T.J. Holmes freezes Amy Robach out for ‘at least’ two days when he’s mad



The 4th episode of “Amy & T.J.” dropped on Tuesday. I thought a lot of podcasts were taking the week off because of the holidays and all, but not “Amy & T.J.” For however will its hosts get their weekly attention fix if they don’t release a new episode oversharing some side-eyeing information? Two weeks ago, they talked about a crazy fight that made them spend the night apart and seek out a couple’s therapist. This week’s topic dealt with interpersonal conflict and how they deal with it. T.J. needs several days to think about if he wants to forgive Amy and Amy takes too long to apologize for T.J.’s liking. They’re trying to be relatable, but there’s just so many red flags.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have different ways of dealing with conflict. Holmes, 46, admitted on the latest episode of the couple’s “Amy & T.J.” podcast that he needs to remove himself and think about things for a while following their arguments, which the ousted “GMA3” co-anchors referred to as “hiccups.” “I am really, really bad about this. I don’t scream, I don’t yell, I don’t do anything. I don’t name-call, I don’t get aggressive, nothing — but I will check out,” he explained. “I don’t need you to say, ‘I’m sorry.’ I don’t need you to help me. I have to work through it, and I’m trying to get better at doing it quicker.” But according to Holmes, Robach, 50, doesn’t apologize fast enough. “It drives me crazy. Why? Because ‘I’m sorry’ comes 24 hours late,” he said. “It’s how you react in the moment that makes all the difference in the world because, in that moment, we have a chance to go this way or this way. And if you go that way, I’m out. I’m done. … I’m checked out for the day.” Robach, for her part, isn’t a fan of how long it takes Holmes to come around post-disagreement. “It’s two days, at least,” she shared. “I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days. … I’m like, I don’t know what to say, what to do, what he thinks.”

[From Page Six]

Okay, so not to nitpick, but if Holmes is checking out for two days, what chance does Robach have to apologize sooner? It sounds to me like he wants an immediate apology and admission of wrongdoing so he has all of the power, and when she doesn’t cave right away, he decides to manipulate her with two days of silence. That is not a healthy relationship. Honestly, their relationship sounds exhausting. Couples having individually different ways of coping with conflict is nothing new. I am a “let’s hash this out right now!” kind of person while Mr. Rosie needs some time to cool down. We have an agreement that he can call for a timeout for up to two hours so cooler heads can prevail but I don’t have to wait too long for resolution.

In the comments each week, there’s always some pondering as to who is listening to Holmes and Robach. Honestly, I don’t know who is listening to them beyond the poor podcast beat reporters at Page Six or People. And even then, I don’t know if they’re actually listening or just reading PR talking points. Either way, these two are a hot mess in every single way. I can only imagine T.J.’s ex, Marilee Fiebig, chuckling when she catches wind of the press from this episode. I’m sure she knows exactly what Amy goes through and is grateful not to be dealing with his whole vibe anymore.