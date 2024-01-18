Ellen DeGeneres gave her bullied chicken Sinkie to Prince Harry & Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a chicken coop with rescue chickens on their Montecito property. Oprah even came to see Archie’s Chick Inn when Oprah interviewed them in 2021. We don’t know how many rescue chickens Meghan has or how much Archie actually helps, but we do know that Achie’s Chick Inn has a new hen. Apparently, Ellen DeGeneres asked the Sussexes if they could take in her chicken Sinkie, and the Sussexes agreed. Ellen wrote on her IG:
Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed. Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be.
Thanks Dr. Christine Sellers for your excellent care of Sinkie.
Re: Sinkie’s royal title… it depends if the Sussexes are raising the chickens to be the “siblings” of Archie and Lili. If that’s the relationship, then surely Sinkie is due the rights of the grandchicken of the king, and therefore she is Princess Sinkie. I saw that some Sussex Squad called her Lady Sinkie, but I don’t think that’s accurate. Of course, it’s a question of royal blood, but what would the king do, deny his adopted grandchicken a royal title? How would that look??
Ellen also posted a video of Princess Sinkie getting acclimated to her new coop. It’s wild that Ellen’s chickens are bullies (just like Ellen).
Chickens can definitely be mean girls! Hope little Sinkie is happy the Inn.
So, any odds on the trash British tabloids headlining that the Sussexes are having to take in the neighbors castaways and trash to curry favor since Hollywood is so over them? 😆
My first thought was the repeted crying they’ve had about stealing the BRF’s thunder by having a privat lunch, accept an award or simply breathing when the leftbehinds do something. It says a lot when a rescue chick gets more headlines than a kings nuts
😂😂😂
Kaiser you crack me up 🤣🤣. Also couch potato you made me snort . 🤣
I remember when we had chickens when I was a kid, we had to separate any chicken that got injured from the rest until it fully healed. Because the other chickens would not leave the injured chicken alone, just kept following and pecking at the injury. Maybe that’s just what chickens do?
The ducks on the other hand were super chill and wouldn’t bug any of their own mates no matter what
It is definitely what chickens do. That’s where the term pecking order comes from. Sometimes there’s one that’s not even sick, but just gets pecked constantly by the others. Chickens are kind of vicious.
I like Dame Sinkie. Glad she is safe.
The issue for me, is not that a celebrity tweeted about her neighbor adopting her injured chicken, it’s that the desperate, starving British media had to write so many headlines about it. Yet they want to convince us that this or that royal couple is the new Harry and Meghan. Get out of here!
Are they writing lots of headlines about it?
This is the only place that I’ve seen reporting this story so far. Today’s big headlines in Britain seem to be the Rwanda bill, KC and Kate in hospital and the Middle East Crisis. I haven’t seen any mention of chickens.
I’m not in Britain, but I saw multiple headlines posted to several YouTube channels.
The Daily Fail and the Daily Terror both had stories (?) / headlines (?) that I saw on some Squad accounts on Xwitter.
Proud mary – oh well you can find anything on youtube
Nanea – sounds like content filler to attract clicks from Sussex lovers and haters. I am in the UK and this is certainly not a story that national press is paying a lot of attention to.
I don’t think anyone outside the lovers/haters communities knows or cares. It’s a harmless, rather boring story about chickens for goodness sake. Hardly story of the century.
I love that you can hear Meghan in the vid. Here’s to Lady Sinkie settling in well in her new home.
Yes, her soothing voice is so identifiable.
If you have chickens you don’t need an alarm clock, the rooster is like clockwork, I can sleep through Siren noises but a rooster no.
I am so glad that Archie and Lili have freedom to enjoy their pets and run around in their backyard.
Lili is in preschool, so for the people thinking they are hostages, like Harry.
I love the idea of Harry and Meghan having chickens. I know so many have chickens these days, but there is something about it that just seems so homey and domestic to me, and I feel like going out with their kids to check the Chick Inn each day is probably one of their daily highlights.
their friendship with ellen is interesting to me. She’s definitely one of those celebrities who is one way with the people who work for her and a completely different way with those she sees as “equals” which is problematic – but she’s also defended H&M very openly during tough times, and I can see that meaning a lot to them.
There’s something particularly delightful about the meltdown over Lilibet’s name being the biggest thing in British Tabloidville while, meanwhile, in Montecito, the family they’re trashing is all – “Yeah. We adopted a chicken.”
Such a cute story.. I’ve never been around chickens it sounds like they are entertaining.
Awww…. this is a cute story and a very nice thing to help a chick out. Service is universal and it includes helping a cute chicken.
Their home in montecito is so beautiful and Archie’s Chick Inn is so cute. I like to think of them all just happy there and far away from the tabloids, especially this past week with the regurgitation of the Lilibet story. This family is chilling under a tree and good for them.
Lady Sinkie is appropriate for the chicken of a duke. However this is a royal duke who is a son of a reigning monarch so she is Princess Sinkie.
I love that this chicken blew the entire Royal family off the headlines for days. Some folks need to take a hard look in the ie Daily Mirror or Read the room (or their Daily Mail). A chicken has shown you all how silly and empty your bargains are and how boring the left over Royals are. The chicken has Royal clucks and the Royal Rota has to write about poultry to get clicks.
Princess Sinkie of Susseggs – Duchess of Yolk, Countess of the Coop and Lady of Chick Inn – was even trending here in Germany for several hours over the weekend.
The power of The Squad!
And while Ellen is infamous for being a bully, it’s not on her in this case, it’s sadly what chicken do. They’re mean to weaker or injured members of their flock.
So good of H&M&A&L to give Sinkie a loving home, and good for Ellen to keep us updated.