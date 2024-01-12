Page Six: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce plan to ‘get engaged’ this summer

For months, people have been gossiping about a possible engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Would he propose on her birthday, would he propose over Christmas, will he propose at the Super Bowl? My feeling, from the start of Traylor, was that Travis is in it to win it. He checks every box for her – he’s fun, dorky, he has his own career, he has his own money, he’s not embarrassed to be with her, he’s not obsessed with privacy. He pursued her, which she loves. They seem happy together and he seemed to indicate very quickly in the relationship that he was ready to get serious and lock it down. So, an engagement feels inevitable, but when will it happen? According to Page Six’s sources, Travis and Taylor have already talked about it and they’re planning to “get engaged this summer.”

It might not be such a cruel summer for Taylor Swift. A source tells Page Six that there’s buzz around Swift’s camp that the “Cruel Summer” singer and her NFL star beau, Travis Kelce, plan to get engaged this summer. There are rumors the pair held off from having Kelce pop the question over the winter holidays because “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.” Our source also said he won’t go down on one knee for Valentine’s Day for the same reason.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claimed. But the buzz is, “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.” Swift, 34, and Kelce’s first public appearance was in September when she came to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium for his Kansas City Chiefs game. But Swift subsequently revealed in her Time magazine Person of the Year interview that the duo was actually dating for much longer.

Eh. This seems weird to me, that they would decide, together, to wait to get engaged. It feels too self-conscious, if that makes any sense? They aren’t kids, they’re both in their 30s, and this idea that they would “wait” to get engaged because of the way it would look… I don’t know, it just feels false to me. But what do I know?

PS… Taylor was out in New York yesterday, she was seen going in and out of the Electric Lady Studio, where she’s been recording and re-recording albums for much of the past year. Taylor wore some gear (shoes and a fleece) from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. Unpopular opinion, maybe, but I think Taylor has cute taste in athleisure gear as opposed to her not-great “dressing up” style.