Prince William & Kate ‘will be studying Queen Margrethe’s abdication’

The ink was barely dry on King Charles’s throne lease agreement when Prince William began openly briefing Roya Nikkhah about HIS coronation plans. Seriously, it started just a few days after Charles’s coronation, with the Times publishing a lengthy piece about how: William was too lazy to involve himself in the planning of Charles’s coronation; William will demand a smaller coronation than his father; William is too lazy to actually begin planning for his accession; William has rejected every attempt to have an investiture as Prince of Wales. Seriously, Charles wanted William and Kate to go to Wales and have some kind of pomp-heavy investiture service. But William refuses to learn Welsh and he also doesn’t give a sh-t about Wales, so no PoW investiture for Willy. I bring all of this up because the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column had this interesting note:

William and Kate will be studying Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s abdication, with the future King noting how the transfer to Frederik X involves little other than the signing of papers, the changing of royal standards and a proclamation. For William, keen to downsize his own coronation, the relative simplicity may be appealing. Kate, meanwhile, is said to be delighted that Crown Princess Mary is becoming Queen. She spent a lot of time in conversation with Mary at Royal Ascot when she visited in 2016. They exchanged numbers. Will her low-key elevation help Kate to pick up tips for her own no-fuss crowning?

[From The Daily Mail]

The thing is, Denmark’s whole abdication/non-coronation thing will probably be TOO lowkey for most people. There won’t be anything but paper-signing and a proclamation from the prime minister. While I think British people would welcome less pomp and a more streamlined and modern coronation, they probably don’t want a ceremony which could have been an email. This is William’s problem too – I don’t think he actually has his finger on the pulse of the nation, and he doesn’t actually want to do any of the arcane setpiece events associated with the monarchy. The idea that Will and Kate’s coronation, whenever it happens, would be like Denmark’s, is enough to really upset all of those old-guard monarchists. Also: it’s sort of crazy that the “no PoW investiture” issue wasn’t a bigger story.