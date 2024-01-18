Queen Camilla, Sophie & Anne plan to cover for the Waleses & the King

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla visiting the Aberdeen Art Gallery today. She went solo to the event, which I think was always the plan. This was Camilla’s first event since her husband King Charles announced that he would undergo some kind of surgery or procedure for an enlarged prostate next week. I actually just learned why King Charles *had* to announce his surgery – this week, he was due to travel to Scotland and have meetings and appearances in and around Dumfries House, and he canceled those events on doctor’s orders. Meaning, he didn’t want politicians and other guests to fly all the way up there and then cancel at the last minute. So that at least makes sense for why Charles announced when he did (90 minutes after Kensington Palace’s big announcement about Kate).
As for Camilla, she spoke to reporters at her event today, saying that Charles is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work.” He’ll be out of commission for a few weeks but I imagine he’ll be back to work by mid-February at the latest (that’s my estimate). In the meantime, we can expect to see more of Camilla, Sophie and Anne.
Key senior royals are thought to have been briefed on stepping in to cover for King Charles and the Princess of Wales after their respective health issues were revealed today.
It’s likely Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh could now take on any public engagements that both the King and the Princess of Wales are unable to honour.
Prince William is also expected to take on a lighter schedule as he concentrates on family life while the Princess of Wales recovers from two weeks in hospital.
William, 41, will care for the couple’s three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince George, five, until Kate is back to full health.
It’s already being reported that Anne will step in for William for all of the planned investiture ceremonies, meaning Anne will hand out honors and such. Sophie has already been out and about a few times this week, but we don’t have any photos (because photographers rarely care about Sophie). I do wonder how much Camilla will step out in the next month, or whether she’ll use Charles’s rehabilitation to take a break.
What about Edward?
Though he’s been looking really ill lately.
Right? It’s strange not to mention Uncle Ed. Even if he is also visiting his mistress like Willie, and won’t be seen for several months, there’s nothing to gain by omitting him from the list. This whole thing is so weird to me! What is happening?!
It’s odd this article didn’t mention him but others did. He’s in Birmingham or at least was.
Weird that Edward is not part of this united front to take over royal appearances 🤔
Why do they bother acting as if any of them needs to do extra?
Chuck will be back in public in 2 weeks.
Write a few personal checks to charity, while he is on the mend.
Oh, that’s right. They never do.
Heaven forbid they should actually help!
It is not like they do anything except visit communities and charities! If they are out and about that means they are doing what they usually do show up at the organization and cost the taxpayers tons of money for their security!
Exactly, what exactly is not going to happen because none of them are ‘working’?
As the heir would not William be the only one with access to state papers
If Charles condition isn’t serious he can review state papers from the hospital. If there are sensitive issues, I guess, they wait. Any of the counsellors of state can be authorized to cover doing his “box” duties.
Will Camilla make a point of getting out of the car? Or will it be a quick drive past and a wave?
Well, I guess, she can’t sit in the car and wait now.
As @Inge & @Chaine pointed out above, Edward is suspiciously absent from this royal alt squad lineup. I’d rather not speculate about health (although I agree that he hasn’t looked well), but I would like to speculate about m*rder! I wonder if he was the one in the motorcade when they hit and k*lled that poor woman, and that’s why he’s been sidelined. Meanwhile, having taken the fall publicly, Sophie isn’t punished by the firm and is instead allowed like 4 embiggening articles as part of the deal, lol.
It was supposedly a “blonde”. So most likely Sophie took the fall for Camilla. Or it was William. Which I have always suspected.
Edward has been out and about in Birmingham and other places carrying out duties this month. No sidelining.
Will and Kate had such light schedules to begin with that it is laughable that they had much to cancel or need anyone to pinch hit for them.
Yeah, William has been barely there, ever. A great opportunity to slack off even more. Does she need him around 24/7? Regular folk visit after work. Meanwhile, the kiddies are at school and have nannies. (Unless her condition is dire, which I doubt.)
Royal red boxes. If no one looks them over for a short time, does it matter?
They have No Power. In the Govt.
I remember reading once, back in the 80’s, about the Queens Red Box. The article was talking about how rich she got using the contents of that box. It included info on a lot of countries. The kind of information for example that let her know when new oil/gold companies were being formed, so she could get in on the action, which countries were in a cash crisis, all kinds of current and future stock market events, what companies are going to fold, which ones are going to make it big, and built up her fortune with the RB information.
I would believe that, as well as the box containing advance notice of any legislation that would affect the RF for which they’d want an exemption…
…and that puts the lie to the idea that “only the Head of State reads the box,” because QEII was a lot of things but in the immortal words of Melanie Griffith, she didn’t have a head for business nor a bod for sin. Someone else, eg her staff, would have had to read those documents for her in order to analyse any business opportunities or potentially negative effects from legislation. I could believe Charles was capable of figuring it out on his own, but not QEII and certainly not William (snort)!
That’s insider trading in the states and a felony. Is there no law of that kind in the UK? Or was the queen above any law?
@Erin The RF gets themselves exempted from laws about the environment in Scotland and laws concerning equal employment. So above the law seems to be the choice.
@Erin AFAIK the actual Head of State, eg the monarch, is exempt from any form of prosecution. But that only applies to the monarch (which is why Andrew is still hiding out, because he isn’t protected even though he was the son of the monarch)
When they use words like “thought to have been” and “it’s likely” it means they’re making shit up and no one will be doing extra work.
Or any work, much less extra work.
Not going to be very busy then are they if they are covering for Billy and botox
Wow, what an exciting lineup of pinch hitters! (snark)
Nice job, royal rota and royal family, running off the only royals who could spark any excitement.
If I was Camilla, I’d see this as the opportunity I’ve been waiting for to press ahead with having her family be seen as actual royals. Have Tom Parker Bowles or Laura Lopez “represent” her at as many events and engagements as possible… No slimmed down monarchy for her!
They should just let Tim Laurence. He’s the same position as Sophie, Kate etc but because his Royal spouse is a woman (but not the monarch) he doesn’t get tagged. He did pinch hit for Anne once though and was charming. He’s intelligent, tall, a career military officer (no fake medals for him!), no scandals apart from how his romance started, and he technically works more than the Waleses since he usually accompanies his wife.
This really would be the one to put forward, but I bet Chuck and Bill are too jealous of his real medals and service, they would never.
They chased the other war hero to another continent, they don’t want a real veteran, obviously.
Does anyone find it odd that they talk about Sophie stepping in but don’t mention Edward, the King’s BROTHER? Something weird has been going on with him the last few months. I really hope it’s nothing serious as he seems to be the least wrotten of the bunch but he’s not been seen in public much and when he has he has not looked well.