Blake Shelton loves his wife’s gingerbread houses & holiday decorations

I know Blake Shelton isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but I adore reading his interviews these days. Blake is so happy to be settled down and married to Gwen Stefani. After the way Gwen and Blake’s respective ex-spouses treated them, it’s so lovely that they found each other and they make each other so happy. Blake seems especially awestruck that he found a wife who loves the more traditional family life, cooking and party-planning and decorating. Well, Blake is still giving interviews ahead of his New Year’s Eve special, and he spoke to People Magazine about how much he and Gwen love to decorate for the holidays.

The holidays aren’t just a season at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s home — it’s an all-encompassing state of mind. “I think we’re the biggest celebrators of holidays of any of my friends and family members. We really go for it,” he told PEOPLE. “Gwen and I love to pull up to the house and see over-the-top Christmas decorations or walk into the house during Thanksgiving and see all the pumpkins.”

The country singer, 47, often feels “nostalgic” around the holidays.

“Gwen is the perfect person for me to be with because that is one of her passions. So we really lean into the holidays literally as much as we possibly can without just going broke doing it. We love it that much,” he said.

One thing Shelton doesn’t do: hang Christmas lights on the outside of the house. Stefani, 54, doesn’t either.

“That’s one of those things where it’s like, I’ve made my point. I’ve got some money. I’m not going to break my own neck to get up there. I’m going to hire some guy who’s way better at it than I am,” he joked.

While Shelton helps with the decor, he acknowledges that his wife (and hired help) does the brunt of it.

“Gwen’s got the little town set up in the house, the fake snow everywhere. I just love all of that stuff, the gingerbread houses. We really go over the top with it,” he said. “I’ll sit there and stare at that stuff all day long.”

However, Shelton and Stefani love to cook together, with their holiday spreads home-cooked every year. For the 2023 season, the couple enjoyed a Funyon-coated turkey for Thanksgiving, while Christmas was celebrated with an Italian feast they made themselves.

[From People]

Wow, obviously I knew that Gwen is Italian-American but I guess I didn’t realize that she does an “Italian feast” for Christmas. I wonder if it’s the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes? Anyway, I enjoy how “domesticated” Blake seems with Gwen, but not just that – in a world where men fall all over themselves to mock or denigrate their wives and partners (especially over the holidays), Blake is like: no, I’m really into all of this, I f–king love your gingerbread houses, let’s start planning how we’ll decorate the house for Valentine’s Day, babe. It’s positive masculinity and he’s also telling his country bros: you too can get lost in the magic of holidays!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

13 Responses to “Blake Shelton loves his wife’s gingerbread houses & holiday decorations”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:57 am

    The bar of acceptable behavior for men is in hell, but I also love this. It’s so nice to have someone truly appreciate your efforts, even if you are doing because you love it.

    • SarahCS says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:24 am

      Agree on both your points. I’m happy for them and sadly we need more guys talking about this in the public sphere. The push back against many of the rights that women have fought for is hard and we need any allies we can get.

  2. LaraK says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:01 am

    I remember we all thought they were a rebound that wouldn’t last the year. But they work so well!
    I love them together.
    And that cheesy Christmas song they did together plays daily in my house and makes me happy.

  3. Kittenmom says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:06 am

    I am neutral on these people as individuals, but love them as a couple. But, a Funyon coated turkey 🤢 No thanks.

  4. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:20 am

    They are both in the same season of life, they want the same things, they recognize the value of simple things like gingerbread made with love, decorating a home with love and making homemade food made with love, all done with by the hands of those you love most. There is no value to that. It’s happiness.

  5. K says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:38 am

    It’s a pleasure to see someone who really seems happy with the small things. I know they are wealthy beyond and back but I really think he’s sincere in his appreciation of her efforts. Nice to see.

  6. Mcmmom says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:46 am

    This is very sweet. They seem well suited for each other, which I did not see coming. Life can be funny, sometimes.

    I appreciate Kaiser’s take on it, that this is an example of “positive masculinity.”

  7. Roo says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Kaiser, thank you for this story. It’s a breath of fresh air and positivity.

  8. snappyfish says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:58 am

    I have always adored Gwen. I still think the Galliano she wore when she married Gavin was breathtaking & the epitome of only she could have worn that dress. I don’t watch The Voice & I loathe country music so I didn’t know much about him but he makes her happy & that is all that matters. Gotta love a man who adores his wife & decorating for the holidays

  9. Isa says:
    December 29, 2023 at 10:49 am

    Gwen finally got her simple kind of life.

