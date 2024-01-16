The final season of ‘Succession’ scored the biggest wins at the Emmy Awards

Embed from Getty Images

The Emmy Awards had the opportunity to honor three shows which ended last year: Ted Lasso, Barry and Succession. They completely blanked on Ted Lasso and Barry, yet Succession got the mother of all farewell parties. Incidentally, I’m happy that Lasso’s final season has been a complete non-factor in the current awards season. The final season was horrendous, poorly written and phoned-in by Jason Sudeikis. Meanwhile, Succession’s final season was amazing, arguably one of the best stand-alone seasons of television in a long time.

Just like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Succession picked up the big awards for Best Drama, Best Actress for Sarah Snook and Best Actor for Kieran Culkin. At the Emmys, Matthew Macfayden also won Supporting Actor. Jeremy Strong avoided all of the award shows in the past eight days – apparently, he’s prepping for a play in New York, but it would have been nice to see Strong’s work honored too.

Sarah Snook wore Vivienne Westwood. Pedro Pascal also joked that Kieran Culkin beat the sh-t out of him and that’s why his arm is in a cast! Also: the “Connor’s Wedding” episode won big, for directing and writing.

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm… Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me,” – Pedro Pascal See the full winners list: https://t.co/0y5evx8xak pic.twitter.com/56P9yne076 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2024

