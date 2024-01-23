Sofia Vergara: ‘I didn’t want to be an old mom, I feel it’s not fair to the baby’

Many of us were surprised last summer when Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara announced their separation. They ended up filing for divorce, and everything was finalized quickly (they had a prenup), Joe got custody of Sofia’s dog Bubbles and I think Joe walked away with a couple of million. One of the main issues, as it turned out, was that Joe wanted to become a father and Sofia simply wasn’t into it. She’s already a mom, and her son is already 32 years old (she had Manolo when she was 19). Sofia never really talked about that side of her divorce before now, but she’s currently promoting her Netflix miniseries Griselda, and she ended up addressing it with El Pais:

Sofía Vergara is confirming that Joe Manganiello’s desire to have children led to their divorce. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” the actress, 51, recently told El País. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby.” The “Modern Family” star made sure to note that although she “respect[s]” those who wish to welcome children later in life, the path is just “not for [her] anymore.” “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she explained of Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, whom she shares with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez. “I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things,” she said, adding, “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.” But make no mistake; Sofía is open to love again — as long as her next romantic partner has kids of his own. The Emmy Award nominee debuted her relationship with an orthopedic surgeon named Justin Saliman in October 2023. It’s unclear whether he has children.

I feel sorry for her a little bit because this was her second relationship in a row which ended because she basically didn’t want to be a mother again. I think she believed that Joe was fine with it and maybe he was… until he wasn’t. But Sofia has every right to feel this way and if she didn’t want to go through the whole baby rigamarole thing in her late 40s, so be it. That’s her choice.