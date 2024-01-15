“Anthony Anderson & his mother will host tonight’s Emmy Awards” links
  • January 15, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Anthony Anderson will host the Emmys tonight and he’s already promising to “push the envelope” and have his mother on stage with him. [Seriously OMG]
Greta Lee wore Loewe to the BAFTA Tea Party. [RCFA]
Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton also went to the Critics Choice Awards. [Just Jared]
What’s the buzz on Jason Statham’s new movie, The Beekeeper? [LaineyGossip]
Review of Marvel’s Echo series. [Pajiba]
I was not expecting this scroll-down on Gugu Mbatha-Raw. [Go Fug Yourself]
This story about a priest is bonkers. [OMG Blog]
Republicans are threatening to oust Speaker Johnson. [Jezebel]
Candace Cameron Bure won’t do singing shows. [Hollywood Life]
I liked the theory that Ryan Gosling was so shocked with the Best Song win because he realized that he really would have to sing “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars. [Buzzfeed]

8 Responses to ““Anthony Anderson & his mother will host tonight’s Emmy Awards” links”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    January 15, 2024 at 11:04 am

    Love Greta’s Loewe dress- hate the shoes she paired it. Wish she had worn the boots shown on the runway. They would have looked fierce on her. Also love Zawe’s dress she wore to the Critic’s Choice Awards.

    It’s really rather shocking to me how much Anthony Anderson’s assault allegations have been ignored and glossed over. He continues to get steady work. I guess since the victims were Black women no one cares.

  2. TIFFANY says:
    January 15, 2024 at 11:10 am

    Anthony and his mother are delightful when they are together, so I think it will be fine.

  3. OnThisDay says:
    January 15, 2024 at 11:16 am

    Anderson has been credibly accused of rape more than once. But this is Hollywood, after all. I guess it’s no big deal.

    Why are they having an award ceremony on Dr. King Day? Since the schedule is already off, just choose another Monday. This is supposed to be a day of service and reflection.

  4. Torttu says:
    January 15, 2024 at 11:34 am

    Why are the Emmys shown a week after it happened? Or am I just confused?

  5. BeanieBean says:
    January 15, 2024 at 11:49 am

    I read the story about Mike Johnson, then read the following story about Tunnel Girl. Good gad! WTH was she thinking?

  6. Lala11_7 says:
    January 15, 2024 at 11:52 am

    I’on like Anthony or his mean ass Mama ☹️who reminds me of the narcissistic cruel selfish older Women I grew up with and have to deal with …so I’ll pass

  7. Lightpurple says:
    January 15, 2024 at 12:07 pm

    Zawe’s dress for the Critics Choice Awards was much better than the dress for BAFTA tea party

