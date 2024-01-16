Jessica Chastain wore a chartreuse Gucci to the Emmys: amazing?

There are always so many rules about what colors redheads can wear, but ladies like Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain always flout them. I’m always left with questions like “oh, so redheads do look good in red?” and “who knew a redhead would look good in chartreuse?” Well, Jessica Chastain had a feeling she would look good in chartreuse, so she turned up to the Emmy Awards in this Gucci. It could either way, depending on the lighting and the shade, but she actually makes this work?

Love Issa Rae to pieces, but this Pamella Roland feathered-and-beaded sack/poncho dress is NOT the look. Even Laverne Cox couldn’t muster up a compliment about it. The one nice thing I’ll say is that Issa is so pretty, she elevates this.

Katherine Heigl in Reem Acra. The elements were all there, but it ended up looking really cheap. I think the bust was the problem.

Monica Bellucci & Tim Burton attended their first award show together as a couple. Monica rocked that tuxedo and they seem to enjoy each other. Hm.

Tyler James Williams wore Dolce & Gabbana – he said on the carpet that he felt like he was doing sort of an homage to Eddie Murphy’s leather-jumpsuit era. I can see that.

