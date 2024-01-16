Simona Tabasco wore a colorful Marni to the Emmys: fun & cute?

Behold, the women of The White Lotus’s Season 2. For my money, Season 2 was so much better than Season 1! I loved almost all of the actors in the second season, especially the two Italian hookers/con artists/party girls, played by Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò. They were so much fun! Simona even got an Emmy nomination for her role! She decided to go all out and wear this Marni dress straight from the runway. Beatrice wore Armani – a more traditional Emmy look. Simona and Beatrice just seem like they’re having so much fun with their newfound fame!
Meghann Fahy wore this “sweet” Armani – it looks like something Margot Robbie would wear. It’s pretty, but it reminds me of a bridesmaid’s dress.
Aubrey Plaza wore Loewe – I know I’m not stylish enough to “understand” Loewe, but jeez, this is such a weird look.
Jennifer Coolidge wore Etro and she won an Emmy for her role in The White Lotus. I actually kind of like this? It suits her.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article