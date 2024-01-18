Ellen DeGeneres gave her bullied chicken Sinkie to Prince Harry & Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a chicken coop with rescue chickens on their Montecito property. Oprah even came to see Archie’s Chick Inn when Oprah interviewed them in 2021. We don’t know how many rescue chickens Meghan has or how much Archie actually helps, but we do know that Achie’s Chick Inn has a new hen. Apparently, Ellen DeGeneres asked the Sussexes if they could take in her chicken Sinkie, and the Sussexes agreed. Ellen wrote on her IG:

Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed. Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be. Thanks Dr. Christine Sellers for your excellent care of Sinkie.

[From Ellen’s IG]

Re: Sinkie’s royal title… it depends if the Sussexes are raising the chickens to be the “siblings” of Archie and Lili. If that’s the relationship, then surely Sinkie is due the rights of the grandchicken of the king, and therefore she is Princess Sinkie. I saw that some Sussex Squad called her Lady Sinkie, but I don’t think that’s accurate. Of course, it’s a question of royal blood, but what would the king do, deny his adopted grandchicken a royal title? How would that look??

Ellen also posted a video of Princess Sinkie getting acclimated to her new coop. It’s wild that Ellen’s chickens are bullies (just like Ellen).