Angelina Jolie hosted an Oscar-voter event for ‘Origin’ & Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Last year, a group of female Oscar voters got together and did a low-budget word-of-mouth Oscar campaign for Andrea Riseborough and To Leslie. It worked, and Andrea scored a Best Actress Oscar nomination out of nowhere. The backlash was immediate, because those Oscar voters broke a lot of “Oscar campaign” rules, especially when it came to social media and phone-calls. Well, a more sophisticated version of that “To Leslie” campaign is happening again, only this time it’s seemingly more high profile and it’s about a film directed by and starring Black artists. Ava DuVernay co-wrote and directed Origin, based on Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. The film stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, who was Oscar-nominated for King Richard several years ago. Here’s the trailer, in case you missed it:
As I said, there’s an ongoing effort to pull a “To Leslie” – we’re currently in the space where Oscar voters are voting on nominations, and suddenly a rash of Oscar-voters (almost entirely white women) are raving about Origin, hosting screenings for Origin and doing Oscar-voter events for DuVernay and Ellis-Taylor. Just a few days ago, Angelina Jolie even hosted a party for Origin!
Angelina Jolie is getting into this year’s Oscar race. As AMPAS voting enters its final days, the Academy Award winner today threw her support behind Ava DuVernay’s Origin in what looks to be doubling down by any other name.
First of all, Jolie held an invite-only get together at her home Sunday to around two dozen guests With DuVernay and Origin star Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in attendance, Jolie spoke passionately about the film, sources say.
Multiple Emmy and Tony winner Debbie Allen and Frances Fisher (Actors branch) were there too. Old Guard 2 director Victoria Mahoney and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women helmer Angela Robinson (Directors branch) and Lost in Translation costume designer Nancy Steiner (Costume Designers branch) were also present, I’ve learned.
Sunday’s soiree is to be followed by a screening of Origin in West Hollywood tomorrow afternoon with Jolie moderating an on-stage panel with director/writer DuVernay and Ellis-Taylor.
Angelina NEVER does anything like this, hosting a party at her home for an Oscar campaign. She might attend an Oscar-voter screening here or there and show some public support behind a friend, but this is new to her. She allowed photos too – Ava and Aunjanue were both in attendance. Apparently, there’s been a lot of conversation in recent weeks about how Neon hasn’t put money behind hyping Origin, and Aunjanue has been very vocal about how wrong that is. From what I can see, Angelina’s event was within the Oscar rules, but there is some questionable coordination with some actresses on social media. AMPAS changed and clarified some rules about Oscar campaigning so I don’t know how closely they’ll look at it – it probably depends on whether or not Ava and Aunjanue actually get any noms.
📸 #AngelinaJolie hosted a get together party with Ava DuVernay and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and passionately discussed about DuVernay's Origin. Some of the people who attended the gathering were Frances Fisher, Martin Sensmeier, Victoria Mahoney, Angela Robinson and Nancy Steiner.
Absolutely defining what it means to be an ally. This is lovely and now I’m going to figure out where I can watch this movie. I hadn’t heard of it before.
I saw that Angelina did this and I was nearly in tears. Ava has done such good, quality thought provoking work and I don’t think she gets enough support. She deserves the hype and I love that she has support from Angie. Actions, not just words.
I guess I’m unsure to what exactly is allowed and what is not. If they haven’t broken any rules, then it’s fine. Seems positive and supportive. Showing deserved love.
I was curious so I looked it up. It’s a bit confusing but it looks like you can’t send invites to any of the mailing houses (elite, hazmat, and vision). No one on the board of governors and the movie’s are not allowed to host parties either. It’s fine for free members to get together though. I have seen other celebs mention so it does look like there’s a campaign but all within the limit. Gotta say it’s nice to see Ava and the case get so much support!!
Aunjanue is incredible in the film. It is a deeply complex and moving performance and if the field wasn’t so crowded this year, i could have seen her landing a nomination.
I was lucky enough to screen the film in September as one of its earliest audiences and I liked it but I think it is deeply challenging material. You follow Isabel through the writing of Caste. And the movie is deeply emotionally affecting. I really can’t imagine how I would have reacted to it if I hadn’t read Isabel’s work in the past or knew nothing of her because even forewarned I was gutted. I definitely think it is a film that is a tough sell to audiences.
I think it might have fared better as a limited tv series. More space for the story to breath. Nice to see Angie using her platform to spotlight this film though.
Yes, this exactly! I thought it was incredibly ambitious and I’ll always be first in line to watch anything Ava directs/writes/produces. But I found the film to be incoherent in parts and didn’t really stick the landing. I have not read the novel it is inspired by and I there will be plenty that haven’t either. I love the idea of a miniseries, I think that would have worked so much better. But I’m glad Angelina Jolie is spotlighting it.
Ellis-Taylor is quite good but I actually don’t think it’s her best performance. She certainly should be in contention for a nomination, perhaps take Carey Mulligan’s spot who gives a good performance in a bad film. But I don’t think it compares to Greta Lee, Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Sandra Huller, or even Margot Robbie’s work (yes, I think her work in Barbie is nothing short of a miracle, perfecting balancing the transition from a doll to a human).
U can deletes Margot because a Barbie nomination is silly. Sorry but the girl from Flowers is not Oscar Worthy performance, I’m just saying. I’m blk and neither was Fantasia or Taraji
Let’s put this in the context of Ava DuVernay’s post about her film’s star, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, literally handing out fliers for her film at theatres to try to get some sort of traction. Can you imagine another film with an Oscar-nominated director and star having to do that? I think this is Angelina using her influence for good, spotlighting a film that does not have the resources to contend in the Oscar conversation.
Exactly this. Let’s level the playing field – for a change.
WTG, Angie! Neon definitely and purposefully dropped the ball on Origin. I’m so happy to see it out there and Ava & Aunjanue being lauded properly for this amazing film.
Yayyy Ava and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor!! I hope they both at least get a Oscar Nod. Its a shame there has been no promotion really or money behind this movie from Neon. As long as Angelina and anyone else stays within Oscar rules, then I’m fine with it. I think it actually hits theaters on Jan 19. I cant wait to watch.
Ava and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor deserve more support. It’s so sad that such talented artists have such a hard time promoting their art.
Great attitude Angelina.
Oh, my. This trailer gave me chills and made me tear up. 🥺
I recall many folks talked about white privilege and bashed the folks who supported To Leslie bc it elevated a white woman over, I believe Viola Davis, who had the power of Marvel behind her. I’m surprised by the “its ok in this situation but not ok with the other”. Mary McCarthy and Gwyneth Paltrow we criticized for holding viewing parties but Angelina is praised If the support is solely because in this situation the players are African American, then it’s still not ok. The Academy rules should change instead of saying it’s either ok or not okay based on race.
Wow @Alex, really? It’s SO nOt fAiR to wHiTe pEople. Even if you have to twist ALL the facts to make your utterly bullshit claim.
1) No. Viola Davis did NOT have “the power of marvel behind her” because IT WASN’T A MARVEL MOVIE:
https://www.forevergeek.com/is-the-woman-king-from-marvel-similarities-to-black-panther-explained/
2) TriStar and Sony, which DID produce and distribute The Woman King, did the bare minimum of an Oscar Campaign, but even the viewing parties and get -to-know events (which, like these by Angelina Jolie are completely legal!!) they held were sparsely attended – bc white Oscar voters didn’t even want to see it :
https://ew.com/movies/nominated-for-nothing-viola-davis-the-woman-king/
3) Mary McCarthy and Co violated
campaign rules:
“Hollywood trade magazine Variety reported on an email McCormack sent to famous friends asking them to “post every day” from the start of Oscar nomination voting on January 12 to its close on January 17, and even including images and suggested hashtags to use in the posts to get maximum social media reach. ”
https://www.dw.com/en/why-andrea-riseboroughs-oscar-nomination-triggered-controversy/a-64566112
4) So the rules were tightened up and even more clearly stated this year, so there is no way this even comes near a grey area. Never mind your “The Academy rules should change instead of saying it’s either ok or not okay based on race” BULLSHIT.
The fact that the information is easily available with a quick Google yet you beat this not fair to wHiTe PEoOopLe!! drum says everything about the racism within you.
I was so loved by Angelina doing this. It made me even more of a fan (if that’s possible). FYI to everyone, this is an adaptation of the book Caste by Isabel Wilkerson.
Kaiser mentions the book it’s adapted from in the above story.
Years ago Julia Roberts did the same for the Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu film Biutiful with Javier Bardem. That’s not a typo and you would have to watch the film to understand why the spelling. And I encourage all of you to watch, it’s a lot!
That was really nice of her and the kther celebs who are supporting it. Neon/the marketing team completely failed them. I think Ben affleck also had a screening as well. I know The Zone of Interest, another great has been unfairly sidelined by A24 too.