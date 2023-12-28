Princess Kate ‘surprised locals by remembering all the neighboring kids’ names’

I sort of ignored this for a few days, but better late than never. As part of the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas event, Kate organized a special tea party/arts thing with kids and parents, and some clips of the tea party made into the televised Together at Christmas event. These photos were released by the palace or ITV, I guess. Kate wore a £1,350 Miu Miu cardigan for the party, but it was a repeat – she wore this exact same cardigan for a Together at Christmas photoshoot in 2021. That didn’t stop people from complaining about the cost though – the Mirror even did an article about how “fans” were disappointed that she wore something so expensive. Wait until they find out about the cost of all of those bespoke coatdresses she never wears nowadays.

Speaking of Kate with kids, People Magazine ran this exclusive as part of their big cover story this week:

As future queen, Kate Middleton’s power is rooted in her family — and her crucial role in shaping the next generation of royals. When it comes to raising the future of the monarchy, Princess Kate and Prince William are trying to bring up their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in as normal an environment as possible given their extraordinary life. That means watching George play soccer on his school team and catching Charlotte’s field hockey games as they happily chat with other parents on the sidelines, insiders tell PEOPLE in this week’s issue. In Norfolk, where they retreat to their country home, Anmer Hall, they attend birthday parties with their kids — and Kate has surprised locals by remembering all the neighboring kids’ names. “She is very good at setting boundaries, which helps keep everything running smoothly. But the family is the priority, always,” a friend tells PEOPLE.

[From People]

Kate is being praised for… remembering children’s names? Granted, it’s a gift I don’t have – I constantly forget people’s names, although I have a better memory for the names of cats and dogs. But this seems like we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for “reasons why Kate is amazing.” She knows the names of children she sees all the time.