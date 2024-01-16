Hannah Waddingham wore a custom Marchesa to the Emmys: lovely or overworked?

It was pretty crazy to watch Ted Lasso’s fall from awards-season grace. Lasso’s seasons one and two were heavily favored at all the awards shows, and most of the actors picked up big awards, from Golden Globes to Critics Choice to Emmys. Then Season 3 came and went and society collectively moved on. Lasso’s final season was shut out of last night’s Emmys. Deserved or not? Anyway, Hannah Waddingham turned up in this custom Marchesa, made to match her eyes. The top of it is actually great, beautifully done. The bottom half is pretty extra. Bonus: Colman Domingo in custom Louis Vuitton.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Juno Temple wore a very “basic” Vera Wang and she presented with Brett Goldstein. Trendspotting: peplums are making a comeback in 2024.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some of the dudes from Ted Lasso. Did Jason Sudeikis avoid all of the red carpet interviews? I didn’t even know he was there. I hope Phil Dunster gets a lot of post-Lasso work!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

1 Response to “Hannah Waddingham wore a custom Marchesa to the Emmys: lovely or overworked?”

  1. K. Tate says:
    January 16, 2024 at 6:43 am

    LOVE that dress on Hannah! The fit and color are wonderful! Bonus: Colman Domingo looks sharp in that tuxedo! If you all have not watched Rustin, please do, it’s very uplifting!

    Reply

