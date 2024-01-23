Queen Camilla is privately telling King Charles that he needs to ‘slow down’

I usually don’t have many nice things to say about Queen Camilla’s styling and appearance, but her hair is looking very good in these photos. Camilla was out and about on Monday, in Swindon. She visited Deacon & Sons jewelry shop, where she dropped off a Breitling watch for repairs. It felt like Camilla was running an errand for her son and the palace turned it into a royal event, complete with a minor walkabout outside the jewelry shop. Camilla accepted cards for Charles and she told everyone that the king would be fine. Privately, Camilla is apparently telling Charles to slow down?

The King has been told to “slow down” by the Queen amid concerns he is working too hard. His Majesty carried out 516 engagements last year and doctors have instructed him to rest ahead of his procedure for an enlarged prostate. The diagnosis came after ­state visits to France, Germany and Kenya last year. A source speaking to The Sun said: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.” Her Majesty insisted that King was “fine” on Monday, after he was seen driving in Sandringham ahead of hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate. The Queen, 76, was asked about her husband’s wellbeing as she carried out engagements in Swindon, insisting he was “fine” and thanked those who asked. The exchange came during a brief walkabout outside Deacon & Sons jewellery shop, where she dropped off her son’s vintage Breitling watch for repairs.

[From The Telegraph]

I actually believe that Charles will be fine and he’ll just need a few weeks of recuperation and then he’ll be back to work. That being said, Charles and Camilla have both seemed more vulnerable than people were expecting when QEII died. Charles always seemed to be in good health before 2023 – now the courtiers are constantly running around, telling everyone that Camilla and Charles are overwhelmed and they can’t handle the pace of the institution, nor should they be expected to travel, etc. It’s interesting.

One of the funniest parts about Camilla’s walkabout was after everyone asked after the king, Camilla fielded zero questions about Kate. One person told the Telegraph that Camilla is “lovely” but “We didn’t ask about Kate. We forgot about poor Kate.” I kind of think Camilla forgot about poor Kate as well.