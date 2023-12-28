“Travis Barker gave G-Wagons to Alabama & Landon for Christmas” links

Travis Barker bought Mercedes G-Wagons for Landon & Alabama Barker for Christmas. He dropped $150K per SUV. Alabama also got a Birkin bag from her dad because it was also her birthday! People are complaining but… eh, it’s fine. [Hollywood Life]

I love these “demotivational” posters. [OMG Blog]

2023: a great year for weird cinema. [Pajiba]

Shows which were canceled but they ended on crazy cliffhangers. Life needs to be on this list – while it wasn’t a huge cliffhanger, I still wonder what happened to those characters. Damian Lewis & Sarah Shahi need to fight for this to happen! [Buzzfeed]

Tom Hanks still spends time with Chet Haze. [JustJared]

The worst runway accessories of 2023. [GFY]

Derek & Jill Dillard are back in the Duggar fold? [Starcasm]

Barry Keoghan explains why he agreed to Saltburn’s final scene. [Socialite Life]

Imagine getting into the Guiness Book of World Records for this. [Seriously OMG]

The best looks of 2023. [RCFA]