Prince Andrew would stay with Jeffrey Epstein for ‘weeks’ & receive ‘daily’ massages

The newly-unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files are still being released, and journalists are still combing over which names appear in flight logs, who said what in depositions and on and on. In one recently released batch of files, Epstein’s former house manager (I would imagine he’s like a butler?) had a lot to say about Prince Andrew. Keep in mind, Andrew has always lied publicly about the extent of his relationship with Epstein. Andrew claimed, as recently as his 2019 BBC interview, that he barely knew Epstein and he was a lot closer to Ghislaine Maxwell. That was always disputed by eyewitnesses though – everyone knew that Epstein and Andrew were especially tight. Well, Epstein’s former house manager said all of that and more:

Prince Andrew spent weeks at Jeffrey Epstein’s home in Florida where he had daily massages, a housekeeper for the convicted paedophile said in a deposition that has been unsealed by a court in New York.

Juan Alessi, a former house manager at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, recalled both the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, coming to the house, which later became the target of a police sex-trafficking investigation. Asked if they had massages at the home, during a deposition in 2009 Alessi replied: “Prince Andrew did. I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time. I don’t think she slept in there … Prince Andrew spent weeks with us.”

Asked how often the duke received massages at the house, Alessi replied: “I would say daily massages.”

The deposition is one of a fresh series of documents from a defamation case brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager to prominent men and friends of the financier, including Andrew. The duke has denied any wrongdoing and says he cannot recall meeting Giuffre.

Part of a deposition by Maxwell was also among the documents, in which she denies introducing Epstein to the duke. “Clearly he knew him,” she said. However, in his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019 the duke said that she introduced him to Epstein.

Among the documents are accounts of the police investigation that began in 2005, in which more than 30 girls claimed that they were taken to the house to give massages to Epstein during which they were sexually abused. There is also a deposition from a college student hired to work at the house and give massages, who recalled parts of it being decorated with photos of “naked females” and one of her topless. In an extract from another deposition unsealed last night, an unnamed member of staff for Epstein recalled seeing “many pictures” of the duke with Epstein. Asked when these were taken, the employee replied that “Mrs Maxwell took him to Eng­land to introduce him to royalty”.