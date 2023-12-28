People: Princess Kate & King Charles are ‘quite close,’ she’s closer to him than William

Embiggening Season is upon us, IYKYK. The Princess of Wales turns 42 on January 9th, and People Magazine is getting the embiggening ball rolling with their cover story this week, all about how Kate has unique strengths and how she’s a huge asset to the monarchy. Yeah, we’ll see. I mean, I actually do think she’s an asset to the monarchy, but it doesn’t follow that Kate will be treated as such. If anything, the more she’s seen as “good for the monarchy,” the more jealous Charles, Camilla and William become and the more they want to diminish her and push her out. So that’s where we are. What’s interesting about this particular story is that Kate wants to be seen as super-close with King Charles. Hm.
Kate enjoyed the Diplomatic Reception in December: “She hugely enjoyed that evening and looked really at home,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She knows the important role the family plays in building relationships globally on behalf of the U.K.” Adds the insider: “It is clear that she and the King are quite close — in some respects closer to him than William.”
The keen peacemaker: Noting Prince William and Prince Harry’s “fractious relationship” with their father, the insider says, “It’s only been recently that William has been closer [to Charles] — and Kate has acted as the honest broker in that.”
Kate guides her dumb husband: Of her role alongside her husband, a former staffer says, “She provides William with “directional setting. She guides the family and guides him.” Adds royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith: “They are pursuing the initiatives that are important to them. They are not pushing to supplant the King and Camilla—they are an incredible enhancement.”
Serious Kate: “She takes things seriously — and thank goodness for that,” says a source close to the royal household. Adds Simon Lewis, former Buckingham Palace communications chief and cohost of the BBC podcast When It Hits the Fan, “She’s very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor.”
[From People]
“It is clear that she and the King are quite close — in some respects closer to him than William.” LOL. Kitty has gotten so bold. Back in May, she was blatantly feuding with Charles over her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Media Day, where she bused in children of color and stole the king’s thunder (his first flower show as king!). The palace punished her for weeks about that. As Omid Scobie’s Endgame made perfectly clear, there is no love lost between Charles and William and their respective offices – any times there’s a f–k up, the other office gleefully goes on a briefing spree. Kate always wants the “peacemaker” credit, when really she’s been revealed to be a sh-t stirring drama queen behind the scenes.
If anything they are using each other. Kate is still a stepford and hardly a peacemaker. I have not liked sally b Smith since her gaslighting book about Diana. The book Diana in search of herself. The picture of smirking keen next to Charles is rather repulsive. I think with Camilla around kates days as being close to Charles are numbered.
I was at a Facebook party at a hotel in Windsor that Sally Bedell-Smith attended on the day of Meghan & Harry’s wedding. She barely looked at the TV screen during the whole thing.
She’s not going down without a fight i see…
Although the monarchy really can’t do without Kate. At least not right now. She’s the only thing that grabs the attention outside of the loyal hardcore royalists. She’s relatively attractive and young. Especially compared to other working royals so until their children come off age and start working for the firm, she is important.
Camilla has the upper hand over keen.camilla had Charles secretary elizabeth Buchanan fired because they got too close.
Diana was a lot more popular than Kate. Some see through Kate and do not find her attractive on the inside. It was noticed how she treated meghan. Not everybody likes her. Married ins are dispensable in that family
Some which is a fairly little portion of the British public. She is no Diana but she does have the image of the sweet loyal wife and devoted mother that would never hurt a fly. And she is one of the most popular royals. If william getting rid of her would not be a decision that would be popular with the public i think. Especially not if he would ever admit to cheating
Chloe. That is kates spin. Some don’t buy it. Her treatment of Meghan showed her true nature. She even gets negative comments in dm comments section
Nope Carol. When Peg wants Can’t gone then gone she will be. They sure are trying hard with this nonsense.
They are. Diana was the most popular member of the modern royal family, bar none. If they got rid of her, Kitty has zero hope.
If she had bothered to pick up a work ethic in the two decades she’s been royal adjacent, she could be beloved for any number of reasons, but that ship has sailed and sunk.
@Chloe I see what you’re saying but I disagree. The things that make Kate an asset to the monarchy – she’s boring, she does what she’s told more or less, etc.
But those things also make her a liability in the grander scheme. She IS boring, and to everyone but the hardcore royalists she comes across as incredibly lazy, a throwback to past decades and not in a good way, etc. she doesn’t make an argument for why the monarchy should continue because she has so long cultivated this image of a quiet “proper” royal in her coat dresses and hats.
She looks increasingly out of place in the 21st century and honestly articles like this don’t help.
And then, even if she is popular and beloved…..so was Diana.
Those qualities also make her dispensible and replaced by someone else either willing to be lazy also or who is willing to work hard and is personable like Di. The BM will also write whatever narrative the RF wants out in relation to Kate.
@Equality yes, exactly! Kate can easily be replaced by another who is willing to prioritize money and status over…..well, everything else.
If William got himself a new lady, Kate would be forgotten in a hot second. After all the millions of articles about the break up and divorce of course. Kate isn’t all that because there’s no there there. Diana was beloved, Kate is a mannequin.
@Chloe
You always try to not so subtle support and defend Kate. She does not grab attention, that’s the problem. No one cares about her. She hardly gets clicks or comments unless Meghan is somehow mentioned in the headlines. She resorts to tricks to gain attention, like showing her granny legs.
And let’s not forget, she is never, ever, shown without a heavy dose of industrial strength photoshop and video filters. And even without all the trickery she still looks older than her age by a good decade and no she isn’t important. No one notices or asks about her when she’s gone for months at a time.
@bravo: lmao, you must be new here.
Nope, been lurking for awhile.
I’ve also noticed your not so subtle digs at Meghan. But anyway, I’ve said all I need to say about that.
@bravo: When have i defended kate? And what digs at meghan? You’ve said all you needed to say because you are chatting absolute nonsense.
@Chloe: One dig at Meghan (out of others I have noticed) was when you inserted a comment about her “missing” engagement ring in the post about the Netflix event on December 14.
Kate needs a powerful ally in her battle to stay. Charles is her only option and she has shown she has no limits to the groveling she would do. Waity is gonna wait to the bitter end.
It’s really whether Camilla is ok with Kate. Charles won’t help Kate if Camilla isn’t interested in it.
Yup, Kate needs Camilla on her side. And I don’t see how she’ll get that.
I don’t think camilla ever liked kate.
I really thought after she failed to bring William and Harry together that her PR would have abandoned the peacemaker narrative but here it is again.
I remember how William quickly put a stop to Kate trying to talk to harry after Philips funeral. Kate beat a hasty retreat when William had some words with her.
Which was so pathetic, allowing herself to be called off like a misbehaving dog. Same goes for him rudely hurrying her along at the Jordanian wedding. Her little peacemaking mission at Philip’s funeral was BS, of course, but no matter the context, I would NEVER allow my husband to speak to me that way.
Kate did not have the sense to stay away from harry. William knew that harry would give her the brush off and rightfully so. Kate is so clueless she did not comprehend that harry would be very upset with her for letting a lie about Meghan stay in the media
I remember that. I think she wiped her eyes like she was crying. William (and possibly Harry) didn’t want her there. She isn’t this great white hope that she is desperate to be.
I don’t recall that I saw her wiping away tears but she definitely stepped back, whether of her own accord or bc she was told by William, Harry or both. I’d like to envision a scenario in which Harry asked her to step back. Like this lady made his wife cry before her wedding, lied that it was the reverse and then planted it in the tabloids. She had concerns about the skin color of his unborn child. I don’t think Harry wants to be near her about as much as William doesn’t.
I think William knows that Harry is very peeved at a Kate for setting up his own wife for a never ending attack with the false crying story. Also I think at Philip’s funeral Kate was just nosing in on a moment between the brothers and William wasn’t going to have it.
There was a similar moment during the queens funeral when Kate was going to take up seats she shouldn’t and Harry looked directly at William who saw what she was doing and told her to move out of the way to let Harry and Meghan in.
This was of course after Kate tried to jump Meghan at the funeral walkabout, so I am sure Harry voiced his concerns with Kate’s behaviour to William, because it was a swift look to William who seemed to instantly know that Harry did not want Kate to interact with him or Meghan.
I remember that moment @nic919. Harry did look at William but did not once look at Kate. What Kate was trying to do in that moment idk? Was she trying bc to take their seats or block them from sitting? It was weird.
She had her desperate cow eyes pointed at Harry, while he didn’t look at her once. I really believe she was expecting warmth from him, in that moment, and was stunned that she was completely blanked.
Harry has always been able to fake a relationship that doesn’t exist for the sake of the firm, the fact that he didn’t even try with Kitty was so hot. He’s DONE with her.
Exactly so. Whatever Kate did to Harry and Meghan, Harry is not going to forgive her. That moment where he blanked her at the funeral but looked at William confirmed that for me.
(I mean we know some of what she did, but for Harry that is game over).
That he was able to interact with William at the funeral knowing what we do about William has done to him suggests he thinks what Kate did was far worse.
While I don’t think that he’ll ever say so publicly, I’ve gotten the sense for awhile now that Harry does not like Kate as a person. If you notice, whenever the “fab four” had some type of public outing, he would never idly chit-chat with her or even look in her direction, only with Meghan or William. Correct me if I’m wrong, but the last time that I remember him even interacting with Kate in public was when the two of them went to that Easter service when Meghan was due to have Archie. At that time, Harry signaled for Kate to get in the car by curtly waving his program at her when she turned to grin at him, and her face immediately dropped to a scowl. I don’t remember ever seeing him interact in any way with her again after that, and at the funeral walkabout, when Kate got out of the car and went to stand between the two brothers, Harry immediately moved away from her and went over to Meghan. I don’t think there is any love lost there at all as far as Harry is concerned.
I recall that footage. Harry was actually the highest ranked along with the Duke of Gloucester and then Kate, because William was not present.
He had no time for Kate and her desire for attention. He wanted to get back to Meghan asap.
Also at this point Kate’s false crying story was out there and has been for months, uncorrected. So I suspect Harry has never forgiven Kate for that lie and never correcting it.
Harry knows she’s a vindictive woman who is massively insecure but her bs has caused Meghan to be suicidal which he would have endured already since the Anzac Day event was after the royal variety show.
Kate is lucky Harry didn’t reveal even more of her nastiness in his book.
Amy Bee, K’s “recycling.” She essentially took the H&W peacemaker story and switched H for KC.
Wasn’t there a story last month about how William wanted to reconcile with Harry but Kate was refusing? So is she a great peacemaker or not?? Carole needs to make up her mind.
During Will’s Email Tour his PR message wanted Kate to stay home because she’s so unserious and she hurts his statesman image. But then there was a follow up saying that Charles thought she was an asset. So she’s aligning herself with Charles now. Interesting.
Well, William is trying to become the solitary statesman and compete with his father. So maybe Charles is blocking that by pushing Kate back on to him at more events😂. Not sure that Charles can actually dictate how many events they actually do together through.
@Jais, even when William is in his 70’s and 80’s I doubt that he will be referred to as a statesman. He’s too much of an empty suit.
William will absolutely be called a statesman by certain segments of the BM but it doesn’t mean he actually is one😂
Charles is not aligning with Kate. People magazine is getting calls from Buckleberry for this. He also made sure the Middletons had their bankruptcy made public and didn’t provide any help, nor have they been in the same room together ever since.
Kate is using Charles’s name in her battle with William. But eventually Camilla will drop another bomb that benefits herself and Charles. She doesn’t care to get involved at the moment.
I find all those embiggening articles so hysterical (both meanings).
Seaflower, I love your comment!
She’s so embarrassing. The fact that she has to roll out this level of head-patting for herself should be humiliating, but you know she loves it. There’s really no word for her better than “embarrassing.”
Exactly!! Like she’s having this put out bc of the article about 🥚 drinking. Her claiming to be the biggest asset to Chuck is bc she’s hoping Chuck keeps 🥚 from dropping her. The Wails separation will be funny af.
Exactly, KFG. She thinks that Charles will hold sway over Willnot when it comes to dumping Kate. If Willnot wants rid of Kate it will happen, RF optics be damned, even if she’s sent to live by herself in a cottage in the Hebrides with her 20,000 coat dresses and wiglets. Will cares less about positive optics for the RF than he cares about his own wants and needs. As long as he gets the cash/ power, burning down the RF is not as important as his own ego IMO.
Sally Bedell Smith used to be a respected American journalist. She actually graduated from the Columbia School of Journalism. Then she began writing propaganda on behalf of the British royal family. She started out smearing Diana in a so called “biography”. Now it’s just a constant stream of bull 💩 from her. My question is, how much are they paying her to be their American whore?
Just watch. Kate the “Peacemaker” will make sure to have David and Rose Rocksavage at her birthday celebration in a prominent place where they will get photographed by the paparazzi, prompting a bunch of stories about how she’s always happy to have William’s friends around.
Yep. And Jecca, too. Actually, I was hoping they would work good old Jecca Craig and Will’s 21st birthday party (Out of Africa was the theme!!!) into The Crown, but I guess they ran out of time, lol. Never forget: Kate was at that party, but Jecca was given the place of honor!
“…Closer to him than William.” – Special K, you are really pushing it! She really believes her own hype and keeps acting like she is more “royal” than the actual “blood royals”. What is Willy Nilly’s reaction to these ridiculous assertions? And like Cam would allow anyone else to become that close with her decades long project…
I just don’t know how Kate can put this shit out there — over and over again! — without feeling at least a little bit embarrassed by the blatant, unmistakable phoniness of it all. I think it’s one of many indicators that she doesn’t have any real friends outside her immediate family, because surely a good friend would have told her by now to tone it down.
I don’t know how People magazine keeps throwing this crap out there. Kate is clearly a bully, a liar and a racist. Why are they ignoring all of this?
I’m not a woman of color and I feel like this is incredibly offensive. I can only imagine how People’s coverage of Kate would feel like a slap in the face for black women. People magazine is literally promoting a false narrative that is designed to appeal to (some) whites only. Just disgusting.
I believe that she’s close to Charles! After all they share the same racist ideas…anyway, there seems to be some kind of a new alliance between the 2 of them (Charles and Kate) that wasn’t the case 2-3 years ago…there are a number of stories recently (he called her beloved daughter in law during his speech in Africa, the story we read recently of how much he appreciates Kate for raising George, not to mention the “closeness ” during the coronation doc etc.). It’s a game, a game of thrones and Kate’s definitely a player… she knows where the power is… she concentrates on him, thus, her relationship with Charles is “in some respects closer to him than William.”
Kate is not bright. It is not a good look if she is closer to her father on law than her husband. Charles always has an agenda I am not buying into his being close to Kate. Charles calling Kate his beloved daughter in law and not mentioning Meghan I think was more s way of his insulting harry and Meghan than praising kate.
Wanting everyone to think you’re closer to your father in law than to your own husband is super weird and a little creepy.
Kate. Has a father already michael middleton . Her being close to Charles is creepy imo. It has those philip and penny vibes.
Lol, exactly @firstcomment! They must have so much to talk about…
I think it’s simple – Charles holds the purse strings and (for now) the decision making power in the firm. Keen needs next year’s worth of bespoke coats, prairie wife dresses and ill- fitting suits, especially if the Wails are going to go to Italy.
Jay, Wont holds the purse strings since he now has the money from the Duchy of Cornwall. Unless KFC is supplementing her income (which I doubt), Wont is the one she needs to be focused on.
Ooooh there’s gonna be some pillow- tossing when William hears about this…
Yeah, can’t see Kate saying she is closer to Charles than his own son being something William would love. Not to mention Camilla. Kate trying to become the king whisperer is not something Camilla will allow. This feels like pr fluff. Kate wanting to project that she is close to the monarch.
Not to mention saying she “guides” William. What husband wants to be “guided”.
IKR? Especially considering that Will knows the whole peacemaker tripe is concocted out of whole cloth. He knows it was a lie with regards to Harry, and he’s doubtless incensed that Kate would dare use that shite him.
I think the grammar is interesting. The quote says Kate is closer to Charles than William. I think they meant Kate and Charles are closer than William and Charles, but the alternate reading is “Kate and Charles are closer than Kate and William.” That’s an interesting take that I want to hear more about.
I like to think it was deliberately ambiguous – both putting out the requested message from Kate’s camp, but also hinting at the other story.
Absolutely! I posted the same below before reading this – sorry. It’s all relative between the relatives.
Ah, yes, more of that crappy rota rat writing on display. Clarity has never been their strong suit.
All we know about Kate is that she puts on an act when there are cameras around, and part of that act is chatting it up with CRex when the public is watching. Notice it’s always her prolonging the chat. She’s not close to him in the way that one would be if one actually cared about the person’s wants and needs. If she were really close to him she would not let herself be late to his Big Hat Day so he didn’t have to sit impatiently in his carriage cursing because she was filming an Instagram video to one-up Meghan. Or she wouldn’t usurp his big kingly arrival at the Chelsea Flower Show so she would put off her impromptu diversity day photo call until after he made his big splash and got his front-page photos. Also, if they were so close he’d probably pay off the Party Pieces’ debts to protect his beloved daughter-in-law’s mother’s reputation.
Between this and TJ and Amy, it’s the morning of telling on yourself at Celebitchy!
Didn’t Charles have to borrow money from the queen for his divorce settlement? Maybe Kate is trying to butter up “Pa” for that. After all, she’s got her grifter parents and probably her brother to make whole so she’s gonna need a lot of cash. Plus, way to make William look like the bad guy, I’m sure Chuck is down for that.
Yes Kate, we know–you are a racist and you want the world to know that the King of UK is a racist too. Sorry to disabuse you KittyKat, but no one is close to Charles. Not even his wife–that relationship is by now entirely transactional. The only people who come close to earning that title are Michael Fawcett, because no one has more dirt on Charles than he; and all those mid-east despots who hand Charles bags of cash. Charles is a soulless, insecure man who cares only about himself. In that, I suppose, is something else he and Kate have in common. But I actually do love Kate’s dumb PR. Can’t wait to see Cowmilla’s response; and William’s too. Let’s see: another round of Middletons-are-dead-beats flyers posted throughout Buckleberry? And the whole recycled Kate as peacemaker story is so pathetic. One day it’s, “Kate is so angry she will never forgive Meghan and Harry;” Next day she’s a peace maker. I don’t believe that even hardcore royalists believe this shite,
Considering that they are both racists who have concerns about the skin tone of biracial children in their family and how it would look for the family, I can only imagine what commonality they must have to talk about. She is the one who allowed a lie to be used to abuse a pregnant woman and her unborn child, while he is the one who took their only safe home in the UK away from them. Imagine the racists talks they must have whenever they’re together.
Apart from the inconvenience of being outed on a global scale as The Royal Racists, KKKhate and Dogshit Charlie have probably enjoyed every horrible unhinged threat directed at pregnant Meghan and unborn Archie. They undoubtedly were horrified to learn of Meghan’s pregnancy with Lili. Dogshit and KKKhate share this vision of the white-as-snow royal family and the optics of including Meghan and Archie was too excruciating to tolerate.
I believe that Charles and Keen are somewhat close, especially in their determination to demonstrate to the world how racist and bigoted they treat the mixed race toddlers in their family.
Hindsight always casts the light of truth. History won’t be kind to these two losers.
This doesn’t mean Kate is actually close to Charles – it just means Charles is further away from William (or, that Kate is further away from William).
I love the bit about the Diplomatic reception. Kate “hugely enjoyed” it, like she was a toddler given a special treat – and “looked really at home,” as if she had just joined the RF instead having been a part of it for over 10 years.
Yeah, that’s a total drive-by on William, right? Because the article could have said that Kate has been building bridges or whatever and thus she and William are closer than ever with Charles. Or that her family is taking on more to support the king. There was no reason to swipe at William.
Yeah, Willnot’s been skating a little too close to the edge with his “Global Statesman” crap and how great a King he’ll be some day, the sooner the better as far as he’s concerned. Remember the coldness between Pa and Peg at the hat party? There were a lot of sour faces that looked like they’d rather be down the pub than at the con-a-nation. I imagine Khate is calculating that if she makes it known she’s such a huge support to Chunk, he’ll be kinder to her in any separation/divorce scenario. She’s as transparent as a glass of water.
What Kate doesn’t understand is that Charles is a fair weather friend. If the polls show that people like the “Wales family picture,” then Charles will support her over William. But, if the polls turn, then she’ll be out of that picture.
“Shit stirring drama queen ” is a good description of miss kate. I know that kind too well. Drop a bomb then innocently stand back and watch the fallout.
Oh I believe they’re close. Closer than we think.
You don’t get to spend that amount of money on the same clothes in different colors and perma-vacations if ‘daddy’ doesn’t love you.
They always look beyond intimate when they kiss and hug and linger a little too long. And the way Charles sonetimes grabs her wrists is…well, not something I’d expect from a father in law.
And didnt he give her one of those honours that traditionally he or other kings usually gives their mistresses? Wouldn’t surprise me at all if we found out they were having an emotional affair (god forbid physical. Vom).
And since we know they and/or their people read here, I expect they’ll distance themselves a little in public from now on.
This article is Middleton sanctioned IMO. Ever since Pus Morgan outed Kate as one of the royal racists damage control went Def Com One. Kate needs to be seen as invaluable to the Crown and cozying up to Charles prevents William to seek a divorce. But at the same time William is seen as ill-prepared for the throne. He never had a coming of age ceremony when he turned 18 and he blew off the Prince of Wales investiture. To appear to rely on his commoner wife to navigate diplomacy is a bridge too far.
Diana got letters which came into the public domain from Philip saying he and the queen supported Diana and did not understand how Charles preferred Camilla. However when it came right down to it this did not stop Charles getting that divorce and ultimately his parents supported Camilla. Charles will back William if he wants that divorce
Those letters weren’t all that supportive. In one he asks Diana something implying that Charles cheating was her fault. And what he expressed was dismay that Charles was silly to risk things for Cam and that they never thought he would leave Di for her. Lukewarm support at best and likely just thinking of the PR to the monarchy and not real concern for Diana. Not understanding preferring Cam is a no-brainer. I’m sure at the end Phil and Liz thought Di should have just taken the cheating and ignored it like Liz did for Phil.
I saw that video. All the while Kathy was talking to Charles, he was trying to walk away. He even turned his body away from her WHILE she was still talking, was visibly attempting to flee her as she droned on. Respect.
Kate & the Mids continually overestimate her importance. I do think she’s “working” more now to elevate her public profile in hopes that Willy will get more flak when he eventually ditches her.
Why, when reading this load of crap, did I hear playing in my head “The flight of the Valkyries accompanied by an image of a swooping camzilla
Ohh katey dear, you have gone to far again, now you have an irate rage monster husband and a severely pssd step mother in law. Now all it needs is camzilla and the incandescent one to join forces and katey dear, you ARE GONE.
The very idea that Kate “guides” William makes me snort.
William has a temper and he has been raised from birth as “The future King” he does not listen to advice.
William holds the true power. And by Harry leaving, that gives Will even more of the upper hand.
William can and will do as he chooses, if he wants Kate out. She is out.
Kate, or Carole certainly, can play the game. But Cam has Chuck under her thumb. And William only has to hint that he’s done with it all, and Will wins.
I rooting for George! I’d love to see George decide he’s gonna be a small animal Vet and toss the crown to Charlotte. Sweet.
Is there any way to get a realistic look at how much personal wealth KC and William have?
After PP passed, I learned that the the wills are sealed for 99 years. Something like that.
PP was raised as a poor relation, had a lousy childhood, etc.
These costume wearing, none too intelligent Royals….Dammit, imagine what they must be hiding in those documents.
I’m nosy. I want the numbers and property info?
I’d guess it’s enough to cause an outrage.
Down.with.the.Monarchy.
But, bring back the corgis. 👍
Earlier this month I listened to Omid’s book about Meghan & Harry…which I ❤️…which led me to watch the final season of “The 👑” …which I SURPRISINGLY…appreciated (the lying narrative about C&C & W&K is HYSTERICAL 😅😠)…Which led me to watch H&M’s Nextflix doc again yesterday.. I’m actually IMPRESSED by this move by Kate…even though it’s dangerous…considering the way William feels about Charles…if she had CHOSEN NOT to be a monster regarding Meghan…I would say “Bravo”😒…though in the end it won’t work…William looks like he wants a “🔥 wife” now like his Brother…and when he’s ready to make his move …he will and Kate will DEAL…for William IS his Father’s Son….
“Kate guides her dumb husband.”
This has had me laughing all morning.
She can’t even guide him to hold her hand when they are out in public
How much does this Charles/Kate closeness theme predate the Charles/Kate racists and the Meghan will answer Charles’s letter reveals?
None. We never heard of their closeness before all the current damage control.
I can’t think of a single time they have exchanged more than cursory greetings in 20 years. Who knows, he could be braiding her hair in private, but you would think Chuck would have wanted the appearance of a close relationship if there was one.
The close relationship the press has occasionally tried to shove down our throats is between Zara and Chuck, and they do seem to feel warmth toward each other, at least.
IKR? Especially considering that Will knows the whole peacemaker tripe is concocted out of whole cloth. He knows it was a lie with regards to Harry, and he’s doubtless incensed that Kate would dare use that shite him.
This is hilarious! Eagerly awaiting Camilla’s payback.
The vipers in the royal nest all deserve one another.
Kate was raised to be a courtesan. You can bet your bippy she butters up Charles (not sexually). She is very male-oriented, as evidenced by her amazing lack of female friends.(How is that possible???)
Whether she and Charles are close? I doubt that she’s close to anyone in any meaningful sense. Superficially, she’s close to her grasping family and probably her kids.
I agree she is male oriented. Witness her brightening up and flashing smiles for the guys but ladies, not so much. A professional flirt, I think she loves the reactions from men. They do seem to enjoy her presence.
Meanwhile here in Oz, Daniella Elser has been increasing her hateful headlines about the Sussexes .
Guess she is on the payroll too .
I don’t read the articles ,the headlines are enough, dreadful woman .woman.
Cassie, I guess they want to get as much hate and vitriol out there in Oz before C&C or WanK show up there.
“It is clear that she and the King are quite close — in some respects closer to him than William.”
—Closer to him than (to) William; or, closer to him than William (is)?