Prince Andrew would stay with Jeffrey Epstein for ‘weeks’ & receive ‘daily’ massages

The newly-unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files are still being released, and journalists are still combing over which names appear in flight logs, who said what in depositions and on and on. In one recently released batch of files, Epstein’s former house manager (I would imagine he’s like a butler?) had a lot to say about Prince Andrew. Keep in mind, Andrew has always lied publicly about the extent of his relationship with Epstein. Andrew claimed, as recently as his 2019 BBC interview, that he barely knew Epstein and he was a lot closer to Ghislaine Maxwell. That was always disputed by eyewitnesses though – everyone knew that Epstein and Andrew were especially tight. Well, Epstein’s former house manager said all of that and more:
Prince Andrew spent weeks at Jeffrey Epstein’s home in Florida where he had daily massages, a housekeeper for the convicted paedophile said in a deposition that has been unsealed by a court in New York.
Juan Alessi, a former house manager at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, recalled both the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, coming to the house, which later became the target of a police sex-trafficking investigation. Asked if they had massages at the home, during a deposition in 2009 Alessi replied: “Prince Andrew did. I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time. I don’t think she slept in there … Prince Andrew spent weeks with us.”
Asked how often the duke received massages at the house, Alessi replied: “I would say daily massages.”
The deposition is one of a fresh series of documents from a defamation case brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager to prominent men and friends of the financier, including Andrew. The duke has denied any wrongdoing and says he cannot recall meeting Giuffre.
Part of a deposition by Maxwell was also among the documents, in which she denies introducing Epstein to the duke. “Clearly he knew him,” she said. However, in his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019 the duke said that she introduced him to Epstein.
Among the documents are accounts of the police investigation that began in 2005, in which more than 30 girls claimed that they were taken to the house to give massages to Epstein during which they were sexually abused. There is also a deposition from a college student hired to work at the house and give massages, who recalled parts of it being decorated with photos of “naked females” and one of her topless. In an extract from another deposition unsealed last night, an unnamed member of staff for Epstein recalled seeing “many pictures” of the duke with Epstein. Asked when these were taken, the employee replied that “Mrs Maxwell took him to England to introduce him to royalty”.
[From The Times]
Yep, of course Andrew would stay at Epstein’s homes for weeks at a time. Andrew was not only a regular at Epstein’s Florida mansion, he was a regular at Epstein’s New York mansion too, and there are plenty of eyewitnesses to that as well. As for the massages… that was Epstein’s code for abuse. Girls were brought in specifically to “give massages” and that’s when and where they were abused. Ghislaine even bitched out girls for failing to give Epstein and his friends “massages” to completion. The connection between Andrew and Epstein in the Florida home is notable because many believe that there was something fishy going on between Epstein’s mansion and Mar-a-Lago. I believe Epstein and Maxwell used MAL as a hunting ground to traffic girls.
Andrew was caught out by photographers at Epstein ny address. There are photos of Andrew at the doorway and also several shots of Epstein and Andrew walking in central park
I need a sanitizing shower after reading all the crap with the pedo. What’s even sicker is his family knew and went to great lengths to PROTECT him. I have to keep in mind that the royal cult has lots of very big problems with pedo behaviors and they get away with it. It’s just absolutely disgusting. The royal pedo cult monarchy should be abolished and randy Andy should have been arrested and jailed and put in general population in prison.
@susanCollins, Susan I have been sickened by Charlie and the firms protection of his paedo brother. So much so that I sent a letter to the Daily Mirror, never expecting it to get published but it was. The truth about the way the Royals operate
Is being shown.
Charles wants to protect Andrew?. Really the defender of the faith wants to protect an accused man, and accused of a despicable crime? Surely just because “he’s his brother” is not a good enough reason.
Look at the facts, two men have just been jailed for threatening to kill or calling for people to kill Harry, Megan and their children. Yet the “king”, Harry’s father, took away their home (that THEY had a lease on and was a wedding gift from the Queen. He also removed their security. The excuse given, the king didn’t want it standing empty! They had a lease, they paid for its upkeep, so why would it bother him how many times a year it is used?
, Now a man who stands accused of one of the worse crimes, is being allowed to continue to live in a royal property, because he has a lease, I mean come on Charlie? Then he says he’s protecting his brother and has welcomed him back into the fold, “hence the Christmas walk”. You have played the people for fools aided and abeted by the press and now people can see what the Royal family are really Like and it’s not pretty.
Mary Pester
Saltash
Cornwall.
That’s what I sent but, now it would seem they are trying to blame the late Queen for making Andrew settle and Not fight! Honest to god these people are sick.
The mirror cut the peice where I said they had played people for fools, aided and abeted by the press!
Mary Pester. No lie was told in what you sent!! It’s a shame the mirror edited your piece about the press involvement but at least they printed most of it so that’s a start. More people need to do what you did and let them know this is a disgusting family who protect the pervert and deny a son his protection for merely marrying the woman he loves and making a life for himself. Blaming a dead queen for the pedo is a joke when they are all involved. Mary you keep writing it’s always good to get the truth out there so a very big Bravo to you Mary for doing it!!!
Good for you mary pester for writing and sending that great letter! And despite the mirror editing your message is out there. Congratulations.
@Mary Pester I bow down to you! Please keep it up! Maybe CB can do a post on your letter?
Great letter, Mary Pester.
Mary Pester, you wrote a great letter that nails it! It’s the people like you who will tell the truth. I hope some people who hadn’t thought that much about it were in agreement with you by the time they finished reading it. You’re a superstar!
Mary Pester.you are an absolute legend .
Well done in speaking the truth in a country that appears to accept lies so easily .
I hope your health will keep you able to fight for more truths .
Take care 🥰
You are Brilliant Mary!! Send your letter to all the papers!! See which one publishes your complete letter!!
@susanCollins, not just me this time Susan there were 10 other letters actually printed! And all saying something similar
@Mary Pester I’m glad to hear more are speaking up!! Revolution starts with a few and becomes stronger. Let’s hope for more and more people willing to do as you have done! I’m here in the states fighting trump to save our democracy. There are a lot of us.
Congrats, Mary Pester! 👏👏👏
Randy Andy is a despicable and perverted human being. Someone needs to lock him up somewhere and forget the effing key!
He is a pedophile. He sexually abused young girls. How the royals just turn their cheek to this is beyond me. Rapist, pedophile, still living free as a royal. Disgusting. They all are disgusting.
I truly don’t understand is how Andrew has not been convicted of something, anything or how he remains a free man. If he were any other man, he would have been dealt with by now. There is so much evidence against him. He has faced no punishment, He lost a few titles. Big effing deal!!
For his family and friends to hide that and protect him is truly beyond comprehension. They are guilty by assassination.
It’s the way the RF, Pedo especially, look down on women. Pedo used to date an actress named Koo Stark. He had to dump her because she did a nude shower scene, I think. But it’s okay for him to rape teenagers. Incidentally, Koo Stark sued the Daily Fail and won damages because they called her a porn star. Anyway, Pedo belongs in jail.
Weeks at a time. Daily massages. Obviously, there was something going on here to keep Andrew’s interest for such long stretches of time. He wasn’t spending so much time at Epstein’s mansion because he liked the food. Brits who still insist on his innocence, including those in his own family, should keep all this in mind before rushing to his defense.
The ones who insist on his innocence know what happened in those residences and massages, they just don’t think it’s a bad thing. Many of the commenters here brought up Diana’s age when Charles met and courted her (or whatever), and rightfully so. They just think he likes them young, so what. (barf)
Weeks at a time? Daily massages? Honestly, maybe he was telling the truth when he said he can’t recall meeting Virginia. It seems she was just one of many many girls he abused when he was there.
Sadly, you may be correct. If he was doing this as frequently as the article states he may very well not remember her. He is absolutely disgusting. I cannot express enough my disdain for this family.
This is just horrific. This deposition depicts Pedrew as a serial sexual abuser. It should condemn him to a life of public scorn and incarceration.
House manager = Majordomo https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Majordomo
