandi for introducing new changes on face is to drastically change your hair or makeup, bc people then focus on that and ascribe the whole change to that, missing the real intervention.