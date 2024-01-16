Jessica Chastain wore a chartreuse Gucci to the Emmys: amazing?

There are always so many rules about what colors redheads can wear, but ladies like Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain always flout them. I’m always left with questions like “oh, so redheads do look good in red?” and “who knew a redhead would look good in chartreuse?” Well, Jessica Chastain had a feeling she would look good in chartreuse, so she turned up to the Emmy Awards in this Gucci. It could either way, depending on the lighting and the shade, but she actually makes this work?
Love Issa Rae to pieces, but this Pamella Roland feathered-and-beaded sack/poncho dress is NOT the look. Even Laverne Cox couldn’t muster up a compliment about it. The one nice thing I’ll say is that Issa is so pretty, she elevates this.
Katherine Heigl in Reem Acra. The elements were all there, but it ended up looking really cheap. I think the bust was the problem.
Monica Bellucci & Tim Burton attended their first award show together as a couple. Monica rocked that tuxedo and they seem to enjoy each other. Hm.
Tyler James Williams wore Dolce & Gabbana – he said on the carpet that he felt like he was doing sort of an homage to Eddie Murphy’s leather-jumpsuit era. I can see that.
Jessica Chastain looks spectacular. She’s probably my favorite to see what she is wearing because it is always different and interesting.
I think Issa’s dress needs to be seen in motion. Her styling was beautiful and I can live with the dress because she just elevates it.
Katherine’s is really off. It adds bulk and is just plain unflattering.
Jessica looks amazing. And redheads can wear MOST colors and look pretty good in them. I didn’t hate Issa’s dress but I didn’t love it either. I think it looks better in photos where she’s moving than when she’s standing still. Monica’s look is whatever. Katherine Heigl’s dress looks like an off the rack Jessica McClintock dress.
Katherine Heigl would have trouble making anything *not* look like an off-the-rack dress. She is very pretty, but her style has always leaned toward the geriatric and corny, and she opposite-of-elevates whatever she wears.
I kind of like Issa Rae’s dress. It’s not the usual, and it looks like she’s enjoying it. I could totally see myself going, “You know what? It’s winter. Cover me up.”
Completely agree about KH, her red carpet style has never been good. In movies like Knocked Up and 27 Dresses she was so effortlessly gorgeous and then you get her in real life and it’s like 🤷🏻♀️. That obviously hasn’t improved with age (she’s still a beautiful woman but her style/styling is so unflattering imo).
JC is so stunning in pretty much anything she wears, it’s hard to make that woman look bad (and my husband would agree as she’s one of his celebrity crushes).
Same with IR, she’s so beautiful it hurts.
I also think some of the reason for the stretching of the colors redheads “can” wear is that colorists have gotten much better at creating a variety of red shades. Previously, natural redheads had a more limited range of colors and also likely had very pale skin as well.
Look at Issa’s expression! She looks like she’s having fun in that dress and that adds a lot to its presentation. So, I approve LOL not that she needs it.
She looks more and more plastic everyday.
Love the chartreuse on Jessica – I actually like Issa’s dress on her, the movement is great – You’re supposed to wear the clothes, not the clothes wear you, she carries it off spectacularly. I’m sure I would look like cousin It in that dress because I don’t have the height, or build to pull it off! Everyone else, meh
I’m just here for Monica Bellucci & Tim Burton. Love Monica’s tux. Hate what she did to her gorgeous face. I mean, these two are more or less the same age, yes? Why does he get to look like her grandpa?