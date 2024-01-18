Jason Priestley & Brad Pitt used to see who could go the longest without showering

I didn’t know or I forgot that Brad Pitt and Jason Priestley were roommates when they were first starting out in LA. These were their lean years, just before Priestley booked Beverly Hills 90210 and before Pitt booked Thelma & Louise. I’m actually just realizing that those two gigs happened within a year of each other – 90210 came out in 1990, and Thelma & Louise came out in 1991. In any case, they were friends and roommates in the late ‘80s and Jason has mentioned stuff about Pitt occasionally in interviews before. Jason was on a talk show this week and he was asked about Pitt again, and he spilled a smelly secret.

Jason Priestley and former roommate Brad Pitt used to challenge each other to see who could hold out on showering the longest. “We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “Live! With Kelly and Mark.” “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude how disgusting, what were you thinking?’” When asked by Kelly Ripa who “went the longest” without bathing, the “Wild Cards” star quickly replied, “Brad. Always Brad.” “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering,” he added. Giving some insight into how he and the A-lister used to live, Priestley recalled he, Pitt and a third individual “living in a two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of [Los Angeles].” When asked by Ripa’s husband and co-host Mark Consuelos what the group kept in the fridge, Priestley simply said “beer.”

[From Page Six]

This is just a reminder that many men are gross, and if they’re left to their own devices, many of them would willingly take part in a competition to see who could go the longest without showering. Honestly, though, Brad has always gone through phases where he doesn’t look like he bathes very often. I bet he smells bad a lot of the time. I googled it and it turns out there are rumors about that too.

Incidentally, last week Pitt and Ines de Ramon were photographed out on a date in Beverly Hills.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon spotted on rare date night in Beverly Hills: See the pics https://t.co/RXKsVhyjQE pic.twitter.com/w4GOPmewCk — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2024