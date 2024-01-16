Quinta Brunson wore a ‘wrinkled’ Dior to the Emmys: super-cute & historic?

Quinta Brunson became the SECOND Black woman in history to win an Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy and the first to do so in forty years. Quinta is also winning all of these awards for a show she created, pitched, produced and writes – Abbott Elementary. Not only that, but Quinta got so emotional last night because comedy legend Carol Burnett presented the award. Quinta was super-emotional!
Quinta also got to be one of only a handful of women wearing Dior at the Emmys. At recent events, Quinta has been killing it with her style, but I wasn’t really crazy about this look, honestly. People had strong feelings about the “wrinkled” fabric. That’s the design, but I get it. It wasn’t what I would have chosen for her, but you could tell that she loved it.
Jenna Ortega also got a Dior look, which is fine. It’s not the right color for her, but it’s a cute dress and I like that she and Quinta didn’t feel the need to wear giant ballgowns.
Elizabeth Debicki wore Dior as well – I saw her on the red carpet show and I didn’t even realize that her dress is velvet! It’s okay… it looks surprisingly flat, you know?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article