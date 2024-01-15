America Ferrera was honored with the See Her award at the Critics Choice Awards



America Ferrera gave such a heartfelt speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards last night when she won the See Her award, presented by Margot Robbie. She cracked everyone up when she got to the podium, paused and admitted that she was waiting for the teleprompter to start. At one point she told the tech people to roll past a part she cut. My favorite part was when she said “We are all worthy of being seen — Black, brown, indigenous Asian, trans, disabled, any body type, any gender. We are all worthy of having our lives richly and authentically reflected.” I also liked when she gave a shout out to her husband, Ryan, and clarified that she didn’t mean Ryan Gosling. America’s performance in Barbie was so moving, her activism has always been on point, and this was well deserved.

In terms of fashion she was in a copper sequin Armani tank dress. I really like her sleek styling and it complements the look well.

Sheryl Lee Ralph also rocked a tank dress. She was in a champagne colored CD Greene gown dotted with crystals. Sheryl’s daughter, Ivy Coco, is her stylist and she always makes her mother look amazing. Sheryl was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which went to Meryl Streep.

Meg Ryan was also super sleek in black strapless Yves Saint Laurent. I feel like this needs a bracelet or something but she also looks amazing and I love to see her comeback! Meg and her costar, David Duchovny, presented. Their movie, What Happens Later, is streaming to rent now. Maybe I’ll wait until it’s free but I do want to see it.

Christina Ricci took it a little too severe in this black PVC deep v-neck gown with a scalloped bustline. Maybe this would work with softer styling. I would love to see her recognized more for Yellowjackets, because she is so good as a sociopath on that show. (I’m all caught up, but I’m mad at it and don’t think I will keep watching.) Elizabeth Debicki won in Christina’s category, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.