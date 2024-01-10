Emma Stone wore a pink Fendi to the Governors Awards: cute or blah?

Last night, the Governors Awards happened in Los Angeles. They do a separate event for the honorary Oscar winners because the Academy believes that the honorary winners’ speeches are a drag on the Oscar night telecast. For several years, the Governors Awards have been one of the hottest tickets in town and they’ve become a stop for many people’s Oscar campaigns. So, last night’s Governors Awards were very well-attended. Emma Stone, who is a leading contender for Best Actress this year, eschewed Louis Vuitton for one night and wore Fendi. I still think her makeup & hair people are doing her dirty these days! But the dress is okay-ish.

Taraji P. Henson looked amazing in this Valdrin Sahiti gown. It’s the best thing I’ve seen her in for weeks.

Shocked to see Rosamund Pike in this bright Erdem. Usually she looks like a rich widow at awards shows.

Lily Gladstone in Huishan Zhang. I find it so charming that Lily and Leo DiCaprio are seemingly committed to attending all of the awards shows together. Reportedly, their vibe is big-brother/little-sister.

Margot Robbie in Celine, in what is apparently NOT a Barbie-inspired look? But I’m sure Barbie has a simple black gown somewhere.

Carey Mulligan also wore Celine. Personally, I think it would be hilarious if we tried to ignore You-Know-Who for the entire awards season.

