A cup that’s as good as a Stanley, collagen hair treatment and a multi-purpose cleaner



From Rosie: With all of this talk about Stanley tumblers, I’m just gonna leave this little reminder about the Simple Modern tumbler that I talked about in December. It’s stainless steel, dishwasher safe, cup holder friendly, holds hot and cold liquids, and is just $30. There are 35 different colors to choose from. I got one for my MIL for Christmas and she really likes it. People love the quality. “I like the cup better than the popular Stanley cup. It’s sleek, easy to clean, spill proof and keeps my drinks cold/hot.” “The Simple Modern Tumbler has been an absolute game-changer. Its insulation is top-notch, keeping my drinks hot or cold for hours, far outperforming other tumblers I’ve tried.” Here are some more things CB and I have been looking at on Amazon this week.

A non-toxic, biodegradable, multi-purpose cleaner



From Rosie: Dr. Bronner’s sal suds biodegradable, multi-purpose cleaner can be used to clean dishes, floors, laundry, and furniture. It’s made with pure fir and spruce essential oils and is non-toxic and cruelty-free. While it may seem pricey at $20, it’s concentrated, so you take a small amount and dilute it before use, so it lasts a long time. This cleaner has a 4.7 star rating, more than 3,300 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users are impressed with just how much a little bit can go a long way. “It’s super concentrated so you really have to dilute it down. Durable container, lasts forever and great value. A nice pine smell. Cleans and performs really well, very versatile in its uses.” “This has been my go to household cleaner for years. I even put a capful (that’s all you need) in my laundry for clean and fresh clothes. It’s super concentrated and lasts a really long time.” “I use this for multiple occasions such as cleaning surface, laundry, and soap on camping.”

An affordable collagen hair mask that repairs damaged hair



From Rosie: Elizavecca’s cer-100 collagen hair treatment is an affordable dupe for the much pricier Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3. (I think we may be in our Dupes Era here at CB!) This hair mask helps repair damaged or over-processed hair of all types and textures. Its ingredients include Ceramide 3 and collage ingredients to treat your hair and get it back to being smooth and shiny. You can grab this protein mask for $7. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 48,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People say they’ve gotten really impressive results from even just one use. “I’ve been using this treatment for a while now, and I’m impressed by how soft and smooth my hair feels after each use. The collagen helps to repair damaged hair and adds a protective coating that leaves my hair looking healthier and more vibrant.” “This is a fantastic product for a fantastic price!! It’s a comparable product to Oplex No. 03 except MUCH cheaper, more product, and it actually makes your hair feel noticeably soft immediately after use.” “I left it on for about an hour and a half and my hair is so much softer, shinier, and feels significantly healthier.”

A portable, handheld garment steamer to smooth out wrinkles



From Rosie: This Conair handheld garment steamer features a 40-second heat-up feature and a 7.3oz water tank. It’s a great alternative to an iron and easy to use. There are five different colors to choose from. This steamer has a 4.3 star rating, almost 17,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people mention how it’s converted them from iron to steamer. “This thing is amazing! I used a similar one in a hotel that offered it instead of an iron and I was hooked. I bought this for use at home and am delighted. I can steam things on a board or while hanging up and get good results, even on linen.” “This steamer heats quickly and knocks wrinkles out of your clothing. It even did a solid job on linen! Simple to operate. I am a first time user of a steamer and may never touch our iron again!” “Small enough to make it easy to travel with, dual voltage makes it compatible around the world.”

A five-blade razor and 12 replacement heads for under $20



From CB: I used to use Venus razors and switched to Billie a few years ago. They’re great razors but they’re pricey. You can get an Amazon brand Solimo razor and a whopping 12 replacement heads are under $20! This listing has over 34,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say the razors are smooth and give a great shave that’s like other, much more expensive razors. “I would always spend the money for venus or joy, until I got these. My daughter and I love these razors. They do such a great job. And I don’t have to pay the more expensive prices for the name brand.” “These razors are the BEST that I’ve ever used! I used disposable razors my whole life and wanted to try something new. These give the closest, smoothest and nick free shave that I’ve ever experienced! Amazon did it again! They just glide across the skin effortlessly!”

An affordable sports bra you’ll want to wear all day



From CB: I can always use new sports bras. These tanks and cross-back bras from Running Girl are the number one bestseller in sports bras on Amazon. They come in 35 different colors and prints and in sizes small to 3x. They’re affordable at around $17 to $23 and have medium support and removable cups. This listing has almost 40,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Women say they’re comfortable, fit well and give decent support. Larger-chested women may want a different option for high impact workouts. “This is a great product for workouts. I ordered a 2X and it fits without the tight compression and gives great support.” “I have 3 of these workout bras now. I’m a 38DD and bought the XL. I really like the fit and comfort of them. I don’t get a uniboob look if you know what I mean.” “I was skeptical buying this bra but it has turned into my favorite and I recently bought a second one! Holds its shape without stretching out but not too tight where it’s uncomfortable.”

Shampoo and conditioner bars that will transform your hair



From CB: These shampoo and conditioner bars from vegan brand Viori are fortified with rice water for stronger hair and less breakage. They’re silicone and sulfate free and are environmentally friendly as they have less packaging. The shampoo bar has almost 10,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say that their hair is so much healthier since switching to these. “I’m not a review-writer but I have been using Viori shampoo and conditioner for two years and I love it. Take the time to get a good lather and it’s amazing. I was hesitant to use the conditioner because all other conditioner bars I had tried left my hair super greasy but this brand is incredible, my hair is so soft and shiny and grows fast.” “I started suffering from hair loss and breakage from bottled shampoos and decided to switch over to a more natural shampoo bar. I was hesitant about this product at first but I’m glad I tried it and don’t regret purchasing, will be buying from now on. After brushing my hair I noticed reduced hair fallout and less breakage.”

A dual brew coffee maker that works with k-cups, makes full carafes and iced coffee too



I’m not exaggerating when I say that I’ve gone through three different Keurigs which have failed in the last year and a half. I’ve talked to customer service, Keurig sent me a new model from the factory and that only lasted a few months. (I have watched YouTube videos and tried multiple fixes. I’m so done with Keurig.) I have a lot of k-cups left but for now I’m using a five cup Mr. Coffee brewer. This dual brew coffee maker from trusted brand Ninja works with both k-cups and ground coffee. It can make single cups or a whole carafe and it makes iced coffee too! Plus it has a frother. The water reservoir can be attached to the front or the side to fit your space. This listing has 4.6 stars, over 5,500 ratings a B on Fakespot. People say it’s better and more versatile than a Keurig and that it makes excellent coffee. “This coffee pot is great!! Super quick, has a rich brew setting, k cups, hot water, coffee, cold drinks. This is everything! Super easy to use and clean frother-finally I can froth without a big mess to clean up!” “I like everything about this coffee maker. It’s fast, its hot, it brews as well as an Keurig and it takes very little counter space. The controls are very well thought out. Including the ease of setting the time. It beeps at you if you forget to open the drip valve which is far better than spilling coffee all over your counter. The various options for all cup sizes and coffee pot amount are just perfect.”