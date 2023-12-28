Princess Kate ‘surprised locals by remembering all the neighboring kids’ names’

I sort of ignored this for a few days, but better late than never. As part of the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas event, Kate organized a special tea party/arts thing with kids and parents, and some clips of the tea party made into the televised Together at Christmas event. These photos were released by the palace or ITV, I guess. Kate wore a £1,350 Miu Miu cardigan for the party, but it was a repeat – she wore this exact same cardigan for a Together at Christmas photoshoot in 2021. That didn’t stop people from complaining about the cost though – the Mirror even did an article about how “fans” were disappointed that she wore something so expensive. Wait until they find out about the cost of all of those bespoke coatdresses she never wears nowadays.
Speaking of Kate with kids, People Magazine ran this exclusive as part of their big cover story this week:
As future queen, Kate Middleton’s power is rooted in her family — and her crucial role in shaping the next generation of royals. When it comes to raising the future of the monarchy, Princess Kate and Prince William are trying to bring up their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in as normal an environment as possible given their extraordinary life.
That means watching George play soccer on his school team and catching Charlotte’s field hockey games as they happily chat with other parents on the sidelines, insiders tell PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
In Norfolk, where they retreat to their country home, Anmer Hall, they attend birthday parties with their kids — and Kate has surprised locals by remembering all the neighboring kids’ names.
“She is very good at setting boundaries, which helps keep everything running smoothly. But the family is the priority, always,” a friend tells PEOPLE.
Kate is being praised for… remembering children’s names? Granted, it’s a gift I don’t have – I constantly forget people’s names, although I have a better memory for the names of cats and dogs. But this seems like we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for “reasons why Kate is amazing.” She knows the names of children she sees all the time.
I remember all the children’s and dogs names in my neighborhood and in town. Grownups, not so much.
I came here to say the same. I know all the kids and dogs names in my neighbourhood but remember very few of the adults names. In my phone, all my kids friend’s adults are listed as “Kate (GEORGE’s Mom)”.
Are we asked to break out in adulation because she’s not saying: “Oy, you there. You with the runny nose.”
OMG – only in England. (Sorry.)
Where is the evidence that Kate remembers the names of commoners? The People article dances around that. Hi CarolE. Bollocks and up yoursl
Breaking news!! Can’t knows children’s names! This one is a f ing genius. This is where we are with her. My god they think this is good. The bar has now been buried under the ground six feet it’s so low.
And yet they were up in arms when Omid Scobie pointed out in Endgame that she is infantilized. My god, she is in her forties!
Speaking of, that outfit! No way I would have worn such an outfit in my 40s! 4th grade maybe, but not 40.
Dang Belly, you beat me to it. This one has the feel of Donald Trump acting like he passed a genius test, after an age-related, mental health eval. “man, animal, tv ” The late night talk shows had a field day lampooning that dumpfeckury; and I even recall a CNN anchor saying her 8-year-old son had no trouble passing the test. But we are supposed to pretend like this is not yet another example of Kate being infantalized by the (not so) invisible contract media. What a joke she is.
@BeanieBean, but look, it has buttons!
She watches her kids’ sporting events and knows the names of the kids her kids play with on a regular enough basis to go to their bday parties? Well clearly she can’t work more, those things take up all her time!!
I mean I too know the names of the kids in my area. Yay for me.
The bar is in hell for Waity. Hell.
Is there a sub basement in hell? She knows children’s names ….what?!? Wow the absolute infantilization of this woman…
How does she always manage to make designer clothes look so frumpy?
Teachers do this all the time. The media trying to make Kate a saint is tedious
It always amazes me how they make the normal stuff that parents do, without the benefit of nannies, police escorts, and millions of dollars sound like groundbreaking unbelievable work from her. ” She takes her kids to school! She remembers the names of children in close proximity of her own! She “works” and has dinner with her kids! “. The bar is not even in hell for her It’s in the sixth dimension.
One day someone in media will pipe up and ask if all this fawning over the basics means Kate thinks that people with actual jobs that they have to do are bad mothers and don’t prioritize the family because they aren’t privileged enough to be like her. One day.
I wonder if the “good at setting boundaries” is a euphemism for not actually being a friendly person. If my kid was going to parties for other children I would know their names. The other families would have likely had to put up with being vetted by security, it is the least she should do.
The way that section is phrased I read it as she’ll show up and make small talk (I cringe just imagining that) and remember kids names but don’t expect to get anything beyond her ‘royal’ facade.
Yes, you’re right. Absolute cringe. How painful for the other parents.
I think ‘boundaries’ means, don’t expect a reciprocal invitation. That’s just a step too far.
I wonder George, Charlotte and Louie are ever able to invite friends over for a play date, or have friends from school or sports attend their birthday parties.
Even if W&K wanted to allow it to keep in line with their whole “We’re totally normal, just like all of you!” schtick, I imagine it could be difficult considering the kids are living at Adelaide and William is not. And some of their classmates probably have nicer/larger homes than Kate’s divorce “cottage.”
They may want to give their children those things, but IMO W&K care more about their pride and secrecy.
Beautitude, that was the part that I no problem believing, because I can see her showing up with her RPOs and not having to interact that much with other parents. I guess she actually goes to these games to watch the children? Possible, but I don’t believe that she’s engaging in small talk with parents. She’s much to conscious of her “status” to rub elbows with the rif raf. Prove me wrong.
What a bar she’s set … careful not to trip on it.
So long distance lens to catch images of Kate and Meghan with the children at a polo game, but nobody has ever with the royal children and their activities? Not even another parent leaking a photo or just taking one that happened to have the royal children in it? Are they all strictly required to not or do these things not really happen? Or is there just no interest from any paper to obtain the pix?
Parents know not to take or sell photos of school activities when it’s clearly stated there will repercussion s. No one wants to get bounced out of a prestigious school.
Yet the tabloids also know where the prestigious schools are also. And their not outside taking pictures of the drop off. Or of Kate there talking with any of the other mom’s. Or even William dropping them off sometimes. Why aren’t the tabloids out trying to get those pictures? Or following the kids and Kate to one of these parties. Like they try and do with Harry and Meghan. Or any other celebrity.
@Robert Phillips, my understanding is the palace and the tabloids had a deal about that. W&K give the access to the children in a controlled environment and their family photos and the tabloids leave them alone for the rest of the time. There was a section about this in Endgame. Apparently, when Will’s kids were very young, they tried to get sneaky pics of the kids. So, Will made a deal with them to provide frequent pics of the kids, so they won’t try to get one themselves like they always did when Will & Harry were young. Harry & Meghan never gave the tabloids access to their family or themselves, so they don’t play nice with them.
@sevenblue — yes, and I remember the paparazzi followed Diana and the boys on a ski trip to Klosters and she got big mad. Came right up to them with her hand in front of the camera and told them in no uncertain terms to turn off their cameras and stop filming the kids IMMEDIATELY. I think that started the ball rolling about the press leaving the kids alone.
There were a couple-three photos that showed up somewhat recently of George playing football and then W&K standing inside the doorway of someplace with another parent. Everybody wore raincoats & looked soaked.
Yes and Twitter had another one of just Kate (no William) talking inside some kind of outside shelter while you could see they were clearly at a children’s sportsfield. Kate looked decidedly unglamorous and dressed down. So the boundaries at Lambrook have been crossed by the occasional insider.
Interesting. BeanieBean and Harper do you have links? I don’t recall this ever being mentioned by anyone on XTwitter or the tabloids.
@Saucy&Sassy:
Here’s the one @Harper was talking about: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1125176-princess-kate-cheers-on-prince-george-at-his
Here’s the one I mentioned: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=PvfZb9nNAOo
I couldn’t find the individual photos anymore, so there’s just that goofy YouTube video.
im surprised she can remember any of them too but not for the same reason they are
So does this mean that she will soon learn the skill of memorizing a speech? It’s weird watching her speeches in mute as her head bobs up and down every couple of seconds.
The celebration of her mediocrity is astounding. She will go down as the most dull and mediocre woman to ever exist while certain people manage to dig up the most mundane things about her to make her seem relevant or special. I remember thinking how mediocre she seemed when it was announced he was marrying her, but the constant attempts to make her seem more than she obviously is has to stop at some point. It’s been over a decade and she’s still mediocre. Just own it and stop trytrying to make her something she’s not.
Once again, a kid sitting next to Kate has checked out and looks like he’d rather be anywhere else.
I wonder if sometimes People isn’t throwing shade with the way they word things. The locals were surprised that Kate remembered the children’s names – like they thought she was to stupid to be able to do that?
So many articles written about Kate are filled with back-handed compliments, so I’m pretty sure lots of shade is being thrown but she’s to vain to realize it and instead grasps at the compliment.
Brassy Rebel–indeed. 😂😂 Celebitchy should do a coffee-table book/montage of the many, many skeptical/”Ugh, go away!” looks kids have given Kate over the years…
These people should feel weirded out that it has been revealed that there are institutional files on all of them.
Why is Kate getting praised for being a human being and a mother? Where’s the British press to complain that People continue to write hagiographies about Kate?
Okey dokey she remembers children’s name a big w00t for Einstien Barbie. The part I would like more clarification on is what did they mean by “she’s good at setting boundaries so things run smoothly”? Is she saying that as long as everyone bows/curtsies to her and her children they’ll let the others play with them, or the little black kid won’t be invited again unless his parents agree to a photo with Aryian Barbie? Complete tosh!
Another day, another child of colour for Kitty to use as a prop.
Sigh….They can TRY to “Meghanize” …because THAT’S what it is…even though…as has been said…”The bar is in HELL” 😀…it STILL ain’t gonna work…but at LEAST it will FINALLY LOOK like she gives AF😀😠
Stand by, Stand by, I have a special announcement from the Palace.
Could people please be aware that, in her duty as a mother to the future king, and wife of the heir, princess Kate has proven herself able, to walk, breath, and sit on the Royal latreen to pee. Please peasants, bow down at these wonderful accomplishments. And, after the next 10 years in her job, we are hopeing she will learn public speaking..
Signed, the Rota
By the way, did anyone else notice those bloomin awful red trousers?
Oomph! Those red trousers are downright FUGLY, Mary Pester. KKKhate can never quite get it right when it comes to fashion. So close…but no cigar.
She does, however, require a royal bum-wiper.
Mary Pester, good summation.
OMG this is a new low! Local peasants were surprised that Kate is capable of remembering a few of their children’s names! What’s next, Kate gets herself out of bed in the morning? Kate puts on her own socks?
I used to have a little respect for people mag articles but they have become a voice for the highest bidder. Very evident with Depp and Pitt. Their PR firm for sure paid off people mag. Too bad
@BEVERLY, yep, and the way she hoisted them up, 🤢 glad I wasn’t eating at the time, but made me realise how much I miss being able to eat ribs 🤣
Please… I’m guessing the nanny stands behind Kate, discreetly whispering the names like Ann Hathaway’s character in The Devil Wears Prada.
ITA 🤣😂😈😉
Exactly! If she’s attending a child’s birthday party, then the name is ON THE INVITATION, so no praise required there, ffs. If the child has siblings, she can probably ask one of her own kids their names.
And I agree with you that more than likely, an assistant or RPO has a clipboard with everyone’s names & photos so Kate’s memory can quickly be “refreshed” if someone heads toward her.
The praise for Kate has always been embarrassing but this feels like a new low.
Ffs , she knows the names of the children her children play with. Okay , someone get Kate a cookie . Oh never mind. She won’t eat it . Give it to Josephine instead. Oh look I too know a child name .
@Josephine 😂😂
They are going all out making this woman to be the most perfect woman in the world .
Give her the Nobel peace prize.
They speak of kate as if she is challenged in terms of development. Meanwhile they also try to say she is the most educated princess ever with her basic BA.