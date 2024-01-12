Page Six: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce plan to ‘get engaged’ this summer

For months, people have been gossiping about a possible engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Would he propose on her birthday, would he propose over Christmas, will he propose at the Super Bowl? My feeling, from the start of Traylor, was that Travis is in it to win it. He checks every box for her – he’s fun, dorky, he has his own career, he has his own money, he’s not embarrassed to be with her, he’s not obsessed with privacy. He pursued her, which she loves. They seem happy together and he seemed to indicate very quickly in the relationship that he was ready to get serious and lock it down. So, an engagement feels inevitable, but when will it happen? According to Page Six’s sources, Travis and Taylor have already talked about it and they’re planning to “get engaged this summer.”
It might not be such a cruel summer for Taylor Swift. A source tells Page Six that there’s buzz around Swift’s camp that the “Cruel Summer” singer and her NFL star beau, Travis Kelce, plan to get engaged this summer.
There are rumors the pair held off from having Kelce pop the question over the winter holidays because “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”
Our source also said he won’t go down on one knee for Valentine’s Day for the same reason.
“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claimed.
But the buzz is, “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”
Swift, 34, and Kelce’s first public appearance was in September when she came to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium for his Kansas City Chiefs game. But Swift subsequently revealed in her Time magazine Person of the Year interview that the duo was actually dating for much longer.
[From Page Six]
Eh. This seems weird to me, that they would decide, together, to wait to get engaged. It feels too self-conscious, if that makes any sense? They aren’t kids, they’re both in their 30s, and this idea that they would “wait” to get engaged because of the way it would look… I don’t know, it just feels false to me. But what do I know?
PS… Taylor was out in New York yesterday, she was seen going in and out of the Electric Lady Studio, where she’s been recording and re-recording albums for much of the past year. Taylor wore some gear (shoes and a fleece) from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. Unpopular opinion, maybe, but I think Taylor has cute taste in athleisure gear as opposed to her not-great “dressing up” style.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – Hollywood’s latest power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, set the night aglow as they arrived hand in hand at the SNL after party at Catch Steak in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Hollywood’s latest power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, set the night aglow as they exit hand in hand from the SNL after party at Catch Steak in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelse
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelly surprise the Saturday night live afterparty at Catch Steak, joining host Pete Davisson and musical guest Ice Spice for an unforgettable night.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of ‘Swifties’ who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of ‘Swifties’ who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of ‘Swifties’ who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Pop icon Taylor Swift was seen heading to the recording studio, fueling fan speculation about the possible rerecording of ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ as her next album release.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Pop superstar Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios, igniting fan excitement and speculation about her potentially working on the rerecording of ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’. This sighting has fans eagerly anticipating her next album release.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift keeps it cozy in zebra print Ivy Park jacket & matching Ivy Park sneakers as she leaves Electric Lady Studio in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
What a strange piece from Page Six…I really feel like if they make it to a year maybe. Isn’t she still touring in the summer?
This is ridiculous click bait speculation. Must be a slow news week. If TS were planning to be engaged, she would be dropping Easter eggs to her fans through limited-edition album covers and embossing on a purse that might look like a diamond ring if viewed in a mirror under a black light. I guarantee P6 would not be getting insider news ahead of her fans.
as discussed the other day, she doesn’t do Easter eggs for her personal life unless you consider her lyrics “Easter eggs” (they’re not) and hasn’t since 2012 when she was 22.
Actually worth noting that her Easter Eggs tend to be glaringly obvious, not all the coincidences that people go down rabbit holes to find. Wearing green every single day so far in 2024? Easter Egg. A giant neon sign spelling out Lover in a music video? Easter Egg. The crazy stuff that takes five layers of logic are just fans having fun/obsessing, not Taylor. (Also, Arizona is completely right)
Yep. She’s touring in Europe this summer. She seems to schedule in a lot of breaks, and it’s not inconceivable that they could get engaged somewhere beautiful during their tour. But there are ZERO odds that they are leaking this to Page Six. That’s just silly.
Maybe they have discussed how if they can make it work for a year, then they are solid and should get married. But agree that they aren’t running to page 6 with this non-news.
Just wanted to put out there for other commenters and Kaiser that someone (I think in Travis’ camp) issued a quick denial to this via The Messenger. It basically says they’re happy but they have no plans to get engaged in the immediate future. I think that his team really wants to push back against the notion that Taylor has been distracting him during football season.
I’m indifferent, but if she does that stupid “surprised” face she does for everything, I’m going to scream.
that’s not indifference, then. 🙄
Sure it is. She doesn’t care if they get engaged but she’s tired of Taylor’s fake surprise face.
actual indifference would be not caring at all – not caring if she made a surprise face, not commenting on an article about it, just moving on with your life regardless of how it goes down.
if you were indifferent to the engagement, you wouldn’t care about her reaction to the engagement either lol.
@arizona 😂
arent you the biggest swiftie in cb? *-* this is a gossip website girlie, chill.
Color me confused.
Setting aside TS/TK for a moment, isn’t “we plan to get engaged in June” equal to “we plan to get married (aka we’re engaged), we’re just not announcing it yet”
Like, we plan to plan to get married. In word math as I understand it, one of those “plan to”s gets canceled out by the other.
I know people who have done that in real life, and I felt equally confused. they picked out a ring together and both knew they planned to get engaged in Europe on a vacation that summer.
… okay, so you’re already engaged at that point lol. you’re just not wearing the ring yet.
Right? It’s like the couple is engaged to be engaged, or something like that hahaha. I get that maybe for a lot of people if there’s no ring on the finger then it’s not considered ‘official’ but it’s basically splitting hairs at that point.
right? to me, if you have a plan for getting engaged on X date, then you’re basically engaged. It says you’ve discussed marriage and want to get married, she’s just not wearing a ring yet.
One of my daughters and her husband did it like that. For her, it had to be a cute country inn near Chicago in the Fall. Maybe Taylor has always dreamed of getting engaged at a particular waterfall in Hawaii when some tree is in bloom, who knows.
It might have something to do with work and media rollout.
When they get engaged, it’s going to be timed to promote something.
LOl @North of Boston, confused too. Whoever wrote this piece is acting like Travis & Taylor are 18 years old. Promise rings. Cackling. I don’t know, when DH and I got engaged, there wasn’t a plan ahead of time to get engaged. It was a moment in time that had nothing to do with birthdays, holidays, work schedules, whathaveyou……. It was a moment of love and if that takes them there, love it. Love is good.
**Love is good as long as you’re not a creeper/stalker/all the other horrible things that come with false love. Hate having to qualify that.
I don’t really get why they (celebs in general) have to get engaged that quickly? Why not date/being a couple for 3-5 years to really get to know the other person… you simply don’t know much about a person after a couple of months. Relationships change, you change, divorces are messy and a lot of paperwork.
People in their 30’’s don’t need 5 years to know if this is someone you want to be around.
Because they’re 34 and know what they want?
I highly doubt that. You are even more of an individual with a ton of experiences. There is A LOT to get to know. You don’t know that after a minute. (I‘m 34 so I fall exactly into that age category.
While I can see this, I actually can’t see how these two know each other that well at this stage – given their schedules, I doubt they’ve managed to spend that much actual time together.
Maybe she wants kids? Unfortunately women have a limited time to do it naturally, yes a lot of women have babies when they’re older, but its harder on the body and has more risks.
Understand that, no need to get married before. I don’t really care what they do and wish them the best – I genuinely wonder though why there’s always a rush to marry rather quickly. The honeymoon phase of a relationship is not really (solely) an indicator for how it’s going to be.
But I guess she wants to experience the marriage thing – just stating that, no shame. Also there are PR factors…
Yeah agree that you don’t need to get married to have a kid, especially if you have the combined wealth, resources, and connections that these two do–like there’s no financial necessity there.
And on that note, I think rich people get married (and divorced for that matter) so easily because they have the money for it. Regular folks think of the financial implications because weddings and divorces are typically $$$ so it’s not a decision made lightly or on a whim.
@Herrgreter, yeah no technical need and if people don’t want to be married than fine. But having a child with someone if a lot more of a commitment than agreeing to marry them, so if you’re not sure if you’re compatible enough to marry them then having kids together may not be the best idea. Sort of strange to me to suggest that they should wait for marriage to test things out but sure go ahead and jump into having kids together.
@ Herrgreter-
We got engaged after dating for eight months, then married 8 months later. That was in 1995. It can work out just fine- and we were a bit younger at 29 & 33.
I totally agree! Knowing what you want is one thing; knowing a person — really knowing and seeing a person —is entirely another. In my opinion, deciding to get married should be made with a clear head and not whilst fueled with dopamine and other fuzzy love hormones. Studies show the dopamine stage lasts anywhere from 3 months to 4 years. After that, being “in love” takes work and commitment. It’s not to say it can’t work if people marry while still starry-eyed, but the decision to marry after seeing and feeling the worst and still being committed is much more based on reality and what real love is actually all about.
Sounds about right to me, but I still doubt that the “source” is from either of their camps.
Discussing the direction the relationship is headed in seems smart and reasonable.
Aiming for the one-year mark is cute. That first podcast episode where Kelce first spoke about attending Eras tour/the bracelet was July 26 so if their anniversary is in July they moved fast!!
Time will tell when they get engaged. They are both old enough to decide what and when they do something.
I don’t trust the source but I could absolutely see this. They both are planners, strategic and busy people. I could see them talking about marriage, kids, what kind of lives they want relatively early on. When you are in your thirties, you have dated and lived enough to have a sense of what you do or don’t want.
Given how planned and regimented each of their lives are due to their careers, I can totally see them talking and deciding that it makes sense to get engaged some time over the summer.
I had two type A non celebrity friends get engaged like this years ago. They were both in their thirties, knew right away that the other person was the one they wanted to build a life with, they got together in winter and by spring, they were openly discussing getting engaged sometime in the fall.
This seems off to me, I think they seem to have it together as a couple and are very into each other,but they plan to get engaged on their one year anniversary??So like they are basically engaged to be engaged or something idk. I like Taylor the older I get (Folklore,Cardigan) and I think she has probably found her guy this time,but that seems a little “staged” even for two people in the limelight.
But I like finding the surprise and happiness in the every day and not having things so planned so maybe I’m being a sceptic here based on my own preferences but whatever.I wish them well.They are pretty cute together .
I wouldn’t read too much into this. Page Six has no legitimate source with Taylor or Travis’ team — Taylor’s team only source articles through People or ET (or even news outlets like CNN). This is just clickbait.
Very normal for millennials to already have a venue booked before getting engaged. Personally, I’m a millennial that got engaged “late” at age 29, after only knowing the guy 5 months. Everything was planned (he still managed to shock me with a proposal btw by jumping a month ahead on that one). We were married within the year. Side note that it’s 8 years + 2 kids later and we are really happy.
I’m a millennial (same age as Taylor) and I do not know a single person that had their venue booked before they were engaged. I know people that had an idea of where they’d like to get married before getting engaged, but not booked! that seems really odd.
if you already have the venue booked, you’re engaged already! you’ve made a commitment and plan to get married. that’s the whole point with engagements haha.
I knew who I wanted as our wedding photographer before we got engaged, but we were in the middle of engagements and wedding season for friends and family and I saw one photographer and really loved her work. I told my then-boyfriend “This is going to be our wedding photographer!” and he said “Sounds good.” We had been talking about getting engaged for a while, we even settled on the fall of 2009, But he waited way too long to propose. like you don’t talk about getting engaged and look at rings multiple times and then wait 8 months to propose. We watched like 7 of his cousins, and his sister, get engaged and set wedding dates the fall until there were no more dates to be had. I was about to give him an ultimatum, but he did eventually propose in May 2009. He owns up to taking too long. I never said anything to him at the time but he heard about it from his friends and family.
Way too long of a story, but bottom line, I already knew who I wanted for our photography and a few of the wedding details. I’d been a bridesmaid 6 times before we got engaged, it was top of mind. But we didn’t have a venue in mind, certainly not booked. I think if you book a venue, you’re engaged honestly! I did call the photographer the day after we got engaged. LOL. We planned the wedding in 8 months, and got married 14 years ago (Jan 10, 2010).
To bring this back to Tay/Trav, I think this is a made up story, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re planning things.
Seems like an educated guess on Page Six’s part. If Travis does want to propose this year the latest he realistically do it is July because the football season starts at the of July and most players want to avoid big personal news like that happening during the season if they can control it. His own brother has talked about proposing when he did because the football season was about to start and he didn’t want to wait untill after another season. So you get engaged no late than July so you can get married in the following off-season.
I really hope I’m wrong but I just don’t see them going the distance. Hiddles was excited to date her but she just ran off with private moody Joe who ended up being the longest relationship she ever had.
Hiddles was very clearly the rebound guy after she broke up with Calvin, and then everything blew up with Kanye. just like Matty was the rebound guy after Joe. it makes sense that she’d get into a serious relationship after the rebound.
she said herself meeting Tom was basically an excuse to end things with Calvin.
I agree that those two men were rebounds AND I think Taylor has grown so much since 2016 and seems to have realized her worth and that she deserves better treatment in a “true” relationship. At least I hope that she has 🥲 I’m a big fan of Taylor and Travis individually and really like them as a couple.
Don’t get me wrong I love them as a couple and hope they get married and have Kelce babies.
I actually think this is the one thing Taylor is gonna keep to herself – I think they’ll show up already married at some point and we won’t know in advance. She’ll finish her tour dates and vanish for a while (she’s been wearing a ton of green so probably we’ll see another Taylor version before she dips out). I don’t think she has any desire to have helicopters and drones circling on her wedding day – I think she’ll release a song with a video that ends with them smiling and walking away from the camera and we won’t see her for a while afterward. I think she and Blake have a lot in common – hard working and independent but also really content to just be homebodies on their own terms.
Agree that she will keep it on the DL, if it ever happens. Not sure I agree with your assessment of Lively though…homebody yes but hard-working? Ehhhhhhh….not sure that’s how I’d describe her.
I got engaged relatively fast (after 6 months of dating) so I’m not judging getting engaged after a year or even talking about marriage after 6 months. But it does seem to me that the past few months have been a whirlwind for them between her South american tour and his NFL season and the next few months are going to be a whirlwind with playoffs and then her European tour – so my guess is they might take a few months just to be together after that before announcing anything.
this outfit is so much better than the green dress and boots, LOL.
The look would look better w colored sneakers – maybe green or something. Fleece is cute but conflicts w sneakers or maybe sneakers just add nothing. Igot engaged fast b/c I was 33 after like 9 months of dating. We didnt know each other well enough but believed the oh you know in your 30’s. Probably living in the middle ground of getting to know someone may work. Make sure you know each others stance on finances, living situation, how they fight (silent treatment or not) kids/adoption, religion….blah blah blah. Gottman is a good place to get questions to ask each other.
As soon as football season is over, they will get engaged. Probably during or right after Australia part of her tour. The summer timeline was reported to prep fans/media IMO.
Seems to me that this story arose out of DeuxMoi’s – frankly deranged – obsession with Taylor getting engaged. She floated a similar story on her podcast yesterday and then Page 6 ran this article off of the back of that.
As a longtime Swiftie, I am fairly certain that Page 6 of all outlets do not have the inside scoop on Taylor and Travis’ relationship. Taylor’s most commonly used outlet is ET and less frequently, People. I think that Taylor and Travis seem super happy together but an engagement is not on the cards yet. If you’re looking for an update on their relationship which comes from their team’s you’re more likely to get something closer to the truth from this ET article: https://www.etonline.com/travis-kelce-and-taylor-swifts-families-have-never-seen-them-happier-source-says-217275
I have friends who knew they wanted to get married but knew things were moving fast, who basically said they weren’t going to talk about getting engaged until they’d been dating for a year. They just wanted to focus on the here and now rather than fantasies of the future. Worked out for them and my friend counsels everyone else to do the same.
Isn’t that what they said about the last guy? Joe somebody or other? Page Six doesn’t know jack. Maybe some tidbits about the NY Housewives but that’s it.
This is dumb. One, Page Six doesn’t know anything. Mentioning Taylor and Travis gets clicks, that’s all their silly stories are for. Two, they’re both adults, over 30 and experienced with relationships. Maybe they’ve specifically talked about when to get married, maybe not, but I doubt either of them are waiting for some magical date to get engaged.
Sorry but the real Cruel Summer singers were Bananarama and Taylor can only dream of being that good.
If they are planning to get engaged, the dozens of Lawyers from both sides drawing up the
prenup papers are hard at work all ready.
Boy, I hope both of them are smart enough to draw up 100 page iron clad prenups.
Prenups are needed at their income levels.
If they do marry, I wish them well.
Be fun if they eloped and married quietly, then announced it 6 months later.
I love it when big names screw the press/paps out of a pay day.
Didn’t John and Yoko and Paul and Linda all have really small weddings? Registry office? IIRC.
If they start now, the pre-nup will be done and signed by then, that’s like a corporate merger!
I don’t think it’s strange at all to know you are going to get married, actively discuss marriage but not actually be engaged until the proposal. Proposals shouldn’t be surprises or shots in the dark, they should seal the already done deal.
I hope he gets her a really nice piece of jewelry. I get the feeling he doesn’t spring for big ticket items for girlfriends. He should just do it. Taylor would appreciate it.
I don’t think Taylor would be unwise enough to marry I guy she’s been dating only for a few months.
She’s extremely savvy about money and liability, and she wouldn’t expose her fortune like that. She’s had whirlwind romantic flings before; she never made the mistake of letting any of them put a ring on it.
When she marries, she’ll be certain of the guy. And that’ll take a few years.