Prince William & Kate ‘will be studying Queen Margrethe’s abdication’

The ink was barely dry on King Charles’s throne lease agreement when Prince William began openly briefing Roya Nikkhah about HIS coronation plans. Seriously, it started just a few days after Charles’s coronation, with the Times publishing a lengthy piece about how: William was too lazy to involve himself in the planning of Charles’s coronation; William will demand a smaller coronation than his father; William is too lazy to actually begin planning for his accession; William has rejected every attempt to have an investiture as Prince of Wales. Seriously, Charles wanted William and Kate to go to Wales and have some kind of pomp-heavy investiture service. But William refuses to learn Welsh and he also doesn’t give a sh-t about Wales, so no PoW investiture for Willy. I bring all of this up because the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column had this interesting note:
William and Kate will be studying Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s abdication, with the future King noting how the transfer to Frederik X involves little other than the signing of papers, the changing of royal standards and a proclamation.
For William, keen to downsize his own coronation, the relative simplicity may be appealing.
Kate, meanwhile, is said to be delighted that Crown Princess Mary is becoming Queen. She spent a lot of time in conversation with Mary at Royal Ascot when she visited in 2016.
They exchanged numbers. Will her low-key elevation help Kate to pick up tips for her own no-fuss crowning?
[From The Daily Mail]
The thing is, Denmark’s whole abdication/non-coronation thing will probably be TOO lowkey for most people. There won’t be anything but paper-signing and a proclamation from the prime minister. While I think British people would welcome less pomp and a more streamlined and modern coronation, they probably don’t want a ceremony which could have been an email. This is William’s problem too – I don’t think he actually has his finger on the pulse of the nation, and he doesn’t actually want to do any of the arcane setpiece events associated with the monarchy. The idea that Will and Kate’s coronation, whenever it happens, would be like Denmark’s, is enough to really upset all of those old-guard monarchists. Also: it’s sort of crazy that the “no PoW investiture” issue wasn’t a bigger story.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Dog and Duck pub in Soho ahead of this weekend’s coronation.
Pictured: Prince William drinks a pint of cider as he chats to local business people inside the Dog and Duck pub.,Image: 773852202, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023. King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VVIP’s arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service,Image: 774185156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
Prince of Wales, Prince William
Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023. King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VVIP’s arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service.,Image: 774185348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs from the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.,Image: 774214323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Heathcote / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are joined by Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774227092, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Marc Aspland The Times/Sunday Times / Avalon
-
-
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, leaving the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.,Image: 787320006, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Owen Humphreys / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth Line in central London, on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it’s preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales during appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast after the procession and the coronation of the new King and Queen at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
He better not be planning to piss away $100’s of Millions of tax payer money on a huge coronation for himself!
So, Charles spent $100M on a new good carriage that will basically be put into mothballs.
Things better change!
That new carriage was one of the more bone-headed things Charles has done. There was zero need to replicate some historic form of conveyance when they have so many others–authentic, historic carriages–that they could put to use. And the whole parading around in these carriages needs to be re-thought.
William and Kate are actively and openly trying to push Charles off the throne. Charles backed the wrong son and should be ruling the day how he mistreats the Sussexes. He needs a food taster at this point.
That’s what I think too! No way will Charles abdicate. William is overstepping. It’s creepy. In another century, William would have had Kate beheaded by now and started a civil war.
At least since the abdication Will is thinking about forcing his father to do it. Now let’s remember that until a few weaks ago he just talked about is time has a monarch when Charles will be gone… as in dead. That guy is a psycho like his racist wife.
Waity King will not abdicate now and even less to spite his son! 😂 the pettiness is astounding. Will and kate are all about image so for sure “studying” (more like looking at) the adbication for QM is more about why the fck will they not have a coronation, that’s the day ive been waity for, and what will be the reaction to Mary’s outfit. Willie will find ways to brief his bffs at the press to line up all the good reasons why there should be am abdication too.
That was my thinking, too. William is taking notes on how to get dear ol’ dad to abdicate & you know darned well Kate relished dressing up in those robes and have TWO coronation gowns made; no way will she want anything less.
How, no really, how did Chuckie not see this coming? Camilla must have, and I bet the queen did too.
The thing about Kate talking to Mary at Royal Ascot is bizarre. She got Mary’s cellphone number so long ago and that was the extent of it. Sounds like there is no relationship and never has been,
Meanwhile Will wants the keys to everything and is too lazy even to go through a ceremony. As king, he may just do nothing.
2024 King Charles abdicate the throne. Charles will be pushed out by Pegs. How Charles treated his mother William will do the same to him and his wife. Look out Charles and Camilla. You both are next. Don’t forget William will go out to Charles farm to get truffles when Charles is dying.
Doubtful but once Will is king, Harry should be very careful.
Charles is extremely protected but Harry…
@B 😂 foraging the truffles 😂 impossible, Charles has not revealed to pegs the secret spot where the truffles grow
Ha!
That foraging happened up at Balmoral & William doesn’t seem to like being at Balmoral, so the mushroom fields are freed up for others.
Yeah, I can’t see Peg foraging for mushrooms. Trimming the rosebushes though… (whatever “rosebush” he is tending to these days because I don’t think anything is going on with Hanbury at this point. They prob both moved on already.)
As usual Peg wants to get things without doing the work like learning welsh. He just wants to be king period with all the perks and money and none of the work (which really isnt much but he doesn’t like work). He will be known far and wide as the king of uselessness.
If he wants a non-coronation when he does become king then i welcome it. Makes it easier for people to forget he’s even still here.
Chloe good point. Forgetting he’s still here. I like that.
Really, William is such a man-baby. I’m in favor of no coronation at all, meaning no king at all.
@susanCollins, Susan I had another thought! Yes Billy will be watching closely, because he has been practising his father’s signature, so if it’s just the Queen signing a few papers to hand over to her heir, Billy might make a move lol. Oh how I wish, then Billy can be charged with treason, oh pleasssssse make it so 😂😂😂😂😂
@Mary Pester. But if he did that would they even do anything about it? Can they? It would be nice if that can happen.
LOL. Studying it for what?? Charles isn’t abdicating sh*t! He will have to pry that crown from Charles’ cold dead hands – LITERALLY.
But they’ve got a whole aspirational mood board going!
To which, William said “BET”!
William is not eager to become King to serve the people. He wants the perks, not the work. He wants access to all the money and properties which he will thoroughly abuse. He wants to be seen a superior to Harry. And he wants the ability to torment Harry even further and anyone who supports Harry and doesn’t kiss his Kingly ass.
He will probably never look at that red box. He will rarely be seen unless it’s a chance to be seen next to important people or it’s a pompous party. He will be the worst King of England ever and will probably expedite the entire commonwealth breaking away until the only kingdom he has left is England.
My reaction to the headline was ‘I’ll bet they are’ and that crying with laughter emoji.
I think somebody uncharacteristically read the room in Wales and advised against a PoW investiture. I happen to be in contact with a number of Welsh people, and they are *at best* indifferent towards the monarchy. If William wants to rock up and do a whole rigamole without any bond with Wales or Welsh culture he’ll be shocked at the response he’ll get.
Oh, I think they’ll still do a traditional, stuffy ceremony because deep down, they love being at the center of the pomp and circumstance. These are the same idiots who happily recreated racist, colonialist imagery in their Disaster Tour of the Caribbean. They want a full-on coronation ceremony, and they’re arrogant enough to think that people would enjoy theirs more vs. that of Charles and Camilla.
Indeed. Even if Will didn’t want it, Kate would kill to have it….
Well, exactly. We’re talking about two people who made a video of themselves getting ready to arrive late at someone else’s coronation. They definitely want their look at me moment, and Kate definitely wants to wear a real crown this time.
You are right there, Kathy did not hang around all those years for nothing. If Willy had not been in direct line to the throne she would not have even given him a glance.
Much like the many Dukes who were not invited to kiss the ring at the coronation and pledge fealty to the incoming king, Will and Kate will soon learn that royalty with no arcane rituals or items will quickly lose interest and value to both the public and wealthy peers.
Those who oppose the monarchy won’t change their mind and those that love it will be left disappointed. There is no winning with a “streamlined” coronation
I participate in some royal style groups and a lot of people were quite shirty about the changes that Charles made. Which were appropriate for 2023 in several ways, but they really wanted to see the bling.
I was in despair over the coronation, I wanted bling and tradition and all I got was a sloppy looking king, Harry running off coat hanger in hand, Kate looking like a Disney villain and Rose’s shady shoes!
Perfect recap @interested gawker
Also that all of those people involved in the arcane ceremony are locally powerful grandees who get a lot of mileage from being involved in these events. If the monarchy loses their support, it is truly doomed. Charles knows this and isn’t too worried. Williams thinks it’s all ridiculous. They owe him fealty, he owes them nothing. We’ll see how it goes.
What is the point of a monarchy without spectacle? The symbols of feudalism is the whole point!
Charles’ coronation was just stupid. It gave nothing. Who needs a dull symbolic institution? Show us the jewels ( but then they have to explain how they got those jewels), give us pageantry (but that involves going into the history of certain rituals).
This is the problem they’re backed into- by trying to downplay with the British monarchy is to avoid being held accountable for harm on a global scale they further cement their unsuitability for modern society.
LOL, love the comment about how Kate and Mary spent a lot of time talking at Ascot…..in 2016. Guess they aren’t the royal BFFs the press was trying to make us believe they were a few weeks ago, huh?
William is going to have the big coronation ceremony because he likes being the center of attention. But, at the same time, it will mean he has to show up for it and be on time, and that may be asking a lot.
I truthfully am hoping they latch on to the entire KKKate vs QM narrative. Let them compare and pit those two against each other maybe they can leave our California Princess alone for awhile, she deserves a breather.
They hilariously ignore when kate did a whole visit to Denmark and met with Mary several times during that weekend.
Plus claiming that Kate is no fuss jars with the elaborate faux tiara she wore at the coronation. She could have worn something like what Charlotte did but that is too simple for her.
That was my favorite part, too. These bits aren’t accidents – the people who write this stuff are very good at passive-aggressive sarcasm. In fact, the whole piece is a stab in the back. William doesn’t need to study how abdication works in Denmark in order to slim down a UK coronation ceremony. The UK already has an abdication procedure. The UK coronation has certain necessary bits and other bits that are just for show. But “Ephraim” is really taking a swipe at W&K and their eagerness to take the throne. It’s hugely entertaining.
“Ascot…..in 2016…”
Hahaha! I noticed that!
That was hilarious! Yes, they’re so close since they had one long conversation at a horse race almost eight years ago.
They also met in Denmark more recently when Kate spent her time acting a juvenile fool on a slide instead of spending time with Mary. She even made Mary wait for her tardy ass if I remember correctly. None of that rings a bell to the BM though.
He is just scared of the streets being filled with yellow signs and subjects armed with eggs or worse yet absolutely empty streets. I imagine by the time he is crowned the diehard royalist and old guard will all be on life support or ashes.
I’m just laughing at how kate once spent a lot of time in conversation with mary…..in 2016.
Extra crazy since Kate did a whole visit to Mary in Denmark since then, but apparently there was no conversation to speak of?
Since that was the visit where she showed up late and photographed poorly without any photo-shop at one of the events, they probably want to pretend it didn’t happen. She did go down a slide though.
SummerMoomin, my sentiments exactly. Why harken back to over a decade ago, when you have a more recent visit to emphasize? It’s because Kate was really rude to Mary last year. But more than that why the obsession with trying to create a relationship between Kate and Mary? What the heck is this about? They, William and Kate, simply never seemed to care about the European royals; they appear to swear greater fealty to the middle-eastern despots. It’s because the Europeans don’t have any oil, I mean, no money.
simply never seemed to care about the European royals
Proud Mary, I think the British media is frightened by the Scandinavian houses deep bench of young heirs who might swipe the mantle of royal interest for the general public. They had the advantage of English language press being content mined in the States to put the BRF forward with no real competition but the ‘fairytale’photo ops are increasingly available from the other European royals now. Pretty pictures of exactly the bling and old grand events that translate with a firewall of foreign language journalism that means most of what is unpleasant or scandalous about those families does not get widely reported in the English media. That’s scary for a bunch of British royal experts. Any way they can tie WanK to them until the kids hit their teens will keep BM jobs on life support.
The Danish abdication/ascension will have two carriage rides, so it’s a bit fancier than you are saying. Queen Margrethe will ride to the ceremony in a carriage and return in a car, while Frederik and Mary do the opposite, arriving in a car and leaving in a carriage. I think there will be enough spectacle!
Arrogant Bulliam doesn’t want a POW ceremony (or dress like the Welsh when in Wales – he doesn’t want to look stupid, lol), but the title and the Duchy’s 12+ Million pound annual income, and the assets and power that goes with it, and the Brits/monarchist (nót the Welsh!) are oké with that.
The only thing about the huge ceremonies is the fact that the SM, press expect it.
It is also big business, hotels, street vendors, the endless cheap junk being sold.
William still does not understand that 85% of the population does not care!
We are struggling to get by ourselves.
William truly must find 1 serious charity he can get results with, at minimum.
I’d love to know how well Chucky Boy’s coronation swag sold. I’m just old enough to remember when Chucky married Diana, and the near-hysterical demand for Chuck-and-Di dishes, mugs, tea towels, cake (!), etc. For that matter, are any estimates for sales of royal event loot (coronations, jubblies, weddings, etc.) ever published?
The whole investiture for Charles and the learning Welsh thing was thought up to in an attempt to pacify a Welsh independence movement—it’s not some long tradition. England conquered Wales 1,000 years ago and as long as the English could have their way they didn’t think too much about it. But, Wales became politically restive in the 1960s hence the grand gesture to Welshness, after which everyone fcuked off back to London.
The non-coronation in Denmark is a very different animal to the British ceremonial. In Denmark, legally, the monarch serves at the will of the people and not because of some quasi-religious annointing. The proclamation typically occurs right after the previous monarch’s death because it’s legally required and has never been a ‘fun’ tourist event because someone has literally just died a few hours beforehand. This one won’t be as miserable, but it’s not party time either.
Exactly. PM Lloyd George, who was Welsh, pitched it to George V. So the future Edward VIII had one in 1912. Then Charles. That’s it. It’s like eton all over. There’s *no* great tradition.
Prince Edward later edward the eighth disliked the ceremony especially the medieval outfit he had to wear. He called the outfit thst preposterous rig.
A Coronation has also a nasty whiff of the old absolutist rule in Denmark, and it was deemed better with something that puts the Monarch in his/her place, i.e. below the PM and the government.
William and Kate should just do the ascension ceremony instead of the coronation. I think the public will be okay with that.
I can’t see KM ever being queen, W is champing at the bit now to be shot of her. It can’t be dragged out much beyond this year.
Might explain her Party Pieces faux tiara at Charles’s coronation, she knew it would be the closest she was ever getting to the throne.
Watch all they want. The Danish monarchy is vastly different. Size for starters. The British monarchy has a whole other page for “residences”. And why do they keep playing up a relationship with Crown Princess Mary. She sounds like more of an acquaintance that Kate is obsessed with.
Maybe because the BM is searching for(-dirt-) content? If Mary, a photogenic English speaker originally from the Commonwealth, has contact to the PoW, then the PoW has interesting information to feed the tabloid media beast with. The emphasis on Mary in Britain is probably a hint for the PoWs to invite the Danes for another visit to Britain.
How odd these parasocial relationships are of the commenters here (and the ones who are staunchly on Will and Kate’s side). People you don’t know and will never meet, events you have no idea happened or didn’t, personalities you assume with no actual interaction, for people who neither know nor care that you were ever born.
And the intensity of the emotions! People who are truly furious about the assumptions that they are making and then identify with the group of people who also have these strange parasocial relationships. And then angrily deride the group that doesn’t believe the same assumptions, but have their own that pits the groups against each other! . It really is fascinating reading the comments.
I dont think it’s fascinating/emotional for the reasons you assume (tho your derision is interesting).
this is literally our generation’s Wolf Hall. we are seeing history in action- the fall of monarchy, the unraveling of a patriarchal colonial worldview, the impact of social media and the internet, the cult of celebrity and how we tell stories about ourselves and our heroes, criminality, racism, and the ways our economy and world views are interwoven with all of the above.
it’s better than fiction! how can you not be entertained? (written in voice of TSwift iykyk)
honestly save your contempt for something better (er worse hahahaha) and maybe get off the gossip blog if you think people are too emotional about the topics they obviously cover here lolz.
Well put, @gah. @Barbara: if we’re so risible, why are you here?
Fabulous summation (and response) @GAH
Barbara, what you call ‘parasocial relationships’ are rooted in the bm’s and the brf’s racism, sexism, every ‘ism’ and their continued brutal coverage of Harry and Meghan. They are the ones who created the division, and they are the ones who make sure it continues. Perhaps your attention should be directly on those two entities and not on the people who are more interested in an equitable playing field.
Your derision would be properly placed if you did so.
Exactly
I suppose the same could be said about historians – how odd it is that they spend so much of their lives studying and learning about people whom they can never meet. And how odd it is that historians have passionate arguments over this historical detail or that.
I have very little interest in celebrity gossip – a celebrity divorce is the same as my neighbor’s divorce – but the British monarchy is a millennium-old institution that has had profound political, social and cultural influence around the world. Watching it shrink into pettiness is like watching the Fall of the Roman Empire in real time.
Good point
The institution of monarchy especially the UK monarchy is behind some of the worst crimes in history, including genocide, slavery and still negatively affects people to this day. (E.g. children who are starving in the UK while money from the taxpayer is directed to the Windsors)
This isn’t just commenting about celebrities but about people who are greedy for power and try to project an image that says otherwise.
Analyzing how so many are blind to this and keep supporting something that directly keeps them in a lower social position is what we should be trying to understand.
TOB has always used the excuse of “modernizing” or “streamlining” the monarchy whenever there are aspects he wants to avoid. I’m sure he won’t mind the fuss and bother of the vast wealth that comes with the crown, just the silly robes. And I think the main point here is that he’s hoping CHARLES will be inspired to abdicate once he sees the Danish example which, pfffft good luck with that.
But I somehow can’t believe that William would truly be able to do away with the fuss entirely. Otherwise, his coronation would appear to be a much smaller event than, say, the Wales attendance at the Top Gun film premiere.
What if the press and/or Tories have kompromat on Charles and force him to step down? William is more eager to play ball with Putin and the fascists. Coup d’etat could be in the workings with press slowly bringing up the idea ahead of time to determine its viability and popularity. He may even be more compromised than Charles. Although I wouldn’t put it past Charles to take out William. He and Camilla are very strategic i.e. a helicopter accident. It will only be eight years before George reaches the age of majority. Don’t count Charles out. He can be ruthless when he wants to be especially if he believes Will is a danger to the institution.
Not like I care what happens to chuck or his horse ,but if I were both of them I would hire extra security because we all know that when wank doesn’t get his way , when you don’t do what he demands of you , he hits you. Harry dog bowl incident chuck, remember that? Also those pictures of wank that Kaiser chooses will never not be funny. The head . His head should be studied
Insert eyeroll here.
Watch it all you want, #2 & wife. Quit trying to make fetch happen. You aren’t going to remove your precious papa till he dies. If you try to say or do otherwise, you will end up bringing down the monarchy as the last straw. History is not going to be kind to you or your papa, regardless.
Smh your family tolerates and includes a pedophile who is so revolting I cannot fathom how he is even allowed near his own grandchildren. He belongs in jail, disgraced and stripped of everything.
Meanwhile, the most worthwhile, genuine person related to you has been treated like a pariah by you and your racist family. He has a beautiful, intelligent wife who loves & respects him, & both of them are admired around the globe for all they do to help others. You may be the heir–but you will never be loved around the world the way he is; the way she is; the way your mother was.
Watch that transfer of crown all you want. Empty words. You aren’t going to make that happen.
Haha, if Kate makes it to the coronation, her tiara is going to be so huge it will be visible from space.
😂😂😂
An abdication will never happen, IMO. Not only will KFC keep the crown until his death, but I really don’t believe that they want their personal finances to be known. My understanding is that their personal wealth will be taxed if it isn’t passed down by KFC’s death.
Who is anyone trying to fool?
Charles will never abdicate. Apart from the one, British monarchs don’t and as far as I know it has already been agreed that there will be no ceremony officially proclaiming William Prince of Wales.
And hoping his own well-publicized affair would get Dad to abdicate. But which girlfriend or boyfriend will it be?