Lily Gladstone reacts to an Indigenous actor’s criticism of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

When I was writing about Lily Gladstone’s Golden Globe win, I screwed up as I tried to explain why I have such mixed feelings about Lily’s Oscar campaign for Killers of the Flower Moon. Lily is good in the movie and she does a great job with the material. But I have real problems with KOTFM, and my anger towards the movie sort of spilled out onto Lily, because Lily is already picking up a lot of awards for the film. As I explained in our latest podcast, originally KOTFM was supposed to be more about the newly-formed FBI investigating the murders of the Osage people (mostly women). Then Martin Scorsese decided that he didn’t want to tell a white savior story, as in “all of these murders happened and then the FBI came in and saved the day.” But Scorsese’s solution to the “white savior” problem was to refocus the story on the murderers. Instead of an Osage-focused story, instead of centralizing Mollie Burkhart and the Osage families, the film is about the white men who systematically murdered the Osage for years.
All of which to say, I don’t think Lily Gladstone’s Mollie is even “the lead” in the film – it was more about Leo DiCaprio’s character and Robert DeNiro’s character. Lily isn’t the first actor to category hop, but it definitely feels like Lily’s Best Actress wins are papering over the larger problems with KOTFM and the problems with building the narrative in this particular way. Well, I’m not alone in feeling this way. Indigenous actor Devery Jacobs blasted KOTFM several months ago – Jacobs worked with Lily on Reservation Dogs, and here’s some of what Jacobs said about the film:
“Being Native, watching this movie was f–king hellfire. Imagine the worst atrocities committed against [your] ancestors, then having to sit [through] a movie explicitly filled with them, with the only respite being 30 minute long scenes of murderous white guys talking about/planning the killings. It must be noted that Lily Gladstone is an absolute legend and carried Mollie with tremendous grace. All the incredible Indigenous actors were the only redeeming factors of this film. Give Lily her g–damn Oscar. But while all of the performances were strong, if you look proportionally, each of the Osage characters felt painfully underwritten, while the white men were given way more courtesy and depth.”
“I don’t feel that these very real [Indigenous] people were shown honor or dignity in the horrific portrayal of their deaths. Contrarily, I believe that by showing more murdered Native women on screen, it normalizes the violence committed against us and further dehumanizes our people. This is the issue when non-Native directors are given the liberty to tell our stories; they center the white perspective and focus on Native people’s pain,” Jacobs wrote, while later adding: “I would prefer to see a $200 million movie from an Osage filmmaker telling this history, any day of the week. I’m sorry, but Scorsese choosing to end on a shot of Ilonshka dances and drumming? It doesn’t absolve the film from painting Native folks as helpless victims without agency.”
Yeah, I 100% agree with all of this. It’s especially egregious to think of the run-time – with nearly four f–king hours, you couldn’t even center Mollie’s story for an hour? Again, the film is still centered in whiteness – instead of a white savior, we have a four-hour meditation on the white murderers and how THEY feel about murdering the Osage. Well, in a recent profile, Lily was asked about Jacobs’ comments. Here’s Gladstone’s response:
“We’re friends. I crashed on her couch in Toronto when ‘Certain Women’ played at TIFF,” Gladstone said when asked about Jacobs’ criticisms, with Rolling Stone noting the actor’s “face drops” when the topic is brought up. “I don’t want to bring heat back on her for this because I think that’s unfair. Her reaction is hers.”
“Her reaction is a response to a lot of trauma that particularly Native women feel seeing these things for the first time,” Gladstone continued. “I had a lot of time acclimating myself to the script. The Osage people have had their lives to understand this history. The process of making this movie gave a lot of people a chance to speak. Ultimately, Osage reaction is what I care about the most.”
I think Gladstone’s response is fair – clearly, Jacobs is entitled to her opinion, and yet Gladstone is (rightly) proud of the film and her work in it. I also think it’s deeply unfair to put this on Gladstone in any way – she didn’t produce it, she didn’t write it, she didn’t direct it. While it’s fair to ask Lily about Jacobs’ criticisms, I’d like to hear Marty Scorsese and Leo’s reactions too. It felt like Marty rewrote the script specifically to “give” Leo a showy lead role, and from there, all of the Osage stories were marginalized.
Thank you to Devery Jacobs and Lily Gladstone for showing how nuanced, complex, and respectful public discourse can happen.
Wyt men gonna always wyt man. I felt some sort of way just seeing the trailer for KOTFM and now that I’ve read this article, I know why too. I’ll never watch though, I’m sad enough without adding mad along with more sad.
Oh yes, THIS. Every time Marty opens his snide mouth to criticize a Marvel movie, or superhero movies, or Barbie, all I hear is the sniveling of an over-privileged rich, white male who’s pissed that his legacy is being subsumed by other voices. Audiences want more now than yet another overwrought, strongwhitemale-driven drama, which is all he’s capable of. And he chooses to neglect the unique nuance of Marvel or Barbie in expressing new voices in an unconventional format. In Marty’s very small world, only men are worth paying attention to. Women and minorities are just foils.
As much as I liked The Departed, Marty can kindly go f—- himself.
This is such a profoundly bad take. Scorsese has done more to preserve world cinema, particularly by marginalized voices, and get it seen by a white, western audience than almost anyone in the film industry. Have you never heard of his World Cinema Project? Additionally, he has said numerous times that the Osage perspective was not his story to tell, and that he would be thrilled if a native director took up the challenge to tell the story from the native POV. Takes like yours are exactly the problem with an industry oversaturated with mindless drivel that refuses to challenge the viewer.
And takes like yours is why old white guys still pretty much run the world. Scorcese started all those projects for his own ego. Because look here you are doing it again. He keeps trying to make the world believe he’s this great artist. But he just keeps telling the same story over and over. With just different people and places. He’s not curing cancer. He’s making something to occupy people for a few hours. And now at his age he’s totally stuck. Never listening or learning from anyone else.
@Minimoose763
As a First Nations woman, I agree with @SquiddusMaximus here.
He can go fk himself. At least with KOTFM. indigenous voices are saying this movie was WRONG to make.
I don’t know, it sounds a bit disingenuous to me. Scorsese would be thrilled if the Osage told their own story – yet, with his name he sucks up all the oxygen with an almost 4-hour movie. Tell me an Osage filmmaker would get attention, time and money out of Hollywood.
“An Osage director should tell the Osage story” is rich coming from Scorcese. He knows damn well that once he tells the story Hollywood considers it told and no unknown Osage director is going to get a budget of hundreds of millions to retell it. I agree that he refocused the narrative on Dicaprio’s character as Oscar bait which is why it’s so fitting he’s being snubbed.
I don’t think Martin Scorsese had actually criticized Barbie has he? I know he has said that Marvel movies are like, artless but Margot Robbie produced Barbie and was in Wolf of Wall Street and it was shot by a cinematographer that he works with. I believe he said that movies like Barbie (and Oppenheimer) gave moviegoers another option in cinema, rather than all of the Marvels. Not to lose the plot here, and there’s a lot to criticize but he stood up for Barbie
Oliver Stone did but walked it back. I haven’t heard anything from Scorcese about Barbie.
Scorsese knows there won’t be more than one big “native” film in a year, or in an awards season – if he can’t tell the story of the Osage and not just their murderers, then he shouldn’t be involved here. Use your platform to uplift other artists, if it’s important to you.
But then he wouldn’t get his ego stroked. About how brillant he is. Or how much of an artist. He needs to realize that his time has come and gone. And it’s not coming back. And he can’t seem to move on and learn about what is going on today.