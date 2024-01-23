Queen Camilla is privately telling King Charles that he needs to ‘slow down’

I usually don’t have many nice things to say about Queen Camilla’s styling and appearance, but her hair is looking very good in these photos. Camilla was out and about on Monday, in Swindon. She visited Deacon & Sons jewelry shop, where she dropped off a Breitling watch for repairs. It felt like Camilla was running an errand for her son and the palace turned it into a royal event, complete with a minor walkabout outside the jewelry shop. Camilla accepted cards for Charles and she told everyone that the king would be fine. Privately, Camilla is apparently telling Charles to slow down?
The King has been told to “slow down” by the Queen amid concerns he is working too hard. His Majesty carried out 516 engagements last year and doctors have instructed him to rest ahead of his procedure for an enlarged prostate. The diagnosis came after state visits to France, Germany and Kenya last year.
A source speaking to The Sun said: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.”
Her Majesty insisted that King was “fine” on Monday, after he was seen driving in Sandringham ahead of hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate. The Queen, 76, was asked about her husband’s wellbeing as she carried out engagements in Swindon, insisting he was “fine” and thanked those who asked.
The exchange came during a brief walkabout outside Deacon & Sons jewellery shop, where she dropped off her son’s vintage Breitling watch for repairs.
[From The Telegraph]
I actually believe that Charles will be fine and he’ll just need a few weeks of recuperation and then he’ll be back to work. That being said, Charles and Camilla have both seemed more vulnerable than people were expecting when QEII died. Charles always seemed to be in good health before 2023 – now the courtiers are constantly running around, telling everyone that Camilla and Charles are overwhelmed and they can’t handle the pace of the institution, nor should they be expected to travel, etc. It’s interesting.
One of the funniest parts about Camilla’s walkabout was after everyone asked after the king, Camilla fielded zero questions about Kate. One person told the Telegraph that Camilla is “lovely” but “We didn’t ask about Kate. We forgot about poor Kate.” I kind of think Camilla forgot about poor Kate as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Slow down! That family already “works” at a snail pace – if you could even call it work. They are not in any danger of having a heart attack for working to hard, that’s for sure. Gout is probably the only thing they get from eating rich foods. End the Monarchy!
I think it’s just a caretaker Camilla narrative. It is her who actually wants to slow down. I do think that compared to her previous lifestyle, queening makes her travel more, even within the UK and between castles it seems like a lot of moving around. She is also required to be around more people than what she is used to at Ray Mill. Courtiers, wait staff, rpos, rota rats to lick her boots, etc. I don’t she ever HAD to do anythingbin her life and starting that at 76 must be a shock to her system
I agree. She doesn’t want to do a thing and knows that her constant absence (or waiting in the car) looks bad. She was never up to the “job”.
KC’s hands haven’t looked healthy this past year—sort of red and bloated. So QCC may have a bit of a point? However, I also believe with my whole heart that Camzilla absolutely hates her queen job and wants to have taken a huge step back from it yesterday. So there may be some genuine concerns about KC, but there’s definitely a big element of self interest. And yes, it tracks that when something so nasty happened to her DIL health-wise that she’s down for the count for months that Camzilla ignores it. And maybe she even resents the added workload it may cause her?
I was waiting to see if somebody would comment about what royalists call “work” so thank you for being the very first comment ! I know that the number of events that Charles and Anne do are impressive but come on ! They’ve never worked a full day in their life, be serious. Sure they’re old now and they’re expected to slow down but we can’t seriously be saying that hard work is what’s tiring them.
Announce a visit to get TPBs watch fixed and round up some locals so it is counted as a work event 🤦♀️
Exactly, and to me the funniest thing about this is that Charles is precisely that uselessly stupid to work himself to death with busywork he himself created. The phrase ‘work smarter, not harder’ comes to mind. We know the impact of the royals’ “work” is precisely zero, we know they have whole staffs and staff to manage the staff and staff to manage THAT staff. So if this idiotic billionaire wants to toil away for long hours and work his sausage fingers to the bone with the same general results as a toddler playing with a Fisher Price cash register, so be it.
Sorry, I’m replying to @Sunday—thank you for the hilarious picture you paint here! Some of the commenters on this site are so funny! 😂
Look closely, she is wearing 2 different earrings.
Oh, my gosh! She is! I wonder why…
Just like mismatched socks , mismatched earrings are the new fad, according to my granddaughter.
That is a new level of disheveled. And no I don’t think she’s doing it to be part of a trend. I think she accidentally put on two pair of earrings bc she is “overwhelmed” with gin or “overwhelmed” for whatever reason.
Wow! That says a lot. When everyone “forgot” to ask after the health of the most popular royal who is in hospital recovering from major surgery! No wonder Kate’s taking so long to recover; everyone forgetting to pray for her! 😆 😆 😆
Maybe they didn’t forget. They were just terrified what the answer would be.
Her son can’t run his own errands? Is he sick too? 🤔
It’s amazing that the courtiers worked Betty up until the day before she died in her 90s while she apparently had cancer but they’ve spent the last year leaking about how Chuck and Camilla who are two decades younger are so overwhelmed by the work of being monarch. If Charles does less engagements who exactly is going to pick up the slack? We know Camilla, William, and Kate won’t— yet they will not ask for a smaller amount of funds from the government even as the number of engagements and working royals have gone down. It’s ridiculous
Exactly. They did the opposite with QE and propped her up on the balcony. Are they secretly trying to put an end to the monarchy. Charles stepped it up for QE, but PW isn’t stepping it up for KC.
Scobie wrote in Endgame that the institution is basically waiting Chuck out and focusing their hopes on Wails, so it makes sense that they held on to the Queen as much as they could and are now trying to push him out. Apparently they consider him a non starter, he’s been so unpopular for so long that they think Willy is who will save the monarchy.
Nobody has ever accused those people of being smart.
@Ace LOL at the delulu level of anybody believing that Willy is the saviour of the Monarchy when said heir’s go slow over the past few years has now spluttered out completely .Apparently none of his staff can disturb him with while he is ORF for fear of a good telling ORF. Is his theme tune, “I am busy doing nothing, nothing the whole day through, trying to find lots of things not to do?”
Telling Chuckles to slow down hmmm. They worked QEII till the very end. I believe she met with the new lady Prime Minister a few days before she died. I’m not sure Chuckles will slow down.
I’m sure he is going to be just fine, you don’t hear of to many deaths from prostate procedures I imagined the statistics is about as low as it gets. I am pretty sure it is her that wants everyone to slow down and since she runs everything anyways I’m sure we will see it happen soon. Funny how they have now made “anytime there in public” a working engagement now also.
Isn’t this like an endorsement for this jeweler? Isn’t that a big no-no for royals to endorse a business? (s) They pick and choose their press. There was likely an agreement to not ask about Kate, but be sure to ask after Charles. Or the press there were familiar enough with Cam to know she wouldn’t give a fig about how Kate was.
I’m not sure how their official vs unofficial endorsements work, but at least some members of the BRF have given royal warrants to businesses and products. QE ll, Prince Phillip and Prince Charles all did this in the past. I don’t think Princess Diana had this sort of official imprimatur, but she made a point of buying and using British clothing and other products — which often immediately sold out, thanks to her support.
So, I think they DO get to endorse businesses, and I think they get sweet deals and gifts when they do.
Yeah, they do. The sarcasm was because they act as if H&M endorse so much and they endorse fewer things than the “working” royals. Probably why Cam brought in the son’s watch so the company would do it for free or else Charles was footing the bill.
Charles and Camilla are where they always wanted to be and he was defacto King in the Queen’s last years so I’m not believing this talk about them being overwhelmed.
I do find it strange that we are getting the “they just can’t hack it” messaging about the working royals this past week. Also, lots of criticism about the slimmed down monarchy.
If I had to guess, it’s the RRs looking at their bottom line and seeing it drying up with Princess Barbie out of it for an indeterminate amount of time and World Sexiest Bald Man refusing to work too. All they are left with is crusty Camilla who is already telegraphing she’s not going to pick up the slack.
It’s kind of interesting compared to the talk a few weeks ago about how Charles should look at Denmark……but Margrethe had an heir who was ready and willing and competent waiting in the wings. Charles has William who just announced he’s taking months off work.
She always looks smug but I have a feeling that she’s happy about the current Kate situation and is scheming something.
OMG, who leaked the Queen’s private conversations with the King? It must have been Harry!!
Just a few weeks ago the tabloids were telling Charles to watch Denmark and know when the time is right to step back in favor of Will. Well, William cannot be counted on to step up so hopefully Charles doesn’t listen to that advice. Charles will have to work until George and siblings are ready to be a working Royals.
Camzilla wants to slow down, she wants to slow down like a snail and she wants Charlie to do the same. So that she can sod of to Ray Mill for weeks at a time and Charlie can stay at Highgrove, you never know maybe marriage by telephone will be the next Royal “thing”.I wonder how angry she is with the incandescent one, because she is still out and about but he’s hiding behind a giant pillow.
I saw her son on television on Saturday and god he’s fugly. It was Saturday kitchen, and you would think he hadn’t eaten for a month. He grabbed the large bowel of food that had just been cooked and waded in so fast and the obnoxious man was even sat there speaking with his ugly mouth full, then slurping wine! Goodness me knows what he’s like at home!
Isn’t this more shade on Where’s Willy and why isn’t the young and fit heir picking up the slack for his pensioner father?
She dropped off her son’s watch for repairs? What even is this excuse for a royal outing?
Are we going to see her next dropping off her daughter’s dry cleaning? Can’t Camilla find an actual organization to visit?
Also, the idea that any of them need to slow down is hilarious.
Stuff that. C3 is so thirsty. He wanted all the good stuff that comes with being King. He must bloody well work. I have zero sympathy for any of them when it comes to *work engagements* They all live such an incredibly privileged life we cannot even begin to imagine or conceive of
Okay, we get it. The Windsors don’t want to do royal engagements anymore. It’s time do away with the sovereign grant. Maybe it’s even time to abolish the monarchy.
I STILL can’t get used to anyone referring to her as The Queen.
Flabbergasting! I certainly remember the facts, and will never forget who she is and what she did. She is no queen.
I still believe Charles bullied the real Queen when she was on her last to make this woman the Queen .
She is not worthy of it and never will be .
Slow down? Compared to the late Queen they are all practically comatose. However, I wouldn’t mind if Camilla slowed down; pictures of her just remind me that all her scheming worked.
Didn’t someone point out that Anne worked the equivalent of two months, and she was the one who had the most engagements? Since both William and Kate seemed to do less than half the number of engagements, that makes them working the equivalent of three weeks to a month each year? What do they do with their time?
I find this rather amusing. We need to just sit back and watch as the Monarachy is just forgotten. No one will be working much and when they do people probably will not pay much attention. It will fade away into obscurity.
Frankly, if the Tories and grey men are wanting Wont on the throne sooner rather than later, they need to convince him to work and be seen often. Otherwise, the whole thing is doomed.
They’ve both had Covid, that’s where the new health concerns factor in. Even ‘mild’ cases can cause damage to multiple organs/systems including the brain, blood vessels, and digestive track. Chuckles has had it two times that we know of and her once, but who knows how many asymptomatic bouts they might have had given how little they seem to have tried to mitigate transmission/self infection.