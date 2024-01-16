Niecy Nash gave a moving speech at the Emmys in Greta Constantine

Embed from Getty Images

It seems like Niecy Nash has been on the awards circuit for two seasons now for Dahmer, right? According to her Wiki page it’s all the same awards season, 2023, and I guess it’s just skewed due to the strikes. Niecy won her first Primetime Emmy Award last night, and she already has a Daytime Emmy, for Clean House. I used to love that show! Niecy gave my favorite speech last night. She got the crowd roaring when she thanked herself for believing in herself. She ended by saying “I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who has gone unheard yet overpoliced like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor.”

Niecy was in custom Greta Constantine. I love how formfitting this dress is and her gloves make the look. Niecy’s wife, Jessica Betts, is so supportive and I love to see them together.

Claire Danes was also nominated in this category, for Fleishman Is In Trouble. She was in a pink vintage Balmain gown with a draped crossed back and rhinestones on the shoulders. This looks better from the back actually. It’s pretty, but I would like it in a darker color. Her styling is lovely. I remember watching her on My So Called Life when I was in college! I used to tape that on my damn VCR.

Maria Bello won in this category at the Globes, for Beef. I’m glad Niecy took home the Emmy. Maria was in a Georges Hobeika top and skirt featuring draped strands of crystals. It’s not my taste, but it’s unique. She was there with her fiance, French restauranteur Dominique Crenn. They were sweet together in their red carpet interview on The CW. Maria said they live in LA and Paris.

Nominee Juliette Lewis was in a red Moschino sequin tank dress with a neck bow. I’m not digging this gown or her styling. Her half bun is a bit too severe. Juliette was nominated for Welcome to Chippendales. I haven’t seen that yet but she’s great in Yellowjackets despite my issues with that show.

Juliette’s Yellowjackets costar, Christina Ricci, was in black velvet Saint Laurent. She looks like a goth queen I love this! This look is so much better than her dress and styling at the Critics Choice Awards. Her emerald and diamond jewelry is perfect.

