“Travis Barker gave G-Wagons to Alabama & Landon for Christmas” links

Travis Barker bought Mercedes G-Wagons for Landon & Alabama Barker for Christmas. He dropped $150K per SUV. Alabama also got a Birkin bag from her dad because it was also her birthday! People are complaining but… eh, it’s fine. [Hollywood Life]
Ugh.
Charity. Ever heard of helping others? Try it sometime.
He can donate to charity and spend money on his family.
Here are my thoughts:
-Cars are expensive now – have you seen the price of a truck lately?
-It’s 100% his right to spend his money how he wants to, this is the USA.
Also: Travis of all people understands life is short and could end tomorrow-he may feel these are safe vehicles for his kids and also feel he wants to treat them to a nice, safe car while he can and enjoy that-he clearly cares about his (and others’) kids and gets enjoyment out of those relationships.
-My guess is he got them the armored versions, which makes sense at this point.
-This purchase may also be sponsored, which means he probably isn’t paying either at all or as much as sticker cost.
-Regardless, it’s irrelevant, he can spend as much as he wants on what he wants and we also have no idea how much he spends on charity and it’s none of our business.
-Let’s be less judgmental in 2024.
It’s classier than everyone in the family getting the same homely scarf lol
Apparently he does both including Be the Change, Dress for Success, PETA, Good+ Foundation, Youth emerging stronger, pediatric cancer, including showing up to Grayson Robert’s lemonade stand, a blind 9 year old drummer raising money to travel the world.
I’m a huge fan of his, definitely one of the best if not THE best drummer of my generation and happened to meet him once for a preconcert interview, he came across as humble and just all around nice. I really hope the Kardashians don’t ruin him.
Can someone please explain to me why the Duggars are still a thing? Why are we glorifying people being in a cult and having more kids than they can responsibly support?
A part of the population (MAGA) love the ideals that they, and the Sister Wives crew, put forth (though definitely not practice….much like MAGA) while the rest of us are here for the train wreck
Jill, and Derek, has fought for control of her own life and own finances, so she had to go up against her lunatic father & the rest of the cult. I’m guessing she still loves her siblings, though. Seeing someone escape a cult is a good thing; it gives encouragement to others. Here’s hoping more of her siblings do the same, but it’s truly a long shot at this point.
Life was SUCH a good show – I still mourn it. Damien and Sarah had amazing chemistry and the mystery or who framed him was just starting to get really intriguing.
Agreed. I am never getting over it.
“Tom Hanks still spends time with Chet Haze” – Is this sort of a weird headline? Dad still spends time with his son?
Happy almost new year everyone!
It is newsworthy because Chet is a deranged asshole. Why he turned out like that is the mystery of the Hanks family we’ll probably never know.
Why he turned out like that is the mystery of the Hanks family we’ll probably never know.
He’s his mama’s son…just messier.
What’s the tea on Chet’s mama??? I never heard anything about that!! They must have good PR who bury a lot.
He’s a nepo baby. To blame it on his mother when there isn’t one iota of evidence of her “messiness” is nonsense. Their other kids are all fine, clearly Chet Haze turned out to be the bad apple in the barrel. It happens.
I know he is problematic to say the least, but it still isn’t notable to me that his own father still spends time with him. You can still love your kids even if you disagree with them and basically all of their decisions.
The messiness of the mom is I think in reference to her being the alleged “other woman” in Hanks first marriage?
I recall this sort of thing at school, kids with the crazy fancy cars. All I can say is…it is really not a good idea Dad. Spend it on other things and teach your kids how what is worth valuing. Also – you’re making them a target
I get your point, but in their school every kid probably gets that car
What do you think the insurance premium is on a teenager driving a $150K vehicle in LA traffic? I know Travis doesn’t care, but yikes.
Good question! Out of curioisity we ran the numbers through the GEICo web site and the estimate for a 19-year-old living in Calabasas with a clean driving record and a G wagon that is paid off starts at about $1300 per month. Yikes.
I’m only mad because I want one. I love cars that are basically just boxes on wheels, lol.
That IS pretty funny. I didn’t even know what a g-wagon was until you said box on wheels. It’s better looking than that other mercedes suv that sort of looks like a minivan, but I also think it’s a ridiculous looking car and mainly for people that want to show off their money
Are you me? I always describe my preferred car style as a box on wheels (and have always liked the G-Wagons)
haha, maybe! my husband always makes fun of me for liking cars because of their shape, but they look so cool
Me too@KIRSTEN!
Plus box shaped cars never date.
Look at Cher’s Jeep in Clueless – there’s no way you can tell that the car is over 20 years old!
How much longer are the Kardashians and all the offshoots going to be followed?
Travis was well known before marrying into the Ks.
But if feels like PMK and the endless coverage has never stopped.
Now, they all have kids and another show/streaming platform.
Giving a $150K car to kids for Xmas seems over the top. JMO.
Chet Haze, aka Chet Hanks.
That fella has some “issues”. He is a hot walking mess for years now.
I just rewatched the season of Shameless where he’s basically playing himself. I don’t get how Tom and Rita produced that thing.
I really don’t care what rich people buy for their children with their own money. Twenty years ago, 16 year olds with minimal driving skills were cruising around in Hummers, which was a legitimate threat to other cars on the road. This g-wagon doesn’t look that bad, comparatively.
This tracks with what Travis gives his kids. He works so he can do it.
I enjoy when people with means treat their kids. It doesn’t mean they don’t also instill good values. My parents have means, but I didn’t even get a Christmas card this year. Their point of view is that I’ll have inheritance eventually, my point of view is I’ll be in my 70s, if I’m even still alive, and I struggle now to provide for young kids. Do what you can for your kids while it means something.
I like Travis – he has been through so much and is a survivor. I know he donates a lot of money and time. It’s a different world in LA scene I guess. One I’m not part of, and I’m happy about this.
Maybe Americans would do less complaining about the cost of petrol if they didn’t drive such gas guzzling vehicles.
Nah we’d complain anyway. I do and I drive a very fuel economical car
I’m surprised Travis didn’t also give his step-daughter Atiana a car, too. He’s supposed to be very close to her and a father figure since her own dad ignored her while she was growing up. I hope he did give her something nice. It would be just too bad if he didn’t and really unlike him.