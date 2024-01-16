Ayo Edebiri won at the Emmys in custom Louis Vuitton: incredible

Embed from Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri has been cleaning up this awards season and I’m here for it. She won the first award last night, for supporting actress in a comedy for The Bear of course. The Bear also won for supporting and lead actor, for directing and for best comedy series! Ayo was in this incredible Louis Vuitton leather strapless gown which was custom made for her. She told Laverne Cox that she felt snatched and she definitely was. In Ayo’s acceptance speech she joked that it probably wasn’t her parents dream to emigrate to this country and have your child do improv. Ayo’s parents are from Barbados and Nigeria. I thought she might be from Ireland, but that’s a joke she started. I needed to read this explainer to get it!
I love her styling, her jewelry and her shoes!
Presenter Sheryl Lee Ralph was also nominated in this category. Remember when she won last year and sang her acceptance speech? She’s said that it took her 40 years to be an overnight sensation. Sheryl was in this white Christian Siriano tuxedo mermaid gown that fit her perfectly. Also she was there with her husband, Vincent Hughes! I was hoping we’d see him.
Nominee Janelle James was in red Rodarte. I could have sworn that she’s won an Emmy, but she has two nominations and she won a SAG last year. She’s also up for a SAG this year. Abbott Elementary is back on February 7th! I’ll probably wait a couple of weeks to watch it though as the episodes go too fast so I save them up for when I’m sad.
I wanted to include Jessica Williams, she was also nominated in this category. I didn’t finish season one of Shrinking as I couldn’t get into it, but she’s a standout as a therapist in Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s practice. She was in a black gown with a tiered white tulle cutout. This is a little fug but her styling elevates it.
