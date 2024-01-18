Queen Camilla, Sophie & Anne plan to cover for the Waleses & the King

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla visiting the Aberdeen Art Gallery today. She went solo to the event, which I think was always the plan. This was Camilla’s first event since her husband King Charles announced that he would undergo some kind of surgery or procedure for an enlarged prostate next week. I actually just learned why King Charles *had* to announce his surgery – this week, he was due to travel to Scotland and have meetings and appearances in and around Dumfries House, and he canceled those events on doctor’s orders. Meaning, he didn’t want politicians and other guests to fly all the way up there and then cancel at the last minute. So that at least makes sense for why Charles announced when he did (90 minutes after Kensington Palace’s big announcement about Kate).

As for Camilla, she spoke to reporters at her event today, saying that Charles is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work.” He’ll be out of commission for a few weeks but I imagine he’ll be back to work by mid-February at the latest (that’s my estimate). In the meantime, we can expect to see more of Camilla, Sophie and Anne.

Key senior royals are thought to have been briefed on stepping in to cover for King Charles and the Princess of Wales after their respective health issues were revealed today. It’s likely Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh could now take on any public engagements that both the King and the Princess of Wales are unable to honour. Prince William is also expected to take on a lighter schedule as he concentrates on family life while the Princess of Wales recovers from two weeks in hospital. William, 41, will care for the couple’s three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince George, five, until Kate is back to full health.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s already being reported that Anne will step in for William for all of the planned investiture ceremonies, meaning Anne will hand out honors and such. Sophie has already been out and about a few times this week, but we don’t have any photos (because photographers rarely care about Sophie). I do wonder how much Camilla will step out in the next month, or whether she’ll use Charles’s rehabilitation to take a break.