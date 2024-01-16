Quinta Brunson wore a ‘wrinkled’ Dior to the Emmys: super-cute & historic?

Embed from Getty Images

Quinta Brunson became the SECOND Black woman in history to win an Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy and the first to do so in forty years. Quinta is also winning all of these awards for a show she created, pitched, produced and writes – Abbott Elementary. Not only that, but Quinta got so emotional last night because comedy legend Carol Burnett presented the award. Quinta was super-emotional!

Quinta also got to be one of only a handful of women wearing Dior at the Emmys. At recent events, Quinta has been killing it with her style, but I wasn’t really crazy about this look, honestly. People had strong feelings about the “wrinkled” fabric. That’s the design, but I get it. It wasn’t what I would have chosen for her, but you could tell that she loved it.

Jenna Ortega also got a Dior look, which is fine. It’s not the right color for her, but it’s a cute dress and I like that she and Quinta didn’t feel the need to wear giant ballgowns.

Elizabeth Debicki wore Dior as well – I saw her on the red carpet show and I didn’t even realize that her dress is velvet! It’s okay… it looks surprisingly flat, you know?

