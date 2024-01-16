Simona Tabasco wore a colorful Marni to the Emmys: fun & cute?

Behold, the women of The White Lotus’s Season 2. For my money, Season 2 was so much better than Season 1! I loved almost all of the actors in the second season, especially the two Italian hookers/con artists/party girls, played by Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò. They were so much fun! Simona even got an Emmy nomination for her role! She decided to go all out and wear this Marni dress straight from the runway. Beatrice wore Armani – a more traditional Emmy look. Simona and Beatrice just seem like they’re having so much fun with their newfound fame!

Meghann Fahy wore this “sweet” Armani – it looks like something Margot Robbie would wear. It’s pretty, but it reminds me of a bridesmaid’s dress.

Aubrey Plaza wore Loewe – I know I’m not stylish enough to “understand” Loewe, but jeez, this is such a weird look.

Jennifer Coolidge wore Etro and she won an Emmy for her role in The White Lotus. I actually kind of like this? It suits her.

