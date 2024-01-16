Riley Keough wore Chanel to the Emmys & brought her grandma Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough attended the Emmys because she was nominated for Daisy Jones and the Six. She attended with her husband (who is very cute) and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley. Priscilla and Riley’s legal issues are over, they made some kind of deal and Riley ended up giving Priscilla a settlement from Lisa Marie’s estate. I’m a little bit surprised that Riley would even go public with Priscilla at the Emmys, but I guess they really did bury the hatchet. Riley wore this Chanel dress which isn’t great, but whatever. It’s not the worst.

Camila Morrone, also from Daisy Jones, attended the Emmys as well. She wore Versace and she looked great. I said this last night on Twitter, but it’s insane that Camila got “too old” for Leo.

Rachel Brosnahan also got a very good Versace. This was lowkey one of my favorite dresses of the night.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

8 Responses to “Riley Keough wore Chanel to the Emmys & brought her grandma Priscilla Presley”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:24 am

    I’m not in love with any of these tbh. Rachel’s is the best of the bunch. Camilla’s is okay but boring and Riley got a bad Chanel.

    Reply
    • Cherry says:
      January 16, 2024 at 8:30 am

      Camilla’s dress is very Baywatch, right? The color, the swimsuit straps, the, uhm, perky girls…? All I see is Yasmine Bleeth circa 1995.

      Reply
  2. SAS says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:39 am

    Jesus, Riley looks like a hostage! Is it performance art? Is she medicated? I know people do “photo face” but I’m so distracted by the utterly expressionless face I barely even noticed her dress!

    The Versace’s are amazing! I’ve really been enjoying the recent colourful red carpets.

    Reply
  3. dlc says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:44 am

    I’m so impressed with Riley. She really seems to have it together. It must have been tough forgiving her grandmother, but it is the best especially for rileys younger sisters.

    Camila is gorgeous. I love the draping on Rachel’s dress.

    Reply
  4. Bumblebee says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:45 am

    I can really see Elvis in Riley’s photos. Interesting.

    Reply
  5. North of Boston says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:46 am

    The top pick of RK and PP, I feel like is a snapshot of a classic adult/teen woman moment when posing with mom/grandma.

    The elder woman putting on a who me? innocent “I love my girl JUST as she is, I would never second guess how she styles herself” face, while she is rearranging the younger woman’s hair/clothes to look how SHE thinks it should be. And the younger woman looking rightfully pissed about it.

    Reply
  6. Brubs says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:53 am

    You know I was thinking yesterday but what if the the women who Leo dates actually are the ones who break up with him because they mature and he doesn’t? I’m pretty sure that’s what happened with Gisele and Bar Refaeli and I can see it happening with Camila too.

    Reply

