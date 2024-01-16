Riley Keough wore Chanel to the Emmys & brought her grandma Priscilla Presley

Embed from Getty Images

Riley Keough attended the Emmys because she was nominated for Daisy Jones and the Six. She attended with her husband (who is very cute) and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley. Priscilla and Riley’s legal issues are over, they made some kind of deal and Riley ended up giving Priscilla a settlement from Lisa Marie’s estate. I’m a little bit surprised that Riley would even go public with Priscilla at the Emmys, but I guess they really did bury the hatchet. Riley wore this Chanel dress which isn’t great, but whatever. It’s not the worst.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Camila Morrone, also from Daisy Jones, attended the Emmys as well. She wore Versace and she looked great. I said this last night on Twitter, but it’s insane that Camila got “too old” for Leo.

Embed from Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan also got a very good Versace. This was lowkey one of my favorite dresses of the night.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images