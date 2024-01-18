Susan Hussey is still salty about the way Prince William tossed her under the bus

In November 2022, Queen Camilla hosted her first big event as queen consort at Buckingham Palace. The event was ruined by one of her ladies-in-waiting, Baroness Susan Hussey, who used her position to barrage a Black British activist with questions about where she’s “really” from. The immediate reaction from the palace was to accept Hussey’s resignation and lie about offering Ngozi Fulani an apology. This was all going down as Prince William and Kate were flying to Boston for Earthshot, and William didn’t want a racist sh-tstorm overshadowing his big event, so he publicly cut ties with Hussey (his godmother) and made a statement about how racism has no place in our society. Hussey is still mad that her godson threw her under the bus, and Hussey clearly spoke to Robert Hardman for Hardman’s new book.
Kensington Palace feared that Prince William’s official visit to Boston might be ‘derailed’ by the race storm over Lady Susan Hussey. In his new book, Robert Hardman mentions the incident in which the late Queen’s trusted lady-in-waiting – who had stayed on at Buckingham Palace to help King Charles as a ‘lady of the Household’ – was accused of questioning a guest about her heritage at a Palace reception in November 2022.
Ngozi Fulani, a representative of Sistah Space, a London-based charity for female domestic violence victims of African and Caribbean heritage, said she felt ‘violated’ and ‘interrogated’ when Lady Susan repeatedly asked her, ‘Where do you really come from?’.
The incident went viral after Ms Fulani posted her version of events the morning after the reception. Hours later, Lady Susan, now 84, voluntarily stepped aside from her honorary, unpaid position and apologised unreservedly. She had served the late Queen at Buckingham Palace since 1960 and was so trusted by the family that she was William’s godmother.
The Palace issued a statement saying it had ‘investigated immediately’, describing the comments as ‘unacceptable and deeply regrettable’ and invited Ms Fulani to discuss her experience. At that moment, the Prince and Princess of Wales were about to board a flight to the US to host William’s Earthshot Prize.
His staff ‘frantically’ called Buckingham Palace for clarification. ‘Given the months of preparation for this event,’ writes Hardman, ‘they had visions of the whole mission being derailed by a ‘royal race storm’.’
Shortly before taking off, Prince William issued a statement saying he was ‘really disappointed’ to hear about Ms Fulani’s experience, adding: ‘Racism has no place in our society, these comments were unacceptable.’
Hardman writes of the incident: ‘It had been a well-intentioned attempt to seek some sort of common ground. One of those guests, however, had felt clearly marginalised and unwelcome as a result. A case which had landed out of nowhere on social media at 7.25am had been heard, judged and closed by teatime.’
He adds that some of Lady Susan’s friends were ‘perplexed’ over the whole debacle. They pointed out it had been a noisy, crowded, international gathering, with many people in national dress. Given that the first ladies of seven nations were present with their entourages, there was plenty of ‘where are you from?’- style interaction.
Behind the scenes an extraordinary process of reconciliation between the two women was put into action. The King’s director of community engagement, the well-respected Dr Eva Omaghomi, set to work with the Bishop of Dover, Rose Hudson-Wilkin, an honorary chaplain to the King and the Church of England’s first black female bishop, to organise a meeting between the two women. It took place two weeks later in the Palace’s Regency Room. Plenty of tears were apparently shed over cups of tea. Lady Susan apologised unequivocally again and Ms Fulani brought her a gift. The King’s personal affection for a loyal family friend remained ‘undimmed’ and Lady Susan continues to attend Palace events to this day.
This is asinine: “Given that the first ladies of seven nations were present with their entourages, there was plenty of ‘where are you from?’- style interaction.” Fulani said that Hussey refused to take “I’m from London/England” as an answer and repeatedly asked where her people are from. Baroness Hussey’s friends are doing her no favors, and the entire Fulani debacle was poorly handled by Hussey, Queen Camilla and the palace at large. It also sounds like Hussey is still salty about the way William threw her under the bus. Interesting.
She ignored the first answer and pushed to know where she was “really” from.
The questions and concerns were deserved.
Her profile looks like she should be on an old coin.
Yes, from Rome, not England.
She’s just using the same gaslighting technique as the palace always does.
Yeah, no sympathy. Maaaybe if Lady Hussey was briefing Hardman about how the experience changed her, how she feels terrible, now she knows better and will work to make others understand the true nature of racial bias, then sure. But instead, she’s briefing hardman about poor her as the victim. So yeah, no sympathy.
I don’t think William threw her under the bus. Her actions were unacceptable and he said so. Unfortunately, he failed to use the moment for self reflection on his own racist actions.
She threw herself under the bus, and the worst part is that she was so ignorant that she continued to do so that evening and still continues to do so.
Not a very smart woman!
Another rude, entitled Karen angry because she apparently cannot speak to Black people like she’d grown accustomed to doing all her life. Racists get so salty when called out on their loud and proud bigotry. They believe it’s their sovereign right to insult non-whites, yet we don’t have the equally sovereign right to refuse their insults.
Karens always gonna Karen. You can’t teach an old cur new tricks. And hit dogs always holler.
Please don’t refer to ignorant women as “Karen.” There are a lot of women who were named Karen by their parents and are being marginalized by this undeserved “name-calling.” Would you really like it if stupid women were referred to as “Beverleys?”
IIRC Susan Hussey not only interrogated her but TOUCHED HER HAIR (!!) That is clearly unacceptable in any way, shape or form. Also omitted of course is the way the British press went after Ms Fulani and Sistah Space, forcing it to close for a short period. The entire event was a disgrace for the Royal Family and it’s too bad that Hussey was able to come right back into the fold.
There are whites who feel entitled to touch Black people whenever they want. It gives auction block vibes.
I have waist-length locs and the other day a younger Karen became incensed and threatened to call the cops on me because I asked her not to touch my hair. We were in line at the grocery checkout and she touched my hair. Stroked me like she was at a petting zoo. When I recoiled and told her not to touch me, she became enraged and threatened to call the police. The cashier (also white) told her to pull herself together. The Karen stormed out, leaving her groceries behind.
Yep, there are whites who view non-whites, especially Black people, as less than human and subject to their whims.
Oh my god!!!! I can’t believe this crap still happens in this day and age!!!! I am so sorry that happened to you and I’m thankful that at least one person had the good sense and decency to stand up for you.
What a ghastly, inappropriate moron of a woman! WTF touches strangers randomly?? Jesus, it’s good manners to ask a pet Mum or Dad to pet his or her dog, why would anyone think it’s acceptable to touch another person’s hair. Could you imagine if the police were called? I would have sectioned/5150’d the twit.
I think that touching you without your permission is legally considered to be assault. You could have called the police on her.
Thank you all for your empathetic comments, but as many Black people might commiserate, I fear that calling the police might get ME killed. No matter who does the calling, the Black person at the scene always risks being assumed to be the culprit.
This is my fear. So I’ll never call the cops.
OMG, this is horrible, Beverley. And it’s also terrible that there’s no recourse for you.
I’m guessing that if you had reacted like I would have (I’m white) and told that bitch to get her filthy hands off my hair, you would have been seen as the angry Black woman.
I was out to lunch recently with a friend, who wasn’t seated until I got there, even though we had reservations. In fact, the host looked right past her to me. She’s Black. I was angry and wanted to leave the restaurant. My friend just sighed and said she was used to it. She pointed out that she doesn’t have the luxury of making her feelings clear in situations like that. It left me feeling sad for days.
@Quite Contrary, I understand how your friend feels. Sometimes it’s just too exhausting, you have to pick your battles.
Ugh, I hate how the author whitewashes (literally) the whole incident, which was so ugly, and began with Hussey TOUCHING A BLACK WOMAN’S HAIR as she demanded to know “where she was from.”
It was racist and disgusting. She badgered and othered a guest and is of course right back in the royal circle the next day.
(Fun fact: Diana hated Susan Hussey and thought she was unhealthily obsessed with Charles)
Was it racist? Let’s see.
I’m white. When asked where I’m from I say New York (if I’m out of state/country) and my city if I’m instate.
I may get follow up questions like “Where in NY?” but NEVER have I been asked “But where are you REALLY from?” Never. No one has doubted that when I say I’m from New York, I’m really from New York.
Awww… did her little racist feelings get hurt. So sad too bad. Still trying to re/write history.
OK, now This Witch I am gonna snark on.
STHU.
William can certainly treat her however he wants.
She lives a life of wealth, when she behaves like she did, you’d think she’d be quiet and stay private.
Yet despite of this story making headlines around the world, there is still no “Diversity Tzar.” They can snipe all they want amongst themselves but, in their insulated existence they don’t believe any real damage was done. If William really wanted to show how offensive he thought the situation was, he would have made more of an effort to help Ngozi Fulani stay in her job and made damn sure Lady Hussey wasn’t re-instated to hers.
He wasn’t offended by the racism. He was offended by the story overshadowing his big 🌍💩 show. Even the DM thinks so.
The palace could have easily made this right, but they didn’t. An honored guest was verbally abused at a party and the victim and her charity were made to suffer for speaking up. I am sure people took notice, though maybe not enough.
Worst of all, Camilla said nothing. She’s a coward.
Maybe from my daddy’s nuts and my mama’s ovaries would have shut her up?
@MY3CENTS, love that answer 🤣
😁
Let me get this straight. SHE was the persistent racist, not accepting that Ms. Fulani was born in the UK. And yet, she’s the one still playing victim and Fulani brought her a gift?
There’s nothing wrong with asking someone where they’re from, it’s the refusal to accept the person’s answer is the problem. It’s clear that Lady Hussey and the Palace still have not learned anything from this debacle. The Royal Family needs to be abolished, it can’t be reformed or modernised.
Lady Hussey could have changed straw into gold. A recognition by her of the good work done by Sistah Space and encouraging people to financially support the charity along with a personal donation of her own would have looked great. Even if it was performative on her part it could have had a positive impact on a charity that does good for an underserved community.
And Lady Hussey could have demonstrated that she is not too old to learn from and remedy her mistakes.
But no….
Good, the racist old bat.
They still don’t get it, do they? Plenty of ignorance in the excuses and this article from people who should know better.
The only reason William cut Lady Susan Hussey out is because he didn’t want racism to overshadow Earthshot?
It couldn’t possibly be because he found what she did was textbook racism? Or that he had nothing to do with it. Maybe, Will should’ve done what Harry did and launched a full defense of Lady Susan by blaming the British press for “treating her badly” and ended it with “Catherine and I love Lady Susan Hussey. What she did wasn’t racist”. I’m sure you all would’ve loved that.
Im not sure what to think about this TBH. No doubt William was only caring about himself and Shit shot being overshadowed, but Harry came out and said that he and Meghan love her. I trust their judgement and saying they love her is an incredibly powerful statement. I can’t think of anyone else they have said that about, so what is going on here?
I’m white and have very curly hair. People are always commenting on it, mostly favourably, but occasionally I’ve had total strangers (mostly men) ruffle or grab my hair and it ENRAGES ME. It is NOT OK to touch someone’s hair, especially if you DON’T KNOW THEM. That coupled with “where are you from” questions are simply not acceptable. Hussey should have shut up after Fulani said “I’m from London” and left it at that. Nobody tossed her under the bus, she tossed herself.