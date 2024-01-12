Denmark’s Prince Joachim will attend the abdication without his wife or kids

In September 2022, just weeks after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe decided that her own royal house needed some upkeep. She announced, seemingly out of nowhere, that she was stripping the royal titles and styles away from four of her grandchildren. The four kids were Prince Joachim’s children, the children of Margrethe’s second son, “the spare.” Joachim and his second wife Marie were incredibly hurt by the queen’s decision, and they gave tearful interviews questioning the wisdom of removing royal titles. Margrethe ended up apologizing to Joachim but she didn’t change her mind. In 2023, Joachim and Marie moved from France to America, where Joachim now works as some kind of government/military attaché with the Danish embassy. It felt and looked like a permanent exile for the Danish spare. Well, here’s further confirmation of that – Joachim will attend this weekend’s abdication event, but his wife and children aren’t coming.
Prince Joachim of Denmark will attend the abdication of his mother Queen Margrethe without his wife and children.
Queen Margrethe’s second son and his wife, Princess Marie, relocated to the United States last year with two of their children nine months after the monarch stripped Prince Joachim’s four kids of their royal titles, and Hello! has reported that Prince Joachim will attend her abdication day events on Sunday solo.
“Prince Joachim will be there, but the children go to school, there is no special reason,” a palace spokesperson told the outlet. The rep added that Princess Marie will stay in Washington, D.C., where they now live, and that Prince Joachim will leave Denmark the next day.
Prince Joachim is a father of four, and shares his two eldest sons, Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, 21, with his first wife Alexandra. They divorced in 2005 after a decade of marriage, and Joachim remarried in 2008. He and Marie went on to welcome a son and daughter — Count Henrik, 13, and Countess Athena, 11.
[From People]
It’s very “Prince Harry attending his father’s coronation.” Meghan didn’t go, neither did Archie or Lili. Granted, in Denmark, they’re not doing some big coronation or anything involving pomp or fuss. The whole thing will be done in a bureaucratic way, with Margethe signing a document and then (presumably) King Frederik X signing something or some kind of proclamation being made by the prime minister. It would be interesting to hear if Princess Marie or Joachim’s children were even invited. Anyway, “the children go to school, there is no special reason” is very frosty. There are still a lot of hurt feelings for the way everything went down.
Why bother when there isn’t a coronation. It’s just a simple signing of a document so why drag everyone there. Sure he does seem upset but there isn’t a big enough reason to take kids out of school and get them there just for a document signing and maybe a festive dinner party afterwards.
Yeah, what family wants an excuse to have dinner together and try to maintain / develop a connection with the kids that they haven’t seen in forever?
Geez. These people. It’s really sad.
I agree. If they were still in France, sure, but considering the length of the flight plus the time difference and just for a short trip with no major events/parties and the kids need to get back to school? It’s practical, it just seems worse because of the emotional decisions and reactions of the last 2 years.
Especially since the whole family was just in Denmark celebrating christmas together
Well, i’m sure that Marie was invited, but she did queen Margrethe (and Frederick) a Meghan (like, chose not to go to Charles’ conArnation). That’s good on her part, given her/their treatment by the queen, and her husband seems to back her.
Yep, it’s just one short ceremony. Frederick will go to the palace, sign the paperwork, then the prime minister (a woman) will read the proclamation from the balcony, saying that Frederick is the new monarch, who will then wave at the royal adoring peeps below, who came at the palace, and that’s it.
There will be two carriage rides as well, Margrethe arrives in a carriage and then Fred and Mary depart in one. I agree that not thrilling for Henrik and Athena, but Marie should still be there as a Princess supported by Danish taxpayers money.
School is not open on Sunday in the US and schools are closed for MLK day. Hurt feelings are still there and the royal spox should have come up with a better story.
Exactly. Monday is a national US holiday. Are the older kids still living in Denmark? A compromise could be to attend with them, but as I said on another post, this family seriously DGAF.
So yet another monarchy with messed-up family issues. A very good reason to abolish all monarchies. So suddenly some grandchildren’s blood isn’t “royal” even though they descend from the exact same line as the ones who are?
It’s already in progress, we are now watching the beginning of the end of all this Royal Brigade 😵😵
Hopefully.
It’s a holiday weekend here in the States. I’m sure the kids school is closed for MLK Day. They could easily have gone.
He isn’t on the Civil List?
Yes, he is. His job is defense attache but his salary ect comes from the civil list
Yep. We still pay for him – and jobs have been found for him (where they don’t have to pay for him).
However, he has a very large private fortune after selling his estate. He is estimated to be the Danish royal with the largest private wealth but he’s adamant that he won’t give up his taxpayer funding and he was very angry that people dared criticizing him when he didn’t fulfill the administrative rules for this apanage when he moved abroad (i.e. he should have asked Parliament for permission). That’s when he and his wife threw a public temper tantrum about having to live in France (her homeland) and that people shouldn’t criticize him because he loves Denmark. He has always been very entitled and he has pretty much been handed everything his entire life – and when he didn’t get his way (doing more royal work) then he got angry.
I may be in the minority here, but I think that just because a government decides to fund members of a royal family, that doesn’t mean the public has a say in their private lives. It’s just creepy and unhealthy. If the money is for a certain level of work, that should be agreed to by both sides. Definitely not a royalist, my Irish self would love to see the whole lot cashiered. I’ve just seen how people think they should be able to control the lives and spending if government workers because “I pay their salary.” It’s the same here, and kinda ugly. Get rid of them or put up with them.
That wasn’t why he was criticized. He did obey the rules and when he was criticized for that, he and his wife brought their private life into it. His whole attitude was “how dare we criticize he for not doing his due diligence in relation to the formalities regarding taking his apanage abroad, he loves Denmark! (and is royal)”. Don’t care about his private life – but he could at least respect the formal processes, especially when he is generously funded and simply handed job after job. His attitude just came across as very disrespectful of the public and the government that fund him.
Joachim is no longer the spare and personality-wise, absolutely not a Prince Harry!
Look, the Dutch have a similar system to the one Margrethe instituted in Denmark. I honestly think it’s much better—it would have taken care of the whole Andrew issues in the UK, for instance. Technically Royalty is unfair. The first-born has a different position than the rest of the family…which is why I question why monarchies still exist (even though I live in one and accept that this is the way it is).
The Danes shouldn’t be forced to support Joachim any more than they have to, and this guy should have accepted this by now.
I mean, it seems like its a very cut and dry event, is there even going to be a reception or anything afterwards? Joachim attends to support his brother and mother and the passing of the crown but why drag the kids to something that seems fairly boring if you dont have to?
Their grandmother literally stripped them of their titles and they are expected to fly half a world away to smile and wave at her and their philandering uncle? Hurtful actions have consequences that last. I wouldn’t subject my children to that either, especially if they are adjusting well in their new home.
It’s interesting that Marie had lot to say about Meghan and Harry’s situation when she knew nothing about what they went through. Now, here she is having to go through the same things.
Yep. She certainly couldn’t practice what she preached to H&M when Titlesgate first went down, so hopefully she does better and stays completely silent this time around.
I love KARMA. Marie is getting her comeuppance. She needs to keep her trap shut about Meghan and Harry.
Exactly. I lowkey hollered when I saw the announcement that they were moving to America too. I was like “Huh, funny how that works”.
I know there’s this big talk around the entitlement of CP Frederik but Marie and the second born (I can’t think of how to spell his name off the top of my head and am too lazy to look it up) have always seemed like entitled pieces of work to me, no matter how many “b-b-b-but Mary was a GOLDDIGGER and FORCED HER BRO AND SIS TO LEAVEEE” stories I have to see.
These royals really think that they are doing something/making hard decisions for the sake of the country when they remove titles or shift people around. It’s all make-believe, people. They are literally hurting family for an entirely fake and fraudulent institution. Royals are not elected, not known for intelligence or solving problems or ingenuity, or caring. They are literally known only for being born and yet pretend that they have important work to do.
And for having embarrassing extra marital affairs! Just like garden variety celebrities.
I agree with this totally. She hurt her son and grandchildren so deeply, and for what reason? Her action didn’t actually change the monarchy, but she did put her other grandchildren (and son) in their place, didn’t she?
It’s not like she reduced the money that funds them, either. It’s the same money for fewer “royals”. So she stripped titles away from blood princes and a princess FOR NOTHING. Like, it accomplished NOTHING. Less than 1 year later and she decided to abdicate in favour of her Heir.
I read somewhere that Joachim’s children would lose their HH Prince/ess titles as soon as they turned 25, so there was no real reason to remove them before they reached that age. Will Frederik do the same to Isabella’s, Vincent’s and Josephine’s children? Because they are all Spares and their children will be in the same position as their cousins are now.
Joachim is still paid an apanage from the Danish taxpayers, he doesn’t earn a salary, and if he did his salary would be a lot less than he is currently getting as a royal. Margrethe didn’t chance Joachim’s status or money at all, she changed the status of his children, true, which really upset him. But he’s still getting the income of a royal.
The titles thing was a mess. Historically, Danish royals loose their royal titles when they married commoners. However, that strategy looks really bad now, especially when both Prince Joachim and CP Frederik married commoners and kept their titles. On the other hand, the institution clearly doesn’t want more and more people having royal titles with each generation. So the compromise was them loosing their royal titles at 25. However, Joachim really opposed them loosing their royal titles at all and that he wouldn’t compromise, so Daisy did it all at once.
However Daisy went about it in a stupid manner because I think she doesn’t like confrontation so she hurt a lot of feelings. The children still retain their aristocratic titles.
This feels like a silly question but why does the institution not want more and more people having royal titles with each generation? Does it change the amount of money that goes to the danish royal family? Is it bc it dilutes the specialness of royal titles if too many people have them?
I think the thing we overlook is the context—-
The queen died, CP Mary was publicly uninvited randomly from the funeral, the Danish Queen met with Charles—a man with his own family issues and reported attempts to find ways to legally strip his spare son and kids of INHERITED rights—at the events around the funeral…
And then, suddenly, days later, DQ strips her grandkids of titles that IIRC were set to phase out at a later date.
She didn’t do it for nothing. The questions are what role did Charles play, was that meeting why Mary was so publicly uninvited, and what incentive did Charles give her to set precedent for non-treasonous title removal?
Lmao. The talks about the titles had gone on for 6 months beforehand! It has nothing to do with Charles. Not everything has to do with the BRF. The Swedish king also stripped his grandchildren not in the direct line of succession of their princely titles.
100% agree.
Abolish them all and use that obscene money for something more meaningful. Office supplies, anything.
I gather the Danish press hasn’t gone on an unhinged campaign smearing the prince and his family?
No. Joachim has never been popular and has always acted stuck-up and entitled. And people don’t exactly love when he gets angry over the public debating why we are paying for him and his family when they live abroad, never did much royal work and he has a large private fortune.
Thank you.I think people put their Sussex feelings on Joachim and Marie. The situations are different and so are the personalities. Oh boo hoo the grandkids are only Counts/Countesses now. The Danish monarchy has been small. Soon there would be eight royals in the next generation. Most of whom would do no work. Or conversely could be on the dole. Just take care of it now and let Fred start his reign fresh.
@BQM It’s probably not something that we as untitled people would understand, but I imagine there is hurt there. These are Queen Margarethe’s grandchildren just as much as those who were born to the heir are. To a regular person, I think it would be like your parents saying only your older sibling and his children could use your surname any longer, because they are the important members of the family. That would have to be hurtful. It would feel like being lesser and not belonging. This is what makes monarchy so disgusting. However badly Joachim and Marie behave, these are the grandchildren who lost the titles. Have they behaved unseemly?
Equality, the oldest of Joachim’s kids was merching his title, appearing on runways and magazines and telly ads as Prince Nikolai of Denmark. There was an especially egregious ad for Raffles hotel that left me fully expecting he would have his title removed eventually.
Umm, is it necessary to cast aspersions upon the 20-something eldest son of Prince Joachim? 🤔 He was born a prince. As a young man he got into modeling due to his handsome good looks. Prince Nikolai of Denmark is who he was at the time. The royal title was part of his identity since birth. Why shouldn’t he have used it when he was exploring work as a model? Hasn’t Nikolai now moved on to other career pursuits? The situation you describe surrounding Nikolai’s youthful modeling phase only points out the complexities and the anachronism of being royal in the 21st-century.
Furthermore, I wouldn’t describe Nikolai’s runway and commercial modeling adventures, nor even his Raffles Hotel ad as bringing any harm or shameful notoreity to the Danish monarchy. I believe his time in modeling brought a bit of positive interest to the Danish royal family. On the other hand, the scandalous reports, complete with accompanying photos of Crown Prince Fredrik’s recently alleged extramarital affair have certainly brought some tarnish and undesirable gossip and speculation.
Nah, Marie was just over in Denmark for New Year’s. I don’t think this is anything but the children have to go to school.
It’s clear that the Danish “spare” is being “Harry’d”. It also clear from the low key event that the Danish monarchy, like the one in Britain, is completely unnecessary.
Not the same situation. Joachim and Marie are more like how the BP portrays Harry and Meghan than what Harry and Meghan went through. They never worked much, can’t take any kind of criticism (i.e. debate about his funding) and they engage with the absolutely scummiest tabloid in Denmark. A tabloid that committed several illegalities and that prints nude pictures of women without their consent.
100%
^^ Eh, part of this simply smacks of a somewhat similar case of a Queen with larger-than-life duties who didn’t have enough quality time to spend raising her children. Plus, the dynamic of heir vs spare apparently took a wrong turn when the young brothers, Frederik & Joachim, grew up. I saw a documentary on Frederik which indicated he was very close to Joachim when they were young boys. Joachim apparently has struggled with his second-born spare status, so it appears no one counseled him effectively in how to deal with it. Sadly, it appears that Joachim grew up with a sense of unearned entitlement.
Again, such a ‘spare’ label and a diminished secondary royal role expectation is ill-defined and an anachronism in current times. Prince Harry had the benefit of a close, loving bond with a mother who tried to prepare and protect him before her death when he was a pre-teen. After her loss, Harry certainly suffered with debilitating grief coupled with an identity crisis as spare to his brother, the heir. Fortunately however, Harry’s capacity for growth, his expansive personality, the early bond with his mother, and his time serving in the military, in addition to his being nurtured by helpful mentors, led to him finding strong purpose and meaning to his existence. Plus, he had the courage and resilience to cut ties with the abusive U.K. monarchy in order to protect his family and his personal well-being.
Truly, the fact that Harry has turned out to be a highly functioning, self-sufficient member of society is the only real success story of the British monarchy. It’s wild how the media on Salty Isle have cartwheeled to try and change the narrative.
Joachim seems like he’s a big baby, but Fred is no shining example to live up to either. It’s about time for all monarchies to be abolished.
Definitely. Joachim was never annoying. Ridiculous. He certainly wasn’t Andrew. No, they’re just insulting him and trying to make him look bad. That’s why the only one who should have a role and funding should be the eldest Christian. The others should go and find jobs. Well, they could all go for all I care, but the Danes like their monarchy and defend it blindly.
It’s weird how similar Mary and Marie look. If they are not in the same photo I honestly have trouble telling them apart
Yeah. They look alike and basically have the same name. It is a weird coincidence.
Their birthdays are really close together too- I think they’re like two days apart?
They may wear fancy hats and unearned medals, but it doesn’t seem that she has raised sons who are very admirable. But it seems unnecessarily harsh to declare that only some of her grandchildren aren’t as royal as they were the day before.
The two youngest are in school but Joachim’s two oldest children with his previous wife Alexandra are adults and presumably didn’t move to the US. There’s no need to as they are legally adults. Quick Wikipedia lookup: Nikolai (24) moved to Australia in 2023 to do a semester at a university which I find interesting given his Aunt Mary’s connections to Australia. Felix (21) got into the Danish military school in 2021 but it looks like he didn’t complete his military studies and left in 2022. Nikolai also tried to do military school but dropped out after 2 months. And it seems both of them dabble in modeling. I hope they both find successful careers and figure out what they’d like to do, unlike their dad who seems to struggle to find a role for himself. I don’t know if Felix and Nikolai are currently in Denmark but if they are and don’t attend the abdication with their dad, I find that interesting. Clearly there are still hurt feelings all around regarding their grandmother’s decision to downgrade their royal titles. We also don’t know if all of Mary and Frederik’s children will attend apart from Christian who is the heir.
I think Nikolai is still in Australia (he said that he discussed his move with Mary, asking for advice, etc.)
Both Nikolai and Felix were pressured into the military by their father, who doesn’t like them working as models (something that Nikolai apparently let slip at a party and someone told the tabloids. Apparently, he feels that his father has very definite ideas about what his sons should do with their lives and that causes some conflict with his two oldest sons who are adults now).
That’s interesting given Joachim seems lost and doesn’t know what quite to do himself as a spare though it seems he’s had quite a bit of a successful military career (hence the pressure to have his own sons go into the military). A bit hypocritical to be lecturing his sons about what they should do in life when he seems to be struggling about his role himself. They basically gave him a position at the Danish Embassy in Paris to keep him busy and out of their hair. And then when that ended they sent him to the Danish embassy in DC. If Nikolai and Felix want to be Insta models or just plain models or go into entertainment, I say why not, they aren’t the heirs. They have the platforms for it.
Joachim has always come across as very entitled – and his royal status means a LOT to him. He gives the same vibes as his father who whined about not becoming King when he married a Queen.
From the comments, I’m getting the vibe that Joachim is more of a prince Andrew-style spare than a Harry-style one. Minus the pedophilia but bonus on the entitlement. It also seems that all the kids would lose their titles at 25 anyways or am I misunderstanding that part? Which makes me question why they needed to be stripped if they were going to eventually lose them anyways.
Joachim was apparently being incredibly difficult about the issue. He wouldn’t accept them loosing the royal titles (they still have their aristocratic titles) – and the Palace and the Queen lost their patience. Still, she could have done it in more delicate manner, telling the children why (at least the ones old enough to understand).
The only thing this one has in common with Harry is that he’s a second child as well that’s it! He’s entitled and arrogant basically a stereotypical rich man.
Yep. Joachim is entitled and arrogant with a very thin skin – and his wife was VERY thirsty when she first got with him. She did a whole royal girlfriend roll-out with interview and a photoshoot in a Danish tabloid, which went down very poorly with the public (and most likely within the institution). At the time I just thought she made an innocent misstep -but when she and Joachim went to the tabloids a few years ago (and a very scummy tabloid at that), I changed my view on her. In hindsight I don’t think that initial tabloid was an innocent misstep.
Even Kate did not do this, and she’s probably the thirstiest royal girlfriend of them all.
It seems like Joachim was unheedingly raised with grandiose assumptions. Plus, he doesn’t appear to have the type of flexible, expansive personality needed to navigate difficult challenges and opportunities for personal growth.
Rumor on the royal gossip boards is Joachim found out about the abdication from a friend! Apparently, Marge told NO ONE including the PM until the 28th, all confirmed by the palace. For years, Danish Royal Watchers have described Marge as supremely self centered/absorbed, her and Joachim are the same birds. And the real reason for the whole fubar sitch is because if Fred, the crown prince and regent, has enough time and resources to sneak out, unprotected to see his side piece, then he has enough time and resources to finally be a king, husband, and father. So, if I was Marie I’d pull a Maeghan and say “that’s your family and call when you arrive” while handing over the passport and suitcase.
I think her stepping down was related to the release of the Epstein docs and the unnamed prince mentioned and the fact that IIRC, the release was delayed to remove the names of 1-2 people (not victims) because of who those people were. A king, even a suddenly new one, can’t be touched legally.
That’s what others are thinking, but his name would still come out. Wouldn’t it?
I like Queen (to be) Mary’s dress and the full look ❤️ Always like her style. it’s been consistent throughout, just natural and small changes as she gets older, no dramatic shifts. I wonder if she will just have subtle changes as Queen or will we see an entire new look?
King Frederik X ( to be) looks younger than his brother – no shade – even with his grey beard ( which he wears very well!) but the side by side of the couple , the younger looks older, not that it matters.
Read this somewhat funny & interesting feature in the New Yorker of their Father and his stated wish not to be buried next to Queen Margrethe. 🤭
https://www.newyorker.com/sections/news/in-denmark-is-it-really-that-good-to-be-the-king
That’s because The Prince Consort Henrik didn’t become King when his wife became Queen. He was a former diplomat so one would think that he would understand why (because the title King = Monarch). But he stewed over this for a long time and then did interviews about it and didn’t want to be buried by his wife’s side, because of a title.
Wow, that’s quite a display of pettiness. Prince Charles–excuse me, King Charles–would be impressed.
Maybe it’s his height and bone structure but he actually looks older than Frederik. That family is low key messy too. Anyway, people will read what they will into it but I think they’re still upset about the stripping of titles and maybe the rest of family just don’t want to go.
Martin Luther King, Jr. day is Monday, which is a federal holiday. Their kids will not be in school. If they had wanted to go, they certainly could have. It’s possible that since they were all there for Christmas, they decided the kids didn’t need to go. IDK, but the school piece is not true. I think the ‘not special’ is what is telling. Wow, way to dis your brother!
I don’t remember Prince Joachim’s behavior being nearly as gossiped about as CP Frederick. Joachim seemed more grounded maybe it was the marriage and children, but after CP Frederick married and started having kids, they still pointed the finger at him as the person in blind items. I always believed it was him because I could never see CP Haakon of Norway being the culprit and the culprit was an heir. A Scandinavian heir widely gossiped. I could be wrong maybe Haakon’s a spoiled freak. When Mary got bad press for spending a lot or rudeness, they would be more critical of Marie and did the same with the brothers. Frederick was always more protected, but those blind items. Their faces are turned to the side and that’s the only time they resemble to me. Mary and Marie look nothing alike to me. Mary has such strong features that I don’t see it. Joachim bought a very nice house after his father’s death. I don’t think that means he’s very rich. The house that people bring up again and again as proof he’s horrible was his. Money was raised to fix it up. Prince Anne’s house was fixed up with sovereign grant money and it belongs to her. The Queen bought it. I wonder what people will say if they sell it after her death. If they’ll be upset or not.
He sold his estate in the South of Denmark for 100 million DKR. His mother is reported to have 40 million DKR in private Fortune. Even the reporters who are sympathetic to him say that he prefers to live on his public funding and not touch his private money.
The Danes are way more interesting right now than the Brits. That being said, the Scandinavian monarchies all have big family drama.
There is King Harald of Norway, whose daughter Martha -Louise is gonna marry budget Rasputin, his daughter-in-law, the future Queen was cozy with Epstein and won’t work due to a health condition that many find convenient.
Then there are the Swedes. The King or Papa Gustaf as he is known, is a sexist, misogynist pig who is mad his heir, Victoria, is a female and not his favored son, who married a woman whose shady past included reality tv, nudity and maybe being a kept woman who hates her sister-in-law Madeleine with a passion. Also, Papa Gustaf has repeatedly cheated his wife, whose behavior toward Victoria contributed to an eating disorder.
And well, we all know about the Danes.
The only healthy monarchy seems to be the Belgians and the Dutch.