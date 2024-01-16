Ali Wong won at the Emmys in Louis Vuitton: gorgeous or mismatched?

Embed from Getty Images

Ali Wong won lead actress in a limited series for Beef last night at the Emmys. Beef also took home outstanding limited series and writing for a limited series. Ali’s costar, Steven Yeun, won for lead actor. That show has been sweeping the awards season. Ali was seated next to her boyfriend Bill Hader, who was nominated in a few categories for Barry, and they kissed (again!) when she won. I’m half rooting for them now.

Ali wore a Louis Vuitton dress with a silver sequin top, mesh netting and a floral skirt. In photos this looks messy like two dresses put together, but on camera it’s kind of striking and pretty due to how the skirt shimmers. The sequin work is incredible. It’s still a bit weird, but I see what they were going for and she looks great. I love how she switches up her glasses for the occasion. Ali’s acceptance speech was short, sweet and moving. Seeing all these awards for Beef, particularly the showrunner Lee Sung Jin, makes me want to watch it.

Dominique Fishback was also nominated in Ali’s category, for Swarm. She was in a baby blue Miu Miu ball gown with crystal embellishments. I saw her CW red carpet interview with her mom, whom she brought as her date, and she said that she got the role by asking Donald Glover for the lead instead of a secondary role she auditioned for. Obviously that worked out well for her! I’ve seen Dominique in The Hate U Give and Project Power and she’s such a good actress. We’ll definitely be seeing more of her. She said she felt like a princess and she looked like one too.

Lizzy Caplan was up for this category for Fleishman Is In Trouble. She was in a black strapless Yohji Yamamoto gown from 1999! (Thanks Just Jared for the ID.) No wonder I liked this dress, it’s goth and vintage. I love the tulle/organza(?) details at the bustline. We’ve seen a lot of that this season and it works.

Kathryn Hahn was in a bizarre Chanel with a sheer blouse accented by a frayed tie, a ruffle bib and a fussy skirt with a frayed hem. Maybe I’m not getting the look, but it’s a mess overall. She is somewhat pulling it off with her attitude. She looks comfortable and you could tell in her interview on E! that she was having a good time. Katherine was nominated in this category for Tiny Beautiful Things.

